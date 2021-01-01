« previous next »
Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero:
If you fancy an even bigger laugh, Walker has been named RB in team of the tournament

Who voted for this?

He was so poor and at fault for the two goals in Final.
8 years.

What were his patterns of play?

What was his preferred formation?

What was his best team?

Bye bye Waistcoat.
Nick110581:
Who voted for this?
his hookers.
SamLad:
his hookers.
Do you think he shags them with his England cap on?
red1977:
Doesn't make him right though does it?. Its a generalisation. I live abroad and no one says the things he just has. In fact I said England has a lot of hooligan nut jobs and I hope they dont spoil it to a Dutch mate. He said we have our own too. Doesnt apply to everyone, as hard as he is trying to make it so.
It's one of those things, isn't it? A big swathe of match-going England fans spent decades earning a rancid reputation for arrogance and violence. That reputation has stuck. Even the good ones are tarred with that brush now. It'll take a long time for perceptions to change. England fans themselves and the English media could help there if so inclined. A bit of humour and humility would go a long way.

Unfortunately, on my travels over many years the English are often seen as arrogant, ignorant and disrespectful. It's the legacy of many decades of appalling behavior from fans and rampant jingoism by the English media.
Boaty McBoatface:
Do you think he shags them with his England cap on?
them wearing it, or him?  :)
Kashinoda:
He's both German and a Liverpool legend, it's not a very small amount of England purists that would be fewming. We have no sporting rivalry with Germany but there are tons of people who see them as 'the old enemy' due to both World Wars. It's very cringe, and it's not just the die hards.

Eriksson and Capello comparisons don't really work. Also think Capello wasn't really enjoyed and backed by many either and since then the FA have changed tact and only gone for English managers.
 

Why doesn't the Capelo and Eriksson nationality thing not work? Your point is that people in England would be fewming because England has a forign manager. Vield accusations of mass xenophobia. Some people are xenophobic thats not an english thing either, they are everywhere. A good manager would be accepted regardless of nationality, I know this because Eriksson and Capelo where generally accepted and people spoke about the football not where they were from. You get some gobshites who are racist, but its not everyone, at all. If Spain hired Klopp, we could be having this same conversation, couldnt we?
