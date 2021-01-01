« previous next »
Author Topic: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips  (Read 29496 times)

Offline farawayred

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1920 on: Yesterday at 11:34:44 pm »
Quote from: darragh85 on Yesterday at 11:30:19 pm
Klopp to England. Don't make me sick.


I can see it happening only if all the games are on TNT Sports, he'll take the job in a jiffy.  ;D
Offline SamLad

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1921 on: Yesterday at 11:48:12 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 11:34:44 pm
I can see it happening only if all the games are on TNT Sports, he'll take the job in a jiffy.  ;D
and last about 2 weeks  :)
Offline thejbs

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1922 on: Yesterday at 11:57:10 pm »
Quote from: jlb on Yesterday at 10:35:52 pm
Seriously?

https://www.theguardian.com/football/article/2024/jul/15/england-european-championship-gareth-southgate-jurgen-klopp

Seriously deranged from Roney. He didnt take the final well. Lashing out at saint Gary of Lineker too.

Bold shout too - suggesting that arguably the finest manager in the game might do better than Southgate. Top journalism.
Offline thejbs

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1923 on: Yesterday at 11:58:48 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Yesterday at 10:56:42 pm
He's the dream appointment.

If I was the FA I'd be chucking everything at him, both money (not that that would be an issue as he showed with us) and work flexibility so he could still have his lifestyle. It's a part time job really, and nobody is able to generate a team environment (probably the biggest requirement for a national team manager) like him.

He loves English football, and the only possible way he'd ever manage here again is the national team.

I think he might love Germany a tad more.
Offline bornandbRED

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1924 on: Today at 12:08:08 am »
Think the elephant in the room is that international football is shite, and very few international teams play attractive or expansive football. Even Deschamps is heavily criticised in France for it.

Southgate is also shite and no PL club would have gone near him with a barge pole before this England stint (they still shouldnt), but his safety first approach can get you results in cup football.

Come to think of it - I havent seen an England team that plays good football since the turn of the century. Each and every one has faced similar criticism. Ultimately - its very difficult to coach a particular system at international level, the level of coaches is limited, and England will seemingly never naturally play the way Spain did (possession based, technical football - despite having a squad with players who do that at club level week in, week out). I doubt the next manager departs massively from Southgates approach.




Online Garlicbread

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1925 on: Today at 12:10:21 am »
Daily Mail's England journalist with some inside info about the camp. It's behind a paywall so click the link and you don't bring any clicks to the Mail:

https://archive.ph/mGseA
Offline Angelius

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1926 on: Today at 12:24:49 am »
Would Klopp's methods translate to the international level where you get tired players every once in a while? No real way to establish the pattern of play he wants in short bursts of time.

With that being said, his pinky finger could probably do better than what Southgate has done, which means in practicality with the talent England currently has, they win the World Cup and Euros easily lol.
Offline Samie

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1927 on: Today at 01:06:39 am »
Fat Sam want Gerrard to be the next manager.  ;D
Offline decosabute

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1928 on: Today at 01:09:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 07:16:46 pm
Classic England that. Absolutely rip into a star player.

He's been shite (or at least ineffective) in every single big game I've ever seen him play. And the circus and hype around him is ridiculous.

I obviously have no idea what he's actually like around the camp, but he's been poor and I've always felt his media appearances are very transparently managed and forced. It's as if the same people who stage-managed Beckham as a media icon got their claws into Bellingham, only at age 15 instead of 21.
Offline decosabute

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1929 on: Today at 01:20:32 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:29:06 pm
Does Bellingham have discipline to play there ?

He wants to do everything. We need someone who can hold the ball and dictate tempo.

No, he doesn't.

I've said for a good while that Bellingham reminds of Gerrard, but with his career on fast forward.

As much as he seemed to believe or wish he was himself, Gerrard was never a classic engine room player. I mean, he eventually turned into a pretty good one (albeit only for a few months in 2014). But really, the best version of Steven Gerrard (2005-2009) was a weapon to be deployed in the final third. Rafa Benitez saw that even while the clueless Henry Winter types were clamouring for Gerrard to be played deeper, "pulling the strings"

And so too it is with Bellingham. And like Rafa with Gerrard, Carlo Ancelotti could see that Bellingham was basically a forward, and played him as such, not really as a midfielder at all.

Despite all this, and a season where he scored a lot of goals basically playing as a false 9, Bellingham seems to have a serious case of Gerrard-itis - he appears desperate to show the world he can do everything on the pitch, instead of sticking to the things he might actually be good at.
Offline coolbyrne

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1930 on: Today at 01:55:53 am »
19 minutes into the game against Spain and the English commentator was already talking about how good England had improved their penalty taking in the tournament. Said it all, really.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1931 on: Today at 02:01:40 am »
Not enough character on the field to put their foot on the throat of Spain when it mattered.

Quote
Southgate brought up Englands backward throw-in near Unai Simons area shortly after Cole Palmers goal as a turning point but that directly came from the different ways that the two teams pressed. England were hurried back towards their own goal. Spain always had the adventure to play through it.

No mongrel in the squad.
Online KC7

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1932 on: Today at 02:28:15 am »
Quote from: Garlicbread on Today at 12:10:21 am
Daily Mail's England journalist with some inside info about the camp. It's behind a paywall so click the link and you don't bring any clicks to the Mail:

https://archive.ph/mGseA

"Five changes in seven matches - one of which was enforced due to suspension - hardly representative of a manager overly concerned by weariness."

So he left them knackered as well as not coaching them. He appears to be the extreme opposite of Klopp in everything.

Is there anything he did well?

That article says Rice was stifled in the set up as he was unable to bomb forward and play his natural game. I'd say they all were stifled.
Online BarryCrocker

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1933 on: Today at 02:35:26 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 02:28:15 am
"Five changes in seven matches - one of which was enforced due to suspension - hardly representative of a manager overly concerned by weariness."

So he left them knackered as well as not coaching them. He appears to be the extreme opposite of Klopp in everything.


Quote from: BarryCrocker on Yesterday at 11:04:32 am
I think they (Spain) rotated 24 of their 25 man squad before the final. Virtually everyone had played a part and therefore knew the system when subbed on.
Online KC7

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1934 on: Today at 02:57:17 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 02:01:40 am
Not enough character on the field to put their foot on the throat of Spain when it mattered.

No mongrel in the squad.

Southgate is digging his own hole by critiquing actions of the players.

The attitude on the field comes from the manager. A team is a reflection of the manager, and it's a cowardly one with Southgate.

The great managers make players feel 10 feet tall (Shanks), and the play reflects it. Confident, aggressive, and more often than not successful. England players under Southgate retreat. Under Fergie Man Utd were always on the front foot, with the objective to win, six months later under Moysie they were on the back foot, cautious, with the objective not to lose.

Muelentseen said under Fergie the team talks were 80% on United and 20% on the opponent. Rio Ferdinand said this changed when Moyes entered the building as there was much more emphasis on the opponent, which instills fear in your own players to the point they shrink. Moysie really did a number on that club.

Here is a clip on Ferdinand talking about the change in mindset under Moyes

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/b3OCZ5zqNJ8&amp;pp=ygUTcmlvIGZlcmRpbmFuZCBtb3llcw%3D%3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/b3OCZ5zqNJ8&amp;pp=ygUTcmlvIGZlcmRpbmFuZCBtb3llcw%3D%3D</a>

Biggest transformation I can think of in terms of a player's personality was Eidur Gudjohnson...very placid character and then Mourinho got into him. Think that's why Moruinho isn't what he was, that ability to transform players by firing them up stopped when he got tired himself.
