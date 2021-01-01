Think the elephant in the room is that international football is shite, and very few international teams play attractive or expansive football. Even Deschamps is heavily criticised in France for it.



Southgate is also shite and no PL club would have gone near him with a barge pole before this England stint (they still shouldnt), but his safety first approach can get you results in cup football.



Come to think of it - I havent seen an England team that plays good football since the turn of the century. Each and every one has faced similar criticism. Ultimately - its very difficult to coach a particular system at international level, the level of coaches is limited, and England will seemingly never naturally play the way Spain did (possession based, technical football - despite having a squad with players who do that at club level week in, week out). I doubt the next manager departs massively from Southgates approach.









