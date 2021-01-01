« previous next »
Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips

kasperoff

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:28:48 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:18:08 am
Pickford is as good at making routine saves look difficult as Ali is at making difficult saves look easy.

I reckon a decent keeper saves one of those goals. I'd back Alisson to anyway. Not sure where Pickford was going for that 2nd goal.
NarutoReds

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:31:04 am
Gary Lineker for England manager.
Draex

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:31:15 am
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:11:56 am
Do well to qualify with Ramsdale in goal

He's the best of a bad lot!
Jm55

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:31:15 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:14:45 am
Even under Hodgson they blitzed the qualifiers though. Under Capello they won every game in qualifying.

Euro 2012 went out to Italy - first good team they faced. World Cup 2014 - lost to Uruguay and Italy in the group and went out (a tough group).

Same with Sven, they always went out when they faced a good side (which was the quarters). The anomaly was Iceland which was a terrible defeat in 2016 but even the Slovakia match was a minute away from going full circle back to that and would have been even worse.

The difference is with Eriksson they were genueinly unlucky to go out.

That mad Ronaldhinio goal in 2002 (in a game which to be fair they were second best in but not by much and to the eventual winners).

Penalties twice against Portugal having disallowed goals in ET in both matches and Rooney getting himself sent off, they more than matches them in both games and were unlucky to go out.

Totally different to Southgates England bumbling along before getting outclassed the second they faced a decent side but making it look somewhat respectable scoreline wise by defending and getting lucky from Pickford being a good shot stopper.
Schmidt

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:31:41 am
I find it amazing how anyone can watch England and come to any conclusion other than the manager being absolute garbage. How do you build a team that sits deep all game without having a single player on the pitch who can run in behind? How do you go into a final with a team that has never once looked half decent and has played multiple 120 minutes games recently, when you have a bench full of options?

Every player in that team was picked with the intention of avoiding scrutiny, and the tactics had absolutely nothing to do with the players available and everything to do with the manager hoping to scrape just far enough along to not be embarrassed.
alonsoisared

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:32:15 am
Little bit split on Southgate personally. Clearly he isn't particularly gifted tactically and he's not going to have a great club career if he goes down that route. But you can't take away from him the results, it's not easy to go far in international football and England have never routinely reached semi finals and finals as they have done under him. International management is obviously a different kettle of fish and his ability to unite the camp and keep players happy has clearly been very effective.

Suppose the best example is just how bad Capello was as an England manager. Brilliant at club level but clearly not cut out for the gig.

There's some things I totally disagree with, heavily biased obviously but how Trent can't be involved is madness, and the way he managed the Slovakia game in particular was one spawny bicycle kick away from going down as one of the all time worst coaching displays ever. On the flip side I can understand his approach in terms of having a preferred team and sticking to it, he doesn't get long with those players and if you just pick on form then you're turning up at tournaments with eleven players who've rarely, if ever, played together. Toney and Watkins were clearly better options than Kane at this moment in time, Trent better than Trippier, Palmer in better nick than both Bellingham and Foden, but Southgate has built this team over a number of years and put his trust in them. It's a big gamble for him to make massive changes as a tournament is beginning.

Spain dominated possession last night as you'd expect, it's never easy getting the ball off them. The issue was that in his loyalty to his captain England were set up to counter attack with a forward totally unable to play to that style. There was a point early in the second half where Bellingham won the ball back on the edge of his own box, looked up to see if he could pick Kane out and he was stood about 2 feet in front of him! Just standing there. What the fuck was his role in this tournament? Was Southgate telling him to play that way or did he take it upon himself?

It's a very good England squad but for me it's not a patch on 2004/06, or even 1998 and 2002. I can't speak for before that but the way people talk about 96 and 90 there were some pretty special talents there. I don't think its the big travesty that's being made out that they've failed to win something.

All that being said, it's clearly time for him to go and for someone else to have a stab at it. I personally support England but I find it hard to get into at times before the knockout games in particular. I need something to capture the imagination a bit and the damning thing about Southgate for me is that his team has spectacularly failed at that. The 2018 world cup less so, they gave it a good go and played some decent stuff at times until they scored the opener against Croatia in the semi and decided to stop playing. You can't play that mind numbing defensive brand of football without winning because you quickly lose good feeling. The fact he didn't learn from that and ended up doing exactly the same in the final against Italy, and then again after equalising last night, tells me that he's just not the man for the job.

Overall I think you have to say it's been a good reign overall but he's ultimately just lacked that bit of bravery and tactical nous to get them over the line.
duvva 💅

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:37:22 am
Quote from: Draex on Today at 11:31:15 am
He's the best of a bad lot!
Id rather go with James Milner
Nick110581

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:38:34 am
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:31:41 am
I find it amazing how anyone can watch England and come to any conclusion other than the manager being absolute garbage. How do you build a team that sits deep all game without having a single player on the pitch who can run in behind? How do you go into a final with a team that has never once looked half decent and has played multiple 120 minutes games recently, when you have a bench full of options?

Every player in that team was picked with the intention of avoiding scrutiny, and the tactics had absolutely nothing to do with the players available and everything to do with the manager hoping to scrape just far enough along to not be embarrassed.

He needed bravery to try something different.

Use the dead rubber in the group to unite the squad and get them all involved. But he kept repeating the same tactics.

The FA are quite arrogant though. They believe they have a plan for all international sides to play the same way but they dont do that.
Kekule

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:40:22 am
Quote from: NarutoReds on Today at 11:14:14 am
+ Gary Lineker calls for England to axe Gareth Southgate after Euro 2024 final defeat, suggests Harry Kane could RETIRE from Three Lions duty

Lineker praised Southgate for transforming England but claimed he's no longer the man for the job and called for him to be replaced by a a manager with a 'modern, attacking style of football'.

The former striker insisted Southgate is 'really defensive' and called for the FA to go 'all out' for an ex-Premier League star as next manager.

Lineker then asked co-hosts Alan Shearer and Micah Richards who should replace Southgate and then said: 'Wouldn't you go all out for Jurgen Klopp?'

Richards replied, 'I'd go one bigger  Pep', to which Lineker said, 'I think we'd all love Pep but do you realistically think Pep?', but Richards fired back, 'Why not?'

On Klopp, Lineker added: 'Klopp's kind of been out of a job. He'll have had a bit of a rest.'

Shearer then interrupted and asked: 'Do you really think England would go for a German manager?'

Lineker replied: 'He's not really German, is he? He's half German, isn't he, because he's been in England for so long.'

- https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sport/football/article-13635201/Gary-Lineker-calls-England-Gareth-Southgate-Euro-2024-final-defeat-BBC-presenter-touts-former-Premier-League-favourite-Three-Lions.html

Notice how Shearer didn't interject with "Do you think England would go for a Spanish manager" when Guardiola's name is brought up.  He didn't even say "foreign manager" to encompass both.  He seemed to very specifically have a problem with the "German" part. He might not have realised what he said but it was there and it's ingrained. He's far from alone in this country.

Which is exactly why Klopp would swerve it...not that he would have had any intention of taking it in the first place. Good. :)
MonsLibpool

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:41:12 am
The best team in the tournament won. It's as simple as that and Spain fully deserve it. And there's no need for too much analysis. They were better and they won.

For foreigners, Neville epitomises why the English team isn't liked. Arrogant (despite winning nothing in 60 years), delusional and disrespectful of other teams. It will continue in World Cup '26.
Mister Flip Flop

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:42:18 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:40:21 am
Another Neville gem:



He'll never change. Genuinely the thickest person in the football sphere.
Nick110581

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:42:34 am
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 11:41:12 am
The best in the tournament won. It's as simple as that and Spain fully deserve it. And there's no need for too much analysis. They were better and they won.

For foreigners, Neville epitomises why the English isn't liked. Arrogant (despite winning nothing in 60 years), delusional and disrespectful of other teams. It will continue in World Cup '26.

Gary Neville should get the job.
Guz-kop

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:45:37 am
Quote from: Bastion Of Invincibility on Today at 10:24:46 am
More top English players need to do what Bellingham has done and go outside the Premier League. Challenge themselves to live in a foreign country, learn a different language, manage themselves as humans and learn different football philosophies. The Premier League is very physical and fast-paced which doesn't seem to afford players as much time to develop their link up play and creativity when not being pressed.

I'm not sure that's the case anymore. The England squad is full of technically gifted footballers. England haven't found the balance between sitting deep and playing with tempo. The worst thing about last night's second half is how open they were down the middle. It sort of crumbled into a mess
Nick110581

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:46:58 am
Quote from: Guz-kop on Today at 11:45:37 am
I'm not sure that's the case anymore. The England squad is full of technically gifted footballers. England haven't found the balance between sitting deep and playing with tempo. The worst thing about last night's second half is how open they were down the middle. It sort of crumbled into a mess

Rice and Mainoo were really poor.
Jm55

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:47:52 am
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 11:40:22 am
Notice how Shearer didn't interject with "Do you think England would go for a Spanish manager" when Guardiola's name is brought up.  He didn't even say "foreign manager" to encompass both.  He seemed to very specifically have a problem with the "German" part. He might not have realised what he said but it was there and it's ingrained. He's far from alone in this country.

Which is exactly why Klopp would swerve it...not that he would have had any intention of taking it in the first place. Good. :)

Yeah because Ebglajd and Germany are historical footballing rivals, at least from Englands side anyway, no need to make it any more than that as thats clearly what he was referencing.
Schmidt

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:48:52 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 11:32:15 am
There's some things I totally disagree with, heavily biased obviously but how Trent can't be involved is madness, and the way he managed the Slovakia game in particular was one spawny bicycle kick away from going down as one of the all time worst coaching displays ever. On the flip side I can understand his approach in terms of having a preferred team and sticking to it, he doesn't get long with those players and if you just pick on form then you're turning up at tournaments with eleven players who've rarely, if ever, played together. Toney and Watkins were clearly better options than Kane at this moment in time, Trent better than Trippier, Palmer in better nick than both Bellingham and Foden, but Southgate has built this team over a number of years and put his trust in them. It's a big gamble for him to make massive changes as a tournament is beginning.

Spain dominated possession last night as you'd expect, it's never easy getting the ball off them. The issue was that in his loyalty to his captain England were set up to counter attack with a forward totally unable to play to that style. There was a point early in the second half where Bellingham won the ball back on the edge of his own box, looked up to see if he could pick Kane out and he was stood about 2 feet in front of him! Just standing there. What the fuck was his role in this tournament? Was Southgate telling him to play that way or did he take it upon himself?

Isn't this a contradiction? He stuck with the same players for the sake of cohesion, but those same players have no clue how to play together.

He stuck with the XI he thought would attract the least criticism from the media.
Fromola

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:49:18 am
Quote from: Mister Flip Flop on Today at 11:42:18 am
He'll never change. Genuinely the thickest person in the football sphere.

One of the stupid things about it is he kept Grimaldo on the bench, who'd had a worldy of a season with Leverkusen. So even if he wasn't playing well they've got a great option behind him. Compare that to England playing most of the tournament without a fit left back.
Nick110581

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:52:01 am
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:49:18 am
One of the stupid things about it is he kept Grimaldo on the bench, who'd had a worldy of a season with Leverkusen. So even if he wasn't playing well they've got a great option behind him. Compare that to England playing most of the tournament without a fit left back.

Entering a tournament with no fit LB and no idea what your midfield would be was interesting.
Sheer Magnetism

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:54:03 am
Quote from: Lubeh on Yesterday at 11:58:50 pm
Southgate is a coward, he has possibly the most attacking set of players England has ever produced, and he plays low block football, he deserves all the flak he is going to get, he will get people saying he has done great etc, but lets be honest with the routes to the finals he has had we have played no1, I think its a case of he got to the final despite having Southgate as a Manager I dare say any other manager would have got them that far with the same group.

Seen a few of these posts and it simply isn't the case. In 1990 we took Lineker, Beardsley, Barnes, Waddle, Gazza, Platt and Robson, almost all at or near their peak, and also scored eight goals in seven games despite all the knockout games going to extra time. This group also pales next to the players we had in the 70's (when we couldn't even qualify for tournaments), mid-90s and mid-2000's.

A lot of these posts are amusing because people on here have spent the entire tournament (not to mention a good part of the season) labelling almost every non-Liverpool player England has as one or more of shit/stupid/mediocre/overrated. And now apparently they were world beaters who should have been putting every other team to the sword.

Ultimately, we got outplayed by a team that's far better technically, and we will always be vulnerable until we have that controller in midfield. It's been going on for 50 years. It's also very hard to instigate a coordinated pressing system with limited time to organise a team that tends to be different every international break. I'd be fine with giving Potter a go (Klopp and Pep are pipedreams) but you're almost certainly going to have the same problems of player fit, fluidity and technical ability regardless of who's boss.
Knight

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:56:40 am
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 11:32:15 am
Little bit split on Southgate personally. Clearly he isn't particularly gifted tactically and he's not going to have a great club career if he goes down that route. But you can't take away from him the results, it's not easy to go far in international football and England have never routinely reached semi finals and finals as they have done under him. International management is obviously a different kettle of fish and his ability to unite the camp and keep players happy has clearly been very effective.

Suppose the best example is just how bad Capello was as an England manager. Brilliant at club level but clearly not cut out for the gig.

There's some things I totally disagree with, heavily biased obviously but how Trent can't be involved is madness, and the way he managed the Slovakia game in particular was one spawny bicycle kick away from going down as one of the all time worst coaching displays ever. On the flip side I can understand his approach in terms of having a preferred team and sticking to it, he doesn't get long with those players and if you just pick on form then you're turning up at tournaments with eleven players who've rarely, if ever, played together. Toney and Watkins were clearly better options than Kane at this moment in time, Trent better than Trippier, Palmer in better nick than both Bellingham and Foden, but Southgate has built this team over a number of years and put his trust in them. It's a big gamble for him to make massive changes as a tournament is beginning.

Spain dominated possession last night as you'd expect, it's never easy getting the ball off them. The issue was that in his loyalty to his captain England were set up to counter attack with a forward totally unable to play to that style. There was a point early in the second half where Bellingham won the ball back on the edge of his own box, looked up to see if he could pick Kane out and he was stood about 2 feet in front of him! Just standing there. What the fuck was his role in this tournament? Was Southgate telling him to play that way or did he take it upon himself?

It's a very good England squad but for me it's not a patch on 2004/06, or even 1998 and 2002. I can't speak for before that but the way people talk about 96 and 90 there were some pretty special talents there. I don't think its the big travesty that's being made out that they've failed to win something.

All that being said, it's clearly time for him to go and for someone else to have a stab at it. I personally support England but I find it hard to get into at times before the knockout games in particular. I need something to capture the imagination a bit and the damning thing about Southgate for me is that his team has spectacularly failed at that. The 2018 world cup less so, they gave it a good go and played some decent stuff at times until they scored the opener against Croatia in the semi and decided to stop playing. You can't play that mind numbing defensive brand of football without winning because you quickly lose good feeling. The fact he didn't learn from that and ended up doing exactly the same in the final against Italy, and then again after equalising last night, tells me that he's just not the man for the job.

Overall I think you have to say it's been a good reign overall but he's ultimately just lacked that bit of bravery and tactical nous to get them over the line.

Good post, I'm with you on Southgate. And re Kane, you absolutely cannot field 2 10s, as we mostly did for the whole tournament and play a forward who's totally unwilling to make runs in behind/ beyond the last man and instead plays as a 10. 
B0151?

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:58:38 am
Listen Southgate is shite but whether by hook or by crook, he's been England's most successful manager bar one.

But if England want to take the next step, he needs to go. Thing is the FA are keen to keep him, and it's the best job he will ever have, more money than he will ever have. He will have my respect if he chooses to leave because not many people would in that situation.
DelTrotter

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:59:29 am
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:54:03 am


A lot of these posts are amusing because people on here have spent the entire tournament (not to mention a good part of the season) labelling almost every non-Liverpool player England has as one or more of shit/stupid/mediocre/overrated. And now apparently they were world beaters who should have been putting every other team to the sword.




Meanwhile you wank over the players, constantly tell us how great the manager is, play down other nations then after the event it's "oh no, we didn't have a chance anyway". Comical, long may this attitude live and this clown of a manager waste tournament after tournament.
Son of Spion

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 11:59:35 am
🎶 It's coming home, it's coming home, fuck all's coming home...🎶
DelTrotter

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:00:08 pm
Quote from: B0151? on Today at 11:58:38 am
Listen Southgate is shite but whether by hook or by crook, he's been England's most successful manager bar one.

But if England want to take the next step, he needs to go. Thing is the FA are keen to keep him, and it's the best job he will ever have, more money than he will ever have. He will have my respect if he chooses to leave because not many people would in that situation.

He hasn't had any success to be fair.
gerrardisgod

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:00:12 pm
Lampard fourth favourite somehow, make it happen.
Nick110581

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:01:10 pm
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Today at 12:00:12 pm
Lampard fourth favourite somehow, make it happen.

Wow.

What a fucking joke.

Surely he isnt a a serious contender.
Robinred

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
Today at 12:05:08 pm
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 11:54:03 am

Seen a few of these posts and it simply isn't the case. In 1990 we took Lineker, Beardsley, Barnes, Waddle, Gazza, Platt and Robson, almost all at or near their peak, and also scored eight goals in seven games despite all the knockout games going to extra time. This group also pales next to the players we had in the 70's (when we couldn't even qualify for tournaments), mid-90s and mid-2000's.

A lot of these posts are amusing because people on here have spent the entire tournament (not to mention a good part of the season) labelling almost every non-Liverpool player England has as one or more of shit/stupid/mediocre/overrated. And now apparently they were world beaters who should have been putting every other team to the sword.

Ultimately, we got outplayed by a team that's far better technically, and we will always be vulnerable until we have that controller in midfield. It's been going on for 50 years. It's also very hard to instigate a coordinated pressing system with limited time to organise a team that tends to be different every international break. I'd be fine with giving Potter a go (Klopp and Pep are pipedreams) but you're almost certainly going to have the same problems of player fit, fluidity and technical ability regardless of who's boss.

I agree with the main thrust of your post - we too easily forget how previous golden generations have also failed, going all the way back to 66.

But your post neglects to address the elephant in the room - the persistent selection of star names who were clearly inhibiting the team. Kane is the standout example, there are others. A truly brave manager would and should have had the guts to take his skipper to one side, and tell him the truth. Wharton, Bowen, Gordon and others must have been wondering why so little change was being made when the team was scraping through games looking disjointed and ineffectual, and they couldnt get a look in.

So I think the label of coward is deserved.
