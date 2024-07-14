It's absolutely horrible tactics. Kane drops deep, but there's no Son to make runs over the top. Foden also wants ball to feet. Outside of Saka, England have no outlet. They can't even counterattack properly. A Watkins-Gordon setup would change things, but that's obviously too much to ask for. But England can't build up either. Pickford just launches the ball down the pitch. I mean, people are right in saying that Foden is invisible, but in the City team, he's got Ederson, Rodri, De Bruyne, etc supporting a build up. In England, he watches Pickford launch balls straight out of play or towards an immobile Kane.
Bellingham plays with a sense of freedom at Real Madrid (with Vini Jr. on the left). Saka, Trent, Gordon, etc are players that play with freedom for their clubs. They're expected to take risks for the reward of goalscoring.
Southgate does the opposite. Everything is about minimal risk, but if you look at how awful Walker was, it shows how that mentality can backfire at crucial moments. Spain sat back too deep against Germany, but in today's second half, the likes of Williams, Olmo, and Yamal kept working to create chances. They didn't shy away from trying to make things happen.
It's the same with Euro 2020 at home. Insigne is off (no more false 9) at the start of extra time. Chiesa is off (most dangerous Italy attacker gone) 85 minutes in. Barella was ineffective and off after 54 minutes. Bellotti was on as the #9 (when Immobile started the match in this role, Italy was completely overrun). And Southgate does nothing. He sees Saka absolutely rinse an aging Chiellini and doesn't send on other fresh attackers to pressure Italy (what are you afraid of, Gareth? Belotti and Bernardeschi were going to shred your team? Come on).
England tactics don't make sense, and they at crucial times play very passively, even when the game is there for the taking.
Southgate wins knockout games, but when up against good opposition in finals, you can tell the gap in tactics, even with all the talent at his disposal.