Author Topic: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips  (Read 18696 times)

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1560 on: Today at 11:24:13 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 11:20:25 pm
I've heard England have all of this talent but are we counting Conor Gallagher and Cole Palmer in that list - that hardly suggests top quality to me? They do have some decent players but is it normal to include 3 goalkeepers and 9 defenders in a squad of 26? The manager just comes across as a complete coward.


Cole Palmer is quality.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1561 on: Today at 11:25:14 pm »
Yeah, Cole Palmer is sound.
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm.

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1562 on: Today at 11:25:32 pm »
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 11:02:27 pm
Southgate's wank, I can't believe anyone who isn't his mate would argue otherwise. He picked a team that made no sense and made them as defensive as possible in the hopes that they could scrape through as many games as possible. It worked against shit teams, just barely, then fell apart as soon as it was tested. Not only that but he ran the same few players into the ground, was terrified of making subs and had no idea how to change things.

He deserves some credit for making the whole qualification and getting to the knockout stages routine again, along with actually grinding results so that doesn't simply mean going out of the last 16 or quarters on penalties, but his Hodgsonesque tactics are a horrendous waste of the large number of attacking talents available for selection, being unable to find a way to make a use of Trent is basically negligence for a professional manager.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #1563 on: Today at 11:26:12 pm »
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on June  9, 2014, 09:17:15 pm
Having Welbeck try and mark Pirlo is ridiculous. It's like trying to get a golden retriever to stop a tennis ball machine.Because one is a machine designed for a very specific purpose that it is peerless at, and the other is a fucking dog.

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1564 on: Today at 11:28:01 pm »
Amazing how all these superstar players get to put all the blame on their manager.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1565 on: Today at 11:28:47 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:28:01 pm
Amazing how all these superstar players get to put all the blame on their manager.

To be fair they're following the manager's formation and instructions.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1566 on: Today at 11:31:26 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 11:13:29 pm
I know that c*nt destroyed a season of ours and one which we likely would have won the league with Virgil (as well as taking away prime Virgil), but I cannot take much satisfaction from seeing his tears. I'm just frustrated that this group of players, the most talented group in world football, are being managed by a fella who wouldn't get the Brentford job. He wouldn't get rehired by Boro in the Championship either.

It's a disgraceful waste of talent. The players look unrecognisable from their club teams, as by and large they are playing under quality coaches at club level. Trent going from Klopp to Southgate, Foden from Guardiola to Soughgate, Rice from Arteta to Southgate, Bellingham from Ancelotti to Southgate. Pochettino, Emery, Tuchel, they aren't top notch, but they are in a different stratosphere to fucking Southgate.

Why would you allow a manager who would get nowhere near managing any of those players at club level manage them at international level?

29% win record at Boro, gets sacked after taking them down, does fuck all for 4 years, gets a gimme with the England under 21s, and then after Fat sam gets fired he hets the senior team on a part time basis but then is given it full time. I remember the England job used to be reserved for someone with pedigree. Hodgson, Fat Sam and Southgate, it's like the FA have given up.

Ditto.
"The first revolt is against the supreme tyranny of theology...as long as we have a master in heaven, we will be slaves on earth." Mikhail Bakunin

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1567 on: Today at 11:31:42 pm »
Quote from: Ciara (with a capital "C") on Today at 11:04:22 pm
England created less xG at Euro 2024 (6.43) than Croatia (7.10).

Croatia went out at the Group Stage.

https://twitter.com/xgphilosophy/status/1812592531772723482?s=46&t=UAZDiWA1J6LD04mxmvB0lQ

Shocking.

8 goals in 7 games and you have Bellingham, Trent, Foden, Saka, Rice, Palmer, Kane etc at your disposal and the like of Jones and Elliott not even in the squad.

Its an insane amount of creativity and goal threat, and equally insane at who has been allowed to mismanage it.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1568 on: Today at 11:31:47 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:24:11 pm
He's been coached to play dogs of war football for years, he's not played in Europe for his club since 2017 ether in the Europa League group stages.

He also suits Southgate's ultra-defensive tactics. A front foot manager might bring someone else in, but Ramsdale losing his Arsenal place didn't help him.
Ramsdale is awful too
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1569 on: Today at 11:32:33 pm »
Lots to like about Southgate as a man manager (aside from a few exceptions), but nothing to like about him tactically. In the end the better team won, and Spain are a good example of an International side who have been well-coached. On paper their squad isn't that great, and England's is far stronger. But one manager has brought the best out of his most dangerous players and one has neutered them. Bellingham playing as a left winger, Saka playing as a wing-back. Have no idea what Kane is up to, and Trent on the bench.

Then, as they have done time and time again, they've scored and dropped back. Stones busted a gut to keep the man onside for the winning goal.

This should bring the end to the Walker vs Trent argument. His defensive capability is a myth and he is shocking on the ball.

It would be a crying shame if Southgate was given any more time with this talented and motivated group of players. There is far too much attacking talent being put to waste and he can't keep relying on the easy draw to get to finals.

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1570 on: Today at 11:33:03 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 11:25:32 pm
He deserves some credit for making the whole qualification and getting to the knockout stages routine again, along with actually grinding results so that doesn't simply mean going out of the last 16 or quarters on penalties, but his Hodgsonesque tactics are a horrendous waste of the large number of attacking talents available for selection, being unable to find a way to make a use of Trent is basically negligence for a professional manager.

Not just Trent.

Stones is one of the best ball playing centrebacks on the planet. Southgate created a system in which Pickford made as many passes 36 as Stones. Pickford continually got on the ball outside of his area and instead of giving it to the centrebacks who were free just lumped it forward.

He has created a system in which instead of making the pitch big when England are in possession. They make it as small as possible and where the players have no freedom to move and make angles or get in space. It is all about mitigating risk. It is all about being in a defensive shape when England inevitably lose the ball because there is no movement.

A Klopp or Guardiola would have pissed this tournament with either the France or England squad.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1571 on: Today at 11:34:53 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:28:01 pm
Amazing how all these superstar players get to put all the blame on their manager.

While they are obviously not blameless, if they ignore his tactics then they are not going to get picked with him, he has shown that he is willing to drop a player as talented as Trent because he doesn't fit his ideal tactics, while being happy to let him get thrown under the bus for defensive failings when the likes of Walker seem to get a free pass for such failings.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1572 on: Today at 11:37:13 pm »
Tactically, Southgate deserves all of the criticism he gets, particularly because England's progress was basically players with quality doing great things to bail him out, but I would say it's unfair to rewrite history in terms of his appointment. He made a lot more sense than Allardyce, and the actual results have been far better than the vast majority of his predecessors. I just don't understand why the FA's intention now seems to be wanting him to remain in post when there are almost certainly better options out there who would be willing to take the job.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1573 on: Today at 11:38:13 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:28:01 pm
Amazing how all these superstar players get to put all the blame on their manager.

They are only following in the footsteps of the players Southgate managed to relegate at Boro.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1574 on: Today at 11:38:57 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:37:13 pm
Tactically, Southgate deserves all of the criticism he gets, particularly because England's progress was basically players with quality doing great things to bail him out, but I would say it's unfair to rewrite history in terms of his appointment. He made a lot more sense than Allardyce, and the actual results have been far better than the vast majority of his predecessors. I just don't understand why the FA's intention now seems to be wanting him to remain in post when there are almost certainly better options out there who would be willing to take the job.

If he does Leave they will probably give it to Carsley.
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1575 on: Today at 11:39:06 pm »
So many people saying the better team won, and they're not wrong, but there's a caveat there- the better team on the pitch won. Because really, with the talent England have, Southgate could've fielded the better team. But this is what happens when you get to a final despite playing shit football. It only supported Southgate's delusion that he was making the right choices along the way. Barney Ronay had the fluffiest piece on Southgate in the Guardian the other day, dismissing all the criticism with 'facts'. The one that really got me was his defence of Southgate's use of subs, how 'patience is a tactic' and how, when he did make subs, they made an impact. Well no shit, Sherlock, even a broken clock is right twice a day. No mention of how those subs were often attempts at fixing mistakes that could've been avoided if Southgate didn't relentlessly pick his favourites in the first place.

Trent not getting any meaningful time after the group stage should be the biggest talk of the tournament in the English press, but it won't. Kyle Walker will get a pass for his mistakes today while Trent would've had to gone into hiding. Anthony Gordon must wonder why he even bothered going. Saka was invisible today except for the great crybaby reaction by Caravjal when Saka went down (again) like he'd been shot. (Made the playacting by Cucurella at the end very amusing.) Declan Rice disappeared into the shadows and Phil Foden never really showed up. Bellingham had a few flashes of brilliance, but for a guy who boldly proclaimed, "Who else?", he was otherwise ineffectual.

All of the above- with the exception of the Trent situation- can be traced back to one consistent Southgate decision: Starting Harry Kane. Once he was subbed off, you saw the energy and attack shift immediately. Whether or not he was injured/not 100% doesn't matter. The manager should be making the tough calls. But he consistently went back to the well, because they kept winning. Didn't matter that they only scored 2 goals in the group stages. Didn't matter that they needed a 90+ wonder goal from Bellingham against Slovakia. Didn't matter that they needed penalties against the Swiss. Didn't matter that they needed a soft penalty against Netherlands. Time and time again, he fielded the same turgid team, only making changes if forced into it, or if one of his favourites finally got healthy enough to play. Harry Kane shouldn't have gotten near a starting position after the group stages, but Southgate didn't have the courage to drop him.

And what the fuck is Pickford doing hoofing the ball up the pitch every single time? It never, ever went to an England player. I will give him the smallest excuse- there was one point where I looked at my wife and said, "The team is clearly being told to do this, because there is no one in England's half for him to short pass the ball to." Literally, there was no one there. What else is he supposed to do? The fact Southgate doesn't see that long ball distribution is not Pickford's strength and/or can't trust his back line to play it out to the midfield is only another reason why this guy is stealing a living. World class players with a Championship (at best) manager. World Cup won't be any different; in fact, it might be worse.

Southgate stumbling his way through every tournament:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/t8GTHXTEvIc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/t8GTHXTEvIc</a>
Oh, these sour times.

Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1576 on: Today at 11:41:08 pm »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 11:31:47 pm
Ramsdale is awful too

They havent had a top keeper since Seaman (albeit be was caught flat footed twice by shots from distance). Hart was decent for a while but wasn't in Seaman's class.

Tim Flowers and Nigel Martyn were both very unlucky to be around the same time as Seaman (bit like Clemence with Shilton). Both would both walk into this England side.

The gk is bang average and a headcase to boot. Outfield though I don't think any team in world football has the pool of talent England has.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1577 on: Today at 11:41:22 pm »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 11:28:01 pm
Amazing how all these superstar players get to put all the blame on their manager.

I think there's something to be said about the manager when there's not a single English player that's as good for England as they are for their club. Kane breaking all sorts of Bundesliga records, Foden winning Premier League Player of the Season, Bellingham instrumental in Real Madrid's league and CL double, Palmer winning YPOTY for a team that just sacked their manager, Saka being the talismanic figurehead for a team that finished on 89 points, Trent being an integral creative force for League and CL winning teams. Rice also showing a lot more for Arsenal than for England.

It can't just be the players fault.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1578 on: Today at 11:42:19 pm »
It's absolutely horrible tactics.  Kane drops deep, but there's no Son to make runs over the top.  Foden also wants ball to feet.  Outside of Saka, England have no outlet.  They can't even counterattack properly.  A Watkins-Gordon setup would change things, but that's obviously too much to ask for.  But England can't build up either.  Pickford just launches the ball down the pitch.  I mean, people are right in saying that Foden is invisible, but in the City team, he's got Ederson, Rodri, De Bruyne, etc supporting a build up.  In England, he watches Pickford launch balls straight out of play or towards an immobile Kane.

Bellingham plays with a sense of freedom at Real Madrid (with Vini Jr. on the left).  Saka, Trent, Gordon, etc are players that play with freedom for their clubs.  They're expected to take risks for the reward of goalscoring.

Southgate does the opposite.  Everything is about minimal risk, but if you look at how awful Walker was, it shows how that mentality can backfire at crucial moments.  Spain sat back too deep against Germany, but in today's second half, the likes of Williams, Olmo, and Yamal kept working to create chances.  They didn't shy away from trying to make things happen.

It's the same with Euro 2020 at home.  Insigne is off (no more false 9) at the start of extra time.  Chiesa is off (most dangerous Italy attacker gone) 85 minutes in.  Barella was ineffective and off after 54 minutes.  Bellotti was on as the #9 (when Immobile started the match in this role, Italy was completely overrun).  And Southgate does nothing.  He sees Saka absolutely rinse an aging Chiellini and doesn't send on other fresh attackers to pressure Italy (what are you afraid of, Gareth?  Belotti and Bernardeschi were going to shred your team?  Come on).

England tactics don't make sense, and they at crucial times play very passively, even when the game is there for the taking.

Southgate wins knockout games, but when up against good opposition in finals, you can tell the gap in tactics, even with all the talent at his disposal.
King Kenny.

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1579 on: Today at 11:42:21 pm »
Quote from: ljycb on Today at 11:37:13 pm
Tactically, Southgate deserves all of the criticism he gets, particularly because England's progress was basically players with quality doing great things to bail him out, but I would say it's unfair to rewrite history in terms of his appointment. He made a lot more sense than Allardyce, and the actual results have been far better than the vast majority of his predecessors. I just don't understand why the FA's intention now seems to be wanting him to remain in post when there are almost certainly better options out there who would be willing to take the job.

He did well to detoxify England after the Hodgson calamity and 2018 World Cup went well. His usual easy draw made things look better than they were (Panama, Tunisia, Colombia and Sweden up to the semis) and then bottled the Croatia semi from 1-0 up. The Euros was basically set up for England to win in 2021 and he threw that away. Played reasonably well in a mid-season World Cup but went out when they faced a decent team in France. The draw has been ridiculous this tournament but they've played worse than in any of those other tournaments and were only in the final because of the draw they got.

It's mad that Southgate is England's most successful manager since Ramsey in terms of tournaments, but he's not beaten anyone of note.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1580 on: Today at 11:43:17 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 11:04:25 pm
What did everyone think of the tournament as a whole? First round of group games felt really exciting but apart from a couple of matches after that I thought it was a bit boring.

it was alright, but not great.

Spain and Germany meeting in the quarters didnt help I feel, as they where the two best teams to watch.

But some lesser teams where a good watch. It was the likes of England, France and Portugal who where really underwhelming. Italy too, but not sure anyone expected them to be up to much anyway.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1581 on: Today at 11:44:05 pm »
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1582 on: Today at 11:45:20 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 11:38:57 pm
If he does Leave they will probably give it to Carsley.

Funnily enough, my mate has just said that to me while giving us a lift home, and I had not considered that at all. I would be interested to see them try for someone like Potter personally, but then what do I know? Whoever it is needs to be willing to make brave decisions in terms of selection and approach, because England do have one of the best pools of talent in the world as far as I'm concerned.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1583 on: Today at 11:45:59 pm »
Quote from: S on Today at 11:04:25 pm
What did everyone think of the tournament as a whole? First round of group games felt really exciting but apart from a couple of matches after that I thought it was a bit boring.

It doesn't help when you've got two absolute shithouse managers in Southgate and Deschamps in charge of the best two squads.

Spain did their best to save it, Germany had a good go and Portugal were in thrall to the ego of Ronaldo.

The likes of Turkey, Austria, Georgia good to watch as well.

The lopsided draw killed it a bit as well. I said it at the time when they played each other but Spain-Germany should have been the final really.
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1584 on: Today at 11:47:52 pm »
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1585 on: Today at 11:48:02 pm »
Bellendingham is a big time Charlie. Huffs his own farts
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1586 on: Today at 11:48:24 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 11:42:21 pm
He did well to detoxify England after the Hodgson calamity and 2018 World Cup went well. His usual easy draw made things look better than they were (Panama, Tunisia, Colombia and Sweden up to the semis) and then bottled the Croatia semi from 1-0 up. The Euros was basically set up for England to win in 2021 and he threw that away. Played reasonably well in a mid-season World Cup but went out when they faced a decent team in France. The draw has been ridiculous this tournament but they've played worse than in any of those other tournaments and were only in the final because of the draw they got.

It's mad that Southgate is England's most successful manager since Ramsey in terms of tournaments, but he's not beaten anyone of note.

Detoxifying is probably the main success - that England now have a set-up in which players are excited to be there makes a world of difference surely. Imagine they take that and build on it with someone who is willing to set them up in a way which looks to be positive.
Re: Paella 2 - 1 Fish & chips
« Reply #1587 on: Today at 11:48:59 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Today at 11:44:05 pm

which end is the England goal?  :)
