Also, while I'm here, let's review the 'failures' of Southgate's England.
2018: Lost in extra time in the semis to a Croatian team with multiple Champions League-winning players, with a team including Jesse Lingard and a mid-30s Ashley Young.
2020: Lost on penalties in the final to an Italian team most of the way into a world record unbeaten streak.
2022: Lost in the quarters by an odd goal to a French team that in turn only loses on penalties in the final.
2024: Didn't play well enough while making the final unbeaten.
Look, I get the gripes about tactics and substitutions, and I'd have been open to Potter being given a go if England failed this tournament. But (and I said this in a different thread more or less) the job of an international manager is to unify the players, build team spirit and pick a balanced team that can win, or if necessary grind their way through games. Southgate has been very good at all of that.
People underestimate the team spirit part because they forget the bad old days when the managers were running scared of the media, and players were leaking left, right and centre during tournaments, wouldn't sit with people from teams they didn't like and inevitably buckled under pressure. But teams don't score late winners or win shoot-outs if they aren't confident, comfortable and mentally prepared, and Southgate's done a great job there. He's the best England manager since Venables at least, and if not him, since Ramsey.
I dislike him, but it is tough to disagree with your post.
My main criticism of him is that the football is really uninspiring and his decision making is baffling - but it's got them to a final again.
The question for me is - is it the group of players or is it him? I believe someone else would have England playing better football and would achieve similar results in this tournament.
But you have to hand it to him, he's done a great job on paper and with the squad unity.