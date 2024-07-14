Irony is had Germany not scored that injury equaliser against Switzerland then they would have had a far easier path to the final but of course when you are playing it doesnt work like that.



As we both said a week or so ago the reality is there just isnt many good international sides around and if you take a look at the managers youd hardly want any of them at your club in a top league.



That's true but I feel this Spanish side look like the best international team in a while. I can see them going on to win the next World Cup even though anything can happen. A relatively unknown manager outside of the country has got them playing as a group and there's lots of talent to work with. The likes of Williams/Yamal should be even more effective a couple of years down the line, and Rodri/Fabian/Olmo etc can are all reaching their best years. A couple of defensive improvements are probably possible and if they can find them then good luck beating them.This will be England's best chance of silverware until the next Euros. Obviously 2021 was the best chance on paper they'll ever have being at home. This Spain side better than Italy though. Can't see England threatening at the next World Cup playing in those climates, it's going to suit the likes of Spain/Portugal and maybe one of the top South American sides. Surely Brazil will improve but Argentina still look good. Problem for them is Messi surely can't be as effective?