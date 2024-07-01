« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00  (Read 6601 times)

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,365
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 12:56:27 pm »
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on July 12, 2024, 08:54:48 pm
I'm honestly not arsed who wins as long as it's a decent match. Trent and Joe with another medal , why fuckin not

Trent at least being on the pitch when the final whistle blows would help my acceptance of an England win considerably, as I try to digest the fact that Jordan Pickford has picked up one of the most major honors available.
Logged

Offline DTRed

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 01:02:21 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on July 12, 2024, 04:18:22 pm


haha

A Scottish accented Spaniard!

I wonder who he'd be supporting on Sunday
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,351
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 01:06:53 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on July 12, 2024, 04:18:22 pm


Dosh shervezash por favor shinor.
Logged

Offline Trada

  • Fully paid up member of the JC cult. Ex-Tory boy. Corbyn's Chief Hagiographer. Sometimes hasn't got a kloop.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,880
  • Trada
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 01:07:07 pm »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WwTmYHFcvPU&amp;ab_channel=Torrescomps" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WwTmYHFcvPU&amp;ab_channel=Torrescomps</a>
Logged
Don't blame me I voted for Jeremy Corbyn!!

Miss you Tracy more and more every day xxx

I carry them with me: what they would have thought and said and done. Make them a part of who I am. So even though theyre gone from the world theyre never gone from me.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,068
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 05:08:08 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:37:01 pm
Yet he might win it.

I dont think hes a particular great Manager or even an inspiring character but this is his second major Final so he must be doing something right.

I read that Spain have won 22 of their last 22 Finals at all levels, which seems insane.

No. Theyve managed to reach two finals in spite of him. Hes hamstrung an incredible group of players. With a good manager theyd be playing much better football and probably winning things.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,718
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #165 on: Yesterday at 05:37:05 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:37:01 pm
Yet he might win it.

I dont think hes a particular great Manager or even an inspiring character but this is his second major Final so he must be doing something right.

I read that Spain have won 22 of their last 22 Finals at all levels, which seems insane.

Southgate hasn't beat one good team in a tournament. The luck he's had is insane. Even if Denmark beat Serbia their run to the final would have been Germany, Spain and France. He's held back the most talented group of players in international football. The same gets labelled against Deschamps but even he's reached two World Cup finals and a Euros final

But he'll change that if he can win tomorrow and it'll be a great legacy given Englands trophy drought.. Lose and like every other tournament they've lost as soon as they've faced anyone half decent.

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:41:48 pm by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #166 on: Yesterday at 06:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:37:05 pm
Southgate hasn't beat one good team in a tournament. The luck he's had is insane. Even if Denmark beat Serbia their run to the final would have been Germany, Spain and France. He's held back the most talented group of players in international football. The same gets labelled against Deschamps but even he's reached two World Cup finals and a Euros final

But he'll change that if he can win tomorrow and it'll be a great legacy given Englands trophy drought.. Lose and like every other tournament they've lost as soon as they've faced anyone half decent.
Agreed. Tomorrows game will define Southgates managerial career.
Lose and its yeah he had ridiculous luck to reach two finals
Win , against arguably the best team in Europe and he might actually deserve some credit.
Logged

Offline semit5

  • obsessed with faeces
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,800
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #167 on: Yesterday at 06:37:39 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:37:01 pm
Yet he might win it.

I dont think hes a particular great Manager or even an inspiring character but this is his second major Final so he must be doing something right.

I read that Spain have won 22 of their last 22 Finals at all levels, which seems insane.

I dont get that stat of 22, cant be right unless its very minor trophies
Logged

Offline Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,891
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #168 on: Yesterday at 06:42:44 pm »
Quote from: semit5 on Yesterday at 06:37:39 pm
I dont get that stat of 22, cant be right unless its very minor trophies


Stupid stat actually

https://theanalyst.com/2024/07/spanish-teams-extraordinary-record-in-finals-26-wins/
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,274
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #169 on: Yesterday at 07:57:21 pm »
 :D
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,808
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #170 on: Yesterday at 08:45:59 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 05:08:08 pm
No. Theyve managed to reach two finals in spite of him. Hes hamstrung an incredible group of players. With a good manager theyd be playing much better football and probably winning things.

This
Logged
Believer

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,960
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #171 on: Yesterday at 08:48:32 pm »
Cant wait for this to be over so all of the middle class wankers in work who spend August to May sneering at football & its fans fuck off back to rugby. Sick of hearing generic football cliches (Come on boys, bring it home lads!) from those who are wondering why Beckham isnt playing anymore.

On the football side I can see it being tighter than most are making it out to be, the likes of Kane & Bellingham wont resist the opportunity for personal glory
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,079
  • YNWA
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #172 on: Yesterday at 08:49:59 pm »
Quote from: Jwils21 on Yesterday at 08:48:32 pm
Cant wait for this to be over so all of the middle class wankers in work who spend August to May sneering at football & its fans fuck off back to rugby. Sick of hearing generic football cliches (Come on boys, bring it home lads!) from those who are wondering why Beckham isnt playing anymore.

On the football side I can see it being tighter than most are making it out to be, the likes of Kane & Bellingham wont resist the opportunity for personal glory

The famously trophyless Kane.
Logged

Offline Jwils21

  • Justwindy,innit,lowestspeed21 (knots)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,960
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #173 on: Yesterday at 09:04:56 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 08:49:59 pm
The famously trophyless Kane.

Thankfully his desire to play the hero is usually his downfall, like his penalty against France or not squaring to Sterling. Maybe the Southgate luck will fall in his favour tomorrow
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,744
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #174 on: Yesterday at 09:38:19 pm »
Quote from: Cruiser on Yesterday at 07:57:21 pm
:D

I'd be so embarrassed about that if I was Scottish. People saying England are the Everton of international football in this thread, but I think they've been out Everton-ed there.

Besides, they could very easily be describing Scottish tourists there- are they so different to the English?. Whichever middle class snide wrote that would dread to see Rangers and Celtic on tour.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #175 on: Yesterday at 09:48:00 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:37:05 pm
Southgate hasn't beat one good team in a tournament. The luck he's had is insane. Even if Denmark beat Serbia their run to the final would have been Germany, Spain and France. He's held back the most talented group of players in international football. The same gets labelled against Deschamps but even he's reached two World Cup finals and a Euros final

But he'll change that if he can win tomorrow and it'll be a great legacy given Englands trophy drought.. Lose and like every other tournament they've lost as soon as they've faced anyone half decent.
You don't think that Dutch team was any good? I seem to remember people saying they were going to win easily pre-match. What about Germany in the last Euros? Or did these teams suddenly turn crap when they lost to England?
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #176 on: Yesterday at 10:04:03 pm »
Im starting to think I might aswell cheer England on , could well be the only time I ever get to see my countrys team win a major tournament. Come on Gareth and the boys! (Makes me feel a bit sick but fuck it)
Logged

Offline Oldmanmick

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,433
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #177 on: Yesterday at 10:10:21 pm »
I was 9 when England won their one & only trophy (The World Cup). Since then I've seen my beloved Liverpool win 12 League titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 10 League Cups, 1 World club Championship, plus numerous other trophies. So when we say 'I'm Scouse not English' there are numerous explanations as to why we do this. Our incredible trophy count compared to 'Ingerland's' is one of them. The way I see it, most England supporters support teams like Stoke City, Bristol Rovers, Blackburn Rovers, et al, so you can understand why they desperately cling on to the hope that the national side is eventually going to win a major trophy, whereas those of us fortunate enough to have seen our club win all there is to win, the English team/supporters can't even come close enough to have enjoyed the glory that's come our way over the 5 plus decades since England won their one & only trophy.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,154
  • The first five yards........
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #178 on: Yesterday at 10:23:57 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:37:05 pm
Southgate hasn't beat one good team in a tournament. The luck he's had is insane. Even if Denmark beat Serbia their run to the final would have been Germany, Spain and France. He's held back the most talented group of players in international football. The same gets labelled against Deschamps but even he's reached two World Cup finals and a Euros final

But he'll change that if he can win tomorrow and it'll be a great legacy given Englands trophy drought.. Lose and like every other tournament they've lost as soon as they've faced anyone half decent.

You're too kind. England haven't beaten a decent team since the Lions of Vienna beat a crack Austrian outfit in 1952. Every other victory since then has actually been against semi-professional teams, many of whom were paid to lose. The luck isn't just "insane", it's way beyond that. Someone recently calculated that 78% of English goals since 1952 have been scored via ricochet. 10% never crossed the line. The rest were own goals.

Am I doing this right?

Moreover, whereas the English still have an unofficial ban on black players and are followed by flag-waving nationalists and operate under a permanent Right-Wing Tory government every other team in Europe is supported by international communists with anarchist tendencies who are more interested in the Arts and Crafts Movement than winning football matches.

For that reason I shall be supporting Scotland tomorrow.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,718
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #179 on: Yesterday at 10:27:35 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 09:48:00 pm
You don't think that Dutch team was any good? I seem to remember people saying they were going to win easily pre-match. What about Germany in the last Euros? Or did these teams suddenly turn crap when they lost to England?

Holland are pretty average, take away the centre backs and how many would get near the England team or even squad? If Koepmeiners and De Jong were fit it's a fairer match up but the midfield was crap and aside from Gakpo the attack is at best second rate. Depay the starting striker ffs.

As for Germany at the Euros, Germany got knocked out the World Cup in the group stages in both tournaments either side of that Euros, it was far from the 2006-2016 vintage that would reach the later stage of tournaments. It was also at Wembley. It was the least successful Germany team post-war, over those successive tournaments. Even the team that struggled at Euro 2000 and 2004 reached the 2002 World Cup final.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,718
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #180 on: Yesterday at 10:34:36 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:04:03 pm
Im starting to think I might aswell cheer England on , could well be the only time I ever get to see my countrys team win a major tournament. Come on Gareth and the boys! (Makes me feel a bit sick but fuck it)

They'll win something in the next decade. There's just too much top talent there which most international teams can't get near.

Unless they lose tomorrow, Southgate fucks off and they get the reverse of the Southgate draw for the next few tournaments and fall short that way.

They really should have won the last Euros, they should be winning this one.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline ABZ Rover

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,956
  • Hates Poodles
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #181 on: Yesterday at 10:43:07 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 09:38:19 pm
I'd be so embarrassed about that if I was Scottish. People saying England are the Everton of international football in this thread, but I think they've been out Everton-ed there.

Besides, they could very easily be describing Scottish tourists there- are they so different to the English?. Whichever middle class snide wrote that would dread to see Rangers and Celtic on tour.

Its a fukin comic with a minuscule circulation less than the Beano, less than 5000.  A xenophobic rag for xenophobic pricks.
Logged
97 stars burning bright, forever watching over day or night

12/09/12 Truth Day!   Justice Day is coming... it arrived 26/04/16!

Offline KC7

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #182 on: Today at 12:01:21 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 05:08:08 pm
No. Theyve managed to reach two finals in spite of him. Hes hamstrung an incredible group of players. With a good manager theyd be playing much better football and probably winning things.

Think that's a fair assessment.

From a distance it looks good (two finals, a semi and a quarter), but when you dissect all four tournaments, you look at the performances, the opponents, the manner of how they got through, and the players he has had at his disposal (right now the most talented group in world football), it gives a very different picture.

His biggest asset is he is well liked by the players, so they will fight for him. There is no downing tools. And he has managed to keep the whole squad pulling in the same direction which is exemplified by the subs having made an impact.

So he ticks the personable aspect.

The issue is the tactical side of the game. On that I'm not convinced he is Championship standard. As Meulensteen said there is no patterns or style of play, no method or identity, no cohesion. They rely on individuals producing moments. Essentially they are playing without a coach. To play well you need to play as a team, and bar the first half in the semi when the Dutch sat off and allowed the England players to string a few passes together (as any team would when afforded such time and space), they never play well under Southgate.

He has been blessed with good draws in all four tournaments (final in this is the first good team they will face), and unlike England teams in the past they have a good record in penalty shoot outs. In both Euro semis they got decisive penalties that were very dubious (definitely wasn't a pen vs Denmark in the last one, while the other night was very soft). So they have had the rub of the green.


Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 05:37:05 pm
Southgate hasn't beat one good team in a tournament. The luck he's had is insane. Even if Denmark beat Serbia their run to the final would have been Germany, Spain and France. He's held back the most talented group of players in international football. The same gets labelled against Deschamps but even he's reached two World Cup finals and a Euros final

But he'll change that if he can win tomorrow and it'll be a great legacy given Englands trophy drought.. Lose and like every other tournament they've lost as soon as they've faced anyone half decent.

I would say Germany in the last Euros was a good win, the only one in all four tournaments that would qualify as one. The final vs Italy was a coaching disaster. That game was screaming out for fresh legs around the 65 minute mark with Italy camped in the England half. They had no outlet upfront as that goshite sat on his backside and let it happen. Kane was offering no press nor was he making any runs. He should have been off (and ihe shouldnt be starting tomorrow). Rashford and Sancho on half an hour earlier against an old and slow Italy rearguard and England may well have a Euro in the cabinet already.

The biggest scandal is he makes every player look worse (not including the goalkeeper as the position is detached from outfield play). When you dont play as a team that makes it impossible for any player to excel as fundamentally it's a team game. What to do witn a Trent is also too complicated for him.

One good half in six games, and that due to the poor tactics of Koeman who said he corrected it in the second half. And prior to the tournament they were beaten at home to Iceland 1-0. There is no history of good play for the memory bank to call on, so the likelihood of them suddenly clicking into gear vs Spain and functioning as a team is highly unlikely. If they are to somehow win this (and to be honest I hope they do) it will be individuals producing moments. If they can keep it tight their chance will increase as the game goes on as the bench is much stronger. Couple of quick players linking up against tired limbs is probably their best shot.

Just cannot see Southgate together with the trophy though. 29% win record at Boro, after getting relegated and then sacked he spends four years away from management, takes on the under 21s, then gets the senior job on a temporary basis after the Big Sam fiasco before getting it full time. To get that job previously (before Sam and Hodgson) you would have needed some pedigree, he had none.

Trailed Slovakia going into the 5th minute of injury time, then Bellingham produces a goal from nothing. Like most England goals under Southgate, it hadn't been coming.
Trailed the Swiss with 10 to go, and after equalising they did nothing else (Pickford pulled off a good save very late on to keep them in it), then won on pens having played for them.
Trailed the Dutch, got dodgy pen, and then in the 85th minute the Dutch broke down the left and a simple cut back to the fella free on the edge of the penalty area he has a glorious chance to put them ahead...player didn't make the pass, and 4 minutes later Palmer and Watkins link up for the winner.

They have ridden their luck. It's going to need another big slice in the final as trying to win without being coached is a monumental task.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,282
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #183 on: Today at 01:52:57 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 10:27:35 pm
Holland are pretty average, take away the centre backs and how many would get near the England team or even squad? If Koepmeiners and De Jong were fit it's a fairer match up but the midfield was crap and aside from Gakpo the attack is at best second rate. Depay the starting striker ffs.

As for Germany at the Euros, Germany got knocked out the World Cup in the group stages in both tournaments either side of that Euros, it was far from the 2006-2016 vintage that would reach the later stage of tournaments. It was also at Wembley. It was the least successful Germany team post-war, over those successive tournaments. Even the team that struggled at Euro 2000 and 2004 reached the 2002 World Cup final.
So, your argument is that despite getting to two finals and a semi in four tournaments, England haven't been able to beat a single decent team. How on earth do you think it's possible that England somehow managed to play three tournaments with a grand total of one good team on their side of the draw? How exactly does that happen?
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,254
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #184 on: Today at 07:09:56 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:52:57 am
So, your argument is that despite getting to two finals and a semi in four tournaments, England haven't been able to beat a single decent team. How on earth do you think it's possible that England somehow managed to play three tournaments with a grand total of one good team on their side of the draw? How exactly does that happen?
The devils luck?

Are you disagreeing that England have avoided the top teams in every tournament and have lost to the first good team theyve come up against every time? ( The one game against Germany a possible exception)
Logged

Online wampa1

  • Should probably leg it while he can......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,090
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #185 on: Today at 07:13:45 am »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 12:37:01 pm
I read that Spain have won 22 of their last 22 Finals at all levels, which seems insane.
England U21s beat them last year.
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,529
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #186 on: Today at 07:48:24 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 09:48:00 pm
You don't think that Dutch team was any good? I seem to remember people saying they were going to win easily pre-match. What about Germany in the last Euros? Or did these teams suddenly turn crap when they lost to England?

Well said. There is something to the easy record shouts. In the 2018 World Cup, 2020 Euros and 2024 Euros weve probably had the easier run to the semi (World Cup) or final (euros) than other teams in the tournament. Certainly thats true this year. However people are making too much of it and claiming Southgate has never beat a good team in a competition which is a big stretch.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,718
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #187 on: Today at 08:15:08 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:52:57 am
So, your argument is that despite getting to two finals and a semi in four tournaments, England haven't been able to beat a single decent team.

Yes, it is. They couldn't have had better draws if they fixed it themselves, with the exception of the last World Cup where they went out in the quarters because they drew France. THey probably played better in that tournament than they did the others as well.

Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 01:52:57 am
How on earth do you think it's possible that England somehow managed to play three tournaments with a grand total of one good team on their side of the draw? How exactly does that happen?

Either sheer luck, a fix or Southgate voodoo. Bearing in mind it's been a weak international field as well, so there's not loads of decent teams at these tournaments.

Quote from: KC7 on Today at 12:01:21 am
I would say Germany in the last Euros was a good win, the only one in all four tournaments that would qualify as one.

In terms of name, but this was the Germany team that were knocked out of the group stages at the 2018 and 2022 World Cups. The Euros last 16 in 2021 was the only knockout game they played over those 3 tournaments and they were really bad on the day (with England having home advantage to boot, having played all 3 group games at Wembley as well, while everyone else was having to travel Europe).
« Last Edit: Today at 08:23:17 am by Fromola »
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
Pages: 1 2 3 4 [5]   Go Up
« previous next »
 