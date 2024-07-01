No. Theyve managed to reach two finals in spite of him. Hes hamstrung an incredible group of players. With a good manager theyd be playing much better football and probably winning things.



Southgate hasn't beat one good team in a tournament. The luck he's had is insane. Even if Denmark beat Serbia their run to the final would have been Germany, Spain and France. He's held back the most talented group of players in international football. The same gets labelled against Deschamps but even he's reached two World Cup finals and a Euros final



But he'll change that if he can win tomorrow and it'll be a great legacy given Englands trophy drought.. Lose and like every other tournament they've lost as soon as they've faced anyone half decent.



Think that's a fair assessment.From a distance it looks good (two finals, a semi and a quarter), but when you dissect all four tournaments, you look at the performances, the opponents, the manner of how they got through, and the players he has had at his disposal (right now the most talented group in world football), it gives a very different picture.His biggest asset is he is well liked by the players, so they will fight for him. There is no downing tools. And he has managed to keep the whole squad pulling in the same direction which is exemplified by the subs having made an impact.So he ticks the personable aspect.The issue is the tactical side of the game. On that I'm not convinced he is Championship standard. As Meulensteen said there is no patterns or style of play, no method or identity, no cohesion. They rely on individuals producing moments. Essentially they are playing without a coach. To play well you need to play as a team, and bar the first half in the semi when the Dutch sat off and allowed the England players to string a few passes together (as any team would when afforded such time and space), they never play well under Southgate.He has been blessed with good draws in all four tournaments (final in this is the first good team they will face), and unlike England teams in the past they have a good record in penalty shoot outs. In both Euro semis they got decisive penalties that were very dubious (definitely wasn't a pen vs Denmark in the last one, while the other night was very soft). So they have had the rub of the green.I would say Germany in the last Euros was a good win, the only one in all four tournaments that would qualify as one. The final vs Italy was a coaching disaster. That game was screaming out for fresh legs around the 65 minute mark with Italy camped in the England half. They had no outlet upfront as that goshite sat on his backside and let it happen. Kane was offering no press nor was he making any runs. He should have been off (and ihe shouldnt be starting tomorrow). Rashford and Sancho on half an hour earlier against an old and slow Italy rearguard and England may well have a Euro in the cabinet already.The biggest scandal is he makes every player look worse (not including the goalkeeper as the position is detached from outfield play). When you dont play as a team that makes it impossible for any player to excel as fundamentally it's a team game. What to do witn a Trent is also too complicated for him.One good half in six games, and that due to the poor tactics of Koeman who said he corrected it in the second half. And prior to the tournament they were beaten at home to Iceland 1-0. There is no history of good play for the memory bank to call on, so the likelihood of them suddenly clicking into gear vs Spain and functioning as a team is highly unlikely. If they are to somehow win this (and to be honest I hope they do) it will be individuals producing moments. If they can keep it tight their chance will increase as the game goes on as the bench is much stronger. Couple of quick players linking up against tired limbs is probably their best shot.Just cannot see Southgate together with the trophy though. 29% win record at Boro, after getting relegated and then sacked he spends four years away from management, takes on the under 21s, then gets the senior job on a temporary basis after the Big Sam fiasco before getting it full time. To get that job previously (before Sam and Hodgson) you would have needed some pedigree, he had none.Trailed Slovakia going into the 5th minute of injury time, then Bellingham produces a goal from nothing. Like most England goals under Southgate, it hadn't been coming.Trailed the Swiss with 10 to go, and after equalising they did nothing else (Pickford pulled off a good save very late on to keep them in it), then won on pens having played for them.Trailed the Dutch, got dodgy pen, and then in the 85th minute the Dutch broke down the left and a simple cut back to the fella free on the edge of the penalty area he has a glorious chance to put them ahead...player didn't make the pass, and 4 minutes later Palmer and Watkins link up for the winner.They have ridden their luck. It's going to need another big slice in the final as trying to win without being coached is a monumental task.