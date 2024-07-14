« previous next »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #160 on: Today at 12:56:27 pm
Quote from: Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero on Yesterday at 08:54:48 pm
I'm honestly not arsed who wins as long as it's a decent match. Trent and Joe with another medal , why fuckin not

Trent at least being on the pitch when the final whistle blows would help my acceptance of an England win considerably, as I try to digest the fact that Jordan Pickford has picked up one of the most major honors available.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #161 on: Today at 01:02:21 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:18:22 pm


haha

A Scottish accented Spaniard!

I wonder who he'd be supporting on Sunday
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #162 on: Today at 01:06:53 pm
Quote from: Elmo! on Yesterday at 04:18:22 pm


Dosh shervezash por favor shinor.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #163 on: Today at 01:07:07 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/WwTmYHFcvPU&amp;ab_channel=Torrescomps" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/WwTmYHFcvPU&amp;ab_channel=Torrescomps</a>
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #164 on: Today at 05:08:08 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:37:01 pm
Yet he might win it.

I dont think hes a particular great Manager or even an inspiring character but this is his second major Final so he must be doing something right.

I read that Spain have won 22 of their last 22 Finals at all levels, which seems insane.

No. Theyve managed to reach two finals in spite of him. Hes hamstrung an incredible group of players. With a good manager theyd be playing much better football and probably winning things.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #165 on: Today at 05:37:05 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:37:01 pm
Yet he might win it.

I dont think hes a particular great Manager or even an inspiring character but this is his second major Final so he must be doing something right.

I read that Spain have won 22 of their last 22 Finals at all levels, which seems insane.

Southgate hasn't beat one good team in a tournament. The luck he's had is insane. Even if Denmark beat Serbia their run to the final would have been Germany, Spain and France. He's held back the most talented group of players in international football. The same gets labelled against Deschamps but even he's reached two World Cup finals and a Euros final

But he'll change that if he can win tomorrow and it'll be a great legacy given Englands trophy drought.. Lose and like every other tournament they've lost as soon as they've faced anyone half decent.

« Last Edit: Today at 05:41:48 pm by Fromola »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #166 on: Today at 06:05:41 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 05:37:05 pm
Southgate hasn't beat one good team in a tournament. The luck he's had is insane. Even if Denmark beat Serbia their run to the final would have been Germany, Spain and France. He's held back the most talented group of players in international football. The same gets labelled against Deschamps but even he's reached two World Cup finals and a Euros final

But he'll change that if he can win tomorrow and it'll be a great legacy given Englands trophy drought.. Lose and like every other tournament they've lost as soon as they've faced anyone half decent.
Agreed. Tomorrows game will define Southgates managerial career.
Lose and its yeah he had ridiculous luck to reach two finals
Win , against arguably the best team in Europe and he might actually deserve some credit.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #167 on: Today at 06:37:39 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 12:37:01 pm
Yet he might win it.

I dont think hes a particular great Manager or even an inspiring character but this is his second major Final so he must be doing something right.

I read that Spain have won 22 of their last 22 Finals at all levels, which seems insane.

I dont get that stat of 22, cant be right unless its very minor trophies
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #168 on: Today at 06:42:44 pm
Quote from: semit5 on Today at 06:37:39 pm
I dont get that stat of 22, cant be right unless its very minor trophies


Stupid stat actually

https://theanalyst.com/2024/07/spanish-teams-extraordinary-record-in-finals-26-wins/
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
Reply #169 on: Today at 07:57:21 pm
 :D
