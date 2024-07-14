« previous next »
Author Topic: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00  (Read 5133 times)

Online Crosby Nick

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 01:59:12 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 01:41:43 pm
Pretty sure that's not true, Atletico lost a couple of finals to Real Madrid in that time. ;)

I guess I can figure out what they meant, but it could have been formulated better. :)

The only time Spanish sides have lost finals since we beat Alaves in 2001 is against other Spanish sides (think Atletico played Espanyol in a final too? Or was it Sevilla, probably Sevilla!

But no one from another country has beaten a Spanish team in a final since then.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 02:01:04 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:59:12 pm
The only time Spanish sides have lost finals since we beat Alaves in 2001 is against other Spanish sides (think Atletico played Espanyol in a final too? Or was it Sevilla, probably Sevilla!

But no one from another country has beaten a Spanish team in a final since then.

I know, like I said, it wasn't difficult to figure out what they meant, it just wasn't phrased correctly.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 02:02:09 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 01:58:04 pm
That's Joselu, who came off the bench to score twice in the CL semifinal to take Real Madrid to the final? Joselu, who came off the bench to score the late winner for Spain against Italy in the Nations League semifinal last? England's first choice midfield sub is Gallagher, who spent his entire career at midtable clubs. Starting midfielders include Mainoo, who spends his time at a midtable club, and Rice, who, before this season, spent his entire career at midtable clubs. Other midfielders on England's bench include Gordon and Wharton, Joselu's honours list is literally longer than England's entire midfield put together. And Joselu's honours list is not particularly long. ;)
So he nearly matched Origi's Champions League contributions and the Nations League  :D

I mean maybe I should have been more specific but didn't think I'd need to say compared to the attacking options England can bring on when discussing a forward.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 02:03:07 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 01:45:50 pm
I agree, but that's because England played Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia and Denmark to get there. If they had Spain's path to the final, they may not have made it through the group. The likes of Spain, Germany, France and even Italy also have regular top flight (big 5 leagues) starters on their bench.
I also agree despite my posts probably sounding like I don't  ;D

Any combination of England players - within or outside the current squad - would not have survived Spain's path to the final with the current manager.  The "B" squad would have likely needed a more talented manager to get past Switzerland also.

As much as the plucky underdogs have brightened up the tournament it's primarily been the bigger nations knocking each other out.  The worst Italy side in generations are the only exception as France, Germany (both Spain), Portugal, Belgium (both France) and Netherlands (England) all went out to peer nations.

With the draws England have had I don't think it's wrong for England fans to be expectant of glory - even if that glory is really just a dramatic fall at the final hurdle.  Those graphics that Beeb/ITV like flashing up showing our performance in recent tournaments is pretty much this current England generation playing to par.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 02:07:24 pm »
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 02:02:09 pm
So he nearly matched Origi's Champions League contributions and the Nations League  :D

I mean maybe I should have been more specific but didn't think I'd need to say compared to the attacking options England can bring on when discussing a forward.

Fair enough, though you did mention him specifically as backup for a midfielder. Not quite sure where Spain are using him, if at all. :)
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 02:08:58 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:59:12 pm
The only time Spanish sides have lost finals since we beat Alaves in 2001 is against other Spanish sides (think Atletico played Espanyol in a final too? Or was it Sevilla, probably Sevilla!

Sorry, going to be a pedant again, but I think Bayern beat Valencia in the CL final a week or two after we beat Alaves. :)
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 02:09:07 pm »
I hope it's a good game and I'd like England to win it. I know my Everton supporting family and friends will really love it. I'm also hoping for extra time so Trent gets a go and I'd love Joe to get on the pitch.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 02:10:27 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 02:09:07 pm
I hope it's a good game and I'd like England to win it. I know my Everton supporting family and friends will really love it. I'm also hoping for extra time so Trent gets a go and I'd love Joe to get on the pitch.
So would I but I can't imagine any scenario where that might happen.  He's fourth choice across loads of positions and England have no injuries or suspensions.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 02:11:15 pm »
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 03:02:07 am
Genuinely the only thing I'm worried about if England win is what damage all those "proper fans" might do. You just know there will be plenty of people back home who'll be drunk or drugged up and will do anything when on the high.

Hope there's police around in bigger areas just in case
Theyll do that whether England win, lose or draw and when England arent playing.
Scum will be scum.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 02:12:03 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 02:07:24 pm
Fair enough, though you did mention him specifically as backup for a midfielder. Not quite sure where Spain are using him, if at all. :)
Haha. Fair just meant Bellingham was mostly Madrid's 'forward' or at least it seemed like that rather than using a striker there in Josleu
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 03:15:36 pm »
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 09:54:24 am
I'm still angry about Salah's shoulder. Down with Spain.

Honestly, I think this is a lot of the reason I don't want Spain to win. The media giving it "no Spanish team has lost a final since 2001" stings, because we were on the end of it, and now they've started equating that Real team with the Spanish national team. Probably a daft reason, but both of those finals really hurt.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 03:26:01 pm »
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 01:46:28 pm
Maybe one has a history of gathering the big trophies and one does not?

Mate Spain only started winning trophies just around 15 years ago before that England were more successful, there history of winning stuff is more recent than Chelseas and on par with the times City started winning trophies give or take a year.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 03:27:27 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 01:58:04 pm
That's Joselu, who came off the bench to score twice in the CL semifinal to take Real Madrid to the final? Joselu, who came off the bench to score the late winner for Spain against Italy in the Nations League semifinal last? England's first choice midfield sub is Gallagher, who spent his entire career at midtable clubs. Starting midfielders include Mainoo, who spends his time at a midtable club, and Rice, who, before this season, spent his entire career at midtable clubs. Other midfielders on England's bench include Gordon and Wharton, Joselu's honours list is literally longer than England's entire midfield put together. And Joselu's honours list is not particularly long. ;)

Joselu is not in the class of Eze Rice Palmer or even Gordon you can quote as many facts as you want. Just watch the game.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 03:30:14 pm »
Who's better anyway? For me, England have better individuals while Spain are more about the collective.

Spain are a better football team but England also have the individual talent to decide games.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 03:36:23 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 03:30:14 pm
Who's better anyway? For me, England have better individuals while Spain are more about the collective.

Spain are a better football team but England also have the individual talent to decide games.

Pretty much it in a nutshell and therefore means the deciding factor is the manager
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 03:41:05 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 03:36:23 pm
Pretty much it in a nutshell and therefore means the deciding factor is the manager

The deciding factor is who does the business on the day, it's about who takes their chances as ever.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #136 on: Yesterday at 04:18:22 pm »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #137 on: Yesterday at 04:45:44 pm »
I hope we dont see an organised storming of the gates in Berlin like we saw at Wembley last time. At least at Wembley there were empty seats due to covid restrictions. If the loopers get organised again, then it will get very messy.  Wouldnt put it past them to try.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #138 on: Yesterday at 05:52:58 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on July 11, 2024, 10:38:20 pm
Over 13% of the 53m arent English-born and they and their offspring might have a different allegiance. And then there are the English who dont care about or actively despise football and/or the English team. I found one poll that claimed only 45% of English people had an interest in football.

So, it could very well be the case that English fans are in a minority in the UK. I think the best thing for the country is that England lose, just to be on the safe side.
I don't agree with that logic.  In my experience non English born and 2nd gen immigrants support England more than i do and love the atmosphere of getting out and watching it and the country coming together. You shouldn't forget how many of the England team are 2nd gen or could play for different NT themselves due to ancestory. Thats how the national team unifies people when it wins.

For example,  If Saka was to score the winner in the final on Sunday, that would be a boss moment that would make a lot of people proud of him and our country, as daft as it may be to some. I'd love that.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #139 on: Yesterday at 06:33:21 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 05:52:58 pm
I don't agree with that logic.  In my experience non English born and 2nd gen immigrants support England more than i do and love the atmosphere of getting out and watching it and the country coming together. You shouldn't forget how many of the England team are 2nd gen or could play for different NT themselves due to ancestory. Thats how the national team unifies people when it wins.

For example,  If Saka was to score the winner in the final on Sunday, that would be a boss moment that would make a lot of people proud of him and our country, as daft as it may be to some. I'd love that.
The problem is, he would still be a cheating, diving, whinging cryarsing c*nt.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #140 on: Yesterday at 08:29:05 pm »
My nephew, Leo, on Sky again.  8)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bxz0YKmlFsg&amp;t=1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bxz0YKmlFsg&amp;t=1s</a>
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #141 on: Yesterday at 08:39:37 pm »
Viva España!
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #142 on: Yesterday at 08:40:02 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:29:05 pm
My nephew, Leo, on Sky again.  8)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bxz0YKmlFsg&amp;t=1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bxz0YKmlFsg&amp;t=1s</a>

Good man Leo! :D
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #143 on: Yesterday at 08:41:47 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:40:02 pm
Good man Leo! :D

They're filming him in Spain this Sunday! (He is already on holiday there - they haven't flown him out  ;D)
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #144 on: Yesterday at 08:54:48 pm »
I'm honestly not arsed who wins as long as it's a decent match. Trent and Joe with another medal , why fuckin not
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #145 on: Yesterday at 10:59:30 pm »
England seem to have similar vibes to when Portugal won it in 2016. Lacklustre, unimpressive performances, but doing just enough to get over the line, often through a combination of luck and favourable officiating.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #146 on: Yesterday at 11:13:49 pm »
More like Greece vibes  ;D  utterly dour but obdurate and pretty lucky
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #147 on: Yesterday at 11:16:12 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:59:12 pm
The only time Spanish sides have lost finals since we beat Alaves in 2001 is against other Spanish sides (think Atletico played Espanyol in a final too? Or was it Sevilla, probably Sevilla!

But no one from another country has beaten a Spanish team in a final since then.
A week after the Alaves match ... Bayern Munich beat Valencia in Champions League Final ...
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #148 on: Yesterday at 11:31:56 pm »
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 11:16:12 pm
A week after the Alaves match ... Bayern Munich beat Valencia in Champions League Final ...

Yeah but apart from that.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #149 on: Today at 02:07:36 am »
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #150 on: Today at 08:30:06 am »
Because I believe they play better football, I hope Spain wins. No hard feelings towards England; I enjoy watching Bellingham when he's in form. But it's not a team that a 'neutral' football fan (if such a thing exists) from abroad eagerly anticipates.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #151 on: Today at 09:48:26 am »
Quote from: Henry Chinaski on Today at 08:30:06 am
Because I believe they play better football, I hope Spain wins. No hard feelings towards England; I enjoy watching Bellingham when he's in form. But it's not a team that a 'neutral' football fan (if such a thing exists) from abroad eagerly anticipates.

I live abroad and everyone here says England have an amazing team with world class players. Question's over Southgate's tactics, like everyone else they expect to see attacking, faultless football, but here he is....again.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #152 on: Today at 11:08:40 am »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:59:30 pm
England seem to have similar vibes to when Portugal won it in 2016. Lacklustre, unimpressive performances, but doing just enough to get over the line, often through a combination of luck and favourable officiating.

The Dumfries foul was never a penalty for me real time. Having discussed it numerous times with folk, I have found my self saying that if you go in high showing your studs you are giving the ref a decision to make. wouldn't have given it personally, because the balls in the air its a 50/50, the balls away from Kanes body, its not like he is really endangering Kane but then its a studs up challenge and you could argue that he followed through and planted his studs in Kanes foot. Challenges like that can go against you.

Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #153 on: Today at 11:10:13 am »
Quote from: red1977 on Today at 09:48:26 am
I live abroad and everyone here says England have an amazing team with world class players. Question's over Southgate's tactics, like everyone else they expect to see attacking, faultless football, but here he is....again.

Bellingham, Trent, Foden, Saka, Palmer, Kane, Rice etc. at his disposal, and they have 7 goals in 6 games (and two games had an extra 30 minutes).

Imagine Klopp with just a month working with that lot. Fantasy land (from an England perspective) he is given the job after the season finished with us, I'd expect his impact to be similar to his first month with us when we put four past Man City away after having put three past Chelsea away.

First and foremost they would function as a team, something they don't do under the incumbent.

Both Jordan and Muelensteen nail it in regard to Southgate.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TyQ5K9qyufs&amp;pp=ygUWdGFsa3Nwb3J0IHNpbW9uIGpvcmRhbg%3D%3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TyQ5K9qyufs&amp;pp=ygUWdGFsa3Nwb3J0IHNpbW9uIGpvcmRhbg%3D%3D</a>


Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #154 on: Today at 11:37:05 am »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 11:10:13 am
Bellingham, Trent, Foden, Saka, Palmer, Kane, Rice etc. at his disposal, and they have 7 goals in 6 games (and two games had an extra 30 minutes).

Imagine Klopp with just a month working with that lot. Fantasy land (from an England perspective) he is given the job after the season finished with us, I'd expect his impact to be similar to his first month with us when we put four past Man City away after having put three past Chelsea away.

First and foremost they would function as a team, something they don't do under the incumbent.

Both Jordan and Muelensteen nail it in regard to Southgate.

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/TyQ5K9qyufs&amp;pp=ygUWdGFsa3Nwb3J0IHNpbW9uIGpvcmRhbg%3D%3D" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/TyQ5K9qyufs&amp;pp=ygUWdGFsa3Nwb3J0IHNpbW9uIGpvcmRhbg%3D%3D</a>




I mean, yeah, no doubt Klopp is on another level to Southgate. Every man and his dog, whether they like England or not is in agreement that Southgate's footy is a bit crap given the attacking players he has. If England beat Spain though, I think people will give him a bit of credit, even if it means his style of football won out without particularly admiring it. If not, then maybe people will want to see a manager who plays a more attacking game that would seem to suit the squad better.

To add, England played some good attacking football in the first half against the Dutch, did Southgate let them loose? is that what he wants? or did he get a bit jittery about the holes his team were leaving playing so high up?.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #155 on: Today at 12:04:22 pm »
Quote from: KC7 on Today at 11:10:13 am
Both Jordan and Muelensteen nail it in regard to Southgate.
;D
In the last few days I've wondered if I've been harsh on Southgate, I've shown him little respect when chatting to people.
And its nothing to do with Trent, I actually thought he appreciated what Trent could offer and wanted him in the team - it's just that the set up might not have suited Trent unfortunately.
It's difficult to disagree with what Jordan is saying there, but Rio Ferdinand provides an opposite viewpoint on the latest RIF podcast. Ferdinand outlines how unhelpful the cliques in the England camp use to be and that Southgate has really brought a team spirit. International football is an odd beast so to get a team to a final in what can be tough circumstances against some determined, albeit inferior opposition, needs recognition I suppose?


Having said all that, I, like all of you, would be extremely happy if a Sir Gazza of Southy became the Utd manager in due course. How much fun would we have.
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #156 on: Today at 12:25:48 pm »
Interesting thoughts, John. I remember an interview I think it was Neville who gave it about how back in his day the United/Liverpool players couldn't put their rivalry behind them, when they were playing for England. I thought that was really insane considering they were professional footballers first and foremost. So, you would have to say he's at least got rid of that pathetic attitude in the squads since then. I don't think Southgate is ever going to be remembered for his style of football, he just isn't made that way, but I think it's undeniable that he has managed to create a team spirit at England, which better managers couldn't do. Let's see what happens tomorrow.
