Both Jordan and Muelensteen nail it in regard to Southgate.



In the last few days I've wondered if I've been harsh on Southgate, I've shown him little respect when chatting to people.And its nothing to do with Trent, I actually thought he appreciated what Trent could offer and wanted him in the team - it's just that the set up might not have suited Trent unfortunately.It's difficult to disagree with what Jordan is saying there, but Rio Ferdinand provides an opposite viewpoint on the latest RIF podcast. Ferdinand outlines how unhelpful the cliques in the England camp use to be and that Southgate has really brought a team spirit. International football is an odd beast so to get a team to a final in what can be tough circumstances against some determined, albeit inferior opposition, needs recognition I suppose?Having said all that, I, like all of you, would be extremely happy if a Sir Gazza of Southy became the Utd manager in due course. How much fun would we have.