I agree, but that's because England played Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia and Denmark to get there. If they had Spain's path to the final, they may not have made it through the group. The likes of Spain, Germany, France and even Italy also have regular top flight (big 5 leagues) starters on their bench.



I also agree despite my posts probably sounding like I don'tAny combination of England players - within or outside the current squad - would not have survived Spain's path to the final with the current manager. The "B" squad would have likely needed a more talented manager to get past Switzerland also.As much as the plucky underdogs have brightened up the tournament it's primarily been the bigger nations knocking each other out. The worst Italy side in generations are the only exception as France, Germany (both Spain), Portugal, Belgium (both France) and Netherlands (England) all went out to peer nations.With the draws England have had I don't think it's wrong for England fans to be expectant of glory - even if that glory is really just a dramatic fall at the final hurdle. Those graphics that Beeb/ITV like flashing up showing our performance in recent tournaments is pretty much this current England generation playing to par.