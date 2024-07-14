« previous next »
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 01:41:43 pm
Pretty sure that's not true, Atletico lost a couple of finals to Real Madrid in that time. ;)

I guess I can figure out what they meant, but it could have been formulated better. :)

The only time Spanish sides have lost finals since we beat Alaves in 2001 is against other Spanish sides (think Atletico played Espanyol in a final too? Or was it Sevilla, probably Sevilla!

But no one from another country has beaten a Spanish team in a final since then.
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:59:12 pm
The only time Spanish sides have lost finals since we beat Alaves in 2001 is against other Spanish sides (think Atletico played Espanyol in a final too? Or was it Sevilla, probably Sevilla!

But no one from another country has beaten a Spanish team in a final since then.

I know, like I said, it wasn't difficult to figure out what they meant, it just wasn't phrased correctly.
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 01:58:04 pm
That's Joselu, who came off the bench to score twice in the CL semifinal to take Real Madrid to the final? Joselu, who came off the bench to score the late winner for Spain against Italy in the Nations League semifinal last? England's first choice midfield sub is Gallagher, who spent his entire career at midtable clubs. Starting midfielders include Mainoo, who spends his time at a midtable club, and Rice, who, before this season, spent his entire career at midtable clubs. Other midfielders on England's bench include Gordon and Wharton, Joselu's honours list is literally longer than England's entire midfield put together. And Joselu's honours list is not particularly long. ;)
So he nearly matched Origi's Champions League contributions and the Nations League  :D

I mean maybe I should have been more specific but didn't think I'd need to say compared to the attacking options England can bring on when discussing a forward.
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 01:45:50 pm
I agree, but that's because England played Serbia, Slovenia, Slovakia and Denmark to get there. If they had Spain's path to the final, they may not have made it through the group. The likes of Spain, Germany, France and even Italy also have regular top flight (big 5 leagues) starters on their bench.
I also agree despite my posts probably sounding like I don't  ;D

Any combination of England players - within or outside the current squad - would not have survived Spain's path to the final with the current manager.  The "B" squad would have likely needed a more talented manager to get past Switzerland also.

As much as the plucky underdogs have brightened up the tournament it's primarily been the bigger nations knocking each other out.  The worst Italy side in generations are the only exception as France, Germany (both Spain), Portugal, Belgium (both France) and Netherlands (England) all went out to peer nations.

With the draws England have had I don't think it's wrong for England fans to be expectant of glory - even if that glory is really just a dramatic fall at the final hurdle.  Those graphics that Beeb/ITV like flashing up showing our performance in recent tournaments is pretty much this current England generation playing to par.
Quote from: Chris~ on Yesterday at 02:02:09 pm
So he nearly matched Origi's Champions League contributions and the Nations League  :D

I mean maybe I should have been more specific but didn't think I'd need to say compared to the attacking options England can bring on when discussing a forward.

Fair enough, though you did mention him specifically as backup for a midfielder. Not quite sure where Spain are using him, if at all. :)
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:59:12 pm
The only time Spanish sides have lost finals since we beat Alaves in 2001 is against other Spanish sides (think Atletico played Espanyol in a final too? Or was it Sevilla, probably Sevilla!

Sorry, going to be a pedant again, but I think Bayern beat Valencia in the CL final a week or two after we beat Alaves. :)
I hope it's a good game and I'd like England to win it. I know my Everton supporting family and friends will really love it. I'm also hoping for extra time so Trent gets a go and I'd love Joe to get on the pitch.
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 02:09:07 pm
I hope it's a good game and I'd like England to win it. I know my Everton supporting family and friends will really love it. I'm also hoping for extra time so Trent gets a go and I'd love Joe to get on the pitch.
So would I but I can't imagine any scenario where that might happen.  He's fourth choice across loads of positions and England have no injuries or suspensions.
Quote from: Tokyoite on Yesterday at 03:02:07 am
Genuinely the only thing I'm worried about if England win is what damage all those "proper fans" might do. You just know there will be plenty of people back home who'll be drunk or drugged up and will do anything when on the high.

Hope there's police around in bigger areas just in case
Theyll do that whether England win, lose or draw and when England arent playing.
Scum will be scum.
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 02:07:24 pm
Fair enough, though you did mention him specifically as backup for a midfielder. Not quite sure where Spain are using him, if at all. :)
Haha. Fair just meant Bellingham was mostly Madrid's 'forward' or at least it seemed like that rather than using a striker there in Josleu
Quote from: AndyInVA on Yesterday at 09:54:24 am
I'm still angry about Salah's shoulder. Down with Spain.

Honestly, I think this is a lot of the reason I don't want Spain to win. The media giving it "no Spanish team has lost a final since 2001" stings, because we were on the end of it, and now they've started equating that Real team with the Spanish national team. Probably a daft reason, but both of those finals really hurt.
Quote from: Mahern on Yesterday at 01:46:28 pm
Maybe one has a history of gathering the big trophies and one does not?

Mate Spain only started winning trophies just around 15 years ago before that England were more successful, there history of winning stuff is more recent than Chelseas and on par with the times City started winning trophies give or take a year.
Quote from: BoRed on Yesterday at 01:58:04 pm
That's Joselu, who came off the bench to score twice in the CL semifinal to take Real Madrid to the final? Joselu, who came off the bench to score the late winner for Spain against Italy in the Nations League semifinal last? England's first choice midfield sub is Gallagher, who spent his entire career at midtable clubs. Starting midfielders include Mainoo, who spends his time at a midtable club, and Rice, who, before this season, spent his entire career at midtable clubs. Other midfielders on England's bench include Gordon and Wharton, Joselu's honours list is literally longer than England's entire midfield put together. And Joselu's honours list is not particularly long. ;)

Joselu is not in the class of Eze Rice Palmer or even Gordon you can quote as many facts as you want. Just watch the game.
Who's better anyway? For me, England have better individuals while Spain are more about the collective.

Spain are a better football team but England also have the individual talent to decide games.
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Yesterday at 03:30:14 pm
Who's better anyway? For me, England have better individuals while Spain are more about the collective.

Spain are a better football team but England also have the individual talent to decide games.

Pretty much it in a nutshell and therefore means the deciding factor is the manager
Quote from: Qston on Yesterday at 03:36:23 pm
Pretty much it in a nutshell and therefore means the deciding factor is the manager

The deciding factor is who does the business on the day, it's about who takes their chances as ever.
I hope we dont see an organised storming of the gates in Berlin like we saw at Wembley last time. At least at Wembley there were empty seats due to covid restrictions. If the loopers get organised again, then it will get very messy.  Wouldnt put it past them to try.
Quote from: thejbs on July 11, 2024, 10:38:20 pm
Over 13% of the 53m arent English-born and they and their offspring might have a different allegiance. And then there are the English who dont care about or actively despise football and/or the English team. I found one poll that claimed only 45% of English people had an interest in football.

So, it could very well be the case that English fans are in a minority in the UK. I think the best thing for the country is that England lose, just to be on the safe side.
I don't agree with that logic.  In my experience non English born and 2nd gen immigrants support England more than i do and love the atmosphere of getting out and watching it and the country coming together. You shouldn't forget how many of the England team are 2nd gen or could play for different NT themselves due to ancestory. Thats how the national team unifies people when it wins.

For example,  If Saka was to score the winner in the final on Sunday, that would be a boss moment that would make a lot of people proud of him and our country, as daft as it may be to some. I'd love that.
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 05:52:58 pm
I don't agree with that logic.  In my experience non English born and 2nd gen immigrants support England more than i do and love the atmosphere of getting out and watching it and the country coming together. You shouldn't forget how many of the England team are 2nd gen or could play for different NT themselves due to ancestory. Thats how the national team unifies people when it wins.

For example,  If Saka was to score the winner in the final on Sunday, that would be a boss moment that would make a lot of people proud of him and our country, as daft as it may be to some. I'd love that.
The problem is, he would still be a cheating, diving, whinging cryarsing c*nt.
My nephew, Leo, on Sky again.  8)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bxz0YKmlFsg&amp;t=1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bxz0YKmlFsg&amp;t=1s</a>
Viva España!
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 08:29:05 pm
My nephew, Leo, on Sky again.  8)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/bxz0YKmlFsg&amp;t=1s" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/bxz0YKmlFsg&amp;t=1s</a>

Good man Leo! :D
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 08:40:02 pm
Good man Leo! :D

They're filming him in Spain this Sunday! (He is already on holiday there - they haven't flown him out  ;D)
I'm honestly not arsed who wins as long as it's a decent match. Trent and Joe with another medal , why fuckin not
England seem to have similar vibes to when Portugal won it in 2016. Lacklustre, unimpressive performances, but doing just enough to get over the line, often through a combination of luck and favourable officiating.
More like Greece vibes  ;D  utterly dour but obdurate and pretty lucky
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:59:12 pm
The only time Spanish sides have lost finals since we beat Alaves in 2001 is against other Spanish sides (think Atletico played Espanyol in a final too? Or was it Sevilla, probably Sevilla!

But no one from another country has beaten a Spanish team in a final since then.
A week after the Alaves match ... Bayern Munich beat Valencia in Champions League Final ...
Quote from: Kalito on Yesterday at 11:16:12 pm
A week after the Alaves match ... Bayern Munich beat Valencia in Champions League Final ...

Yeah but apart from that.
