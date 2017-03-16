Please Spain please win. I couldnt take it. Can you imagine every little English club away ground singing the national anthem and shouting champions of Europe back at us because they know where our loyalty lies. I understand we have some loons who support them but think about the likes of Kane, Walker, Foden and Pickford, yes all those horrid individuals being an international European champion.



Honestly think people would be a lot happier if they just let shit like this go.If, for example, Ipswich come to Anfield and start signing Champions of Europe at us when were in the Champions and League and theyre fighting relegation on the basis of the national side winning something whose arsed?Kane plays in Germany, if Pickford won it thered be an element of hilarity in it in that Evertons best player and only trophy won by any of their players whilst at the club was won with a different team etc.It was the same when people said wed be unbearable if we won the league, it was forgotten about by most (other than us) within a couple months of it happening, people move on, it really doesnt affect your life that much if teams that you dont want to win stuff end up winning stuff, especially England.If it was United in the CL final or something then Id understand but England winning the Euros just doesnt bother me.