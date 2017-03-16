« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00  (Read 2410 times)

Offline Millie

  • Athens Airport Queen. Dude, never mind my car, where's my hand sanitiser?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,283
  • IFWT
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 02:48:27 pm »
I'm half Welsh/English and tend to gravitate towards my Welsh roots when it comes to sport, but I know my late Dad would have been over the moon if England win this, so I will support England for this one.
Logged
"If you can't say anything nice, don't say nothing at all"  Thumper (1942)

Justice for the 96

I'm a Believer

Offline Slippers

  • atennerandwesaynomoreyeah?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,332
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 02:54:15 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Yesterday at 02:27:49 pm
D'you reckon we'd get a bank holiday out of it?

Dunno,but you might get a parade.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 02:55:35 pm »
Its been a bit of a running joke at my work that Im the only one who isnt really arsed about England and I drew them in the sweepstakes - knowing my luck theyd try to do me out of the bank holiday on the grounds of me not being arsed.
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,746
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 03:21:24 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Yesterday at 02:19:32 pm
The feel-good factor would be pretty cool if England win, especially coming so soon after the election. I heard people singing in the streets until the early hours of this morning, as I live near town in Chester. Makes a change from hearing people arguing in the streets after a night out.

The only silver lining is this really. The country could do with something positive, for once. Let the good times roll under Labour?
Logged

Offline Cormack Snr

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,398
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 04:01:18 pm »
I Don't care if England win, lose or draw. Went out with old mates from going  the game 70's and 80's last week. None of us really support England with a few actually wanting them to lose. I haven't seen any games but will watch the final.
I want Brits to do well at Wimbledon etc but have no interest in the England football team, my main concern since the 80's is that none of our players get injured, Liverpool football club is the be all end all..
Logged

Offline johnybarnes

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,492
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 04:03:02 pm »
Trent scoring the winning pen will be etched into history if England win the Euros - I also want a bank holiday.
Logged

Online vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,784
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 04:15:05 pm »
Some good feel good factor posts in here which I really like.
I will support Spain, but will remember to be glad for you and your friends and neighbours (and Trent/Joe) if England win. Think that can work.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,241
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 04:16:34 pm »
A bank holiday you say? Now that does change things
Logged

Offline anfieldpurch

  • Simple
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,252
  • Justice for the 96!!
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 04:18:22 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Yesterday at 02:55:35 pm
Its been a bit of a running joke at my work that Im the only one who isnt really arsed about England and I drew them in the sweepstakes - knowing my luck theyd try to do me out of the bank holiday on the grounds of me not being arsed.
Same as me! I'm sure they rigged it as a joke on me.. who's laughing now? ;)
Logged
Proud father to Riley James Lucas 16/3/17

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,220
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 04:27:53 pm »
Quote from: johnybarnes on Yesterday at 04:03:02 pm
Trent scoring the winning pen will be etched into history if England win the Euros - I also want a bank holiday.

Already been ruled out.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,703
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 05:06:26 pm »
They'll win something sooner or later, simply too many high quality players amidst of sea of rubbish (international football).

They don't deserve to win this one though for the garbage served up.in this tournament despite the predictably ludicrously easy draws. In reality it looks like fate is on their side.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline B0151?

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,271
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 05:12:21 pm »
I want England to win it. Emotionally I'm really not attached, unless it was one of our lads involved. But I do think it would be a good thing for the country. In spite of new government,  still feels like the country is in a bit of depression, I suppose many countries are right now, however, England winning would make it an historic summer and one to remember. For that, I'd love them to do it.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,048
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 05:13:36 pm »
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,346
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 05:22:39 pm »
Think Spain have to be favorites given how the two teams have played during the tournament. I still think England have a couple of extra gears to find, the first half against the Dutch has to be the kind of football they play to beat Spain, think England will have spells like that but the worry is they go into their shell as they have seemed to have done in every game so far. Would love to see England win a tournament in my life time.
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,052
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 06:00:53 pm »
Not really arsed either way.

I don't rate Southgate as a manager, but to his credit he's never tried to be something he isn't. He clearly has a better grasp of the job than his predecessor, even if the football isn't much better.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,354
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 07:05:45 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 05:22:39 pm
Think Spain have to be favorites given how the two teams have played during the tournament. I still think England have a couple of extra gears to find, the first half against the Dutch has to be the kind of football they play to beat Spain, think England will have spells like that but the worry is they go into their shell as they have seemed to have done in every game so far. Would love to see England win a tournament in my life time.

I agree with all that except the last sentence

I remember being devastated after 1986, 1990, 1996 and 1998. 

Honestly don't know what happened since but I think it could be since Skinner and Baddeil and all that "it's coming home" bollocks.

Don't mind Southgate at all really. He is simply inoffensive. 

The thought of Pickford winning arguably the second-biggest trophy available for any European player, truly makes me feel ill :(
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,059
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 07:41:06 pm »
¡Hala, España!
Logged

Offline LiamG

  • He's loving angels instead. Cos through it all they offer him protection.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,185
  • Y.N.W.A
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 07:44:44 pm »
I'm sure i've got a spain top somwhere :D
Logged

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 53,052
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 07:46:09 pm »
Quote from: LiamG on Yesterday at 07:44:44 pm
I'm sure i've got a spain top somwhere :D

Careful. That's dangerously close to going Full Everton! ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,059
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 07:48:22 pm »
Quote from: B0151? on Yesterday at 05:12:21 pm
I want England to win it. Emotionally I'm really not attached, unless it was one of our lads involved. But I do think it would be a good thing for the country. In spite of new government,  still feels like the country is in a bit of depression, I suppose many countries are right now, however, England winning would make it an historic summer and one to remember. For that, I'd love them to do it.

If youre thinking of the country, apply this to the country as a whole. Much of Scotland, wales and NI will be delighted if England lose.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Glass always half empty.......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,153
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 07:51:56 pm »
Everybody has the right whoever they wish for whatever reason. It's not a moral decision that needs to be justified and it's not as if supporting one team increases its chances of winning.
Logged

Offline Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,244
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 08:17:01 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:48:22 pm
If youre thinking of the country, apply this to the country as a whole. Much of Scotland, wales and NI will be delighted if England lose.

Ok, but England constitutes 53 million of the United Kingdom's 63 million people, as of 2022 (most recent government estimates), so the vast majority.

I think it'll be a nice upper for most people if England somehow pull it off, and I hope they do it.
Logged

Offline mikey_LFC

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,937
  • At the End of a Storm there's a Golden Sky.
    • X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 08:17:44 pm »
The total combined population of Englands opponents to date is 47m, 8m less than Englands population.
Logged
"Believe you are the best, then make sure that you are." - Shankly

X / Twitter: @TheLiverNerd - https://x.com/TheLiverNerd

Offline wige

  • wiggy-woo!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,543
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 08:32:02 pm »
I hope England win. I expect Spain to dominate it and win by a small margin without ever really being threatened.

And fwiw, I like Southgate. Average manager, at best, but I hope England win for him.
Logged

Offline Yosser0_0

  • U_____U (geddit?)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,749
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 09:00:45 pm »
Quote from: thejbs on Yesterday at 07:48:22 pm
If youre thinking of the country, apply this to the country as a whole. Much of Scotland, wales and NI will be delighted if England lose.

I'm not so sure about Wales and the Irelands feeling that way to be honest. But yeah the Scots are definitely bitter bastards and generally not the friendliest people I've bumped into when on holiday. 
Logged
Lee Trevino famously once held up a long iron during a lightning storm, claiming "not even God can hit a 1-iron"

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,050
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 09:14:59 pm »
Up the reds.
Logged

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,464
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 09:41:48 pm »
I'm hoping England win this.Dunno if i'm gonna go out to watch it but the fume of the Anti -England lot might be good to wind up,if England did pull it off.
Logged

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,409
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 09:49:47 pm »
Its a win-win for me.

I threw a tenner on Spain to win it at 12/1 from the beginning and if England win then its positive vibes in the country.
Logged

Offline RyanBabel19

  • Embarrassing.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,738
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 09:57:31 pm »
Expect Spain will have enough to win it but its football, anything can happen

Still think it will be a lot closer than many have predicted
Logged

Offline Cafe De Paris

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 967
  • Up the Red Men
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 10:28:19 pm »
Please Spain please win. I couldnt take it. Can you imagine every little English club away ground singing the national anthem and shouting champions of Europe back at us because they know where our loyalty lies. I understand we have some loons who support them but think about the likes of Kane, Walker, Foden and Pickford, yes all those horrid individuals being an international European champion.
Logged
LFC a bastion of invincibility.

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,024
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 10:29:29 pm »
Expect England to win this.  More quality on the pitch and on the bench.

Would like England to win, probably because I was born in Liverpool which I think makes me English? Agree the feel good factor will be immense especially on the back of the Tories getting the boot.

Hopefully Trent has a positive part to play which will be a bonus.  But like most on here not really arsed about international football.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 10:41:16 pm by andy07 »
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline andy07

  • Shat himself
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,024
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 10:33:42 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 10:28:19 pm
Please Spain please win. I couldnt take it. Can you imagine every little English club away ground singing the national anthem and shouting champions of Europe back at us because they know where our loyalty lies. I understand we have some loons who support them but think about the likes of Kane, Walker, Foden and Pickford, yes all those horrid individuals being an international European champion.

We are Liverpool.  Nobody gives a fuck about what fans at little away grounds chant. 
Logged
We are Loyal Supporters

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,059
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 10:38:20 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Yesterday at 08:17:01 pm
Ok, but England constitutes 53 million of the United Kingdom's 63 million people, as of 2022 (most recent government estimates), so the vast majority.

I think it'll be a nice upper for most people if England somehow pull it off, and I hope they do it.

Over 13% of the 53m arent English-born and they and their offspring might have a different allegiance. And then there are the English who dont care about or actively despise football and/or the English team. I found one poll that claimed only 45% of English people had an interest in football.

So, it could very well be the case that English fans are in a minority in the UK. I think the best thing for the country is that England lose, just to be on the safe side.
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,059
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #73 on: Yesterday at 10:47:36 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Yesterday at 09:00:45 pm
I'm not so sure about Wales and the Irelands feeling that way to be honest. But yeah the Scots are definitely bitter bastards and generally not the friendliest people I've bumped into when on holiday.

In Northern Ireland, youll have a sizeable proportion (40-50% or so) that will prefer a Spain win. In the ROI it will be the vast majority. Cant speak for wales.
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,862
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #74 on: Yesterday at 11:47:22 pm »
Quote from: Cafe De Paris on Yesterday at 10:28:19 pm
Please Spain please win. I couldnt take it. Can you imagine every little English club away ground singing the national anthem and shouting champions of Europe back at us because they know where our loyalty lies. I understand we have some loons who support them but think about the likes of Kane, Walker, Foden and Pickford, yes all those horrid individuals being an international European champion.

Honestly think people would be a lot happier if they just let shit like this go.

If, for example, Ipswich come to Anfield and start signing Champions of Europe at us when were in the Champions and League and theyre fighting relegation on the basis of the national side winning something whose arsed?

Kane plays in Germany, if Pickford won it thered be an element of hilarity in it in that Evertons best player and only trophy won by any of their players whilst at the club was won with a different team etc.

It was the same when people said wed be unbearable if we won the league, it was forgotten about by most (other than us) within a couple months of it happening, people move on, it really doesnt affect your life that much if teams that you dont want to win stuff end up winning stuff, especially England.

If it was United in the CL final or something then Id understand but England winning the Euros just doesnt bother me.
Logged

Offline Tokyoite

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 728
  • Biggest Endo fan
Re: UEFA Euro 2024 Final - Spain v England - 14/07/24 20:00
« Reply #75 on: Today at 03:02:07 am »
Genuinely the only thing I'm worried about if England win is what damage all those "proper fans" might do. You just know there will be plenty of people back home who'll be drunk or drugged up and will do anything when on the high.

Hope there's police around in bigger areas just in case
Logged
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 