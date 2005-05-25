I think the not liking the fans/players is only a fragment of a larger feeling. The rest of the country doesn't like liverpool or it's people as a city, revels in stomping them down on their stereotypes and then gaslights the city into claiming they're victims. The represent that at a national level for me in every sport, and I love to see them lose and watch the country in misery every time. Just my personal opinion



For me it certainly goes deeper than some of the fans and some of the players. Firstly, international football has always left me cold, so I'd not be reaching for an England scarf and tuning in anyway. I was lucky enough to be born in the 1960s and a fully fledged match-goer from 1971. Being a Liverpool fan back then was like being a kid in a toyshop. All my football needs were met by simply being a Liverpool fan. I remember walking down Walton Breck Road one match day thinking how incredibly lucky I was to have been born a Red, in Liverpool at that particular time. Wow!I don't think it's too much of a coincidence that when you look at England banners they predominantly bear the names of small-town clubs who's fans rarely, if ever, taste success and get to travel in Europe. I do understand that fans of such clubs may well need to look outside of club football to see the kinds of things fans of Liverpool and, to a lesser extent, Man United have seen over the years. I get my needs met with LFC. United fans have done with United through the Ferguson years too, so it's no surprise that you see very few Liverpool or United banners following England.Anyway, the tipping point for me between complete indifference and actively hoping England lose has a few contributing factors. The sizable and often embarrassing Ingurland contingent are dinosaurs that I can't tolerate. Droning on about world wars where our brave forebearers lost their lives fighting nationalism. Yet these people are often allied with the far-right and the likes of Yaxley-Lennon. They are also regularly in our away end at Anfield throughout the season following their clubs and singing about disasters and poverty then singing the national anthem of the establishment they know full well conspired to cover the backs of those responsible for the Hillsborough disaster. So yes, the massive contingent of Ingurland types do see me wanting to create distance between myself and them and what they represent.Another aspect is the nauseating entitlement that hangs around the England set-up like a putrid stench. The sheer unbridled arrogance of the fans and the media. It reminds me of the repulsive entitlement and arrogance that stains Man United too. There's a bad odour around it all that's incredibly off-putting.I don't support Scotland, Wales or Ireland either, but their media and fan mindsets are so different. There's fun and humility around their campaigns. A stark contrast to the Ingurland mindset of arrogant entitlement.This is something that rubs most of Europe up the wrong way, so it's not just the anti-Ingurland contingent saying the same thing. The English are hated widely for their prevailing attitudes. I never call myself English when abroad. I just say I'm from Liverpool. I don't hate England at all though. It's a beautiful country with many fine people. However, I do dislike big parts of English culture and I loathe the English establishment. I also loathe those who further its agendas vocally in our away end at Anfield and when they spout off online.So it's more than just one factor for me. Yes, England have had some right tosspot players over the years and still do. England as a footballing entity has always felt like a southern entity too, but it's more than that. Much more.Regarding simply disliking a team/country due to their players, Portugal have come onto my radar. Now I absolutely love Portugal the country. The Algarve is a place I've been to many times and a place I love. I love the City of Lisboa. The people I've come into contact with over there have always been great. I also have a great admiration for SL Benfica. Thing is though, I struggle to want the Portuguese team to do well these days due to the show pony. I absolutely loathe the fella and his circus. Fernandes too. They've a few thoroughly unlikable characters in their ranks.