Poll

Who do you want to win?

I'm English and supporting Netherlands
95 (36.8%)
I'm English and supporting England
61 (23.6%)
I'm not English and supporting Netherlands
90 (34.9%)
I'm not English and supporting England
12 (4.7%)

Total Members Voted: 258

« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?  (Read 4308 times)

Offline mkingdon

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,058
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 12:41:33 pm »
I guess I'd prefer England to win but would shrug off a defeat easily. Not that bothered.

I watch England hoping (in this tournament) to see Trent and Joe "win". Whether that be actually getting on the fcking pitch and then playing well, contributing and getting the praise they deserve.

Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,976
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 01:47:05 pm »
I sometimes think those not likening England because of the fans and players etc might have valid points, but then support the other nation when the reality there is that some of their players and fans are probably annoying too, theres just less first hand experience of it.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 02:07:49 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:47:05 pm
I sometimes think those not likening England because of the fans and players etc might have valid points, but then support the other nation when the reality there is that some of their players and fans are probably annoying too, theres just less first hand experience of it.
Better the devil you dont know
Logged

Offline andyrol

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,481
  • might bring you boys a rabbit up in the week
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 02:43:19 pm »
The thing for me is i just cant bring myself to cheer on players who ive spent years detesting ( of the current squad- Pickford, walker, trippier, Foden, Gallagher, Kane, the manager and bellingham could join that band if he carries on diving and being big headed). then youve the  average England fan, st georging away and no surrendering and singing about german bombers, oh and the anthem- i neither want royalty nor do i believe in god so thats stupid. perhaps when/if this manager  who clearly doesnt like Liverpool players leaves something might soften. but until then ill watch England games like i watch championship level football- with an interest but no real passion.
Logged

Online rodderzzz

  • Plonkah!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,494
  • That's Bullshit Miss!
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 02:47:59 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 01:47:05 pm
I sometimes think those not likening England because of the fans and players etc might have valid points, but then support the other nation when the reality there is that some of their players and fans are probably annoying too, theres just less first hand experience of it.

I think the not liking the fans/players is only a fragment of a larger feeling. The rest of the country doesn't like liverpool or it's people as a city, revels in stomping them down on their stereotypes and then gaslights the city into claiming they're victims. The represent that at a national level for me in every sport, and I love to see them lose and watch the country in misery every time. Just my personal opinion
Logged

Offline slaphead

  • Nothing up top.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,277
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 02:51:51 pm »
Easy for me because of where Im from, but Netherlands all the way. I grew up loving the Dutch and was a huge Marco Van Basten fan at the time. Lived and worked there for a couple of years and in Van Dijk they have my favourite player of a generation captaining them. And I still own a Netherlands jersey that I got when I was about 18 and it even still fits me
Logged

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,040
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 04:08:30 pm »
I joked i was going to put 50k on Canada and England to win at the start of the tourney.

Would cash out at about 9 mill right now  damn.
Logged
Amplification does not equal truth. 

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Online A-Bomb

  • Garlic Butter Coming. Isnt as good as Divock Origi. Can we sell him?
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,558
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 04:41:54 pm »
English born but have lived in the Netherlands so its kinda win win for me.would have preferred this to be the final mind you!
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,976
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 04:49:22 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 02:47:59 pm
I think the not liking the fans/players is only a fragment of a larger feeling. The rest of the country doesn't like liverpool or it's people as a city, revels in stomping them down on their stereotypes and then gaslights the city into claiming they're victims. The represent that at a national level for me in every sport, and I love to see them lose and watch the country in misery every time. Just my personal opinion

I get that too. Amongst people where I am Im definitely the least enthusiastic about England. But then on here I  feel like I lean to being one of the more positive ones!
Logged

Offline bornandbRED

  • ... an ESL super fan. aka physioSTALKER
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,744
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 05:12:36 pm »
Supporting a team with that bellend Pickford in it (amongst others)? Never

Supporting them vs VVD and Gakpo? Double never. I hope England get battered.

Logged

Offline Walshy nMe®

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,425
  • Legend
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 05:14:36 pm »
Don't care either way about England. Have Holland in my work sweepstake so that's all I care about tomorrow.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,906
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 05:35:21 pm »
Quote from: rodderzzz on Yesterday at 02:47:59 pm
I think the not liking the fans/players is only a fragment of a larger feeling. The rest of the country doesn't like liverpool or it's people as a city, revels in stomping them down on their stereotypes and then gaslights the city into claiming they're victims. The represent that at a national level for me in every sport, and I love to see them lose and watch the country in misery every time. Just my personal opinion
For me it certainly goes deeper than some of the fans and some of the players. Firstly, international football has always left me cold, so I'd not be reaching for an England scarf and tuning in anyway. I was lucky enough to be born in the 1960s and a fully fledged match-goer from 1971. Being a Liverpool fan back then was like being a kid in a toyshop. All my football needs were met by simply being a Liverpool fan. I remember walking down Walton Breck Road one match day thinking how incredibly lucky I was to have been born a Red, in Liverpool at that particular time. Wow!

I don't think it's too much of a coincidence that when you look at England banners they predominantly bear the names of small-town clubs who's fans rarely, if ever, taste success and get to travel in Europe. I do understand that fans of such clubs may well need to look outside of club football to see the kinds of things fans of Liverpool and, to a lesser extent, Man United have seen over the years. I get my needs met with LFC. United fans have done with United through the Ferguson years too, so it's no surprise that you see very few Liverpool or United banners following England.

Anyway, the tipping point for me between complete indifference and actively hoping England lose has a few contributing factors. The sizable and often embarrassing Ingurland contingent are dinosaurs that I can't tolerate. Droning on about world wars where our brave forebearers lost their lives fighting nationalism. Yet these people are often allied with the far-right and the likes of Yaxley-Lennon. They are also regularly in our away end at Anfield throughout the season following their clubs and singing about disasters and poverty then singing the national anthem of the establishment they know full well conspired to cover the backs of those responsible for the Hillsborough disaster. So yes, the massive contingent of Ingurland types do see me wanting to create distance between myself and them and what they represent.

Another aspect is the nauseating entitlement that hangs around the England set-up like a putrid stench. The sheer unbridled arrogance of the fans and the media. It reminds me of the repulsive entitlement and arrogance that stains Man United too. There's a bad odour around it all that's incredibly off-putting.

I don't support Scotland, Wales or Ireland either, but their media and fan mindsets are so different. There's fun and humility around their campaigns. A stark contrast to the Ingurland mindset of arrogant entitlement.

This is something that rubs most of Europe up the wrong way, so it's not just the anti-Ingurland contingent saying the same thing. The English are hated widely for their prevailing attitudes. I never call myself English when abroad. I just say I'm from Liverpool. I don't hate England at all though. It's a beautiful country with many fine people. However, I do dislike big parts of English culture and I loathe the English establishment. I also loathe those who further its agendas vocally in our away end at Anfield and when they spout off online.

So it's more than just one factor for me. Yes, England have had some right tosspot players over the years and still do. England as a footballing entity has always felt like a southern entity too, but it's more than that. Much more.

Regarding simply disliking a team/country due to their players, Portugal have come onto my radar. Now I absolutely love Portugal the country. The Algarve is a place I've been to many times and a place I love. I love the City of Lisboa. The people I've come into contact with over there have always been great. I also have a great admiration for SL Benfica. Thing is though, I struggle to want the Portuguese team to do well these days due to the show pony. I absolutely loathe the fella and his circus. Fernandes too. They've a few thoroughly unlikable characters in their ranks.



« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:41:20 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline G Richards

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,766
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 05:58:27 pm »
Good post.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 06:23:31 pm »
Quote from: wah00ey on July  7, 2024, 05:05:46 pm
I don't like the fans and the way they behave.

The thing that winds me up most about Ingurland fans is the way they sing the national anthem during matches.

It would be bad enough even if it were a good song but it's not, it's a terrible dreary dirge with awful words. It sounds dismal coming from the stands.

I don't think I've cheered for an England team since 1998 (when I almost dropped my newborn son on his head while celebrating Owen's goal against Argentina).
Logged

Offline Andy @ Allerton!

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,182
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 11:37:30 pm »
This is me right now

Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,260
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 11:42:00 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:35:21 pm
For me it certainly goes deeper than some of the fans and some of the players. Firstly, international football has always left me cold, so I'd not be reaching for an England scarf and tuning in anyway. I was lucky enough to be born in the 1960s and a fully fledged match-goer from 1971. Being a Liverpool fan back then was like being a kid in a toyshop. All my football needs were met by simply being a Liverpool fan. I remember walking down Walton Breck Road one match day thinking how incredibly lucky I was to have been born a Red, in Liverpool at that particular time. Wow!

I don't think it's too much of a coincidence that when you look at England banners they predominantly bear the names of small-town clubs who's fans rarely, if ever, taste success and get to travel in Europe. I do understand that fans of such clubs may well need to look outside of club football to see the kinds of things fans of Liverpool and, to a lesser extent, Man United have seen over the years. I get my needs met with LFC. United fans have done with United through the Ferguson years too, so it's no surprise that you see very few Liverpool or United banners following England.

Anyway, the tipping point for me between complete indifference and actively hoping England lose has a few contributing factors. The sizable and often embarrassing Ingurland contingent are dinosaurs that I can't tolerate. Droning on about world wars where our brave forebearers lost their lives fighting nationalism. Yet these people are often allied with the far-right and the likes of Yaxley-Lennon. They are also regularly in our away end at Anfield throughout the season following their clubs and singing about disasters and poverty then singing the national anthem of the establishment they know full well conspired to cover the backs of those responsible for the Hillsborough disaster. So yes, the massive contingent of Ingurland types do see me wanting to create distance between myself and them and what they represent.

Another aspect is the nauseating entitlement that hangs around the England set-up like a putrid stench. The sheer unbridled arrogance of the fans and the media. It reminds me of the repulsive entitlement and arrogance that stains Man United too. There's a bad odour around it all that's incredibly off-putting.

I don't support Scotland, Wales or Ireland either, but their media and fan mindsets are so different. There's fun and humility around their campaigns. A stark contrast to the Ingurland mindset of arrogant entitlement.

This is something that rubs most of Europe up the wrong way, so it's not just the anti-Ingurland contingent saying the same thing. The English are hated widely for their prevailing attitudes. I never call myself English when abroad. I just say I'm from Liverpool. I don't hate England at all though. It's a beautiful country with many fine people. However, I do dislike big parts of English culture and I loathe the English establishment. I also loathe those who further its agendas vocally in our away end at Anfield and when they spout off online.

So it's more than just one factor for me. Yes, England have had some right tosspot players over the years and still do. England as a footballing entity has always felt like a southern entity too, but it's more than that. Much more.

Regarding simply disliking a team/country due to their players, Portugal have come onto my radar. Now I absolutely love Portugal the country. The Algarve is a place I've been to many times and a place I love. I love the City of Lisboa. The people I've come into contact with over there have always been great. I also have a great admiration for SL Benfica. Thing is though, I struggle to want the Portuguese team to do well these days due to the show pony. I absolutely loathe the fella and his circus. Fernandes too. They've a few thoroughly unlikable characters in their ranks.




100% spot on for me, this.
Logged

Offline Butcher Knife Roberto

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,814
  • La la la la la
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 11:53:42 pm »

Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 11:53:51 pm »
Scottish, Welsh and Irish fans have no expectations because their teams suck. Every big team including Spain and the Netherlands are expected to go well and play well, just like we expect Liverpool to.The Scots were just as bad when they actually had decent players.

As for the wider question, I've always supported England and I have great memories of watching tournaments with friends or in pubs. It's nice to have something in common with pretty much everyone around you instead of just some. In a wider context, I think there's something beautiful about people who'd never ordinarily get along joining together for a greater cause. Makes me feel there's hope for us all.
Logged

Offline lobsterboy

  • Sworn enemy of crayfishgirl. Likes to draw spunking cocks n balls at sunday school
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,059
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #98 on: Today at 12:19:41 am »
I cant support england.
I've tried but i hate most of the players as they play for rivals so it feels wrong.
The fans are often arseholes, there's a southern wanker element to it all and the pundit and media circle jerk every tournament makes me want to puke.
The national anthem is a fucking dirge as well.
So the sooner they get knocked out the better for me.
Logged

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #99 on: Today at 09:35:20 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:53:51 pm
In a wider context, I think there's something beautiful about people who'd never ordinarily get along joining together for a greater cause. Makes me feel there's hope for us all.

In 1996, I watched the England vs Netherlands QF in a pub after work with colleagues. England won comfortably - 4-1, as I recall.

Walking to the station to get the train home after the game, I got cornered by two men who apparently thought I looked Dutch and wanted to give me a kicking. Luckily I managed to persuade them Im not Dutch though I was worried they were going to give me a kicking anyway.

I have nothing in common with these people and no shared experience even if I support the same team. That was the moment my support for England really started to wane.

In 1998, you may remember an England fan got done for murdering a French fan on a train. Turned out he lived across the road from me. Always knew he was a nasty piece of work. I used to see him mistreating his dog and reported him to the RSPCA. (Thank feck he never found out it was me.)

These things and several other incidents I could mention all add up to good reasons not to affiliate myself with the national team.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,906
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #100 on: Today at 12:15:58 pm »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Yesterday at 11:53:51 pm
Scottish, Welsh and Irish fans have no expectations because their teams suck. Every big team including Spain and the Netherlands are expected to go well and play well, just like we expect Liverpool to.The Scots were just as bad when they actually had decent players.

As for the wider question, I've always supported England and I have great memories of watching tournaments with friends or in pubs. It's nice to have something in common with pretty much everyone around you instead of just some. In a wider context, I think there's something beautiful about people who'd never ordinarily get along joining together for a greater cause. Makes me feel there's hope for us all.
I'd say the Scots, Welsh and Irish don't necessarily have low expectations, they have realistic expectations. Something the England media circus and fanbase generally seem to lack. Yes, England have always had some quality individuals, but they've rarely been a good team. Just a bunch of miss-fitting, over-hyped individuals.

What have England ever done to justify any of the hype and arrogance? Apart from one tournament on home soil they've not won anything. Ever. You mention the expectations placed on big teams, but England aren't a big team. Spain, Netherlands etc have proven themselves to be big. England haven't. In domestic football, Liverpool have proven themselves to be big. Continual success over many decades. The expectation is justified there, but with England is really isn't. England are an also-ran national side trying to punch above its weight. I think if the team, the media around it and the fans of it realized this and acted accordingly, they would be liked a lot more and even maybe respected a little too. Maybe more people would be drawn towards them rather than repulsed by them.
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,003
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #101 on: Today at 12:44:49 pm »
Quote from: smutchin on Today at 09:35:20 am
In 1996, I watched the England vs Netherlands QF in a pub after work with colleagues. England won comfortably - 4-1, as I recall.

Walking to the station to get the train home after the game, I got cornered by two men who apparently thought I looked Dutch and wanted to give me a kicking. Luckily I managed to persuade them Im not Dutch though I was worried they were going to give me a kicking anyway.

I have nothing in common with these people and no shared experience even if I support the same team. That was the moment my support for England really started to wane.


The mentality that the way to celebrate a convincing win is to have a fight just seems such an idiotic attitude, why wouldn't you be happy and enjoying your team's win.
Logged

Offline Skeeve

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,003
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #102 on: Today at 12:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:15:58 pm
I'd say the Scots, Welsh and Irish don't necessarily have low expectations, they have realistic expectations. Something the England media circus and fanbase generally seem to lack. Yes, England have always had some quality individuals, but they've rarely been a good team. Just a bunch of miss-fitting, over-hyped individuals.

What have England ever done to justify any of the hype and arrogance? Apart from one tournament on home soil they've not won anything. Ever. You mention the expectations placed on big teams, but England aren't a big team. Spain, Netherlands etc have proven themselves to be big. England haven't. In domestic football, Liverpool have proven themselves to be big. Continual success over many decades. The expectation is justified there, but with England is really isn't. England are an also-ran national side trying to punch above its weight. I think if the team, the media around it and the fans of it realized this and acted accordingly, they would be liked a lot more and even maybe respected a little too. Maybe more people would be drawn towards them rather than repulsed by them.

England usually have enough quality in their squads that an expectation of having at least a slight chance to win should be a realistic one and they should certainly be delivering quarters and semis regularly and I think your including the Netherlands as a big team shows some bias, they are in that same tier of teams alongside England below the tier that tends to be Germany plus whoever out of Spain, France and Italy is on an upward part of a performance cycle.
Logged

Offline JC the Messiah

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,692
  • ♪ ...and now Jürgen-a believe us... ♬
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #103 on: Today at 01:14:58 pm »
I find it a lot easier supporting other England/GB teams than the England footy team.

Think it's the fans, that 'Britannia rules the waves' attitude, and then there's a lot of the players and bloody Southgate.  He couldn't be any more beige. If Spitting Image was still going, he'd be a beige puppet alongside the grey John Major. 

When there aren't any Liverpool players on the pitch, I instinctively want the team to struggle, and then when there's one playing, I want them to do well - and therefore the team to succeed.  When Foden scored (offside) the other day, I was happy it was offside.  Maybe that makes me childish or something, but it's how I felt.  When Trent came on I was hoping he'd score or create the winner.  Then when he stepped up to take the pen, I wasn't worried for England or anyone else, just him.  So happy (and relieved) when he put it away with aplomb.

Tonight, if there aren't any Liverpool players on for England, I'm not sure I'll be supporting either side - but I'll be wanting Virgil and Gakpo to do well.  Gakpo skinning Walker and then slotting it past Pickford would be a glorious sight.

With a different manager, different players, maybe I'd be more behind the England team.  I cheer on England in the cricket, rugby, and looking forward to cheering on the GB athletes in the Olympics - just struggle with the footy team.  Saying that, found cheering on the Lionesses much easier.
Logged
"I said to the boys before the game it would be impossible. But because its you, I say we have a chance."
Jürgen Klopp, 7 May 2019

"I told them if we score it will be different. We scored. It was different."
Rafael Benitez, 25 May 2005

Offline smutchin

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,839
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #104 on: Today at 01:16:27 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:44:49 pm
The mentality that the way to celebrate a convincing win is to have a fight just seems such an idiotic attitude, why wouldn't you be happy and enjoying your team's win.

Exactly. It wouldn't have been much of a fight anyway - just one weedy me against two thugs, it would be over in seconds.

Anyway, the older I get, the less I feel I want to align myself with these people in any way.
Logged

Offline Terry de Niro

  • Cellar dweller fella, ya know
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,260
  • Are you talkin' to me or chewin' a brick?
    • Terry O'Shea @184tosh
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #105 on: Today at 01:17:27 pm »
I remember England had 7 Liverpool players (I think) plus Kevin Keegan who had just moved to Hamburg, when Ron Greenwood was manager.

I still couldn't support them for the reasons most people here have given.
Logged

Offline Sheer Magnetism

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #106 on: Today at 01:23:20 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:15:58 pm
I'd say the Scots, Welsh and Irish don't necessarily have low expectations, they have realistic expectations. Something the England media circus and fanbase generally seem to lack. Yes, England have always had some quality individuals, but they've rarely been a good team. Just a bunch of miss-fitting, over-hyped individuals.

What have England ever done to justify any of the hype and arrogance? Apart from one tournament on home soil they've not won anything. Ever. You mention the expectations placed on big teams, but England aren't a big team. Spain, Netherlands etc have proven themselves to be big. England haven't. In domestic football, Liverpool have proven themselves to be big. Continual success over many decades. The expectation is justified there, but with England is really isn't. England are an also-ran national side trying to punch above its weight. I think if the team, the media around it and the fans of it realized this and acted accordingly, they would be liked a lot more and even maybe respected a little too. Maybe more people would be drawn towards them rather than repulsed by them.
I don't think many people are repulsed by them outside of the Merseyside bubble, and I think the expectations are largely realistic. I certainly don't recall anyone pronouncing we were going to cruise to the championship, and the general attitude from people on here - who largely don't want England to win - is that the team has the odd brilliant player, lots of mediocrity and poor management. So, if we're in the semi finals, have we outdone what was 'realistic'?

Because, based on our recent record and the players in our team - almost all the starters being established European players - we were deservedly among the favourites this time round. Germany and Italy had been dire of late, Spain didn't have enough up front, France have too little creativity without Pogba and Portugal are hampered by the Ronaldo show. Netherlands have won less than England and done far less in tournaments of late. People need to remember that it's not the 50s or the 70s where the attitude was that we invented the game and were the only country that played 'properly', or even the 90s when everyone thought we just needed to start the flair players to win. Times have changed.
Logged

Online Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 35,124
  • The first five yards........
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #107 on: Today at 01:34:50 pm »
I'm not that bothered really and a lot will depend on whether Trent is playing. If he isn't I'll lean to the Dutch. If by some miracle he is I'll lean to England where I was born.

I find extravagant and demented support for England very off-putting. But I find demonstrative dislike or hatred towards England pretty bloody weird too. What strange neuroses must be happening there! In the company of the former I always want England to lose. In the company the latter I certainly want them to win. As all football fans know, it's delightful to see other football fans disappointed. So, being largely flexible when it comes to England games, I'll probably take the temperature of those around me before rooting for the other side. On RAWK I'll want England to win. In the pub I'll want them to lose.

However I hope we take the knee if we get to the Final. We've been good at that sort of thing in recent years. Better than most. Who's not proud when that happens?
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline gjr1

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,429
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #108 on: Today at 01:35:00 pm »
Always England.

Just wish theyd play some decent football.
Logged
Obi-Wan:
Mos Eisley spaceport. You will never find a more wretched hive of scum and villainy. We must be cautious.

Offline PatriotScouser

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,158
  • I could agree with you but then wed both be wrong
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #109 on: Today at 01:41:44 pm »
I want England to win so Spain can humiliate them in the final.
Logged

Online RAWK Meltdown #1

  • "Assume they got our phones, assume they got our houses, assume they got us, right here, right now as we sit, everything. Assume it all..."
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,236
  • " When You Have To Shoot..Shoot...don't TIKI-TAKA"
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #110 on: Today at 02:08:31 pm »
My main concern is that there isn't going to be quite ENOUGH media hype?

Do you think the papers, radio stations, the BBC and ITV truly realise just how much hype the English public needs?

What if they gauge this incorrectly?

It could end being like the end scene in Schindler's List.

"We could have injected so much MORE hype..."

"We could have ran far more TXT competitions and free-giveaways.."

"We could have ran much bigger tabloid Center-spreads"

"We could have resurrected even more, faded players to act as pundits.."

So yeah....

It's a big worry.

Do you think the English media have REALLY got a proper handle on all this?

I think the whole occasion is at great risk of suffering from under-exposure.

*Sarcasm.

 :o
Logged
YNWA

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,139
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #111 on: Today at 02:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 05:35:21 pm
For me it certainly goes deeper than some of the fans and some of the players. Firstly, international football has always left me cold, so I'd not be reaching for an England scarf and tuning in anyway. I was lucky enough to be born in the 1960s and a fully fledged match-goer from 1971. Being a Liverpool fan back then was like being a kid in a toyshop. All my football needs were met by simply being a Liverpool fan. I remember walking down Walton Breck Road one match day thinking how incredibly lucky I was to have been born a Red, in Liverpool at that particular time. Wow!

I don't think it's too much of a coincidence that when you look at England banners they predominantly bear the names of small-town clubs who's fans rarely, if ever, taste success and get to travel in Europe. I do understand that fans of such clubs may well need to look outside of club football to see the kinds of things fans of Liverpool and, to a lesser extent, Man United have seen over the years. I get my needs met with LFC. United fans have done with United through the Ferguson years too, so it's no surprise that you see very few Liverpool or United banners following England.

Anyway, the tipping point for me between complete indifference and actively hoping England lose has a few contributing factors. The sizable and often embarrassing Ingurland contingent are dinosaurs that I can't tolerate. Droning on about world wars where our brave forebearers lost their lives fighting nationalism. Yet these people are often allied with the far-right and the likes of Yaxley-Lennon. They are also regularly in our away end at Anfield throughout the season following their clubs and singing about disasters and poverty then singing the national anthem of the establishment they know full well conspired to cover the backs of those responsible for the Hillsborough disaster. So yes, the massive contingent of Ingurland types do see me wanting to create distance between myself and them and what they represent.

Another aspect is the nauseating entitlement that hangs around the England set-up like a putrid stench. The sheer unbridled arrogance of the fans and the media. It reminds me of the repulsive entitlement and arrogance that stains Man United too. There's a bad odour around it all that's incredibly off-putting.

I don't support Scotland, Wales or Ireland either, but their media and fan mindsets are so different. There's fun and humility around their campaigns. A stark contrast to the Ingurland mindset of arrogant entitlement.

This is something that rubs most of Europe up the wrong way, so it's not just the anti-Ingurland contingent saying the same thing. The English are hated widely for their prevailing attitudes. I never call myself English when abroad. I just say I'm from Liverpool. I don't hate England at all though. It's a beautiful country with many fine people. However, I do dislike big parts of English culture and I loathe the English establishment. I also loathe those who further its agendas vocally in our away end at Anfield and when they spout off online.

So it's more than just one factor for me. Yes, England have had some right tosspot players over the years and still do. England as a footballing entity has always felt like a southern entity too, but it's more than that. Much more.

Regarding simply disliking a team/country due to their players, Portugal have come onto my radar. Now I absolutely love Portugal the country. The Algarve is a place I've been to many times and a place I love. I love the City of Lisboa. The people I've come into contact with over there have always been great. I also have a great admiration for SL Benfica. Thing is though, I struggle to want the Portuguese team to do well these days due to the show pony. I absolutely loathe the fella and his circus. Fernandes too. They've a few thoroughly unlikable characters in their ranks.






Perfectly articulated SoS  :thumbup
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline shook

  • not stirred
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,668
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #112 on: Today at 02:51:41 pm »
Netherlands, only because the world will drown in the collective jizz of the English media if England win a tournament.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,976
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #113 on: Today at 03:00:23 pm »
Quote from: JC the Messiah on Today at 01:14:58 pm
I find it a lot easier supporting other England/GB teams than the England footy team.

Think it's the fans, that 'Britannia rules the waves' attitude, and then there's a lot of the players and bloody Southgate.  He couldn't be any more beige. If Spitting Image was still going, he'd be a beige puppet alongside the grey John Major. 

When there aren't any Liverpool players on the pitch, I instinctively want the team to struggle, and then when there's one playing, I want them to do well - and therefore the team to succeed.  When Foden scored (offside) the other day, I was happy it was offside.  Maybe that makes me childish or something, but it's how I felt.  When Trent came on I was hoping he'd score or create the winner.  Then when he stepped up to take the pen, I wasn't worried for England or anyone else, just him.  So happy (and relieved) when he put it away with aplomb.

Tonight, if there aren't any Liverpool players on for England, I'm not sure I'll be supporting either side - but I'll be wanting Virgil and Gakpo to do well.  Gakpo skinning Walker and then slotting it past Pickford would be a glorious sight.

With a different manager, different players, maybe I'd be more behind the England team.  I cheer on England in the cricket, rugby, and looking forward to cheering on the GB athletes in the Olympics - just struggle with the footy team.  Saying that, found cheering on the Lionesses much easier.

Nailed it. :D

Cricket, rugby, Wanting GB athletes to do well at the Olympics - all fine. It is really just the football that makes me hard to get fully behind them too. But if Trent starts (I know he wont!) that would sway me.
Logged

Online JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,235
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #114 on: Today at 03:18:29 pm »
Quote from: RAWK Meltdown #1 on Today at 02:08:31 pm
My main concern is that there isn't going to be quite ENOUGH media hype?

Do you think the papers, radio stations, the BBC and ITV truly realise just how much hype the English public needs?

What if they gauge this incorrectly?

It could end being like the end scene in Schindler's List.

"We could have injected so much MORE hype..."

"We could have ran far more TXT competitions and free-giveaways.."

"We could have ran much bigger tabloid Center-spreads"

"We could have resurrected even more, faded players to act as pundits.."

So yeah....

It's a big worry.

Do you think the English media have REALLY got a proper handle on all this?

I think the whole occasion is at great risk of suffering from under-exposure.

*Sarcasm.

 :o

Fair points.

We also need Ferdinand rubbing his hands together more and ramping up his street speak. That guy is a lyrical gangster.
Logged

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Betazoid
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,906
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #115 on: Today at 03:18:57 pm »
Quote from: Skeeve on Today at 12:50:29 pm
England usually have enough quality in their squads that an expectation of having at least a slight chance to win should be a realistic one and they should certainly be delivering quarters and semis regularly and I think your including the Netherlands as a big team shows some bias, they are in that same tier of teams alongside England below the tier that tends to be Germany plus whoever out of Spain, France and Italy is on an upward part of a performance cycle.
I didn't mean to offer undue bias to the Netherlands there. It's just that my perception is that the Netherlands have offered a lot more to international football than England have over the years. Others may well view it differently, of course.

I agree that England should at least be in with a shout in tournaments given they've always had a sprinkling of quality players, but they've never really had a quality team though. Well, not in the years since I started attending football matches anyway ('71 onwards). Just reading Terry's post there about when the England team was rammed with Liverpool players that year. Even that didn't translate to a great England team, though. As we all know, there's so much more to success than having a collection of good individuals in your side.

To me, England have always been to international football what Man United were to domestic football in the 70s and 80s. Living long in the past. Some quality players in a poor, over hyped and arrogant team that was poorly managed whilst still showing outrageous entitlement. The fanbases are similar too. The lack of perspective and humility. The contempt for others. And our old friends supreme arrogance and entitlement again.
« Last Edit: Today at 03:20:50 pm by Son of Spion »
Logged
The light that burns twice as bright, burns half as long, and you've burned so very, very brightly, Jürgen.
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 