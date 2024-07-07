Poll

Who do you want to win?

I'm English and supporting Netherlands
69 (37.1%)
I'm English and supporting England
45 (24.2%)
I'm not English and supporting Netherlands
64 (34.4%)
I'm not English and supporting England
8 (4.3%)

Total Members Voted: 186

« previous next »
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Down

Author Topic: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?  (Read 2691 times)

Offline stoz

  • John Motson. The Flag Bearer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,407
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #40 on: July 7, 2024, 10:19:11 pm »
I'd come in the 'not particularly arsed' vote. Wouldn't mind seeing England winning it, but the behaviour of England fans towards Liverpudlians, among other things including some of the players being absolute gobshites, makes it difficult to fully support them.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 39,944
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #41 on: July 7, 2024, 10:20:23 pm »
Quote from: GinKop on July  7, 2024, 09:15:44 pm
Netherlands.

What is it like in Liverpool during England games? In town etc.

full of people in pubs watching footy, strangely enough  ;D   Plenty of support there for England, contrary to some belief!
Logged

Offline Legs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,256
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #42 on: July 7, 2024, 10:30:12 pm »
Quote from: stoz on July  7, 2024, 10:19:11 pm
I'd come in the 'not particularly arsed' vote. Wouldn't mind seeing England winning it, but the behaviour of England fans towards Liverpudlians, among other things including some of the players being absolute gobshites, makes it difficult to fully support them.

Im of the same view the fans are complete w*nkers towards us so its only fair to return the compliment back isnt it.

Plus the coach is a complete twat too if Sven was in charge Id perhaps think different as I always liked him he is a good guy.
Logged

Offline stuartheal

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 685
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #43 on: July 7, 2024, 10:33:45 pm »
Lets say it goes to pens. Im not wanting Pickford saving from Gakpo or Virgil. Overall, Im not arsed either way. I find it so hard to want England to win, given the dickhead fans, national anthem and turgid football. Equally, I am still English, and want to see Trent do well. Either way, Ill sleep well.
« Last Edit: July 7, 2024, 10:37:55 pm by stuartheal »
Logged

Offline Only Me

  • Insufferable twat. Brexiteer supreme.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,490
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #44 on: July 7, 2024, 11:19:23 pm »
Hmmm.

Lets think? Shall I stand with the tragedy/poverty chanting, Reform voting, Ingerlund morons, or not?

On reflection, Ill be supporting whomever they play.

If that was the Taliban, Id be in the away end with me fucking false beard on.

See also:

Southgates a cowardly boring c*nt
Kanes a diving c*nt
Pickfords a c*nt in general
Fodens an ugly c*nt
Bellinghams an overrated c*nt
Walkers a sportswashing c*nt




Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,661
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 08:50:11 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  7, 2024, 10:20:23 pm
full of people in pubs watching footy, strangely enough  ;D   Plenty of support there for England, contrary to some belief!
Ginkop, Dim Glas is correct and it's forever been thus to be honest. Many boozers across the city will be draped with England flags. I wouldn't take any notice of the on-line and social media commentary. Most people (not all) can easily separate themselves from the Brexit voting country and media hype, they just love footy, mostly want to see England win and would be delighted for Trent & Joe if they got a medal.
I'm not saying they are all in, my son and one of my daughters BF's can't stand England. I personally dislike Southgate and of course some of the players.
Jammy, jammy, fucking jammy have been my expressions about England throughout this tournament.

In the desperation of some people to want to win the race of hating England the most they want a country with a far right-wing Government to knock us out on Wednesday. I'm so, so glad I don't live my life like that. It must be a miserable existence.

Of course if Virg & Cody won the tournament next Sunday I'd congratulate them, I'd be made up for them. But like all previous LFC players who represented their country - Barnes, Keegan, Thompson - that can't be our preference. How could any LFC fan bump in to Trent in the future and say I wish you'd have missed that pen and I was delighted you eventually got knocked out of the tournament. Just think about it, just think about how Trent would look back at you.
Logged

Offline Bennett

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,645
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #46 on: Yesterday at 08:56:05 am »
I don't actively support England during tournaments but I'd rather they win than anyone else. I don't really get the anti-England stuff from (mostly online) Liverpool people. Some of it is very try-hard behaviour.
Logged

Offline vblfc

  • "Verily, behold! Liverpool Football Club!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,778
  • Let your soul and spirit fly Into the mystic
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #47 on: Yesterday at 09:18:10 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:50:11 am
Ginkop, Dim Glas is correct and it's forever been thus to be honest. Many boozers across the city will be draped with England flags. I wouldn't take any notice of the on-line and social media commentary. Most people (not all) can easily separate themselves from the Brexit voting country and media hype, they just love footy, mostly want to see England win and would be delighted for Trent & Joe if they got a medal.
I'm not saying they are all in, my son and one of my daughters BF's can't stand England. I personally dislike Southgate and of course some of the players.
Jammy, jammy, fucking jammy have been my expressions about England throughout this tournament.

In the desperation of some people to want to win the race of hating England the most they want a country with a far right-wing Government to knock us out on Wednesday. I'm so, so glad I don't live my life like that. It must be a miserable existence.

Of course if Virg & Cody won the tournament next Sunday I'd congratulate them, I'd be made up for them. But like all previous LFC players who represented their country - Barnes, Keegan, Thompson - that can't be our preference. How could any LFC fan bump in to Trent in the future and say I wish you'd have missed that pen and I was delighted you eventually got knocked out of the tournament. Just think about it, just think about how Trent would look back at you.
I think thats a fair enough view mate but probably only if you are English. For the rest of us (for myself anyway) I would be made up for them if Trent and Joe won (especially or maybe only if they play). But otherwise not a chance I support England, just as you dont support Netherlands in your example. Dont think this is an online or social media thing.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,683
  • Kloppite
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #48 on: Yesterday at 09:24:40 am »
This England team are the international football version of Man Utd, spawning wins from awful performances.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,976
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #49 on: Yesterday at 09:50:04 am »
Apart from Harry Kane and Kyle Walker, I've got no beef with that England side whatsoever. I actually have a lot of respect for a lot of their younger players, particularly Foden, Saka and Bellingham. The thing that turns me off is the Jason Cundy-esque hyper-obsessive nature of large sections of the English media. The incessant picking apart of selections, formations, and tactics as though Southgate is the sole reason why they're not on the same level as France, Spain et al. It's nauseating. for that reason I hope the dutch leather them. Life is better that way

Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

Offline Oh Campione

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 472
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #50 on: Yesterday at 09:50:52 am »
Quote from: John C on Yesterday at 08:50:11 am
Ginkop, Dim Glas is correct and it's forever been thus to be honest. Many boozers across the city will be draped with England flags. I wouldn't take any notice of the on-line and social media commentary. Most people (not all) can easily separate themselves from the Brexit voting country and media hype, they just love footy, mostly want to see England win and would be delighted for Trent & Joe if they got a medal.
I'm not saying they are all in, my son and one of my daughters BF's can't stand England. I personally dislike Southgate and of course some of the players.
Jammy, jammy, fucking jammy have been my expressions about England throughout this tournament.

In the desperation of some people to want to win the race of hating England the most they want a country with a far right-wing Government to knock us out on Wednesday. I'm so, so glad I don't live my life like that. It must be a miserable existence.

Of course if Virg & Cody won the tournament next Sunday I'd congratulate them, I'd be made up for them. But like all previous LFC players who represented their country - Barnes, Keegan, Thompson - that can't be our preference. How could any LFC fan bump in to Trent in the future and say I wish you'd have missed that pen and I was delighted you eventually got knocked out of the tournament. Just think about it, just think about how Trent would look back at you.

Plenty of England supporters but I don't think it is as passionate as other cities, I'm in Crosby and there is not one flag visible in anyones house.  Visited my sister in Sheffield this weekend and was a big difference
Logged

Offline Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,503
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #51 on: Yesterday at 10:22:02 am »
Quote from: Dim Glas on July  7, 2024, 10:20:23 pm
full of people in pubs watching footy, strangely enough  ;D   Plenty of support there for England, contrary to some belief!

RAWK is full of unrepresentative and potentially slightly angry (hence the use of RAWK as an outlet) nerds basically. And Im not excluding myself from this!
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,661
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #52 on: Yesterday at 11:36:33 am »
Quote from: vblfc on Yesterday at 09:18:10 am
I think thats a fair enough view mate but probably only if you are English. For the rest of us (for myself anyway) I would be made up for them if Trent and Joe won (especially or maybe only if they play). But otherwise not a chance I support England, just as you dont support Netherlands in your example. Dont think this is an online or social media thing.
Absolutely mate, I should have clarified that.
Logged

Offline JackWard33

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,182
  • President of the Harry Wilson fanclub
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #53 on: Yesterday at 11:50:27 am »
Yeah I'd echo what John said - the vast majority of England supporters are normal people going about their quiet lives .. a lot of them aren't even that into football but pay attention to the national games..so its a bit wrong headed to let your view of England be dominated by the hardcore twats that follow them or the dicks on twitter because they're the minority

I'm not a huge fan of England or international football generally but my family, friends, colleagues and the country as a whole will all be happy if they win so I root for it 
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,534
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #54 on: Yesterday at 11:54:21 am »
I want Holland to win. I'm still learning the lyrics to that '66 tune.
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,238
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #55 on: Yesterday at 12:04:32 pm »
I'll be hoping for an England win but mainly because my sons have really got into the tournament and it's nice seeing them and their mates bonding over the England matches.  I do still watch the matches though thinking how awful it would be to see people like Kane, Walker and Pickers parading the trophy around and then talking about it for the rest of my lifetime.

I watched the quarter final in the local park with a Polish mate and his sons.  He commented on how in Poland everyone would stand and belt out the national anthem (I was laying on the grass eating some crisps during the anthems...).  I think it's partly that God Save the King(/Queen) is royalist rubbish and partly people being more reserved unless they're fuelled by alcohol and/or mob mentality.  There were a few pockets of people singing it but certainly none of the kids/teens were doing so.

If Virgil, Gakpo and Grav go through to the final instead I'll be happy enough with that.
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,131
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #56 on: Yesterday at 12:40:02 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on July  7, 2024, 11:19:23 pm
Hmmm.

Lets think? Shall I stand with the tragedy/poverty chanting, Reform voting, Ingerlund morons, or not?

On reflection, Ill be supporting whomever they play.

If that was the Taliban, Id be in the away end with me fucking false beard on.

See also:

Southgates a cowardly boring c*nt
Kanes a diving c*nt
Pickfords a c*nt in general
Fodens an ugly c*nt
Bellinghams an overrated c*nt
Walkers a sportswashing c*nt






 ;D
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,629
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #57 on: Yesterday at 01:23:30 pm »
The purist's dream final of France-England:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jr6phco_hJc&t=21s

Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline Cruiser

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,266
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #58 on: Yesterday at 01:36:34 pm »
Tilting towards England.

In the past I hated the England teams with Neville, Rooney, Lampard and Terry, even when Gerrard was playing, but this side is more tolerable. The Chelsea boys (Palmer and Gallagher) seem like good lads, Shaw from Utd is a clueless fat fuck but is negligible. Saka and the Irish lad from Arsenal are ok and I can just about tolerate Walker and Foden too, though that's cutting it fine.

I just don't want Pickford saving a pen from Gakpo or VVD. That would be unacceptable on any level and I'd never celebrate any England victory on the back of that.

But if Trent starts, I want him to win. He's a scouser so will always come first and just hits all the right places for me  :)
Logged
Quote from: SFiasco on May  7, 2013, 10:13:25 pm
If he retires I'll eat my fucking cock.

Quote from: Tepid water on August 31, 2012, 05:38:06 pm
Great anti climax for those expecting jizzihno....

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,993
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #59 on: Yesterday at 01:42:37 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:23:30 pm
The purist's dream final of France-England:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Jr6phco_hJc&t=21s


My god youll be like a pig in shit if it ends up with them two in the final

Life made
Logged
"If you don't limit yourself with bad thoughts, you can fly" - Jurgen Klopp

Offline koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,350
  • @tharris113
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #60 on: Yesterday at 01:43:50 pm »
Quote from: Only Me on July  7, 2024, 11:19:23 pm
Hmmm.

Lets think? Shall I stand with the tragedy/poverty chanting, Reform voting, Ingerlund morons, or not?

On reflection, Ill be supporting whomever they play.

If that was the Taliban, Id be in the away end with me fucking false beard on.

See also:

Southgates a cowardly boring c*nt
Kanes a diving c*nt
Pickfords a c*nt in general
Fodens an ugly c*nt
Bellinghams an overrated c*nt
Walkers a sportswashing c*nt





Wait till you find out who is in charge of the government in the Netherlands if that's what you are basing your opinion off...
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Offline cissesbeard

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 949
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #61 on: Yesterday at 03:07:55 pm »
i wish i wanted england to win. when the tournament started i wanted to get behind them but when i watch them i just feel nothing.
if mo scored an overhead kick to equalise in the last minute for us i'd be going bananas but when bellingham scored - nothing.
not actively wanting them to fail either - just wish theyd play more exciting football - would be a lot easier to get behind them
Logged

Offline red1977

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,345
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #62 on: Yesterday at 03:25:47 pm »
RAWK has a thread like this every international tournament  ;D. Options are always massively polarised with everything in between. I am usually aligned with John C and I am again. I can separate most things and just enjoy the Footy and want England to win.

I am an Englishman living in the Netherlands. The Netherlands has a lot of the same issues some are sighting as England, populist far right actually just got in, they have a royal family, minority of fan base are wankers, media hype over the Netherlands. Players like Ake are sportswashers, red Ron is a boring c*nt. It really isnt that different at all.

I find it hard to be in solidarity with the tragedy chanting lot full stop but you really dont have to be. Lots of good people will be rooting for their country too.

Seeing some say they wanted Trent to miss (only a few) is odd. John covered that well for me. As for the other England players, I dont like some of them because of the clubs they play for, it has always been thus with England and will be the same for all club supporters. Other international sides have players from clubs I dont like too. But if you are going to pick an international team to root for its something you may have to accept and be able to separate.

Any way. I hope England win on Wednesday and the tournament. if not then hope the Dutch go on to win it for the red connection.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:42:32 pm by red1977 »
Logged

Offline RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,228
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #63 on: Yesterday at 04:56:31 pm »
Always preferred Jerusalem than GSTK. Much better tune and more meaningful lyrics.

I don't support an English team without Liverpool players but have no problem with people who supports it.
Logged

Offline boots

  • upon a hippo only look good if they match the tutu - fact! Oor Wullie, Your Wullie, A'Buddy's Wullie.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,392
  • Klopptimistic
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #64 on: Yesterday at 05:00:28 pm »
Well, as a Jock I hope you win. Even if it means my engerland besties will rinse me. I dont care.
Logged
Typing with my finger on my computer. Other appendages are available.

Offline Booze And Glory

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 238
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #65 on: Yesterday at 05:11:24 pm »
Would like to see Virgil take Pickford out and get his revenge for that day at Goodison, after that the score wouldn't bother me
Logged

Offline GinKop

  • He's going to run to you (ooh-oooh). Knows a techtard when he sees one
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,817
  • FORZA MILANO
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 05:37:51 pm »
John C and others, appreciate the insights.
Logged
JFT97

Offline Lad

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,081
  • Press your space face close to mine love.
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 05:54:33 pm »
I live in Surrey now and most of my mates down here all support England. They are lovely fellas, not racist or Frottage nutters just normal lads who enjoy football, born in England and passionately support the national team.
I still have the Scouse cant be arsed either way attitude and the mates get that. Not a problem. Oh and Im not bothered who wins.
Logged

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 42,661
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 08:51:11 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 03:25:47 pm
RAWK has a thread like this every international tournament  ;D. Options are always massively polarised with everything in between. I am usually aligned with John C and I am again. I can separate most things and just enjoy the Footy and want England to win.

I am an Englishman living in the Netherlands. The Netherlands has a lot of the same issues some are sighting as England, populist far right actually just got in, they have a royal family, minority of fan base are wankers, media hype over the Netherlands. Players like Ake are sportswashers, red Ron is a boring c*nt. It really isnt that different at all.

I find it hard to be in solidarity with the tragedy chanting lot full stop but you really dont have to be. Lots of good people will be rooting for their country too.

Seeing some say they wanted Trent to miss (only a few) is odd. John covered that well for me. As for the other England players, I dont like some of them because of the clubs they play for, it has always been thus with England and will be the same for all club supporters. Other international sides have players from clubs I dont like too. But if you are going to pick an international team to root for its something you may have to accept and be able to separate.

Any way. I hope England win on Wednesday and the tournament. if not then hope the Dutch go on to win it for the red connection.
Nice one, some good points in there also.
Logged

Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • Campaigns
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 927
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 09:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Lad on Yesterday at 05:54:33 pm
I live in Surrey now and most of my mates down here all support England. They are lovely fellas, not racist or Frottage nutters just normal lads who enjoy football, born in England and passionately support the national team.
I still have the Scouse cant be arsed either way attitude and the mates get that. Not a problem. Oh and Im not bothered who wins.
Swap Surrey for Peckham and my circumstances are exactly the same.
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Offline Crosby Nick

  • He was super funny. Used to do these super hilarious puns
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 113,933
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 09:38:28 pm »
Quote from: Speedy Molby on Yesterday at 09:36:19 pm
Swap Surrey for Peckham and my circumstances are exactly the same.

Alright Denzil.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #71 on: Yesterday at 09:43:36 pm »
Quote from: red1977 on Yesterday at 03:25:47 pm
RAWK has a thread like this every international tournament  ;D. Options are always massively polarised with everything in between. I am usually aligned with John C and I am again. I can separate most things and just enjoy the Footy and want England to win.

I am an Englishman living in the Netherlands. The Netherlands has a lot of the same issues some are sighting as England, populist far right actually just got in, they have a royal family, minority of fan base are wankers, media hype over the Netherlands. Players like Ake are sportswashers, red Ron is a boring c*nt. It really isnt that different at all.

I find it hard to be in solidarity with the tragedy chanting lot full stop but you really dont have to be. Lots of good people will be rooting for their country too.

Seeing some say they wanted Trent to miss (only a few) is odd. John covered that well for me. As for the other England players, I dont like some of them because of the clubs they play for, it has always been thus with England and will be the same for all club supporters. Other international sides have players from clubs I dont like too. But if you are going to pick an international team to root for its something you may have to accept and be able to separate.

Any way. I hope England win on Wednesday and the tournament. if not then hope the Dutch go on to win it for the red connection.
Lots of good points. I wish I could root for England but the best I can manage is apathy. The c*nt players who play for the likes of Abu Dhabi and Arsenal are part of it, the knobhead fans are part of it, obviously the Scouse/English thing is part of it, that fucking annoying band is part of it. But mainly, theyre just fucking boring. Good times Gareth has bored a nation.
Logged

Offline Speedy Molby

  • Not as fat as his name suggests but is still a bad formby wool :)
  • Campaigns
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 927
  • Satire? In Wigan?
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #72 on: Yesterday at 11:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 09:38:28 pm
Alright Denzil.
Take care with any rare butterflies.
Logged
I am alone now. I am beyond recrimination. The curtains have shut, the furniture has gone. I am transforming. I am vibrating. I am glowing. I am flying. Look at me now.

Online Anthony

  • Snot a Sailing Specialist. Has not signed for Manchester United. Misses Santa's knee!!!!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,453
  • We don't need anyone to tell us this was golden...
Re: Who do you want to win? Netherlands or England?
« Reply #73 on: Today at 01:10:03 am »
Quote from: redgriffin73 on July  7, 2024, 01:27:43 pm
No cheese option?

Netherlands cheese is made backwards!
Logged
"We will win the European Cup one day. Aim for the moon and end up among the stars" - Gérard Houllier 2001

Thankyou Rafa and Jürgen  for taking us to Heaven!

"Hicks could have purchased Dallas' MLS franchise but decided not to. 'In hindsight, I probably made the wrong decision' he said" - Sports Illustrated/AP 2007
Pages: 1 [2]   Go Up
« previous next »
 