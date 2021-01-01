« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 169 170 171 172 173 [174]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 286959 times)

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

  • J'aime voir...!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,375
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6920 on: Today at 05:14:12 pm »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 10:07:43 am
according to Ofcom, yes any website or social media platform that has adult content will require age verification (reddit, x, facebook etc).

So? That stuff is bad, in many ways, for most of us. But especially for young people. We don't allow people to buy alcohol without age verification. But "consuming" pornographic imagery, a fair amount of which depicts violent or derogatory acts, that's all fine? Exposure to the endless "influencer" bullshit when you're only a child? That's fine too?

Just verify your age. I'm pretty sure a reasonable system could be set up. It's hardly totalitarianism writ large, is it?

Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,170
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6921 on: Today at 05:16:55 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 05:10:58 pm
Within a week of this coming in, every teenage boy in the country will have been on a crash course of how to use VPNs

Not even remotely new to them, I used to work in high school IT and we'd remotely watch kids spend their whole lessons searching for web-based VPNs to get around our content filtering. This must have been nearly a decade ago and I suspect the modern generation is no less savvy at finding stuff out.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,693
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6922 on: Today at 05:22:53 pm »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 05:14:12 pm
So? That stuff is bad, in many ways, for most of us. But especially for young people. We don't allow people to buy alcohol without age verification. But "consuming" pornographic imagery, a fair amount of which depicts violent or derogatory acts, that's all fine? Exposure to the endless "influencer" bullshit when you're only a child? That's fine too?

Just verify your age. I'm pretty sure a reasonable system could be set up. It's hardly totalitarianism writ large, is it?


That's where you're wrong.
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 05:16:55 pm
Not even remotely new to them, I used to work in high school IT and we'd remotely watch kids spend their whole lessons searching for web-based VPNs to get around our content filtering. This must have been nearly a decade ago and I suspect the modern generation is no less savvy at finding stuff out.
Sure but this is where it will become mainstream.  I'm sure that tech savvy kids can do it already, but this will be literally everyone.  VPN use increased 10 fold in Florida when this came in.

You'll have a lot of scammers offering VPN services to kids as well for nefarious reasons.
Logged

Online Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,170
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6923 on: Today at 05:31:58 pm »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 05:22:53 pm
I'm sure that tech savvy kids can do it already, but this will be literally everyone. 

This wasn't the tech savvy kids, just the ones that wanted to loaf off. They knew what to Google and would just go down the list clicking every result until they found one that wasn't already on the block lists and then see if they could get to other site through it (the tech savvy ones were finding holes in our folder & share permissions for us).

For a clue on how tech savvy they weren't, we used to see them searching for terms like "games that work in schools" like there was some hidden list out there our filtering couldn't touch.

You're spot on about the "reasonable system" though, people have been debating such a thing for years and years without any workable answer.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?
Pages: 1 ... 169 170 171 172 173 [174]   Go Up
« previous next »
 