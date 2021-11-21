« previous next »
Offline cornishscouser92

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6880 on: Today at 09:28:13 am »
Disappointing December retail figures, -0.6% exc fuel and -0.1% overall! Bank 100% cutting in Feb, Bond yields down again today.
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline Tepid water

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6881 on: Today at 09:46:40 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:23:36 am
You could say that, or you could say the shit the bed and have been forced into it. Cue the Tories, Reform and Musk taking all the credit.

Next response, Labour fudged it.
Personally I think theyre right to actually implement the recommendations we already have. The Tories and racists clearly dont.

So (as Ive said before) I think a review to take the political heat of the situation is a good way forward
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6882 on: Today at 09:56:45 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 03:55:31 pm
Yvette Cooper announced a national review/audit into grooming gangs a few moments ago, from the BBC:

Rapid audit

The home secretary announced a "rapid audit" looking at the "current scale and nature of gang-based exploitation across the country"
The review - to be led by Dame Louise Casey - will look at "ethnicity data and demographics of gangs involved and their victims", and "cultural and societal drivers"
Five local inquiries

Cooper also announced government backing for new "victim-centred" inquiries at the local level
They will take place in Oldham, plus up to four other pilot areas
Cooper said "effective local inquiries can delve into far more local detail and deliver more locally relevant answers, and change, than a lengthy nationwide inquiry can provide"
Another enquiry is all well and good but we need to start seeing a response from one.

https://christinapagel.substack.com/p/what-is-the-point-of-inquiries

What is the point of Inquiries?

<snip>
"Governments are expected to respond to inquiry reports and often face public criticism, but there is no recourse if the government or other bodies fail to implement recommendations. So what is the point of inquiries at all?

There are arguments for not requiring full implementation of all recommendationsfor instance, that it removes autonomy from the government to respond to the most pressing current issues. But there can be mechanisms that fall in the middle ground between imposing a legal requirement to implement recommendations and the complete lack of oversight currently in place.

Australia establishes dedicated bodies to monitor the implementation of Royal Commission recommendations, and Judicial Commissions of Inquiry in South Africa are subject to public accountability for implementing recommendations. Both Canada and Ireland require governments to respond fully to inquiry recommendations that are then subject to parliamentary scrutiny, and their implementation is monitored by independent bodies.

Instead, in the UK we seem stuck spending hundreds of millions of pounds and many years of forensic investigation to make recommendations that are rarely implemented. Even worse, we seem to be relearning the same lessons. Many inquiries have highlighted a need for greater regulatory and oversight mechanisms, for greater transparency and better communication between organisations and to the public, for cultural change within organisations (for example, the inquiries into the Post Office; Grenfell Tower; Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust; and infected blood), and, in particular, tackling the fault of organisations protecting themselves instead of the people who have been wronged.

The bar for a public inquiry is high. Inquiries have examined the most egregious and consequential failures of state, health, business, and public sectors. The UK is failing to meet the second primary purpose of public inquiries: to prevent failures from happening again by learning from the inquiry findings. Recommendations from inquiries, if implemented, provide the pathway from that learning to the subsequent prevention of future disasters.

As called for by Grenfell United, the families of the victims of infected blood, and Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, the UK must have a stronger, more efficient system for ensuring that recommendations from inquiries are implemented. Other countries have mechanisms that can be adapted for the UK contextthis is not an impossible task. Doing so is essential to secure justice for the victims of these failures and to ensure that we arent simply learning the same lessons over and over again."
Online TheShanklyGates

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6883 on: Today at 09:59:19 am »
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=307345.msg11840396#msg11840396

Pretty funny reading how different the responses were when it was the Tories trying to put restrictions on looking at porn on the internet.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6884 on: Today at 10:02:55 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:59:19 am
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=307345.msg11840396#msg11840396

Pretty funny reading how different the responses were when it was the Tories trying to put restrictions on looking at porn on the internet.

There's a difference between blocking something en masse and requiring ID to be able to access something
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6885 on: Today at 10:04:13 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 08:59:13 am
I don't remember the government scanning my face or putting my credit card details onto a database when I went into a pub.

Are you sure?  Credit card details going into the black hole of financial systems and CCTV pictures being syphoned off without your knowledge and connecting the dots when you got your driving licence out.....
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6886 on: Today at 10:04:53 am »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 09:59:19 am
https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=307345.msg11840396#msg11840396

Pretty funny reading how different the responses were when it was the Tories trying to put restrictions on looking at porn on the internet.
you are now accused of being musk if you dont agree with the government over its plans censorship and control over the internet. Its a funny world.
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6887 on: Today at 10:06:34 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 10:04:53 am
you are now accused of being musk if you dont agree with the government over its plans censorship and control over the internet. Its a funny world.

Just on Space Karen, he owns one of the biggest adult sites there is, X, is that age restricted?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6888 on: Today at 10:07:43 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:06:34 am
Just on Space Karen, he owns one of the biggest adult sites there is, X, is that age restricted?
according to Ofcom, yes any website or social media platform that has adult content will require age verification (reddit, x, facebook etc).
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6889 on: Today at 10:11:06 am »
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 09:08:58 am
How about a system where you register for a unique code from a government agency that is to be used for these sites. When you register at said site it just verifies that the code being used is valid not who is using it.

I doubt that will assuage anybody vehemently against being tracked, it's still "This shadowy government agency can unlock your entire internet history and tie it to you as an individual".

Sure it might feel benign now, but wait until Reform etc get in and appoint some commissar to go back through everyone's history looking for exactly which adult sites they applied for access to. "Standing against us in the next election, how brave. Are you sure you want your fetish habits made public like that?"

I'm on the fence on this, I think anything implemented will somehow be both ineffective and overbearing, but at the same time it feels too easy to just handwave the problem away as unsolvable and let porn sites remain the new 'normal' gateway for kids to learn about sex.

"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6890 on: Today at 10:18:22 am »
Any system like that is either going to rely on trusting a private company with your data or trusting the government. I'm not sure how I feel about it, can see both sides of it.

It should be possible to create a system where sites can verify your age with a government service without the government being able to see what site you are accessing but I wouldn't trust them to do that.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6891 on: Today at 10:20:44 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:52:50 am
The way you've been going on about protecting children with the grooming gangs issue [...] is not a good look by the way
what an incredibly stupid thing to say. there's more important things to community life than how things affect the appearances of the labour party - such as child protection and mass organised crime.

you'd have thought that this kind of an allusion (intended to discourage care and interest on this particular child protection issue), would be anathema by 2024 - particularly right now - but here we are

Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 09:46:40 am
Personally I think they’re right to actually implement the recommendations we already have. The Tories and racists clearly don’t.

So (as I’ve said before) I think a ‘review’ to take the political heat of the situation is a good way forward
wow, i thought i was cynical but this is off the charts!

it's amazing how often 'but this horrible person said something about this, so we shouldn't get involved' seems to stump values and principles in politics (and that's just among voters). much more concerning that politicians (and public services, as we know in this particular case) is motivated by appearances above all else rather than law and shared values
« Last Edit: Today at 10:23:33 am by classycarra »
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6892 on: Today at 10:25:37 am »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 10:20:44 am
what an incredibly stupid thing to say. there's more important things to community life than how things affect the appearances of the labour party - such as child protection and mass organised crime.



Everything ok there carra? You've just flown off the handle at something that just hasn't been said at all, please point to me where I've mentioned how this affects the appearance of the Labour party...
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6893 on: Today at 10:30:06 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:25:37 am
Everything ok there carra? You've just flown off the handle at something that just hasn't been said at all, please point to me where I've mentioned how this affects the appearance of the Labour party...
absolutely fine mate, all handles safe and accounted for this end.

however you'ree right, i made a mistake and read the cynical posts from Tepid and Killer about the review (or 'review') and believed one of them was from you. apologies for that error!

my issue was more with the allusion about someone who speaks up about the gang/child protection topic
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6894 on: Today at 10:41:27 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 08:38:01 am
Like I said, if you said the government was trying to over regulate the internet, require people to use ID to watch pornography , go on social media  will require ID (the way its heading), locking up people for social media posts, regulating speech, banning protests etc you think you would be talking about china alas it seems democracies have headed into the same direction as well. Its sad to see. All laws the Tories introduced as well.

If you're are inciting riots, spreading false information leading to mob violence, encouraging people to attack certain communities and coordinating people to attack & burn down buildings then you fucking should be locked up. I don't know why people think the Internet is still some Wild West where you can you do and say whatever the fk you want and are untouchable from the law.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6895 on: Today at 10:42:23 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on Today at 08:59:13 am
I don't remember the government scanning my face or putting my credit card details onto a database when I went into a pub.
Did you often go into the pub for a wank ? 😉
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6896 on: Today at 10:50:51 am »
The age verification thing for porn is just for the optics to the Daily Heil crowd.

In reality, tech-savvy kids will know how to get round this in a heartbeat. Using VPN's is the obvious answer.

The only people this will penalise will be aging tech-duffers too terrified to give their credit card details to anyone.

UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6897 on: Today at 10:51:11 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:42:23 am
Did you often go into the pub for a wank ? 😉


 :lmao
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6898 on: Today at 10:55:21 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:50:51 am
The age verification thing for porn is just for the optics to the Daily Heil crowd.

In reality, tech-savvy kids will know how to get round this in a heartbeat. Using VPN's is the obvious answer.

The only people this will penalise will be aging tech-duffers too terrified to give their credit card details to anyone.




Labour wanted to go further and restrict the use of VPNs.

https://www.independent.co.uk/news/uk/politics/vpns-online-safety-bill-labour-champion-b2239810.html

Labours frontbench confirmed to The Independent on Tuesday that it was supporting Ms Champion's amendment. Speaking for the opposition in the Commons on Monday afternoon Shadow digital minister Alex Davies-Jones said the unamended bill had "gaps" that needed closing.

"I was pleased to see that my honourable friend the member for Rotherham (Sarah Champion) had tabled new clause 54, which asks the Government to formally consider the impact that the use of virtual private networks will have on Ofcoms ability to enforce its powers," she said.

"This touches on the issue of future-proofing, which Labour has raised repeatedly in debates on the Bill."

And again, it isnt just porn websites, they are going to have to require age consent to all social media/websites that have harmful content aka we will have to hand over our ID to the likes of X, Facebook, reddit in order to actually access social media.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:58:05 am by Reform Ste 123 »
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6899 on: Today at 10:58:41 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 10:06:34 am
Just on Space Karen, he owns one of the biggest adult sites there is, X, is that age restricted?




Apologies for going off on a tangent here, but one thing that's always puzzled me:


The [wonderful, charming, adorable] Moderators on here very proactive in stopping any libellous (for instance) posts, as they don't want legal action taken against the site. Other messageboards I've used over the years are similarly careful. I agree it's the best policy and they need to protect themselves against prosecution for being the platform enabling such messages to be said.

Yet Twatter is awash with libellous / hate crime-inducing / illegality-encouraging posts. And it's only ever the posters who face recourse, not Twatter as the platform.





UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6900 on: Today at 11:01:15 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:58:41 am



Apologies for going off on a tangent here, but one thing that's always puzzled me:


The [wonderful, charming, adorable] Moderators on here very proactive in stopping any libellous (for instance) posts, as they don't want legal action taken against the site. Other messageboards I've used over the years are similarly careful. I agree it's the best policy and they need to protect themselves against prosecution for being the platform enabling such messages to be said.

Yet Twatter is awash with libellous / hate crime-inducing / illegality-encouraging posts. And it's only ever the posters who face recourse, not Twatter as the platform.






x has the billions to defend themselves in court, Rawk doesnt. Its another problem with the new act, its going to kill off thousands of smaller forums: https://www.newscientist.com/article/2461213-hundreds-of-small-websites-may-shut-down-due-to-uks-online-safety-act/
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6901 on: Today at 11:11:06 am »
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6902 on: Today at 11:14:20 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 11:11:06 am
https://www.ft.com/content/cb3d57a4-398d-4aec-a7ca-ed9a52ebce1a

Good news for first time buyers.

It's paywalled, but it sounds like just more tinkering around the edges that ultimately just helps to keep the market overheated. The only thing that will properly help is building houses.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6903 on: Today at 11:15:46 am »
Quote from: ELMO! on Today at 11:14:20 am
It's paywalled, but it sounds like just more tinkering around the edges that ultimately just helps to keep the market overheated. The only thing that will properly help is building houses.


Exactly this.

Keeping the Ponzi scheme bubbling along.

UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

« Reply #6904 on: Today at 11:16:40 am »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 11:11:06 am
https://www.ft.com/content/cb3d57a4-398d-4aec-a7ca-ed9a52ebce1a

Good news for first time buyers.

As mentioned above its paywalled, any chance you could give a synopsis please?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6905 on: Today at 11:29:53 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 11:01:15 am
x has the billions to defend themselves in court, Rawk doesnt. Its another problem with the new act, its going to kill off thousands of smaller forums: https://www.newscientist.com/article/2461213-hundreds-of-small-websites-may-shut-down-due-to-uks-online-safety-act/


I don't agree with you on much/anything else, but agree that this bit of proposed legislation is very wrong.

Its aims may be noble, but its effectiveness to be able to do what it seeks is very much in doubt (an IT expert friend has said controlling VPN's would be near-impossible) and it has the potential to do irreparable damage to wholly innocent and innocuous sites, including ones that act as community forums
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

« Reply #6906 on: Today at 11:31:08 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 11:16:40 am
As mentioned above its paywalled, any chance you could give a synopsis please?


UK financial regulators have proposed allowing banks to lend more mortgages to first-time buyers with smaller deposits and lower incomes as they respond to government calls for more risk-taking to boost the economy.

The proposals could lead to the lifting of limits on riskier mortgage lending that were imposed on banks in response to the heavy losses of the 2008 financial crisis, when many lenders had to be bailed out by the government.

Nikhil Rathi, chief executive of the Financial Conduct Authority, told Keir Starmer this week that the watchdog was considering diluting some of these restrictions to allow banks to increase their responsible risk-taking in the mortgage market, according to a person briefed on the letter.

The response was also sent to chancellor Rachel Reeves and business secretary Jonathan Reynolds.

The government has called on the FCA and other UK regulators to present ideas for rule changes that could increase risk-taking and investment in the economy, as the prime minister seeks to deliver on his promise to increase growth.

Starmer told investors last year he would rip up the bureaucracy that blocks investment in the UK, and Reeves called in regulators this week to explain how they intended to work to boost growth.

The FCA proposals, first reported by the Times, do not include specific detail of any planned rule-changes but suggest consulting on whether mortgage lending rules could be eased to help more people own their homes now that default rates have fallen to low levels.

UK mortgage lending is controlled by a mixture of rules from the FCA and the Bank of England. These restrict banks from having more than 15 per cent of their mortgage loan book in loans worth more than 4.5 times a borrowers income.

The FCA could also water down affordability tests to see if borrowers would be able to cope with future interest rate rises, and allow them to use evidence of past rental payments to borrow more.

Another area that could be examined is the amount of capital banks need to support mortgages worth at least 90 per cent of the property value against which they are secured.

The Treasury said Reeves would examine the FCA proposals and work closely with the financial regulator to develop them further.

It said Reeves believed that since the financial crisis there had been overly onerous interventions by regulators to minimise risk at the expense of economic growth.

The chancellor has said she is not going to go back to the excessive risk-taking of the financial crisis, but she is committed to rebalancing the system over time, the Treasury added.

The idea of easing mortgage rules was welcomed by Charles Roe, director of mortgages at trade body UK Finance. Reviewing the mortgage lending rules would help with affordability issues, not just for first time buyers but also those looking to move further up the housing ladder, he said.

Some in the City of London warn that pushing regulators to prioritise growth alongside financial soundness could be risky.

Mitigating the build-up of risk within individual firms across the financial markets generally without stifling growth has always been the role of regulators, said Romin Dabir, a financial regulation partner at law firm Reed Smith.

Some might say that a relentless focus on one of these objectives could lead to the undermining of the other, he added.

Another idea put forward by the FCA is to lift the £100 spending limit on contactless card transactions, which was imposed due to fears that it could open the door to fraudsters.

The FCA declined to comment.

Reeves and Reynolds wrote to 17 regulators before Christmas, telling them to set out potential pro-growth measures which could help boost the economy, with a deadline of January 16 to respond.

On Thursday, Reeves met half a dozen of those watchdogs, telling them that they needed to deliver a mindset shift on regulation instead of excessively focusing on risk.

The FCA was not at that meeting but is expected to meet Reeves in coming days. 
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6907 on: Today at 11:34:19 am »
Hmmm I'm not sure it'll help me get my first house but if it stops things like being denied a mortgage because the bank doesn't think you can afford it despite that mortgage being less than the rent you're currently paying then its a good thing, although it may put people at risk of buying houses they can't afford to pay back if things become tougher than the are
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6908 on: Today at 11:40:47 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:29:53 am

I don't agree with you on much/anything else, but agree that this bit of proposed legislation is very wrong.

Its aims may be noble, but its effectiveness to be able to do what it seeks is very much in doubt (an IT expert friend has said controlling VPN's would be near-impossible) and it has the potential to do irreparable damage to wholly innocent and innocuous sites, including ones that act as community forums
thanks for the ringing endorsement  ;D
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

« Reply #6909 on: Today at 11:52:51 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 11:40:47 am
thanks for the ringing endorsement  ;D


 8)
UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

« Reply #6910 on: Today at 12:50:29 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 10:58:41 am





Yet Twatter is awash with libellous / hate crime-inducing / illegality-encouraging posts. And it's only ever the posters who face recourse, not Twatter as the platform.







In the same way, Smith and Wesson dont get prosecuted when one of their guns is used to murder somebody
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6911 on: Today at 01:38:01 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:15:46 am

Exactly this.

Keeping the Ponzi scheme bubbling along.



Its been the default option for governments for the last 30 odd years... economy isnt doing great, lets pull the inflate the housing market switch
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6912 on: Today at 01:47:27 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 01:38:01 pm
Its been the default option for governments for the last 30 odd years... economy isnt doing great, lets pull the inflate the housing market switch

But don't you feel super rich when your house is 'worth' twice what you paid for it? Even though all the other house prices have doubled too and in real terms you're moving ever further away from being able to upsize (and being prevented from downsizing by the vast costs involved)?
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6913 on: Today at 02:28:16 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 01:47:27 pm
But don't you feel super rich when your house is 'worth' twice what you paid for it? Even though all the other house prices have doubled too and in real terms you're moving ever further away from being able to upsize (and being prevented from downsizing by the vast costs involved)?

I know its completely stupid but its definitely a good thing in a lot of peoples minds, personally I dont celebrate my supposed increase in wealth as house prices increase, I get depressed wondering how the hell my kids will ever afford to buy a house without moving to the most remote parts or Scotland or rural Wales or stay down here and live an overpriced box but thats probably just my own stupidity in thinking about my kids.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.
