Yvette Cooper announced a national review/audit into grooming gangs a few moments ago, from the BBC:



Rapid audit



The home secretary announced a "rapid audit" looking at the "current scale and nature of gang-based exploitation across the country"

The review - to be led by Dame Louise Casey - will look at "ethnicity data and demographics of gangs involved and their victims", and "cultural and societal drivers"

Five local inquiries



Cooper also announced government backing for new "victim-centred" inquiries at the local level

They will take place in Oldham, plus up to four other pilot areas

Cooper said "effective local inquiries can delve into far more local detail and deliver more locally relevant answers, and change, than a lengthy nationwide inquiry can provide"



Another enquiry is all well and good but we need to start seeing a response from one. "Governments are expected to respond to inquiry reports and often face public criticism, but there is no recourse if the government or other bodies fail to implement recommendations. So what is the point of inquiries at all?There are arguments for not requiring full implementation of all recommendationsfor instance, that it removes autonomy from the government to respond to the most pressing current issues. But there can be mechanisms that fall in the middle ground between imposing a legal requirement to implement recommendations and the complete lack of oversight currently in place.Australia establishes dedicated bodies to monitor the implementation of Royal Commission recommendations, and Judicial Commissions of Inquiry in South Africa are subject to public accountability for implementing recommendations. Both Canada and Ireland require governments to respond fully to inquiry recommendations that are then subject to parliamentary scrutiny, and their implementation is monitored by independent bodies.Instead, in the UK we seem stuck spending hundreds of millions of pounds and many years of forensic investigation to make recommendations that are rarely implemented. Even worse, we seem to be relearning the same lessons. Many inquiries have highlighted a need for greater regulatory and oversight mechanisms, for greater transparency and better communication between organisations and to the public, for cultural change within organisations (for example, the inquiries into the Post Office; Grenfell Tower; Mid Staffordshire NHS Foundation Trust; and infected blood), and, in particular, tackling the fault of organisations protecting themselves instead of the people who have been wronged.The bar for a public inquiry is high. Inquiries have examined the most egregious and consequential failures of state, health, business, and public sectors. The UK is failing to meet the second primary purpose of public inquiries: to prevent failures from happening again by learning from the inquiry findings. Recommendations from inquiries, if implemented, provide the pathway from that learning to the subsequent prevention of future disasters.As called for by Grenfell United, the families of the victims of infected blood, and Covid-19 Bereaved Families for Justice, the UK must have a stronger, more efficient system for ensuring that recommendations from inquiries are implemented. Other countries have mechanisms that can be adapted for the UK contextthis is not an impossible task. Doing so is essential to secure justice for the victims of these failures and to ensure that we arent simply learning the same lessons over and over again."