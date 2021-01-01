I think the govrernment being required to follow rules before implementing policy is a good thing.
so do i, and the law.
but when it comes down to it, what following the rules is going to look like here is this:
-the government will re-word the consultation, so it does not deceive (I don't think anyone was truly successfully deceived into thinking this was not a cost-saving exercise, but this will make things more explicit in the lawyer speak and terminology)
-the government will re-run the consultation, but will have it open for longer
-the findings will be the same, once the consultation concludes
-the government will publish its green paper, in much the same form as its currently drafted, but at a later date in 2025 than initially scheduled
net result of government now 'following the rules':
-no changes to how people will be effected by policty
-more time and effort spent by government and civil service to deliver the same result (only much later)
-opportunity cost meaning lost time of those people (as a resource) being held up by legal proceedings and amendments, rather than moving onto the next task