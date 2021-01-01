« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6840 on: Today at 03:55:31 pm »
Yvette Cooper announced a national review/audit into grooming gangs a few moments ago, from the BBC:

Rapid audit

The home secretary announced a "rapid audit" looking at the "current scale and nature of gang-based exploitation across the country"
The review - to be led by Dame Louise Casey - will look at "ethnicity data and demographics of gangs involved and their victims", and "cultural and societal drivers"
Five local inquiries

Cooper also announced government backing for new "victim-centred" inquiries at the local level
They will take place in Oldham, plus up to four other pilot areas
Cooper said "effective local inquiries can delve into far more local detail and deliver more locally relevant answers, and change, than a lengthy nationwide inquiry can provide"
Offline classycarra

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6841 on: Today at 04:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 03:55:31 pm
Yvette Cooper announced a national review/audit into grooming gangs a few moments ago, from the BBC:

Rapid audit

The home secretary announced a "rapid audit" looking at the "current scale and nature of gang-based exploitation across the country"
The review - to be led by Dame Louise Casey - will look at "ethnicity data and demographics of gangs involved and their victims", and "cultural and societal drivers"
Five local inquiries

Cooper also announced government backing for new "victim-centred" inquiries at the local level
They will take place in Oldham, plus up to four other pilot areas
Cooper said "effective local inquiries can delve into far more local detail and deliver more locally relevant answers, and change, than a lengthy nationwide inquiry can provide"
good start, but will only be as good as it is useful

mean that in terms of results and having teeth to prosecute immediate perpetrators, but also to break structures that facilitate the crimes and their covering up, need to regulate/compel police forces to both collect and transparently report demographic data, and to legislate/regulate so that those tempted to seek an easy life by turning a blind eye are open to serious prosecution.
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6842 on: Today at 04:19:26 pm »
Hilarious reading those out of work ex Tory MPs. Of course Gullis still doesnt have a job and doesnt get an interview.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6843 on: Today at 04:28:40 pm »
Great to see the judge rulling against this.

Incapacity benefit cuts consultation was misleading and unlawful, judge rules

Labours plan to push through fit for work test reforms to save £3bn set back after activists high court challenge
Quote
Labours plan to push through £3bn of cuts to incapacity benefits has received a setback after a judge ruled an official consultation setting out the proposals was misleading and unlawful.

The high court said the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) had presented UK-wide incapacity benefit assessment reforms as a way to support disabled people into work without making clear the primary rationale of the proposals was cost savings.

The consultation, which was carried out by the previous government in autumn 2023, failed to mention that 424,000 disabled people would see their benefits cut, many losing £416 a month, the judge found.

Documents released to the court also revealed that internal DWP estimates suggested the reforms to the fit for work test known as the Work Capability Assessment (WCA) would push 100,000 highly vulnerable disabled people into absolute poverty.

Ellen Clifford, a disability activist who launched the legal challenge, said the proposed cuts had been prioritised over lives. She urged the government to rethink its proposals and make the safety and wellbeing of disabled benefits their priority.

Although the consultation was drawn up under the Conservatives, Labour defended it in court in December. The government is committed to reforming the WCA, and to making savings on incapacity benefit spending estimated at £3bn over four years.

Labour is expected to publish a green paper in the next few weeks setting out how it will take forward its plans. The party is keen to see more of the 2.8 million people out of work due to long-term sickness move into jobs as part of its employment strategy.

Mr Justice Calvers ruling found the consultation was misleading because it failed to highlight the substantial loss of benefit faced by claimants and gave the impression reforms were required to give disabled people the option of employment help, when in reality they were about compelling them to access job help.

The judge said the DWP had unfairly neglected to make it plain that cost savings were the rationale for the reforms. The eight-week consultation period was also far too short, given the significance of the proposals.

Clifford said: We now know that civil servants and ministers were making desperate attempts to find a rationale for the cuts, which they thought would be less controversial  to make it appear as though saving money was not their primary motive. It is heartening that Mr Justice Calver agreed with us that this is back-to-front policymaking.

She added: The crucial question is what lessons the government should learn from this case. Measures to help the economy should not require the impoverishment and suffering of hundreds of thousands of disabled people.

The DWPs proposals to reform the WCA would mean most new or reassessed incapacity benefit claimants would not be assigned to the Limited Capacity for Work-Related Activity group. This cohort, the majority of whom are on low incomes, would lose just under £5,000 a year as a result.

Campaigners have long argued that the proposals were primarily a cost-saving measure, and that the employment opportunities for claimants were overstated. The Office for Budgetary Responsibility has estimated that only 3% of claimants affected would be able to move into work.

David Southgate, a policy manager at the disability equality charity Scope, said: Its good that the previous government has been called out for its mistakes. Proposed changes to the WCA were only about saving money, not meaningful change. Life costs a lot more when youre disabled, and cutting support to those who need it most will lead to even more disabled people living in poverty.

Ayla Ozmen, the director of policy and campaigns at the anti-poverty charity Z2K, said: As the current Labour government sets out its own plans to reform the disability benefits system, the ruling sends a clear message that it cannot mask a cost-cutting exercise with claims of increased employment.

A government spokesperson said: The judge has found the previous government failed to adequately explain their proposals. As part of wider reforms that help people into work and ensure fiscal sustainability, the government will re-consult on the WCA descriptor changes, addressing the shortcomings in the previous consultation, in light of the judgment. The government intends to deliver the full level of savings in the public finances forecasts.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2025/jan/16/incapacity-benefit-cuts-consultation-uk-high-court-ruling
« Last Edit: Today at 04:30:12 pm by Red-Soldier »
Offline classycarra

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6844 on: Today at 04:58:35 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 04:28:40 pm
Great to see the judge rulling against this.

it's actually really not great to see, as a member of the electorate - before reading on, please bear in mind that this is me talking about the concept (of a consultation being deemed unlawful, adn that being a an avenue to prevent Government from governing - a net negative to everyone) rather than anything to do with the topic of the consultation (benefits).

I am talking about activist lawyers and judges being able to delay and prevent a government from implementing the changes they've been elected to deliver, purely on account of the quality and timeliness of a consultation (which i suspect rulings like this are probably going to perversely incentivise governments to do anything they can to avoid in future) rather than the particular policy or legislation.

in a parliament that's trying to work its way through a hefty backlog of legislation that come from governing (from covid and brexit), let alone Labour's own efforts to implement their own new commitments, its probably not a great sign that courts are going to work as a blocker to the legislature legislating
Online Kennys Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6845 on: Today at 05:03:59 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 04:58:35 pm
it's actually really not great to see, as a member of the electorate - before reading on, please bear in mind that this is me talking about the concept (of a consultation being deemed unlawful, adn that being a an avenue to prevent Government from governing - a net negative to everyone) rather than anything to do with the topic of the consultation (benefits).

I am talking about activist lawyers and judges being able to delay and prevent a government from implementing the changes they've been elected to deliver, purely on account of the quality and timeliness of a consultation (which i suspect rulings like this are probably going to perversely incentivise governments to do anything they can to avoid in future) rather than the particular policy or legislation.

in a parliament that's trying to work its way through a hefty backlog of legislation that come from governing (from covid and brexit), let alone Labour's own efforts to implement their own new commitments, its probably not a great sign that courts are going to work as a blocker to the legislature legislating

I think the govrernment being required to follow rules before implementing policy is a good thing.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6846 on: Today at 05:11:05 pm »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 05:03:59 pm
I think the govrernment being required to follow rules before implementing policy is a good thing.

Indeed.
Offline classycarra

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6847 on: Today at 05:40:40 pm »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 05:03:59 pm
I think the govrernment being required to follow rules before implementing policy is a good thing.
so do i, and the law.

but when it comes down to it, what following the rules is going to look like here is this:

-the government will re-word the consultation, so it does not deceive (I don't think anyone was truly successfully deceived into thinking this was not a cost-saving exercise, but this will make things more explicit in the lawyer speak and terminology)
-the government will re-run the consultation, but will have it open for longer
-the findings will be the same, once the consultation concludes
-the government will publish its green paper, in much the same form as its currently drafted, but at a later date in 2025 than initially scheduled

net result of government now 'following the rules':

-no changes to how people will be effected by policty
-more time and effort spent by government and civil service to deliver the same result (only much later)
-opportunity cost meaning lost time of those people (as a resource) being held up by legal proceedings and amendments, rather than moving onto the next task
« Last Edit: Today at 05:42:28 pm by classycarra »
Online Kennys Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6848 on: Today at 05:45:14 pm »
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 05:40:40 pm
so do i, and the law.

but when it comes down to it, what following the rules is going to look like here is this:

-the government will re-word the consultation, so it does not deceive (I don't think anyone was truly successfully deceived into thinking this was not a cost-saving exercise, but this will make things more explicit in the lawyer speak and terminology)
-the government will re-run the consultation, but will have it open for longer
-the findings will be the same, once the consultation concludes
-the government will publish its green paper, in much the same form as its currently drafted, but at a later date in 2025 than initially scheduled

net result of government now 'following the rules':
no changes to how people will be effected, but more time and effort spent by government and civil service to deliver the same result (only much later) as well as the opportunity cost of those people being held up by legal proceedings and amendments rather than moving onto the next taask

It sounds like you are keen for this to go ahead

It is essential that governments have checks and balances

Online Kennys Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6849 on: Today at 05:47:22 pm »
My Ire would not be with "activist lawyers" but with the government for

1 Implementing shit Tory policy
2 not bothering to do it properly in the first place
Offline classycarra

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6850 on: Today at 05:49:38 pm »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 05:45:14 pm
It sounds like you are keen for this to go ahead
literally have no concept of what's in the consultation or policy, so as is often the case you're miles off in your comprehension of my point!

if you played the ball instead of the man (and if you tried to construct something more useful than trite one-liners, and snide shit slinging like this) you'd have spotted in literally my first sentence on the topic that you're quite hilariously wrong on this one.
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 05:47:22 pm
My Ire would not be with "activist lawyers" but with the government for

1 Implementing shit Tory policy
2 not bothering to do it properly in the first place
you might need to re-read the article, you seem to be talking about things hat havn't happened.

1) no policy has been implemented. there's not even a green paper. this is about a consultation!

2) if they left it open a couple of weeks longer and tweaked a bit of the wording, but ultimately came to the same conclusions, the consultation would have been legal. 'doing it properly' in the first place would have no material difference to the electorate compared to doing it 'not properly'. it's merely a delaying tactic, which is not capable of achieving any policy change, and is purely capable of taking up government and civil servants time - that doesn't benefit people who want a government to govern...
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 05:45:14 pm
It is essential that governments have checks and balances
the essential checks and balances for policy legislation is the house of lords, not a high court view on a consultation document.

if anyone is keen on working to prevent or alter this policy, they would have greater capacity to make changes by working on scrutinising the policy there rather than on a headline grabbing (but otherwise blunt instrument that can only delay) court case
Online Kennys Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6851 on: Today at 06:00:29 pm »
All you did in the original post was state that your argument was against the government being held to account on this.  No opinion on the policy itself.

So in my first reply I stuck to those parameters
Then when you doubled down and that made me think you were in favour of the policy.

You could have just stated your feelings, but you have intentionally played the man not the ball

I doubt there is much else to discuss in this.








Offline Andy @ Allerton

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6852 on: Today at 06:01:20 pm »
The main comments about cuts really should be aimed at the stupid twats that decimated our economy and the grifting dickheads that caused it to happen.

I can't see any way the EU would ever want a dickhead nation like the UK anywhere near it again - some didn't want us the first time - exactly because of Brexit.

Things are bad and will get worse and more money will be cut and it'll get worse  and more money will be cut and it'll get worse  and more money will be cut and it'll get worse  and more money will be cut and it'll get worse .

That's what the script is.

If we get shot of Labour then the Tories are already in bed with US big Pharma and anti-EU, so we'll end up worse and with no NHS and likely no social care.

Reform are like the Tories on steroids - the NHS will be given to US Big Pharma and even more cuts and even less social network.
Offline classycarra

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6853 on: Today at 06:05:13 pm »
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 06:00:29 pm
All you did in the original post was state that your argument was against the government being held to account on this.  No opinion on the policy itself.
oh, so you did read it and get it?

don't really understand how that then developed to you then slinging shit saying i want DWP cuts, but oh well :)

Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Today at 06:00:29 pm
You could have just stated your feelings, but you have intentionally played the man not the ball

i did state them. you then slung shit at me (not vice versa) so give it a rest projecting - you were the one who sunk to making false assertions not me
Online Kennys Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6854 on: Today at 06:15:27 pm »
I read it and it did not tell me if you were in favour or not, just that your point was about the delay.
You copuld have easily stated you were against the policy, but didnt and Im not a mind reader
so I then posed a presumptive question and then you got personal instead of just providing an answer

I think were done on this




