It sounds like you are keen for this to go ahead

My Ire would not be with "activist lawyers" but with the government for



1 Implementing shit Tory policy

2 not bothering to do it properly in the first place



It is essential that governments have checks and balances

literally have no concept of what's in the consultation or policy, so as is often the case you're miles off in your comprehension of my point!if you played the ball instead of the man (and if you tried to construct something more useful than trite one-liners, and snide shit slinging like this) you'd have spotted in literally my first sentence on the topic that you're quite hilariously wrong on this one.you might need to re-read the article, you seem to be talking about things hat havn't happened.1) no policy has been implemented. there's not even a green paper. this is about a consultation!2) if they left it open a couple of weeks longer and tweaked a bit of the wording, but ultimately came to the same conclusions, the consultation would have been legal. 'doing it properly' in the first place would have no material difference to the electorate compared to doing it 'not properly'. it's merely a delaying tactic, which is not capable of achieving any policy change, and is purely capable of taking up government and civil servants time - that doesn't benefit people who want a government to govern...the essential checks and balances for policy legislation is the house of lords, not a high court view on a consultation document.if anyone is keen on working to prevent or alter this policy, they would have greater capacity to make changes by working on scrutinising the policy there rather than on a headline grabbing (but otherwise blunt instrument that can only delay) court case