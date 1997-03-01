« previous next »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 01:37:49 pm
Without a doubt.

Yeah its funny when these MPs come on Daily Politics and then Jo Coburn shows them an article about them blocking a development. These Mps must think the public are stupid, trying to claim underground solutions are cheaper.

This time it was the turn of a Green MP to block renewable energy projects based on that suggestion. Couldnt make it up.
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 02:19:40 pm
On the corporate side of things is the retail amazon business actually all that profitable I know it didn't used to be and thy made most money from AWS, but honestly I have no idea how they do these days.

I thought that too. And given how many vans and drivers they have delivering things seemingly for free, I can't believe there's much profit in the "goods" side of things.  Probably all the profit is spent on the AWS arm for providing the platform.  That arm can of course be run from the lowest tax jurisdiction on the planet.
^ Amazon and its profits, as you say Paul its all offshored anyway. Biden and the EU were working on ways to tax it but Trump will nix that now hes going to get his cut.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevendennis/2022/02/07/what-we-get-so-very-wrong-about-amazons-retail-profitability/
Quote from: kavah on Yesterday at 02:59:27 pm
^ Amazon and its profits, as you say Paul its all offshored anyway. Biden and the EU were working on ways to tax it but Trump will nix that now hes going to get his cut.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevendennis/2022/02/07/what-we-get-so-very-wrong-about-amazons-retail-profitability/

Thanks, sorry to divert the thread, but how does amazon make money from ads?  I guess it's ads for other products on the product pages, and retailers pay for these ( I'd always assumed it was just amazon pushing it's other products, never really considered it as a 'retailer' rather than a manufacturer)
Going back to this talk of inflation had me thinking is 2.5% headline figure that bad? So I did some googling


Year   Inflation   
2024     
2023   9.7%
2022   11.6%
2021   4.1%
2020   1.5%
2019   2.6%   
2018   3.3%   
2017   3.6%   
2016   1.8%   
2015   1.0%   
2014   2.4%   
2013   3.0%   
2012   3.2%   
2011   5.2%   
2010   4.6%   
2009   0.5%   
2008   4.0%   
2007   4.3%   
2006   3.2%   
2005   2.8%   
2004   3.0%   
2003   2.9%   
2002   1.7%   
2001   1.8%   
2000   3.0%
1999   1.5%   
1998   3.4%   
1997   3.1%   

So its been above target most years since the target was created in 1997. Lets ignore the pandemic for a minute, it was above target during almost all of the period the Tories were in power up to the pandemic, but I dont remember anyone being massively concerned about it, obviously the pandemic numbers were concerning because of how much above the target they were, but I dont remember people getting in a panic during 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016 or 2017 for example.
Economic crisis latest (less is better)
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 07:49:14 am
No the underlying figures are better than 0.1%.
Core inflation has dropped by by 0.3% to 3.2% and the biggest news is services inflation has dropped by 0.6% to 4.4% - the lowest since Sept 21. Suspect the bond market will respond positively, pretty much nails on a 25bps cut in Feb. Be interesting to see if the BoE are aggressive and go for a 50bps cut, in my view they should. But very welcome news, who knew Rachel Reeves, an economist, knows what shes doing with the economy? Mind blown.

Why would the BOE cut 50bps? If they cut, gilt yields will only go higher. The bond market is doing the central banks job for them!

Reeves has nothing to do with this.
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 05:34:12 pm


Economic crisis latest (less is better)

No mention of the fall on the news, yet it was all over the news earlier this month re the cost of borrowing increasing.  Early days, but alongside inflation its positive stuff
What are gilt yields, and why are they a significant pointer?
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 05:34:12 pm


Economic crisis latest (less is better)

The concern over the last few days seemed to be 30 year guilts rather then 10 years but no idea how related the movements are.
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 06:46:15 pm
What are gilt yields, and why are they a significant pointer?

Gilts are UK government debt, gilt yields are the interest the government has to pay to the people who buy gilts ie lend money to the government, higher yield means the government has to spend more on servicing its debts.
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:55:23 pm
The concern over the last few days seemed to be 30 year guilts rather then 10 years but no idea how related the movements are.

They are related but 10 year and 2 year yields are the ones worth watching to gauging activity within the economy in the short to medium term.
So its been above target most years since the target was created in 1997. Lets ignore the pandemic for a minute, it was above target during almost all of the period the Tories were in power up to the pandemic, but I dont remember anyone being massively concerned about it, obviously the pandemic numbers were concerning because of how much above the target they were, but I dont remember people getting in a panic during 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016 or 2017 for example.


My guess would be that missing the inflation target was more paletable than raising interest rates. 
Rates are currently higher than they were with those inflation figures so any uptick in inflation , leading to higher rates would be very painful.
Quote from: TSC on Yesterday at 06:16:21 pm
No mention of the fall on the news, yet it was all over the news earlier this month re the cost of borrowing increasing.  Early days, but alongside inflation its positive stuff

After trying their hardest to conjure up an economic crisis.
Rightly behind the ceasefire story. Oddly behind chagos islands story now. (BBC)
Badenoch is really the very definition of university politics isn't she? The way she speaks, the pre-planned quips, the 'shade' she throws. Could be the worst leader of the opposition ever.
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:50:21 pm
Badenoch is really the very definition of university politics isn't she? The way she speaks, the pre-planned quips, the 'shade' she throws. Could be the worst leader of the opposition ever.

University? Shes 6th form at best
good news the government got reigned in from the somewhat insane attempt to pay billions of pounds to Mauritius to re-take their old Chagos Islands 'colony' (I say their, it was France's). all this taking place without even consulting Chagossians (who are banned by law by Mauritius from asserting any claim over their homeland) throughout the process. was an utterly bizarre state of affairs and is now hopefully dead in the water, however it came about (seemingly US thankfully reigned them in)

Mauritius's chancer government should be told to do one and not be negotiated with again - especially after their antics trying to fleece more money than already agreed - and if the UK decides to consider 'decolonising' the Chagos Islands again in the future it should consult only with Chagossians instead of trying to 're-colonise' it as this would have done (at taxpayer expense)
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:02:33 am
good news the government got reigned in from the somewhat insane attempt to pay billions of pounds to Mauritius to re-take their old Chagos Islands 'colony' (I say their, it was France's). all this taking place without even consulting Chagossians (who are banned by law by Mauritius from asserting any claim over their homeland) throughout the process. was an utterly bizarre state of affairs and is now hopefully dead in the water, however it came about (seemingly US thankfully reigned them in)

Mauritius's chancer government should be told to do one and not be negotiated with again - especially after their antics trying to fleece more money than already agreed - and if the UK decides to consider 'decolonising' the Chagos Islands again in the future it should consult only with Chagossians instead of trying to 're-colonise' it as this would have done (at taxpayer expense)
Has this been confirmed yet? Starmer was still defending the ridiculous stance. Honestly Lammy should get sacked for it. It's massive egg on the face of the goverment and has made the goverment look pathetic on the world stage.

Edit:

"The UK government will not sign off a deal to hand back the Chagos Islands to Mauritius until Donald Trumps administration has had a chance to consider the future of the joint military base, Downing Street has confirmed"

Jesus christ they have made us look pathetic.

We inherited a situation where the long-term operation of a vital military base was under threat because of legal challenge,

No mate, there was no threat, it was an advisory decision,  made by an organisation that has shown to have zero credibility in the past 2 years. And ultimately parliament has ultimate sovereignty over our laws, not the UN.
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 01:09:46 am
Has this been confirmed yet? Starmer was still defending the ridiculous stance. Honestly Lammy should get sacked for it. It's massive egg on the face of the goverment and has made the goverment look pathetic on the world stage.

Edit:

"The UK government will not sign off a deal to hand back the Chagos Islands to Mauritius until Donald Trumps administration has had a chance to consider the future of the joint military base, Downing Street has confirmed"

Jesus christ they have made us look pathetic.

yeah Lammy is an absolute numpty. can't say i've ever encountered him performing any aspect of his role with competence, on the rare occasions i've heard of him doing anything. whats funny is even today the Maurtian government were discussing new ways to nix the deal and fleece even more from the UK, while Lammy et al are back here defending the deal in its unsigned form and claiming (willing) it'll done.

the spokesperson who said the above insisted Trump's gov won't have a veto, but even if that's true literally it won't be figuratively.
Quote from: classycarra on Today at 01:17:26 am
yeah Lammy is an absolute numpty. can't say i've ever encountered him performing any aspect of his role with competence, on the rare occasions i've heard of him doing anything. whats funny is even today the Maurtian government were discussing new ways to nix the deal and fleece even more from the UK, while Lammy et al are back here defending the deal in its unsigned form and claiming (willing) it'll done.

the spokesperson who said the above insisted Trump's gov won't have a veto, but even if that's true literally it won't be figuratively.

The Mauritian government can go get fucked.

1. There is no indigenous population on the islands.

2. We already signed an agreement in 1965, which they were paid for and agreed to.

3. They were only the administrators of the islands.

The only people we should be caring about in this situation are the Chagossians. Both Labour and the Tories were utter c*nts for not involving them in the discussions.

Not some country that is currently cozying up to China.


The Chagos islands, which were first settled by europeans and then populated as a slave colony, was first claimed by Britain in 1786 but officially ceded to us by the French in 1815.

The dates are important as a start because it shows that they were not considered the same territory - administration done for practicality is not the same as treating them as one territory.

The people who lived on Mauritius did not have any shared history with those islands prior to that point because, as has been mentioned, they're a thousand miles away and well beyond the reach of any non-seafaring society.


They literally are just using it to get some cash. And the labour goverment are utterly pathetic to agree to such a deal. 9 billion quid.
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 01:37:36 am
They literally are just using it to get some cash. And the labour goverment are utterly pathetic to agree to such a deal. 9 billion quid.
Yep. Even though Mauritius already did that in 1965, and negotiated taking additional money to accept that the islands weren't part of Mauritius (and generously be able to claim the islands any time in the future if they are no longer used for Defence structures).

Other countries have already tried to seize upon the perceived weakness of the UK as a result of this. Needs shutting down and Mauritius should be told that the latter is no longer the case and there'll be no more negotiating (Chagossians first in line, and Maldives can talk too).
This sums it up:
"This is looking like one of the worst diplomatic deals (at least one made voluntarily) in human history.

* The UK is attempting to *pay* a different country to take our own territory from us (at a time when we're short of public funds!)
* We've capitulated to every Mauritius demand, caved in to demands for more money, caved in to paying money upfront, caved in to a reduction in the lease term - it's like every time they demanded something new our expert FCDO "negotiators" rolled over and agreed
* There are literally no benefits to the UK. Most countries just ignore ICJ rulings, it is nonbinding and absolutely nothing would happen if we ignored it. All this deal does is make some FCDO officials feel smug at their next international conference
* Mauritius just wants the territory for industrial tuna fishing, at the moment it's a huge marine protected area so not only would we lose territory it would be disastrous for the ocean
* We could just use the £9bn sum instead for land reclamation projects to create rival, British controlled resort islands south of the Maldives (which could be partly staffed by the Chagossians, who oppose this deal) + could use it also for marine protection and creating artificial coral reefs"
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Yesterday at 11:50:21 pm
Badenoch is really the very definition of university politics isn't she? The way she speaks, the pre-planned quips, the 'shade' she throws. Could be the worst leader of the opposition ever.

Given her age and background she might be the first major party leader in the UK who spent her early adult years online with a long history of arguing on the internet, which is why she's so terrible at debates in real life.

Virtually all the recent others were born in the 60s (Truss in '75). Sunak's the same age as Badenoch but I can't imagine rich posh teenagers in the '90s being too fussed about signing up to whatever the Tory version of RAWK was.
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 08:02:17 am
Given her age and background she might be the first major party leader in the UK who spent her early adult years online with a long history of arguing on the internet, which is why she's so terrible at debates in real life.

Virtually all the recent others were born in the 60s (Truss in '75). Sunak's the same age as Badenoch but I can't imagine rich posh teenagers in the '90s being too fussed about signing up to whatever the Tory version of RAWK was.

sunak didnt even have sky tv,
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:21:43 am
Slight economic growth - green shoots etc.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c8r5jkv5g5po

https://news.sky.com/story/economy-returns-to-growth-after-two-months-of-contraction-13289947

In fairness to the bbc. They are leading with growth , and small printing it's less than many were forecasting.
