good news the government got reigned in from the somewhat insane attempt to pay billions of pounds to Mauritius to re-take their old Chagos Islands 'colony' (I say their, it was France's). all this taking place without even consulting Chagossians (who are banned by law by Mauritius from asserting any claim over their homeland) throughout the process. was an utterly bizarre state of affairs and is now hopefully dead in the water, however it came about (seemingly US thankfully reigned them in)
Mauritius's chancer government should be told to do one and not be negotiated with again - especially after their antics trying to fleece more money than already agreed - and if the UK decides to consider 'decolonising' the Chagos Islands again in the future it should consult only with Chagossians instead of trying to 're-colonise' it as this would have done (at taxpayer expense)
Has this been confirmed yet? Starmer was still defending the ridiculous stance. Honestly Lammy should get sacked for it. It's massive egg on the face of the goverment and has made the goverment look pathetic on the world stage.
"The UK government will not sign off a deal to hand back the Chagos Islands to Mauritius until Donald Trumps administration has had a chance to consider the future of the joint military base, Downing Street has confirmed"
Jesus christ they have made us look pathetic.
We inherited a situation where the long-term operation of a vital military base was under threat because of legal challenge,
No mate, there was no threat, it was an advisory decision, made by an organisation that has shown to have zero credibility in the past 2 years. And ultimately parliament has ultimate sovereignty over our laws, not the UN.