This sums it up:

"This is looking like one of the worst diplomatic deals (at least one made voluntarily) in human history.



* The UK is attempting to *pay* a different country to take our own territory from us (at a time when we're short of public funds!)

* We've capitulated to every Mauritius demand, caved in to demands for more money, caved in to paying money upfront, caved in to a reduction in the lease term - it's like every time they demanded something new our expert FCDO "negotiators" rolled over and agreed

* There are literally no benefits to the UK. Most countries just ignore ICJ rulings, it is nonbinding and absolutely nothing would happen if we ignored it. All this deal does is make some FCDO officials feel smug at their next international conference

* Mauritius just wants the territory for industrial tuna fishing, at the moment it's a huge marine protected area so not only would we lose territory it would be disastrous for the ocean

* We could just use the £9bn sum instead for land reclamation projects to create rival, British controlled resort islands south of the Maldives (which could be partly staffed by the Chagossians, who oppose this deal) + could use it also for marine protection and creating artificial coral reefs"