good news the government got reigned in from the somewhat insane attempt to pay billions of pounds to Mauritius to re-take their old Chagos Islands 'colony' (I say their, it was France's). all this taking place without even consulting Chagossians (who are banned by law by Mauritius from asserting any claim over their homeland) throughout the process. was an utterly bizarre state of affairs and is now hopefully dead in the water, however it came about (seemingly US thankfully reigned them in)



Mauritius's chancer government should be told to do one and not be negotiated with again - especially after their antics trying to fleece more money than already agreed - and if the UK decides to consider 'decolonising' the Chagos Islands again in the future it should consult only with Chagossians instead of trying to 're-colonise' it as this would have done (at taxpayer expense)