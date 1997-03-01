« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 166 167 168 169 170 [171]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 282313 times)

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 80,991
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6800 on: Today at 02:20:53 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 01:37:49 pm
Without a doubt.

Yeah its funny when these MPs come on Daily Politics and then Jo Coburn shows them an article about them blocking a development. These Mps must think the public are stupid, trying to claim underground solutions are cheaper.

This time it was the turn of a Green MP to block renewable energy projects based on that suggestion. Couldnt make it up.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,810
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6801 on: Today at 02:38:38 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:19:40 pm
On the corporate side of things is the retail amazon business actually all that profitable I know it didn't used to be and thy made most money from AWS, but honestly I have no idea how they do these days.

I thought that too. And given how many vans and drivers they have delivering things seemingly for free, I can't believe there's much profit in the "goods" side of things.  Probably all the profit is spent on the AWS arm for providing the platform.  That arm can of course be run from the lowest tax jurisdiction on the planet.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline kavah

  • the Blacksmith. Definitely NOT from Blackpool!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,425
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6802 on: Today at 02:59:27 pm »
^ Amazon and its profits, as you say Paul its all offshored anyway. Biden and the EU were working on ways to tax it but Trump will nix that now hes going to get his cut.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevendennis/2022/02/07/what-we-get-so-very-wrong-about-amazons-retail-profitability/
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,810
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6803 on: Today at 03:57:15 pm »
Quote from: kavah on Today at 02:59:27 pm
^ Amazon and its profits, as you say Paul its all offshored anyway. Biden and the EU were working on ways to tax it but Trump will nix that now hes going to get his cut.

https://www.forbes.com/sites/stevendennis/2022/02/07/what-we-get-so-very-wrong-about-amazons-retail-profitability/

Thanks, sorry to divert the thread, but how does amazon make money from ads?  I guess it's ads for other products on the product pages, and retailers pay for these ( I'd always assumed it was just amazon pushing it's other products, never really considered it as a 'retailer' rather than a manufacturer)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,720
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6804 on: Today at 04:27:55 pm »
Going back to this talk of inflation had me thinking is 2.5% headline figure that bad? So I did some googling


Year   Inflation   
2024     
2023   9.7%
2022   11.6%
2021   4.1%
2020   1.5%
2019   2.6%   
2018   3.3%   
2017   3.6%   
2016   1.8%   
2015   1.0%   
2014   2.4%   
2013   3.0%   
2012   3.2%   
2011   5.2%   
2010   4.6%   
2009   0.5%   
2008   4.0%   
2007   4.3%   
2006   3.2%   
2005   2.8%   
2004   3.0%   
2003   2.9%   
2002   1.7%   
2001   1.8%   
2000   3.0%
1999   1.5%   
1998   3.4%   
1997   3.1%   

So its been above target most years since the target was created in 1997. Lets ignore the pandemic for a minute, it was above target during almost all of the period the Tories were in power up to the pandemic, but I dont remember anyone being massively concerned about it, obviously the pandemic numbers were concerning because of how much above the target they were, but I dont remember people getting in a panic during 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016 or 2017 for example.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,170
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6805 on: Today at 05:34:12 pm »


Economic crisis latest (less is better)
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6806 on: Today at 05:43:50 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 07:49:14 am
No the underlying figures are better than 0.1%.
Core inflation has dropped by by 0.3% to 3.2% and the biggest news is services inflation has dropped by 0.6% to 4.4% - the lowest since Sept 21. Suspect the bond market will respond positively, pretty much nails on a 25bps cut in Feb. Be interesting to see if the BoE are aggressive and go for a 50bps cut, in my view they should. But very welcome news, who knew Rachel Reeves, an economist, knows what shes doing with the economy? Mind blown.

Why would the BOE cut 50bps? If they cut, gilt yields will only go higher. The bond market is doing the central banks job for them!

Reeves has nothing to do with this.
Logged

Online TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,774
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6807 on: Today at 06:16:21 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 05:34:12 pm


Economic crisis latest (less is better)

No mention of the fall on the news, yet it was all over the news earlier this month re the cost of borrowing increasing.  Early days, but alongside inflation its positive stuff
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,735
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6808 on: Today at 06:46:15 pm »
What are gilt yields, and why are they a significant pointer?
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,720
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6809 on: Today at 06:55:23 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 05:34:12 pm


Economic crisis latest (less is better)

The concern over the last few days seemed to be 30 year guilts rather then 10 years but no idea how related the movements are.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,720
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6810 on: Today at 06:57:33 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 06:46:15 pm
What are gilt yields, and why are they a significant pointer?

Gilts are UK government debt, gilt yields are the interest the government has to pay to the people who buy gilts ie lend money to the government, higher yield means the government has to spend more on servicing its debts.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Studgotelli

  • they have zero understanding of what Im actually talking about. Got a GCSE in Economics and thinks he knows everything.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,750
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6811 on: Today at 07:04:41 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 06:55:23 pm
The concern over the last few days seemed to be 30 year guilts rather then 10 years but no idea how related the movements are.

They are related but 10 year and 2 year yields are the ones worth watching to gauging activity within the economy in the short to medium term.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,810
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6812 on: Today at 08:25:10 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 04:27:55 pm
Going back to this talk of inflation had me thinking is 2.5% headline figure that bad? So I did some googling


Year   Inflation   
2024     
2023   9.7%
2022   11.6%
2021   4.1%
2020   1.5%
2019   2.6%   
2018   3.3%   
2017   3.6%   
2016   1.8%   
2015   1.0%   
2014   2.4%   
2013   3.0%   
2012   3.2%   
2011   5.2%   
2010   4.6%   
2009   0.5%   
2008   4.0%   
2007   4.3%   
2006   3.2%   
2005   2.8%   
2004   3.0%   
2003   2.9%   
2002   1.7%   
2001   1.8%   
2000   3.0%
1999   1.5%   
1998   3.4%   
1997   3.1%   

So its been above target most years since the target was created in 1997. Lets ignore the pandemic for a minute, it was above target during almost all of the period the Tories were in power up to the pandemic, but I dont remember anyone being massively concerned about it, obviously the pandemic numbers were concerning because of how much above the target they were, but I dont remember people getting in a panic during 2011, 2012, 2013, 2016 or 2017 for example.


My guess would be that missing the inflation target was more paletable than raising interest rates. 
Rates are currently higher than they were with those inflation figures so any uptick in inflation , leading to higher rates would be very painful.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Alvador

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 291
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6813 on: Today at 10:12:38 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 06:16:21 pm
No mention of the fall on the news, yet it was all over the news earlier this month re the cost of borrowing increasing.  Early days, but alongside inflation its positive stuff

After trying their hardest to conjure up an economic crisis.
Logged

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,810
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6814 on: Today at 10:28:59 pm »
Rightly behind the ceasefire story. Oddly behind chagos islands story now. (BBC)
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.
Pages: 1 ... 166 167 168 169 170 [171]   Go Up
« previous next »
 