Author Topic: New UK Government

Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 04:20:54 pm
I actually asked this

"Not sure if you have any evidence to show him as anything other than a left-leaning centrist?"


And it's clearly shown him as a left-leaning centrist (That even had him as 46.9) - so he's turning into Wolfy Smith!  :P

Indeed. He just misses out on top spot, from Kendall.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 04:19:32 pm
Good. Has been a bad stench with her for a while and surprised she got a decent role in the government.

She's a Starmer loyalist, so no big shock.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 04:25:11 pm
She's a Starmer loyalist, so no big shock.

So cabinets should be composed of enemies that thwart each other and hate each others guts?

Seems an odd strategy for success?
cornishscouser92

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 03:18:24 pm
It's possible that Starmer and Reeves have talked the economy into flatlining, with all the doom and gloom (and delayed budget).

Not really, since April the economy has grown by 0.1%. It hasn't helped don't get me wrong, I think the November figures will be decent given November's borrowing figures was a lot lower than expected. Probably something like 0.2% of growth, which makes Reeves' plans work.
killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 04:28:59 pm
So cabinets should be composed of enemies that thwart each other and hate each others guts?

Seems an odd strategy for success?

She has had a bit of stuff following her for a while to be fair. I kind of think she got this brief because it was one of the less profile roles.
Alvador

Re: New UK Government
https://labourlist.org/2025/01/yougov-labour-greens-liberal-democrats-reform-nigel-Frottage (*)

*replace Frottage with F*rage
 
Labour hemorrhaging votes not to Reform but the Greens & Lib Dems. They're gonna end up like Badenoch's Tories where they end up appealing to no-one.
Sangria

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Alvador on Yesterday at 05:04:57 pm
https://labourlist.org/2025/01/yougov-labour-greens-liberal-democrats-reform-nigel-Frottage (*)

*replace Frottage with F*rage ;D
 
Labour hemorrhaging votes not to Reform but the Greens & Lib Dems.

Not quite the headline I'd put given the 1% difference in a subset and a 10% national poll difference.

Note: UK governments aren't elected by former Labour voters (the subset cited in the article). They're elected by UK voters (the polls I'd quoted earlier in the thread).
Robinred

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 12:47:57 pm
Trying not to argue with to be fair :)

I just find it funny that comedy programmes and films from the 70s that were taking the mickey back then use language that is identical to that being used today.

Not that I'm actually having a go at Unions or the thoughts behind them - probably needed more today than ever, but most companies I've worked at since the 80s and early 90s don't even have the option.

I can't pretend to understand what Labours medium term goals are at present and I was disappointed with the statement about being ruthless with cuts, but the time to judge is when they are at the end of their appointed time.

If they repair even a small amount of the damage the Tories and Brexit left them with then I'll be amazed.

I think we can all agree they were left with an impossible task. I'd say it's also affecting them more because they are a political party with political aims, whereas the last fucking shower were popularist toerags that lied at every term and the dickheads going for Reform because they are saying they will deliver everthing won't get what they want either.

We have to accept that the voters in this country aren't too bright and seem more than willing to vote against their own interests at every turn.

Sorry Andy, but the bolded bit is clearly not true. Father Teds opinions of Labour in this thread are always more vitriolic than any criticism, or even mention, of the Tories.

In fact theres a perceptible relish in his use of language about Starmer in particular - the hatred is positively visceral.
ELMO!

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 05:44:33 pm
Sorry Andy, but the bolded bit is clearly not true. Father Teds opinions of Labour in this thread are always more vitriolic than any criticism, or even mention, of the Tories.

In fact theres a perceptible relish in his use of language about Starmer in particular - the hatred is positively visceral.

God I hate these types of responses. IMO its as bad as saying centrist Labour supporters are Red Tories.

Unless you are actually espousing Tory opinions, it goes without saying on here that you don't like the Tories.

Peopl don't constantly post criticism of the Tories as much as they post about Labour because it's preaching to the converted on here - it gets boring because everyone agrees.
LuverlyRita

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 04:28:59 pm
So cabinets should be composed of enemies that thwart each other and hate each others guts?

Seems an odd strategy for success?
Promoting people on the basis that they agree with you all the time is an arse-lickers charter, it stifles discussion and innovation and it leads to flawed decision making. Who's more trustworthy - someone who'll tell you straight how things are and are prepared to critically examine and query what you're proposing or someone who'll nod in agreement with everything you say (on occasions for reasons of personal advancement)?
Andy @ Allerton

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 06:06:12 pm
Promoting people on the basis that they agree with you all the time is an arse-lickers charter, it stifles discussion and innovation and it leads to flawed decision making. Who's more trustworthy - someone who'll tell you straight how things are and are prepared to critically examine and query what you're proposing or someone who'll nod in agreement with everything you say (on occasions for reasons of personal advancement)?

In business I might agree.

In politics I absolutely disagree.

Politics is all about the Party and being together against the world. Any party that has obvious differences, conflicts and the cabinet perpetually arguing amongst itself is a party that is sure to fail very, very early.
Nobby Reserve

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 02:17:42 pm
I labeled them populist to be fair, because I think most of the economic policy coming from the left now is just crowd pleasing nonsense, which is a shame.

In the left's defence I think they are just responding to the cakeism of the British public as well, people want good public services, they just don't particularly want to pay significantly more for it.



I think that's a huge misrepresentation.

This country contains an enormous amount of money. The problem is that far too much is concentrated in the possession of a relatively tiny proportion of the population (Tax Justice Network estimate around 0.2% of the population)

The societal problems that this creates are hugely exacerbated by the fact that a large chunk of that money is kept outside the reaches of the taxman.

That means that a) public services are denied funding they need, so are curtailed; b) taxpayers who don't dodge tax have to pay more tax to make up for additional shortfalls; and c) that money is 'un-utilised' in the UK economy (a huge amount is tied up in real estate, inflating real estate values, which causes even bigger societal problems and, ironically, also enriches the 'capital-owning financial elite' still further)

To me, the government needs to find a way to heavily tax the assets of the '0.2%', then feed that money into the economy by way of investment into public services and infrastructure, which benefits all of society.

To do so would need more draconian legislation to enforce taxation and empower tax authorities, with tough (custodial sentences and wealth confiscation orders for those found guilty of dodging large amounts of tax)

I don't believe there's any will to do such a thing within those with control over the Labour Party.

FWIW, I also believe Corbyn similarly had no will to implement such a policy shift, and was an abysmal leader.
Andy @ Allerton

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 06:33:13 pm


I think that's a huge misrepresentation.

This country contains an enormous amount of money. The problem is that far too much is concentrated in the possession of a relatively tiny proportion of the population (Tax Justice Network estimate around 0.2% of the population)

The societal problems that this creates are hugely exacerbated by the fact that a large chunk of that money is kept outside the reaches of the taxman.

That means that a) public services are denied funding they need, so are curtailed; b) taxpayers who don't dodge tax have to pay more tax to make up for additional shortfalls; and c) that money is 'un-utilised' in the UK economy (a huge amount is tied up in real estate, inflating real estate values, which causes even bigger societal problems and, ironically, also enriches the 'capital-owning financial elite' still further)

To me, the government needs to find a way to heavily tax the assets of the '0.2%', then feed that money into the economy by way of investment into public services and infrastructure, which benefits all of society.

To do so would need more draconian legislation to enforce taxation and empower tax authorities, with tough (custodial sentences and wealth confiscation orders for those found guilty of dodging large amounts of tax)

I don't believe there's any will to do such a thing within those with control over the Labour Party.

FWIW, I also believe Corbyn similarly had no will to implement such a policy shift, and was an abysmal leader.

"To me, the government needs to find a way to heavily tax the assets of the '0.2%', then feed that money into the economy by way of investment into public services and infrastructure, which benefits all of society.

To do so would need more draconian legislation to enforce taxation and empower tax authorities, with tough (custodial sentences and wealth confiscation orders for those found guilty of dodging large amounts of tax)"


Yeah I think that to survive, governments one day are going to have to take on the corporations.

Although science fiction, I've spent my whole life reading about 'Megacorporations' that take over governments so that countries themselves cease to exist.

Wars are fought between corporations and where you are in the world has little bearing.

In recent years, it seems that this vision of the future may well be finally coming about. Once corporations become more powerful than any government - or worse - once they get into a country and take over, then there will be conflict. In the past wars have always been fought over resources.

Not sure how this can be addressed or where the rabbit hole ends, but it's concerning.
Reform Ste 123

Re: New UK Government
The whole debate about the left-wing, right-wing political spectrum always makes me laugh. Labour taxing businesses, trying to give away our land, and giving billions of borrowed money to the public service does not sound right-wing. Likewise, the Tory party raising taxes to the highest levels in peacetime, allowing uncontrolled mass migration, becoming a police state by not allowing protests, online "safety," and the degrading of free speech isn't exactly conservative either.

I think the simple fact is that this current crop of politicians are SHIT, and because they are bad, people like to point out whatever political spectrum they are mostly in and say it doesnt work.

I would say both parties are similar, with a mixture of left, right, and centrist policies and decisions, and the facts speak for themselves.

Whats clear is that the services people expect to have in this country are not good enough. The government is receiving more tax revenue than ever before, yet it is extremely wasteful. Red tape is killing businesses, high energy prices are hurting consumers and businesses, and high taxes are strangling both.

All of the above is well known. Labour spoke about it during the election, yet seemingly doesn't have a proper plan to change things in the right direction. In fact, they are actively making the situation worse. Literally all of their policies so far are anti-growth.

Considering they where on the side lines looking at the Tories fall over themselves, and they promised they had a plan, its been a piss poor performance up to now, and the suggestion the country needs to go backwards to go forwards and its because they are fixing the foundations is a fucking laughable sound bite.

It also doesnt help that starmer is a shit leader, guy has zero charisma, which is one of the most important traits you need in politics.

Its also laughable to suggest the wealthy are not paying tax, 50 percent of the adult population dont pay tax, the top one percent - about 300,000 earners - contribute 27 per cent of all income tax. We are all taxed too much considering how the civil service and government are spaffing it up the wall.
B0151?

Re: New UK Government
Obviously popularity matters but talk about them losing votes to certain parties seems very premature when the next election is so far away.

Honestly people talk about doom talk i think that is just reflective of where the public is right now.

Not just us is it. America's economy is doing much better than ours and they still voted in the orange c*nt because things apparently so bad there...  France, Germany in shambles. Even somewhere like Spain who's economy doing well protests all summer in some parts

Definitely easier to be an opposition party right now as Labour getting in on a landslide was evidence of. You could put anyone in there and they will be unpopular in a few months I think. Not to say that Labour shouldn't have done better and haven't fycked up. But personally in this climate I'm just glad we don't have a government that will go a step further than the 'Stop the boats' shite and really get up to nasty shit
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Inflation down by 0.1% to 2.5%

A rounding error in the grand scheme of things but such is the febrile nature of things these days even a small rise would have been seen as cataclysmic.
cornishscouser92

Re: New UK Government
No the underlying figures are better than 0.1%.
Core inflation has dropped by by 0.3% to 3.2% and the biggest news is services inflation has dropped by 0.6% to 4.4% - the lowest since Sept 21. Suspect the bond market will respond positively, pretty much nails on a 25bps cut in Feb. Be interesting to see if the BoE are aggressive and go for a 50bps cut, in my view they should. But very welcome news, who knew Rachel Reeves, an economist, knows what shes doing with the economy? Mind blown.
TSC

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 07:49:14 am
No the underlying figures are better than 0.1%.
Core inflation has dropped by by 0.3% to 3.2% and the biggest news is services inflation has dropped by 0.6% to 4.4% - the lowest since Sept 21. Suspect the bond market will respond positively, pretty much nails on a 25bps cut in Feb. Be interesting to see if the BoE are aggressive and go for a 50bps cut, in my view they should. But very welcome news, who knew Rachel Reeves, an economist, knows what shes doing with the economy? Mind blown.

Watched the reaction on the beeb and ITV earlier and reaction was all a bit underwhelming, bordering on disappointing.  Maybe they were expecting to announce an increase.
cornishscouser92

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: TSC on Today at 08:21:25 am
Watched the reaction on the beeb and ITV earlier and reaction was all a bit underwhelming, bordering on disappointing.  Maybe they were expecting to announce an increase.

Economists were predicting no change in the overall rate. Its not an economic miracle, by any stretch. But most certainly welcome. GDP out tomorrow at 7am.
LuverlyRita

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Yesterday at 06:11:29 pm
In business I might agree.

In politics I absolutely disagree.

Politics is all about the Party and being together against the world. Any party that has obvious differences, conflicts and the cabinet perpetually arguing amongst itself is a party that is sure to fail very, very early.
Like it or not, there were some voices of reason within the Tory ranks pre-Brexit and they were purged from the party. The consequences have been disastrous for the Conservatives and could still be bad news for the country.
While the UK was in a much better state under Blair's Labour, the party made some huge mistakes which were disastrous for Labour and the UK - the Iraq war, the decision to waive the transitional period on freedom of movement when the Eastern European countries, PFI funding etc. Those mistakes were made because the leadership didn't want to listen.
It's always bad news.
We live in a democracy and not a dictatorship.
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 07:49:14 am
No the underlying figures are better than 0.1%.
Core inflation has dropped by by 0.3% to 3.2% and the biggest news is services inflation has dropped by 0.6% to 4.4% - the lowest since Sept 21. Suspect the bond market will respond positively, pretty much nails on a 25bps cut in Feb. Be interesting to see if the BoE are aggressive and go for a 50bps cut, in my view they should. But very welcome news, who knew Rachel Reeves, an economist, knows what shes doing with the economy? Mind blown.

Was on the train and only saw the BBC News alert with the headline figure but yes, the detail is definitely more positive than the headline, I was just worried it would go up and everyone would start going mental. Cant see a 0.5% cut as much as Id like one, the MPC is way too risk averse for that.
PaulF

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 07:49:14 am
No the underlying figures are better than 0.1%.
Core inflation has dropped by by 0.3% to 3.2% and the biggest news is services inflation has dropped by 0.6% to 4.4% - the lowest since Sept 21. Suspect the bond market will respond positively, pretty much nails on a 25bps cut in Feb. Be interesting to see if the BoE are aggressive and go for a 50bps cut, in my view they should. But very welcome news, who knew Rachel Reeves, an economist, knows what shes doing with the economy? Mind blown.

Anecdotal I know. But we had car insurance renewal through, and for the first time in ages , just let it renew...

( I suspect if compared the meerkat , i could save a few quid!)
PaulF

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:43:28 am
Was on the train and only saw the BBC News alert with the headline figure but yes, the detail is definitely more positive than the headline, I was just worried it would go up and everyone would start going mental. Cant see a 0.5% cut as much as Id like one, the MPC is way too risk averse for that.

A 0.5% cut would have KH hailing Baily as just a c*nt , not an utter c*nt :).
Anyone else noticed that train fares seem to be coming down? Might be a regional thing, but some I've booked I'm getting returns for less than I'd expect to pay for a single.
