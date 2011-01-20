The whole debate about the left-wing, right-wing political spectrum always makes me laugh. Labour taxing businesses, trying to give away our land, and giving billions of borrowed money to the public service does not sound right-wing. Likewise, the Tory party raising taxes to the highest levels in peacetime, allowing uncontrolled mass migration, becoming a police state by not allowing protests, online "safety," and the degrading of free speech isn't exactly conservative either.



I think the simple fact is that this current crop of politicians are SHIT, and because they are bad, people like to point out whatever political spectrum they are mostly in and say it doesnt work.



I would say both parties are similar, with a mixture of left, right, and centrist policies and decisions, and the facts speak for themselves.



Whats clear is that the services people expect to have in this country are not good enough. The government is receiving more tax revenue than ever before, yet it is extremely wasteful. Red tape is killing businesses, high energy prices are hurting consumers and businesses, and high taxes are strangling both.



All of the above is well known. Labour spoke about it during the election, yet seemingly doesn't have a proper plan to change things in the right direction. In fact, they are actively making the situation worse. Literally all of their policies so far are anti-growth.



Considering they where on the side lines looking at the Tories fall over themselves, and they promised they had a plan, its been a piss poor performance up to now, and the suggestion the country needs to go backwards to go forwards and its because they are fixing the foundations is a fucking laughable sound bite.



It also doesnt help that starmer is a shit leader, guy has zero charisma, which is one of the most important traits you need in politics.



Its also laughable to suggest the wealthy are not paying tax, 50 percent of the adult population dont pay tax, the top one percent - about 300,000 earners - contribute 27 per cent of all income tax. We are all taxed too much considering how the civil service and government are spaffing it up the wall.