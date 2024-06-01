There is.
But no mainstream party has the will to toughen up taxation laws, implement a wealth tax, and bring in a US-style tax system whereby if you are a British citizen, you play UK income tax on all your earnings regardless of where in the world the money is 'earned' or wherever in the world you reside (you can offset tax paid to another country).
And you believe that this approach would have absolutely no ramifications?
How does that work exactly?
You've put that forward as an obvious, easy and simple thing. What if that were implemented and a shed load of companies and rich people simple upped sticks and moved to Europe or China or Russia or wherever?
If it were done, then it would be a one-way street I think. It would be all or nothing and it seems to me that it would be a massive gamble that could easily finish the UK off and drop us tens of places in the world rankings.
On the other hand, it could be a masterstroke and completely fix everything with a wave of a wand.
Don't you think that gambling everyones future on something that no one really knows the outcome of is a bit irresponsible? If the markets are twitchy over the small wobbles, that would really cause major ruptures throughout the system and throughout all budgets of every company wouldn't it?
Do you have evidence that it wouldn't?