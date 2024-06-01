Our economy is going backwards, Andy. Things sometimes get worse before they get better but with the economy its hardly ever true with a new government. Everything has completely flatlined at best since Labour took over. Youd expect some signs of positivity if the markets and business had faith in Labour. Theyre doing a horrible job right now, were 6 months in and no signs of anything good happening with the UK economy.



Well we've got a few more years of that at least.Most of the damage to the UK economy is (surprise, surprise) stuff happening elsewhere in the world and our ever weakened position.I honestly don't know what people even expected any more. The economy was more fucked that the Tories were prepared to admit and it's going to take years to reverse the sheer scale of the deficit - the Tories stuck that at £2TRN - pretty much 100% of GDP.There are so many contradictions with what people say. for instance you say - completely fairly - "Youd expect some signs of positivity if the markets and business had faith in Labour."But then you'd probably be all for sticking it to big business and damn the consequences.I honestly don't think there are any easy fixes available. Every decision has an impact and every impact is part of a raft of unpredictable shit that we have no wiggle room to address.It's scary how wrecked everything is right now and unless people have amazing suggestions then there is no way out in the short term. I honestly just can't see it.