New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6640 on: Today at 01:19:26 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 12:06:42 pm
The economy was wrecked by thick bastards that voted to torpedo their own economy.
Time to remind those people on what they said when they were warned about voting for these right wing Charlatans.

"Am willing to pay the price for Brexit"
Well they are now paying the price, have they learned the lesson, am sure many have but there are still millions of gullible people who think Frottage has the answers. how many times has this man conned them and then disowned the damage he's brought.
Nobody judges on intent anymore,  I couldn't give a toss about any of the arguments Reform or the Torys make, I know what they intend to do if they win power. will Labour cock up every now and then? am sure they will but I will give them a break when they do as I know what they intend to do in power, improve everything the Torys destroyed.
On reflection, it was a brilliant move of Clacton to make Frottage their MP. Theyre the only town in the UK unlikely to ever see the f*cker.

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6641 on: Today at 01:51:12 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 01:15:56 pm
Big week for the government, inflation figures due Weds morning and GDP figs for Nov on Thurs.

Likely to get lots of unhelpful mood music from the Trump admin over the coming weeks and months as well.

The spring spending review will be rough
Re: New UK Government
Reply #6642 on: Today at 02:13:50 pm
Reeves had a chance to go after the people who made billions during covid where a lot of our resource went. She could have changed taxation policies to get some of that money back.



She bottled it. And she's ruined the economy even further. Which i thought was impossible.

Damage was done by the Tories but she could have started to make things better but she's missed the opportunity

The likes of Amazon etc must be laughing
Re: New UK Government
Reply #6643 on: Today at 02:47:21 pm
Do we hope for a change of chancellor to go after some of these pots? Or are they all on starmers leash?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #6644 on: Today at 02:50:37 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 02:47:21 pm
Do we hope for a change of chancellor to go after some of these pots? Or are they all on starmers leash?

I've got an idea, they should appoint some sort of commissioner or tsar to go after these pots. Maybe once the new chancellor has broken free from Starmer's tight leash they could do this. Surely then things will get better.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #6645 on: Today at 02:50:56 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:13:50 pm
Reeves had a chance to go after the people who made billions during covid where a lot of our resource went. She could have changed taxation policies to get some of that money back.



She bottled it. And she's ruined the economy even further. Which i thought was impossible.

Damage was done by the Tories but she could have started to make things better but she's missed the opportunity

The likes of Amazon etc must be laughing

Amazon employs 75k people in the UK?

Pretty sure they will be paying more NI as well.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #6646 on: Today at 04:09:19 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 02:50:56 pm
Amazon employs 75k people in the UK?

Pretty sure they will be paying more NI as well.
the increase in employers nic and the reduction in the threshold is a game changer as such, my own firm`s increase will be 70k/80k a year and we aren`t a big enterprise.With 25% corporation tax threshold and given that our location is in NI the powers that be are looking at expansion in the republic and freezing expansion where i work.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #6647 on: Today at 04:21:55 pm
Quote from: clinical on Today at 02:13:50 pm
Reeves had a chance to go after the people who made billions during covid where a lot of our resource went. She could have changed taxation policies to get some of that money back.



She bottled it. And she's ruined the economy even further. Which i thought was impossible.

Damage was done by the Tories but she could have started to make things better but she's missed the opportunity

The likes of Amazon etc must be laughing

Surely there can't be people alive that thought that 14 years of deliberate, wanton destruction could be fixed with a wave of a magic wand a few months into a new party seeing how fucked everything is?

It's this wave of unrealism that is the UK's real problem here. There are no quick answers from what I've seen. Our economy is fucked. Brexit means that any party would find that the economy is entirely broken. We have lost the control of our economy, our borders and our diminishment on the world stage means that many avenues are closed to us. We voted to make ourselves less relevant, weaker and more unable to control what happens to us on the whims of others.


There is no magic money tree. The country is on its arse and even Rees-Mogg admitted that it would be fucked for at least 50 years. I don't see any evidence to doubt that.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #6648 on: Today at 04:26:49 pm
Our economy is going backwards, Andy. Things sometimes get worse before they get better but with the economy its hardly ever true with a new government. Everything has completely flatlined at best since Labour took over. Youd expect some signs of positivity if the markets and business had faith in Labour. Theyre doing a horrible job right now, were 6 months in and no signs of anything good happening with the UK economy.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #6649 on: Today at 04:29:02 pm
Quote from: naka on Today at 04:09:19 pm
the increase in employers nic and the reduction in the threshold is a game changer as such, my own firm`s increase will be 70k/80k a year and we aren`t a big enterprise.With 25% corporation tax threshold and given that our location is in NI the powers that be are looking at expansion in the republic and freezing expansion where i work.


The problem was the public finances were literally a complete mess and the future plans that the forecasting was based on were undeliverable as well.

Wherever you ended up plugging that hole in either higher taxation or lower spending, was going to take money out of the economy and reduce growth unfortunately.

The popular alternative was to reverse the Tories NI cut, but that would have taken money out of people's pockets and reduced consumer spending and growth as well
Re: New UK Government
Reply #6650 on: Today at 04:35:19 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:26:49 pm
Our economy is going backwards, Andy. Things sometimes get worse before they get better but with the economy its hardly ever true with a new government. Everything has completely flatlined at best since Labour took over. Youd expect some signs of positivity if the markets and business had faith in Labour. Theyre doing a horrible job right now, were 6 months in and no signs of anything good happening with the UK economy.

Well we've got a few more years of that at least.

Most of the damage to the UK economy is (surprise, surprise) stuff happening elsewhere in the world and our ever weakened position.

I honestly don't know what people even expected any more. The economy was more fucked that the Tories were prepared to admit and it's going to take years to reverse the sheer scale of the deficit - the Tories stuck that at £2TRN - pretty much 100% of GDP.

There are so many contradictions with what people say. for instance you say - completely fairly - "Youd expect some signs of positivity if the markets and business had faith in Labour."

But then you'd probably be all for sticking it to big business and damn the consequences.

I honestly don't think there are any easy fixes available. Every decision has an impact and every impact is part of a raft of unpredictable shit that we have no wiggle room to address.

It's scary how wrecked everything is right now and unless people have amazing suggestions then there is no way out in the short term.  I honestly just can't see it.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #6651 on: Today at 04:54:41 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 04:35:19 pm
Well we've got a few more years of that at least.

Most of the damage to the UK economy is (surprise, surprise) stuff happening elsewhere in the world and our ever weakened position.

I honestly don't know what people even expected any more. The economy was more fucked that the Tories were prepared to admit and it's going to take years to reverse the sheer scale of the deficit - the Tories stuck that at £2TRN - pretty much 100% of GDP.

There are so many contradictions with what people say. for instance you say - completely fairly - "Youd expect some signs of positivity if the markets and business had faith in Labour."

But then you'd probably be all for sticking it to big business and damn the consequences.

I honestly don't think there are any easy fixes available. Every decision has an impact and every impact is part of a raft of unpredictable shit that we have no wiggle room to address.

It's scary how wrecked everything is right now and unless people have amazing suggestions then there is no way out in the short term.  I honestly just can't see it.

Totally agree.

With debt at that level anything that spooks the bond markets is pretty disastrous, and its not only going to be things happening in the UK that spook the bond markets, there are no shortage of global issues around at the moment either.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #6652 on: Today at 05:00:17 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton on Today at 04:21:55 pm

There is no magic money tree.



There is.

But no mainstream party has the will to toughen up taxation laws, implement a wealth tax, and bring in a US-style tax system whereby if you are a British citizen, you play UK income tax on all your earnings regardless of where in the world the money is 'earned' or wherever in the world you reside (you can offset tax paid to another country).

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6653 on: Today at 05:11:09 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 05:00:17 pm


There is.

But no mainstream party has the will to toughen up taxation laws, implement a wealth tax, and bring in a US-style tax system whereby if you are a British citizen, you play UK income tax on all your earnings regardless of where in the world the money is 'earned' or wherever in the world you reside (you can offset tax paid to another country).



And you believe that this approach would have absolutely no ramifications?

How does that work exactly?

You've put that forward as an obvious, easy and simple thing. What if that were implemented and a shed load of companies and rich people simple upped sticks and moved to Europe or China or Russia or wherever?

If it were done, then it would be a one-way street I think. It would be all or nothing and it seems to me that it would be a massive gamble that could easily finish the UK off and drop us tens of places in the world rankings.

On the other hand, it could be a masterstroke and completely fix everything with a wave of a wand.


Don't you think that gambling everyones future on something that no one really knows the outcome of is a bit irresponsible? If the markets are twitchy over the small wobbles, that would really cause major ruptures throughout the system and throughout all budgets of every company wouldn't it?

Do you have evidence that it wouldn't?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #6654 on: Today at 05:46:13 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 04:26:49 pm
Our economy is going backwards, Andy. Things sometimes get worse before they get better but with the economy its hardly ever true with a new government. Everything has completely flatlined at best since Labour took over. Youd expect some signs of positivity if the markets and business had faith in Labour. Theyre doing a horrible job right now, were 6 months in and no signs of anything good happening with the UK economy.

November's growth figures consensus is 0.2% growth, which would take the overall growth for 2024 to 1.4%.
As for flatlined since Labour took over, it's actually flat lined since March. It's grown by 0.1%.
To get over 2% consistently this will need more than just "cutting taxes". The AI push from Starmer today is welcome news, public sector productivity is pathetic and needs to grow quite quickly.

Re: New UK Government
Reply #6655 on: Today at 05:57:48 pm
How is the public sector going to grow especially as a big number of Labour Councils are going to be bankrupt?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #6656 on: Today at 06:11:14 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:57:48 pm
How is the public sector going to grow especially as a big number of Labour Councils are going to be bankrupt?

Think growth focus is on productivity as opposed to pub sec organisations getting bigger, ie do more with same resources.  Not that it will be easy anyway, notwithstanding automation/AI and/or other innovations.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #6657 on: Today at 06:18:41 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 05:57:48 pm
How is the public sector going to grow especially as a big number of Labour Councils are going to be bankrupt?

Public sector productivity is below 2019 levels. Even getting to that level again saves the exchequer £20bn per year.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #6658 on: Today at 06:32:04 pm
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Today at 06:18:41 pm
Public sector productivity is below 2019 levels. Even getting to that level again saves the exchequer £20bn per year.

This is what a decade of austerity and a decimation of capital spending does to productivity.

https://www.instituteforgovernment.org.uk/sites/default/files/2024-06/capital-spending-public-services.pdf
