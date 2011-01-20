I actually do think we should look at where our existing regulations do and don't work or deliver the desired outcomes.



I also agree that the productivity record of say the NHS has been pretty dismal in recent years, but the sad fact is that isn't just a matter of "reform" a lot of that is also due to inadequate investment in capital spending in the NHS, which makes the rest of the system massively more inefficient, we don't have enough beds, we don't have enough scanners, a lot of the hospital buildings are in far from good shape as well.



Unfortunately the rules around govt finances have largely treated capital and day to day spending in the same way historically, so whenever spending cuts come they fall disproportionally on capital spending projects which are generally less urgent for day to day survival of public services.