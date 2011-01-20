« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 271341 times)

Offline Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6600 on: Today at 11:28:49 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 11:10:06 am
Sorry, I didnt mean a political revolution; I meant a reset in the methods the government and civil service have been using for the last 20 years, which has essentially strangled innovation, growth, and productivity. Tinkering around the edges isnt accomplishing anything  the Tories have been doing that for the past 14 years.

The government has literally become a barrier to growth, rather than a positive influence on it, which it can and should be.

My uncle worked as a change manager for a large organization, and his role was essentially to create a new arm of the business  one that would recycle boilers. The amount of time, money, and hours the company had to spend navigating regulation and dealing with government department officials who didnt have a clue what they were talking about was in the millions.

It eventually got through the governments red tape after two years, but its a scandal how much money a business has to spend just to operate  especially when this particular business was trying to do something positive for the country while creating hundreds of new jobs

Those waste millions just that company alone spent on red tape, could have been used to expand the business even more, pay people better, more training for staff, instead it was used to basically keep someone in the civil service employed.

Any idea what kind of reset you're talking about, and how to implement it?
Online So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6601 on: Today at 11:37:17 am »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 11:28:49 am
Any idea what kind of reset you're talking about, and how to implement it?

One of the regulatory burdens mentioned was;

The Department for Levelling-up, Housing and Communities measure to change English Building Regulations to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions (£2.38 billion);

So making buildings energy efficient is a burden?
Online west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6602 on: Today at 11:49:17 am »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:37:17 am
One of the regulatory burdens mentioned was;

The Department for Levelling-up, Housing and Communities measure to change English Building Regulations to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions (£2.38 billion);

So making buildings energy efficient is a burden?

Minimum wage, H&S, disposing of hazardous materials, the environment, its all just a burden to that lot.
Offline Gerry Attrick

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6603 on: Today at 11:57:07 am »
Theyre a burden though, just because they make life better it doesnt mean the word is not applicable in the context of trying to reduce costs, build things and make a nation richer. The UK is paralysed by legislation, NIMBYs and increasingly, corruption. When you look at the cost of HS2 in comparison to other superior railway infrastructure built in other leading economies its a prime example of the UK going badly wrong.
Online So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6604 on: Today at 12:09:24 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 11:57:07 am
Theyre a burden though, just because they make life better it doesnt mean the word is not applicable in the context of trying to reduce costs, build things and make a nation richer. The UK is paralysed by legislation, NIMBYs and increasingly, corruption. When you look at the cost of HS2 in comparison to other superior railway infrastructure built in other leading economies its a prime example of the UK going badly wrong.

I agree that regulation needs to be carefully targeted but HS2 was a disaster.
Offline Reform Ste 123

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6605 on: Today at 12:14:15 pm »
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Today at 11:37:17 am
One of the regulatory burdens mentioned was;

The Department for Levelling-up, Housing and Communities measure to change English Building Regulations to improve energy efficiency and reduce carbon emissions (£2.38 billion);

So making buildings energy efficient is a burden?
whats worse, building no house or building a house less carbon and energy efficient? Because thats essentially what is happening now, the UK is not building or producing. Its strangled by red tape and its stalled the economy and productivity.

And the choice isnt zero regulation vs the  billion regulations either that we currently have, thats just a straw man argument. But its pretty clear we are over regulated and its hurting the economy.
Offline TSC

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6606 on: Today at 02:36:04 pm »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 10:34:48 am
https://www.csis.org/analysis/draghi-report-strategy-reform-european-economic-model

https://www.stibbe.com/publications-and-insights/the-draghi-report-a-reality-check-for-esg-regulation-in-the-eu

 One of the factors identified as harming Europes competitiveness is a much larger regulatory flow: there are many more new laws and regulations in the EU than in the US. The report singles out three examples, one of which regards sustainability reporting and the due diligence framework, consisting of the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), the Taxonomy Regulation, the Sustainable Finance Disclosure Regulation (SFRD), the Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive (CSDDD), the Eco-design for Sustainable Products Regulation (ESPR), the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED), the Emissions Trading System (ETS), and the Regulation on the registration, evaluation, authorisation and restriction of chemicals (REACH).
The CSRD is identified as a major source of regulatory burden, with the Draghi report citing estimates that the compliance cost of CSRD-reporting ranges from EUR 150,000 for non-listed businesses to EUR 1 million for listed companies, and estimates by the Danish government that average one-off costs for CSRD compliance are EUR 365,000 with recurring costs of EUR 310,000 a year for a company in Denmark.


And the blocs competitiveness vs the US and china: 1. United States
2008 GDP: ~$14.7 trillion
2023 GDP: ~$26.7 trillion

2. China
2008 GDP: ~$4.6 trillion
2023 GDP: ~$18 trillion

3. European Union (EU)
2008 GDP: ~$16.7 trillion
2023 GDP: ~$17.8 trillion


These are 2023 numbers, but they show you the massive problems The EU ( and the UK) have faced, the economy has stalled whilst costs have risen.

And yea im not arguing the Tories were not a disaster, Im saying they are. They fucked the country over with even more regulation, tax rises, government inefficiency. It needs a massive reset and modernisation, not more regulation and trimming around the sides.



Only skim read those sources inc the Draghi report and the key regulatory related content concerns reporting requirements in the sustainability (ESG) space.  But then similar also exists in the context of the Inflation Reduction Act in the US.  Doesnt appear to be much focus on regulations outside of the ESG space.

Generally those sources heavily focus on the importance of closer integration within the EU to inform the blocs competitiveness.
Online filopastry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6607 on: Today at 07:28:18 pm »
I actually do think we should look at where our existing regulations do and don't work or deliver the desired outcomes.

I also agree that the productivity record of say the NHS has been pretty dismal in recent years, but the sad fact is that isn't just a matter of "reform" a lot of that is also due to inadequate investment in capital spending in the NHS, which makes the rest of the system massively more inefficient, we don't have enough beds, we don't have enough scanners, a lot of the hospital buildings are in far from good shape as well.

Unfortunately the rules around govt finances have largely treated capital and day to day spending in the same way historically, so whenever spending cuts come they fall disproportionally on capital spending projects which are generally less urgent for day to day survival of public services.
