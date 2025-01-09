Another trap set by the Tories:We can argue the toss on what Britains immigration system should look like. But its hard to argue that what we have currently is a system geared towards bringing in the brightest and best. Instead, we have a system designed less for economic dynamism than for alleviating short-term pressure on the public sector.The policy that best illustrates this is the social care visa. Less than a year after debuting the new system, Boris and his ministers announced that carers would be added to the Shortage Occupation List. The document detailing the decision declared that the UK remained committed to becoming a high-skilled, high-wage economy and that the minimum salary for the route would be £20,480  or £10,805 less than the full-time median wage.From 2021 to the first quarter of 2024, 144,000 visas were issued to care workers, amounting to 32pc of all skilled workers coming to the UK in that period  more visas than issued to the finance and insurance, IT and professional, scientific and technical activities categories combined. By 2024, this group had a median salary of £24,000, below the median for all UK adults (including retirees and the economically inactive) of £28,000.The costs of this policy are becoming clear.The Office for Budget Responsibility has calculated that a low-skilled worker arriving at age 25 will immediately become a net burden on the public purse. By 75, if resident in the United Kingdom throughout, they will have cost the public a total of £421,000. If they live to 85, that figure blows out to £769,000.These workers are indisputably low-skilled. Assume for the sake of argument that care workers arrive aged 25 (some will arrive older) and live to 75. The last three years of care worker migration will cost roughly £61bn net  and if anything, this is likely to be an understatement.How any working class person defending the mass arrival of cheap labour is beyond me, businesses are taking advantage, its suppressing wages and job opportunities. Hopefully Labour stick by their working class principles and fuck off these Tory, globalist policies and soon.