New UK Government

filopastry

Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 11:20:03 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 08:21:27 pm
Pensions are probably doing ok, the FTSE 100 has had a couple of decent days (dont forget large UK companies earn a lot of their money abroad so the weaker the pound the more pounds they get) or if its in the S&P 500 it will also be doing pretty well because again your going from strong dollar to weak pound. One of the global issues right now is that the US economy is strong, nearly every other Western country is struggling so there US is just hoovering up the worlds capital sending the dollar higher and higher while the rest of the world struggles and struggles.

Yes long dated gilts probably aren't doing great, anything else pretty much fine
kavah

Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:38:09 am
Quote from: ScottScott on Yesterday at 08:46:05 pm
You'd come in here and think that Labour are the worst Government of all time with some of the posts...

Yes, you'd think If you found yourself in agreement with despicable scoundrels like Frottage, Musk and the Tories you'd say nothing rather than come in here shout about it.

 
Reform Ste 123

Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:16:29 am
Another trap set by the Tories:

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/business/2025/01/09/britain-running-time-fix-boris-johnson-immigration-betrayal/

We can argue the toss on what Britains immigration system should look like. But its hard to argue that what we have currently is a system geared towards bringing in the brightest and best. Instead, we have a system designed less for economic dynamism than for alleviating short-term pressure on the public sector.

The policy that best illustrates this is the social care visa. Less than a year after debuting the new system, Boris and his ministers announced that carers would be added to the Shortage Occupation List. The document detailing the decision declared that the UK remained committed to becoming a high-skilled, high-wage economy and that the minimum salary for the route would be £20,480  or £10,805 less than the full-time median wage.

From 2021 to the first quarter of 2024, 144,000 visas were issued to care workers, amounting to 32pc of all skilled workers coming to the UK in that period  more visas than issued to the finance and insurance, IT and professional, scientific and technical activities categories combined. By 2024, this group had a median salary of £24,000, below the median for all UK adults (including retirees and the economically inactive) of £28,000.

The costs of this policy are becoming clear.

The Office for Budget Responsibility has calculated that a low-skilled worker arriving at age 25 will immediately become a net burden on the public purse. By 75, if resident in the United Kingdom throughout, they will have cost the public a total of £421,000. If they live to 85, that figure blows out to £769,000.

These workers are indisputably low-skilled. Assume for the sake of argument that care workers arrive aged 25 (some will arrive older) and live to 75. The last three years of care worker migration will cost roughly £61bn net  and if anything, this is likely to be an understatement.

How any working class person defending the mass arrival of cheap labour is beyond me, businesses are taking advantage, its suppressing wages and job opportunities. Hopefully Labour stick by their working class principles and fuck off these Tory, globalist policies and soon.

Reform Ste 123

Re: New UK Government
Today at 01:57:36 am
https://youtu.be/P1LGj1Vo8AU?si=SHks3GGEOjh-WjqG

This is so so sad to listen to. The police officers need to be sacked and and jailed.

Andy Burnham has is calling for a national inquiry now as well.
