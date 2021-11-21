The Torys know the attacks on Starmer over child abuse inquiry's are backfiring.

They are now trying to hide behind some of the victims of child abuse to justify the attacks. I have the luxury of passing a opinion without worrying about the politics but I think the vast majority of victims and woman suffering abuse want to see action not more National inquiry's. Labour have the public on their side on this.





Interesting question towards the end of PMQT.

Why didn't Starmer prosecute Mohamad Al Fayad for abuse while he was head of the CPS.

Starmers reply was short. the file never crossed my desk.

obvious when you understand the purpose of his job, the police etc investigate then send the evidence to the CPS to decide the charges and the chances of conviction.



I get the feeling the victims the Torys now say want more National inquires have been pressured into agreeing with the Torys rather than demanding one themselves. they are more likely wanting to see more police investigations into abuse leading to prosecution rather than inquiries.