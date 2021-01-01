« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 265633 times)

Re: New UK Government
GMB/ITV absolutely pathetic this morning.. running the  "Starmer under pressure for inquiry", running all the accusations on the ticker with none of the facts and sticking up Musk tweets and polls about him. UK media is absolute poison dancing to a foreign billionaires tune.
Re: New UK Government
Given up with constant news as soon as Labour got in . Once a day on the radio for me then off .
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: redbyrdz on January  6, 2025, 10:03:04 pm
Nah, it's just Musk sticking his musky arse in and talking out of it, as always. He hasn't got a clue, but is fully convinced he knows everything, and that everybody will do as he says. But I wouldn't think it's an actual attempt at a coup.

The whole Reform thing, trying to replace Frottage with Yaxley-Lemon, is somewhat hilarious and shows that he really hasn't got a clue. For unknown reasons of insanity, posh boy Frottage is seen as "a man of the people" by tons of neglegted-feeling working class people. But most of them want nothing to do with an outright fascist like Tommy Robinson. Him taking over reform would massively weaken them, to the point of his previous fash parties. (Frottage would obviously just found a new party as he's always done.)



It's much bigger than Musk.

Look at the right-wing media since Labour took office. Of course they're never going to give a Labour government an easy time - but they've taken the vitriol, the lie-spreading, the whipping-up of extreme anger to whole new levels. They've gone nuclear over even reasonable policies and repeatedly demanded the government be overthrown.

Then there's the nefarious forces that were seeking to coordinate the summer racist riots behind the scenes. I'm not really talking Yaxley-Lennon (although I dare say there's some cash being channelled his way by sinister figures).

Farmers, who sat on their hands and kept schtum whilst the Tories were shafting farmers through Brexit and the Australian trade deal, suddenly start protesting when Labour bring in a very reasonable inheritance tax change that will only affect a few hundred estates a year. All being whipped-up by multi-millionaires and billionaires.

UNICEF: Without UNRWA, we cannot distribute life-saving supplies, and banning this is a new way of killing children.

Re: New UK Government
Ive not been following politics recently, I haven't got the bandwidth. 
Is the grooming gang stuff all because of a Musk tweet?
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Yesterday at 09:42:35 am
Ive not been following politics recently, I haven't got the bandwidth. 
Is the grooming gang stuff all because of a Musk tweet?


He's whipped it up - but various figures - politicians, media, other c*nts - have jumped on the bandwagon to try to create a false narrative that Starmer and Labour are helping Muslim paedophile gangs evade justice. They've zeroed in on a demand for a public inquiry, which is unnecessary, given the several inquiries already undertaken that have covered all areas - and whose recommendations the previous Tory governments failed to act on.

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 09:56:27 am

He's whipped it up - but various figures - politicians, media, other c*nts - have jumped on the bandwagon to try to create a false narrative that Starmer and Labour are helping Muslim paedophile gangs evade justice. They've zeroed in on a demand for a public inquiry, which is unnecessary, given the several inquiries already undertaken that have covered all areas - and whose recommendations the previous Tory governments failed to act on.

Bizarre, so the Tories who spent the last 14 years in Govt now want an inquiry ?

.
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Yesterday at 10:06:15 am
Bizarre, so the Tories who spent the last 14 years in Govt now want an inquiry ?

.



Yep. As Alvador put it in the Tory Party thread:

Quote from: Alvador on January  6, 2025, 09:37:55 pm
James Cleverly - Home Secretary
Robert Jenrick - Justice Secretary
Kemi BadEnoch - Minister for Women and Equalities

You couldn't fucking make up that these gobshites held such pertinent positions in the last Govt and did absolutely fuck all about the issue.. 14 years in power and had 10 years to act on reports from inquiries and still did nothing.

Now dancing to the tune of a foreign billionaire tyrant, using the crimes perpetrated on victims as a political PR stunt. Callous, disrespectful shower of c*nts
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Kennys Jacket on Yesterday at 10:06:15 am
Bizarre, so the Tories who spent the last 14 years in Govt now want an inquiry ?

.

I'd never actually feel sorry for Tory MPs, but this whole affair highlights what an uneviable position the party finds itself in. The Muskovites are doing all the running at the moment, allowing Reform & the various other political grifters to make political hay out of this issue, and leaving the Tories with 3 possible positions, none of which really work for them:

1 - Act sensibly, point out the inquiries have already taken place, and simultaneously defend their record in office (arf). This position sees them backing up Labour which would clearly grate on them, places them jointly in the line of fire from Musk, Reform and even the Tory press, and doesn't help them at all with a voting cohort they want to court.

2 - Back up Musk/Reform and come out like lunatics against Labour, which has the threefold problem of making them look like they're just following the political winds rather than making their own waves as The Opposition, pushing away more moderate voters (and possibly MPs) and leaving them open for the "Well what did you do about it then?" retort. As already pointed out, the ones that sense Badenoch's weakness and want to stay relevant before the putsch (Jenrick, Cleverly) are all rabidly choosing this option whilst being former ministers in areas with direct responsibility.

3 - Try to stay out of it entirely, and look like they have nothing to say. Essentially has the negatives of 1 without any positives.

So, Next coming out saying they have to raise prices on goods to off-set the rise in staff wages and taxes (£73m)

In other news (actually the same article) Next expects profits to rise by 3.6% to over a billion next year.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cgkxlnlne0po

But its the government who are the problem.
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 11:04:30 am
I'd never actually feel sorry for Tory MPs, but this whole affair highlights what an uneviable position the party finds itself in. The Muskovites are doing all the running at the moment, allowing Reform & the various other political grifters to make political hay out of this issue, and leaving the Tories with 3 possible positions, none of which really work for them:

1 - Act sensibly, point out the inquiries have already taken place, and simultaneously defend their record in office (arf). This position sees them backing up Labour which would clearly grate on them, places them jointly in the line of fire from Musk, Reform and even the Tory press, and doesn't help them at all with a voting cohort they want to court.

2 - Back up Musk/Reform and come out like lunatics against Labour, which has the threefold problem of making them look like they're just following the political winds rather than making their own waves as The Opposition, pushing away more moderate voters (and possibly MPs) and leaving them open for the "Well what did you do about it then?" retort. As already pointed out, the ones that sense Badenoch's weakness and want to stay relevant before the putsch (Jenrick, Cleverly) are all rabidly choosing this option whilst being former ministers in areas with direct responsibility.

3 - Try to stay out of it entirely, and look like they have nothing to say. Essentially has the negatives of 1 without any positives.
I think it can all be traced back to Johnson and Brexit back in 2016.
The Tory party itself were against Brexit but Johnson stirred the shit for personal gain. anyone who followed Brexit closely understands Johnson didn't want a leave result but he brought it about. 
Am no Tory but I would be furious with Johnson if I was, the party has been forced into LA LA Land to survive.
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 11:55:23 am
So, Next coming out saying they have to raise prices on goods to off-set the rise in staff wages and taxes (£73m)

In other news (actually the same article) Next expects profits to rise by 3.6% to over a billion next year.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cgkxlnlne0po

But its the government who are the problem.


Next CEO is Simon Wolfson.

Simon Wolfson was made a Peer by David Cameron

Simon Wolfson has donated hundreds of thousands of pounds to the Tory Party
Re: New UK Government
Le Pen has died.

Literal nazi sympathiser, good riddance
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Yesterday at 12:07:43 pm

Next CEO is Simon Wolfson.

Simon Wolfson was made a Peer by David Cameron

Simon Wolfson has donated hundreds of thousands of pounds to the Tory Party


I'm sensing a connection somewhere....but cant quite put my finger on it......;)
Can't have shareholders affected can we?
I've read that OFGEM (with the governments blessing) intend to offer energy intensive businesses a 60% discount funded by non-EII customers, including domestic users.
You can guarantee these businesses won't cut their prices though, so you'll just be giving even more of your money to billionaires, hedge funds and shareholders
Its just one big gravy train for the super rich, same as its always been. We are nothing more than livestock.
Quote from: Tepid water on Yesterday at 12:11:26 pm
Le Pen has died.

Literal nazi sympathiser, good riddance

The daughter?
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 12:13:05 pm
Can't have shareholders affected can we?
I've read that OFGEM (with the governments blessing) intend to offer energy intensive businesses a 60% discount funded by non-EII customers, including domestic users.
You can guarantee these businesses won't cut their prices though, so you'll just be giving even more of your money to billionaires, hedge funds and shareholders
Its just one big gravy train for the super rich, same as its always been. We are nothing more than livestock.


Spot on.

We were moving in the right direction for a while in the 60's/70's - but the evil, selfish c*nts who have the big money have worked tirelessly since to tip the balance back towards the owners of capital.

Re: New UK Government
Quote from: Tepid water on Yesterday at 12:14:34 pm
No. The old c*nt

Thats less (insert word)
Re: New UK Government
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 11:55:23 am
So, Next coming out saying they have to raise prices on goods to off-set the rise in staff wages and taxes (£73m)

In other news (actually the same article) Next expects profits to rise by 3.6% to over a billion next year.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cgkxlnlne0po

But its the government who are the problem.
There is no cost of living crisis - there is a greed crisis. Across the board - supermarkets, utilities etc are making record profits and paying obscene CEO salaries off the back of unncecessarily rising prices.
This is excellent excellent stuff that will almost certainly reduce waiting lists (quite a lot I reckon)


Quote
NEW: Keir Starmer's announcements in his speech about cutting NHS waiting lists this morning:

- Will expand community diagnostic centres (CDCs) and surgical hubs for faster, local treatment outside hospitals

- CDSs will operate longer hours (12 hours a day, seven days a week) to increase access to same-day tests and consultations, with up to half a million extra appointments annually

- Free up one million appointments annually by abolishing automatic follow-ups unless requested by patients

- New deal with private clinics to treat NHS patients - particular emphasis on joint operations and gynaecological procedures

- Simplify and promote patient choice of which hospitals to be treated in to adress low uptake

- Prevent unnecessary referrals as GPs will be funded to work with hospital doctors to get specialist advice before making referrals

- 14 surgical hubs will be created within existing hospitals by June to handle routine procedures like cataract and orthopaedic surgeries which will operate separately from other hospital areas to ensure operating time isnt affected by emergencies

- Cut the number of patients waiting over 18 weeks by 450,000 by March 2026

- Aim for 65% of patients to start treatment or receive an all-clear within 18 weeks by March 2026, progressing toward the 92% NHS target by 2029

- AI will be used to predict and reduce missed appointments and improve resource allocation

- Trusts who make the fastest improvements in cutting waiting times will be rewarded with additional funding for capital projects tailored to local needs

On expanding use of the private sector, Starmer acknowledged "some would not like this," but added: "I'm not interested in putting ideology before patients."

Really really really impressive stuff
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 02:52:58 pm
There is no cost of living crisis - there is a greed crisis. Across the board - supermarkets, utilities etc are making record profits and paying obscene CEO salaries off the back of unncecessarily rising prices.

Its sad that the world has/is become what it has.

Fuck over everybody to get to where you want to be.

Some of the posts on Linkedin - about the only social media i can stomach (for now) - talk about CEO's and their salary vs worth.  The pearl clutching posts about how they are definitely worth the money is sickening.

Another thing i've noticed on Linkedin, are people who invest in property really entrepreneurs?
Quote from: Tepid water on Yesterday at 02:59:59 pm
This is excellent excellent stuff that will almost certainly reduce waiting lists (quite a lot I reckon)


Really really really impressive stuff

The CDS's is a great idea but who's going to staff them? If they can get it right it'll make a huge difference, I know that they're basing this on a trial that was completed somewhere in a trust in the north where they slashed the waiting list massively so they know it can work as Streeting posted yesterday https://xcancel.com/wesstreeting/status/1876228022434742383?t=CyiqpFqSp7Oz8g7nWWN5JA&s=19

This is the stuff that people will notice if they get it right
Quote from: Tepid water on Yesterday at 02:59:59 pm
This is excellent excellent stuff that will almost certainly reduce waiting lists (quite a lot I reckon)


Really really really impressive stuff
Mostly good but I'm unimpressed with expanded use of the private sector. It's expensive and it will suck staff out of the NHS as it continues to expand (and the cynic in me says that it's reward for lobbying/funding). As the Royal Hospital in Liverpool and others declare a critical incident today, Wes Streeting deserves some criticism for not taking steps to reduce the pressure on The NHS by ramping up the Covid/Flu etc vaccination drive in the Autumn and by reintroducing masking in a clinical environment to protect both the vulnerable and the staff. The cost of a vaccination is peanuts compared to the cost of dealing with the consequences of not doing it.
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:09:17 pm
Mostly good but I'm unimpressed with expanded use of the private sector. It's expensive and it will suck staff out of the NHS as it continues to expand (and the cynic in me says that it's reward for lobbying/funding). As the Royal Hospital in Liverpool and others declare a critical incident today, Wes Streeting deserves some criticism for not taking steps to reduce the pressure on The NHS by ramping up the Covid/Flu etc vaccination drive in the Autumn and by reintroducing masking in a clinical environment to protect both the vulnerable and the staff. The cost of a vaccination is peanuts compared to the cost of dealing with the consequences of not doing it.
Im going to be honest, right now, I couldnt give two shits about who is providing the healthcare as long as it is free at the point of delivery. Im get it sorted, then, in time, make it more efficient by getting rid of profit makers.

Get this sorted and it will relieve the pressure on the NHS elsewhere.

Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Yesterday at 03:08:50 pm
The CDS's is a great idea but who's going to staff them? If they can get it right it'll make a huge difference, I know that they're basing this on a trial that was completed somewhere in a trust in the north where they slashed the waiting list massively so they know it can work as Streeting posted yesterday https://xcancel.com/wesstreeting/status/1876228022434742383?t=CyiqpFqSp7Oz8g7nWWN5JA&s=19

This is the stuff that people will notice if they get it right

Yes, good point. Probably nhs staff doing overtime at first. 

As you say though, this could be game changing. The NHS is like a water system with blocked pipes, these changes will free up the system and release so much of the back pressure.


Its smart and well thought out if they can execute it every sector wins
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 03:09:17 pm
Mostly good but I'm unimpressed with expanded use of the private sector. It's expensive and it will suck staff out of the NHS as it continues to expand (and the cynic in me says that it's reward for lobbying/funding). As the Royal Hospital in Liverpool and others declare a critical incident today, Wes Streeting deserves some criticism for not taking steps to reduce the pressure on The NHS by ramping up the Covid/Flu etc vaccination drive in the Autumn and by reintroducing masking in a clinical environment to protect both the vulnerable and the staff. The cost of a vaccination is peanuts compared to the cost of dealing with the consequences of not doing it.

Well advertised here and plenty of availability. Problem being vaccine reluctance.
Quote from: Tepid water on Yesterday at 02:59:59 pm
This is excellent excellent stuff that will almost certainly reduce waiting lists (quite a lot I reckon)


Really really really impressive stuff

That sounds all pretty good, but I don't like the competition to "slash waiting time fastest". The fastest way to do that is to just deny treatment and kick people out of waiting lists for minor reasons such as not being able to answer the phone.

With regards to using private healthcare providers - I honestly think the government could set max prices for providing services. Similar to how large companies can influence supplier prices. That might prevent costs spiraling out of control.



As for the other measures, I wish they'd open walk-ins 24h. I've sat in A&E with a bigish cut that needed stitching just because it was after 10pm. I'd have gone to a walk-in, but they were all closed. Surely that happens quite often.
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 11:55:23 am
So, Next coming out saying they have to raise prices on goods to off-set the rise in staff wages and taxes (£73m)

In other news (actually the same article) Next expects profits to rise by 3.6% to over a billion next year.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cgkxlnlne0po

But its the government who are the problem.

Most of their staff will have their income topped up with universal credit, housing benefit etc
Quote from: stewil007 on Yesterday at 11:55:23 am
So, Next coming out saying they have to raise prices on goods to off-set the rise in staff wages and taxes (£73m)

In other news (actually the same article) Next expects profits to rise by 3.6% to over a billion next year.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cgkxlnlne0po

But its the government who are the problem.

The same Wolfson who was pro Brexit but still advertised for staff in Poland?
Quote from: redbyrdz on Yesterday at 06:32:29 pm
That sounds all pretty good, but I don't like the competition to "slash waiting time fastest". The fastest way to do that is to just deny treatment and kick people out of waiting lists for minor reasons such as not being able to answer the phone.
Yes, I hate this. All 'competition'-based measures just makes life miserable for the staff providing the care and - if anything - makes the care worse. Also, rewarding the best-performing trusts with additional funding instead of supporting those that are 'poor-performing' seems like a painfully short-sighted view.

I think this is the formalised version of what Streeting was discussing a few months ago, about having a league table based on waiting lists and hitting targets. It's so dumb. GCSE politics by someone who has always come across as out of touch.
