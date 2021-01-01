« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 264878 times)

GMB/ITV absolutely pathetic this morning.. running the  "Starmer under pressure for inquiry", running all the accusations on the ticker with none of the facts and sticking up Musk tweets and polls about him. UK media is absolute poison dancing to a foreign billionaires tune.
Given up with constant news as soon as Labour got in . Once a day on the radio for me then off .
Nah, it's just Musk sticking his musky arse in and talking out of it, as always. He hasn't got a clue, but is fully convinced he knows everything, and that everybody will do as he says. But I wouldn't think it's an actual attempt at a coup.

The whole Reform thing, trying to replace Frottage with Yaxley-Lemon, is somewhat hilarious and shows that he really hasn't got a clue. For unknown reasons of insanity, posh boy Frottage is seen as "a man of the people" by tons of neglegted-feeling working class people. But most of them want nothing to do with an outright fascist like Tommy Robinson. Him taking over reform would massively weaken them, to the point of his previous fash parties. (Frottage would obviously just found a new party as he's always done.)



It's much bigger than Musk.

Look at the right-wing media since Labour took office. Of course they're never going to give a Labour government an easy time - but they've taken the vitriol, the lie-spreading, the whipping-up of extreme anger to whole new levels. They've gone nuclear over even reasonable policies and repeatedly demanded the government be overthrown.

Then there's the nefarious forces that were seeking to coordinate the summer racist riots behind the scenes. I'm not really talking Yaxley-Lennon (although I dare say there's some cash being channelled his way by sinister figures).

Farmers, who sat on their hands and kept schtum whilst the Tories were shafting farmers through Brexit and the Australian trade deal, suddenly start protesting when Labour bring in a very reasonable inheritance tax change that will only affect a few hundred estates a year. All being whipped-up by multi-millionaires and billionaires.

Ive not been following politics recently, I haven't got the bandwidth. 
Is the grooming gang stuff all because of a Musk tweet?
He's whipped it up - but various figures - politicians, media, other c*nts - have jumped on the bandwagon to try to create a false narrative that Starmer and Labour are helping Muslim paedophile gangs evade justice. They've zeroed in on a demand for a public inquiry, which is unnecessary, given the several inquiries already undertaken that have covered all areas - and whose recommendations the previous Tory governments failed to act on.

He's whipped it up - but various figures - politicians, media, other c*nts - have jumped on the bandwagon to try to create a false narrative that Starmer and Labour are helping Muslim paedophile gangs evade justice. They've zeroed in on a demand for a public inquiry, which is unnecessary, given the several inquiries already undertaken that have covered all areas - and whose recommendations the previous Tory governments failed to act on.

Bizarre, so the Tories who spent the last 14 years in Govt now want an inquiry ?

.
Yep. As Alvador put it in the Tory Party thread:

James Cleverly - Home Secretary
Robert Jenrick - Justice Secretary
Kemi BadEnoch - Minister for Women and Equalities

You couldn't fucking make up that these gobshites held such pertinent positions in the last Govt and did absolutely fuck all about the issue.. 14 years in power and had 10 years to act on reports from inquiries and still did nothing.

Now dancing to the tune of a foreign billionaire tyrant, using the crimes perpetrated on victims as a political PR stunt. Callous, disrespectful shower of c*nts
