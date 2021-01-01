Nah, it's just Musk sticking his musky arse in and talking out of it, as always. He hasn't got a clue, but is fully convinced he knows everything, and that everybody will do as he says. But I wouldn't think it's an actual attempt at a coup.



The whole Reform thing, trying to replace Frottage with Yaxley-Lemon, is somewhat hilarious and shows that he really hasn't got a clue. For unknown reasons of insanity, posh boy Frottage is seen as "a man of the people" by tons of neglegted-feeling working class people. But most of them want nothing to do with an outright fascist like Tommy Robinson. Him taking over reform would massively weaken them, to the point of his previous fash parties. (Frottage would obviously just found a new party as he's always done.)



It's much bigger than Musk.Look at the right-wing media since Labour took office. Of course they're never going to give a Labour government an easy time - but they've taken the vitriol, the lie-spreading, the whipping-up of extreme anger to whole new levels. They've gone nuclear over even reasonable policies and repeatedly demanded the government be overthrown.Then there's the nefarious forces that were seeking to coordinate the summer racist riots behind the scenes. I'm not really talking Yaxley-Lennon (although I dare say there's some cash being channelled his way by sinister figures).Farmers, who sat on their hands and kept schtum whilst the Tories were shafting farmers through Brexit and the Australian trade deal, suddenly start protesting when Labour bring in a very reasonable inheritance tax change that will only affect a few hundred estates a year. All being whipped-up by multi-millionaires and billionaires.