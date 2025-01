I think he's a lot more dangerous than people think. I agree, it's ok to say 'he's a lunatic' (he is) but a LOT of idiots will believe everything he says, They get radicalised to his nonsense and believe it.



Yes that’s basically what I think. There are a lot of people around who believe nonsense that they read online. They don’t have the foresight to weed out lies and will believe all kinds of conspiracy theories. There are others who are extremely racist. Musk knows how to pander to these groups and is grooming more and more people into accepting his views. It isn’t that much of a mental leap to think that he can manipulate weak minded people into doing stupid things.As you said he’s a very dangerous person and it worries me that he may stick his nose into UK politics.