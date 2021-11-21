Murdoch was ultimately only concerned about his newspapers and media empire, but was able to use that to subvert democracy and have politicians running scared because his papers could destroy them. Musk now he's got the media platform after buying Twitter is starting to use similar bully boy tactics to make-or-break politicians. He's out to destroy Starmer the way Murdoch routinely did with Labour leaders (aside from Blair who won his backing). Murdoch also massively helped destroy political discourse in the US with his creation of Fox News and fought to do the same here.



But Musk isn't just about his business interests. He's on a mad power trip as well which makes him dangerous.



Hes very much of the Bond villain type, a lot less subtle than Murdoch. But at the same time maybe Im being naive but British people in general and middle England in particular dont like Trump, they dont like Tommy Robinson and they dont like riots all of which Musk has sought to deliberately associate himself with and its middle England that chose our government rather than the fringes.