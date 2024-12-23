« previous next »
New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
December 23, 2024, 03:51:05 pm
Quote from: LuverlyRita on December 23, 2024, 01:15:01 pm
The Guardian article on Saturday was a bit disturbing.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/dec/21/ministers-resist-calls-to-block-musk-donations-to-Frottages-reform-uk

Ministers resist calls to block Musk donations to Frottages Reform UK

"Ministers are resisting demands to rush through measures to block Elon Musk from handing millions to Nigel Frottage, amid a growing clamour for an overhaul of Britains political donation laws.

The government is facing mounting calls this weekend for an urgent clampdown that would limit the amount a foreign national can donate via their UK-based companies. Margaret Hodge, the governments new anti-corruption champion, is one of a series of prominent political, security and legal figures calling for reforms."
<snip>
"One source rejected the idea that ministers were poised to rush through rule changes in response to Musks interest.

Well beat Reform by defeating their arguments rather than changing the rules to stop them getting money from Elon Musk, said a source. "

This feels complacent and very naive.

I dont think its complacent, its probably more a case of Labour playing the long game. Like all right wingers Frottage lives off grievance politics, and should Labour act it will just be another grievance for Frottage to get on his soap box and cry about.

As i have said before, i think the closer he gets to Trump and Musk the better, despite all of Frottage's fawning over Trump hes not particularly popular over here, taking money from Musk just shows the hypocrisy of Frottage that we all on here know exists but many refuse to accept out there in the real world, taking on the elites, taking back control, democracy, patriotism, everything hes been purporting to champion during his political career gets shown for the bullshit it is if he taken money from Musk. I also think the more people over here see of Trump and Musk shit show over the next 4 years the better, the chaos, the bullying, all the shit we saw from Trump last time now with Musk to make it even worse, none of that will reflect well on a man so keen to tie himself to that. Its not without its risks I know, but right now I think the better option is to do nothing.
Re: New UK Government
December 23, 2024, 05:33:59 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on December 23, 2024, 03:33:23 pm
I dont think the issue is just about working age population to pensioners though, its also how many people of working age are not working. Theres nearly a million extra 16-64 years olds not working now compared to before the pandemic but its not straight forward, some people will be unable to work due to health issues, some might be wealthy enough they dont need to work, some people retire early, some will just not want to work but what proportion that is and how you fix that I have no idea.
I think there are over 2 million people with Long Covid which some are calling a "mass disabling event". One thing you can do is to stop the situation getting worse because Covid hasn't gone away and the more times you catch it then the higher the chance you have of developing Long Covid. We also still do not fully understand the longer term effects of what is a new virus. I think it took around a decade before the link between BSE and new variant CJD was fully established (during which time people were told UK beef was absolutely safe) and it took a while before the link between HIV and AIDS was understood. The measures are simple - you extend the vaccination programme and reduce transmission by improving ventilation in schools, hospitals etc. Masks should also be brought back in hospitals where there are vulnerable people and an already stretched workforce who we cannot afford to lose to sickness. No doubt the bean counters will talk about the cost but I was listening to a discussion about trials of a new vaccination for the winter vomiting bug and when money was discussed, the cost of the rollout was about a third of the cost to the economy of the workforce being ill with norovirus. Sometimes you have to invest to reap bigger rewards.
Re: New UK Government
December 23, 2024, 07:04:06 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on December 23, 2024, 03:33:23 pm
One of the few good things the Tories did was introduce auto enrolment which will help in the future but were probably still a good 20 years away from when we see the benefits of that.

Encouraging people to have more children is difficult, people are already struggling to buy a house, bills, tuition fees etc i cant see anything encouraging people to have more children. Plus from the states point of view, children are a burden on the state for the first 20 odd years and most governments either dont or cant afford to think that far ahead.

I dont think the issue is just about working age population to pensioners though, its also how many people of working age are not working. Theres nearly a million extra 16-64 years olds not working now compared to before the pandemic but its not straight forward, some people will be unable to work due to health issues, some might be wealthy enough they dont need to work, some people retire early, some will just not want to work but what proportion that is and how you fix that I have no idea.

Unless you are in a proper career most jobs are basically shit so if you can avoid doing a shit job you will. It's also very difficult to enter back into the workforce if you have taken a few years off so I doubt you will see many of COVID dropouts back in employment.

The cost to the public purse of the average pensioner will soar as well over the next decade. The era of quality pensions in private companies ended in the 80's and the proportion of pensioners without adequate pensions is going to rise massively. Pensioners who can't afford to heat their homes or eat properly will end up with more health conditions and end up in hospital or being taken care of by the state one way or another.

A friend of mine recently lost her father and he spent the final few years on a care home, now he had a great pension and the care home charged him £3k a month which was covered just about by his pension. If he had a shit pension and no assets then the tab would have to be picked up by the taxpayer. It's going to get very messy very soon.
Re: New UK Government
December 23, 2024, 07:23:16 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on December 23, 2024, 03:33:23 pm
One of the few good things the Tories did was introduce auto enrolment which will help in the future but were probably still a good 20 years away from when we see the benefits of that.

Encouraging people to have more children is difficult, people are already struggling to buy a house, bills, tuition fees etc i cant see anything encouraging people to have more children. Plus from the states point of view, children are a burden on the state for the first 20 odd years and most governments either dont or cant afford to think that far ahead.

I dont think the issue is just about working age population to pensioners though, its also how many people of working age are not working. Theres nearly a million extra 16-64 years olds not working now compared to before the pandemic but its not straight forward, some people will be unable to work due to health issues, some might be wealthy enough they dont need to work, some people retire early, some will just not want to work but what proportion that is and how you fix that I have no idea.


Most of the increase in the economically inactive are those who retired early of which most of those were pretty close to retirement anyway theres no bringing them back. The age dependency ratio in the graph I shared is actually worse than it appears. Its offset by having an age of 64 rather than 66 which is state pension age so youd gain an extra 2 workforce year some people in the 64-66 will already have retired I know. However the graph starts at 15, the number of people in the workforce aged 15-21 is a minority of that age range. I agree you cant encourage people to have more children in significant numbers and with the public already chafing at current immigration levels I dont see a way out of the sluggish growth problem really.

Re: New UK Government
December 23, 2024, 07:31:51 pm
Quote from: Bobsackamano on December 23, 2024, 07:04:06 pm
Unless you are in a proper career most jobs are basically shit so if you can avoid doing a shit job you will. It's also very difficult to enter back into the workforce if you have taken a few years off so I doubt you will see many of COVID dropouts back in employment.

The cost to the public purse of the average pensioner will soar as well over the next decade. The era of quality pensions in private companies ended in the 80's and the proportion of pensioners without adequate pensions is going to rise massively. Pensioners who can't afford to heat their homes or eat properly will end up with more health conditions and end up in hospital or being taken care of by the state one way or another.

A friend of mine recently lost her father and he spent the final few years on a care home, now he had a great pension and the care home charged him £3k a month which was covered just about by his pension. If he had a shit pension and no assets then the tab would have to be picked up by the taxpayer. It's going to get very messy very soon.
Im becoming more convinced that Western governments are fully aware of the looming pension crisis, but instead of addressing the root causes, theyre looking for ways to maintain the status quo at any cost. aging populations and national debt spiraling out of control, I believe theyre pushing for a green energy "boom" as a way to prop up the economy and sustain the lifestyle we've grown used to. But I I reckon this is more about creating a new revenue stream to cover up the growing cracks in the system than actually solving the long-term issues.

Western economies are essentially running on borrowed timemaxing out the credit card with deficit spending, and relying on debt to fund everything, including pensions. This is simply not sustainable, and while the green energy transition could create some jobs, i dont think that it will be anywhere near enough to offset the massive financial challenges ahead. It feels like an attempt to mask the real problems with a shiny, feel-good solution that doesn't actually address the fundamental issues of debt and demographic decline.

And lets not forget the growing reliance on immigration to fill labor gaps. Which comes with its own set of problems, and society is already pushing back. High levels of immigration can strain public services, create cultural tensions, and fuel political instabilitynone of which helps in the long term.

it feels like theyre just trying to kick the can down the roadand at some point, thats not going to work anymore.

 Either way, current and future generations wont have it better than the generations that came before them, and thats entirely the fault of both major parties and the boomer generation.
Re: New UK Government
December 23, 2024, 08:05:34 pm
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on December 23, 2024, 07:31:51 pm
Im becoming more convinced that Western governments are fully aware of the looming pension crisis, but instead of addressing the root causes, theyre looking for ways to maintain the status quo at any cost. aging populations and national debt spiraling out of control, I believe theyre pushing for a green energy "boom" as a way to prop up the economy and sustain the lifestyle we've grown used to. But I I reckon this is more about creating a new revenue stream to cover up the growing cracks in the system than actually solving the long-term issues.

Western economies are essentially running on borrowed timemaxing out the credit card with deficit spending, and relying on debt to fund everything, including pensions. This is simply not sustainable, and while the green energy transition could create some jobs, i dont think that it will be anywhere near enough to offset the massive financial challenges ahead. It feels like an attempt to mask the real problems with a shiny, feel-good solution that doesn't actually address the fundamental issues of debt and demographic decline.

And lets not forget the growing reliance on immigration to fill labor gaps. Which comes with its own set of problems, and society is already pushing back. High levels of immigration can strain public services, create cultural tensions, and fuel political instabilitynone of which helps in the long term.

it feels like theyre just trying to kick the can down the roadand at some point, thats not going to work anymore.

 Either way, current and future generations wont have it better than the generations that came before them, and thats entirely the fault of both major parties and the boomer generation.

Governments are incentivised to get elected for the next term, decisions that need to be made that go against this incentive just get kicked down the road, it's a fundamental flaw in democracy.

If we are going to stick with the welfare state, which I would love to do, then we are going to have to be straight with people on how much this costs, especially for the elderly. The only way I can see this being done without rinsing the future generations is for a tax to be applied on all income of pensioners so those with generous incomes and capital see heavy tax increases so they shoulder the costs of their contemporaries who have very little except a state pension.

This would also create an incentive for future generations to make sure they share entitlements around in a more equitable way and not allow a situation whereby some people have very generous incomes in retirement whilst others have very little.

Of course such a measure will never be taken as it would interfere with every governments highest incentive, to get re-elected.
Re: New UK Government
December 23, 2024, 08:30:17 pm
Quote from: Shankly998 on December 23, 2024, 07:23:16 pm

Most of the increase in the economically inactive are those who retired early of which most of those were pretty close to retirement anyway theres no bringing them back. The age dependency ratio in the graph I shared is actually worse than it appears. Its offset by having an age of 64 rather than 66 which is state pension age so youd gain an extra 2 workforce year some people in the 64-66 will already have retired I know. However the graph starts at 15, the number of people in the workforce aged 15-21 is a minority of that age range. I agree you cant encourage people to have more children in significant numbers and with the public already chafing at current immigration levels I dont see a way out of the sluggish growth problem really.



Its fixable but wont be easy. One way to fix it is to reduce the level of dependency, not necessarily the number of people but how dependent they are.

Auto enrolment is a good step as it should help reduce the burden on the state.

Ending the housing crisis will help, a more sensible link between earnings and housing leaves people with money to actually plan for their future, if your saving for a deposit when your 35 and struggling to pay a mortgage its very easy not to plan for later life because your struggling here and now, this is especially bad if your paying into defined contributions pensions as the money you pay in when your younger is much more valuable than what you pay in later (the magic of compounding and all that).

If/when the economy is in better shape look at further tax incentives for employers and employees to contribute more into pension pots.

End the triple lock, link the state pension to average earnings, when working people do well so do pensioners, when they have to tighten their belts so do pensioners, seems fair to me. If we want to be really radical, means test it, link it to something like higher income tax bracket so say if your retirement income is above that then it tapers down or something (Ive literally just made this up as I write this so might need more work). The problem is of course this is electorally very hard to sell, people pay NI and think theyve actually paid for their pension when really its just another tax, maybe they need something like a Royal Commission so its a bit less political, otherwise the party in government will propose it and the opposition will reject it to sweep up the grey vote.

Perhaps most importantly, educate people on their pensions. Start at school, when they have all of those dont, drink, dont smoke, dont do drugs lessons once a week when I was at school, use a few of them to actually explain to people how pensions actually work. By the time most people learn how pensions work, its when they realise they are in trouble because they havent saved enough and its too late.
Re: New UK Government
December 23, 2024, 10:32:54 pm
Chagos Islands - I know this whole thing was started by the Tories, but it seems the deal has stalled because we can't agree on how much money to give Mauritius. It's an easy stick for the Tories and Reform to beat them with and by all accounts it's a deal that the incoming US administration do not agree with. So instead of making themselves an easy target and souring relations with Trump before he's started, why not just cancel the whole thing.
Re: New UK Government
December 23, 2024, 10:52:51 pm
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on December 23, 2024, 10:32:54 pm
why not just cancel the whole thing.

Because without a deal in place we have to hand them over regardless thanks to international law and neither us nor the US then gets to use the base anymore?

I'm not being glib, I thought the whole impetus behind the deal was securing the use of the base past giving the islands to Mauritius, which is something various supranational legal decisions have said we have to do. Of course we could take the Trumpist/Brexiteer view that we shouldn't be bound by international obligations and just do whatever we can get away with, that's an option. I'm sure it would have absolutely no consequences the next time we're diplomatically outraged and demand another nation abide by an ICJ ruling or UN General Assembly votes though.
Re: New UK Government
December 24, 2024, 12:57:28 am
Quote from: Riquende on December 23, 2024, 10:52:51 pm
Because without a deal in place we have to hand them over regardless thanks to international law and neither us nor the US then gets to use the base anymore?

I'm not being glib, I thought the whole impetus behind the deal was securing the use of the base past giving the islands to Mauritius, which is something various supranational legal decisions have said we have to do. Of course we could take the Trumpist/Brexiteer view that we shouldn't be bound by international obligations and just do whatever we can get away with, that's an option. I'm sure it would have absolutely no consequences the next time we're diplomatically outraged and demand another nation abide by an ICJ ruling or UN General Assembly votes though.

Its a non-binding ICJ ruling to be fair, and equally I doubt out heroic defence of the ICJ will draw much more a shrug of the shoulders from nations who are generally not going to agree with us on much anyway.

Personally I would have been a lot happier if a deal had been done to make reparations to the Chagossians and their descendants themselves.

Irrespective of the ICJ non-binding ruling I'm not sure Mauritius really had much of a connection pre-empire and the whole thing reeks of a bit of a shakedown.
Re: New UK Government
December 27, 2024, 04:00:36 pm


Keir Starmer pays tribute to brother who died on Boxing Day

Keir Starmer has paid tribute to his brother, Nick, who had cancer and died on Boxing Day aged 60.

The prime minister said his younger brother was a wonderful man who met all the challenges life threw at him with courage and good humour.

He said in a statement: I would like to thank all those who treated and took care of Nick. Their skill and compassion is very much appreciated.

Starmer had been due to go on holiday abroad with his family on Friday but will now stay at home.

A spokesperson for the prime minister said: It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Nick Starmer. Nick, 60, died peacefully on the afternoon of December 26 after battling cancer. We ask for privacy for Nicks wider family at this time.

Starmer has spoken in the past about his protectiveness towards Nick, who developed learning difficulties after complications during his birth.

At school, Nick was labelled remedial and told he would never be able to read, though he proved this wrong. He was put in a special group who took lessons at a village hall and did not sit exams, and he left school without any formal qualifications.

He later gained a technical qualification and worked in scrap cars and scaffolding, but he struggled in life. His lifelong health problems made it difficult for him to hold down a job long term.

In a biography written by Tom Baldwin, Starmer recounted how he and his sisters got into fights at school to protect Nick from bullies. The two brothers shared bunk beds in a small bedroom until Keir went to university aged 18.

We were a family of six, so it didnt feel lonely and I shared a room with him, but Nick didnt have many friends and got called thick or stupid by other kids, Starmer told Baldwin. Even now I try to avoid using words like that to describe anyone.

Starmer privately took time out during the 2022 local election campaign to make several visits to Nick in a Leeds hospital after he became seriously ill and nearly died.

The prime minister has used his brothers story as an example of how people of working class do not always go on to lead more comfortable lives than their parents.

Speaking of his brothers experience, he said: The whole thing is so poignant  Nick has had a really tough life. So that dream our mum and dad had for us hasnt come true. Theres this real, deep sadness in me about that for my brother, and for them.

He recalled how his father, Rodney, repeatedly told him Nick has achieved as much as you, Keir, as he had had tougher barriers to overcome.

Starmers sister Katy, Nicks twin, used to be a nurse and now works with adults who have Downs syndrome. Anna, the eldest sister, went to horticultural college before raising a family and going on to work at a garden centre.

In Baldwins biography, Starmer recalled being the best man at Nicks wedding and borrowing a car for the day so that Nick was not left driving his bride from the church in his beaten-up minivan, which had all his clothes in the back.

On the day, Starmer discovered there was no reception planned, so he rushed to Tesco to buy sandwiches for a hastily arranged get-together in Nicks garden.





:(


RIP. So sad... :(

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,275
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: New UK Government
December 27, 2024, 05:34:45 pm
Incredibly sad. RIP Nick Starmer
Re: New UK Government
December 27, 2024, 05:37:27 pm
Really sad news
Re: New UK Government
Yesterday at 01:11:31 am
https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/dec/31/keir-starmer-vows-rebuild-britain-as-labour-did-after-second-world-war

Keir Starmer vows to rebuild Britain as Labour did after second world war


Keir Starmer vows to rebuild Britain as Labour did after second world war
PM says in his new year message that 2025 will be a year of rebuilding, comparing the task to that Attlee faced in 1945

Kiran Stacey Political correspondent
Tue 31 Dec 2024 22.30 GMT
Share
Keir Starmer has promised to rebuild Britain as Labour did after the second world war as he enters a pivotal year for his premiership.

The prime minister said in his prerecorded new year message that 2025 would be a year of rebuilding, with his government looking to turn the corner after a turbulent first six months in power.

Starmer invoked the forthcoming 80th anniversary of VE Day in May as he compared the task his government faces with that the Attlee government faced in 1945.

Labour ends 2024 with its poll rating lower than at any other year-end since the war, with surveys suggesting it would lose 200 seats if another election were held now. Starmers aides, however, insist voters will change their minds as they increasingly feel the effect of improvements to public services over the next few years, beginning in 2025.

Starmer said: That is what we will be focusing on: a year of rebuilding. But also, rediscovering the great nation that we are, a nation that gets things done no matter how hard or tough the circumstances.

We will have time to reflect on that this year, a chance, with the 80th anniversary of VE and VJ Day, to cherish the greatest victories of this country and the greatest generation that achieved it.

But that victory, and indeed the peace and the prosperity that followed, all rested on that same foundation we must rebuild today. The security of working people, that is the purpose of this government, the goal of our plan for change. And we will push it forward in 2025.

The prime minister is spending New Years Eve on holiday with his family, the first time he has been able to get away since becoming prime minister, after cancelling his summer plans when the riots broke out. Starmer delayed his trip for a day after the death of his brother, Nick, on Boxing Day, but flew out to join his wife and children over the weekend with friends reportedly saying he badly needs a holiday.

He will face a challenging in-tray when he returns this week, including the prospect of several more difficult months for the NHS, overly-full prisons and people continuing to cross the Channel in small boats in their hundreds every week. Labour is on 27% in the polls, the Conservatives on 25% and Reform UK on 22%.

Mays local elections are likely to prove a major test for Labour. Reform hopes to make significant gains, particularly in more working-class areas that voted Labour in 2024.

Some allies have urged Starmer to strike a more optimistic note after months of negative messaging about the state of Britains economy and public services, which some economists believe has contributed to much weaker growth than expected.

But despite the reference to Labours radicalism in the postwar era, the prime minister mainly struck a cautious note in his new years message, focusing on the economic pain he said people continue to feel.

I know there is still so much more to do, and that for many people its hard to think about the future when you spend all of your time fighting to get through the week, he said. So I want to be clear. Until you can look forward and believe in the promise and the prosperity of Britain again, then this government will fight for you.

The Conservative leader, Kemi Badenoch, gave only a brief new years message. The Conservative party is also going through a period of change, she said.

This process of renewal will be a long-term project. Things may be bumpy along the way, but the party I now lead is going to do things differently.

Watch this space.


Re: New UK Government
December 23, 2024, 12:06:14 pm
Musk is stirring some serious shit on Twatter. Requesting for the release of Tommy Robinson and for a new GE because Starmer is faltering in the polls.

What a fckin liberty.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:24:06 pm
Jess Phillips refusing to do a national enquiry on the grooming gangs is a disgraceful decision.

Kemi jumping on the bandwagon and saying this  The time is long overdue for a full national inquiry into the rape gangs scandal.

Trials have taken place all over the country in recent years but no one in authority has joined the dots. 

2025 must be the year that the victims start to get justice.

Is equally disgraceful. You have 1400 victims, clear faults within the police force, councils, positions of power. These people need justice, clearly reforms are needed on a national level. Yet our politicians fail them.

Since the same things have repeatedly happened in town after town with the same organisations like the police, council, social workers and all the rest actively ignoring it, downplaying it or blaming the victims in many cases, Id have said its a both a local and national failing. I see no reason not to have a national enquiry and open up the whole sorry affair and try to get some resolution and get to the root problems of why it has been allowed to be covered up for years

The Tories can go fuck themselves though.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:25:18 pm
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 12:24:06 pm
Jess Phillips refusing to do a national enquiry on the grooming gangs is a disgraceful decision.

Kemi jumping on the bandwagon and saying this  The time is long overdue for a full national inquiry into the rape gangs scandal.

Trials have taken place all over the country in recent years but no one in authority has joined the dots. 

2025 must be the year that the victims start to get justice.

Is equally disgraceful. You have 1400 victims, clear faults within the police force, councils, positions of power. These people need justice, clearly reforms are needed on a national level. Yet our politicians fail them.

The Tories can go fuck themselves though.
No one on authority has manged to join the dots.


What dots might they be?
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:27:42 pm
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 12:25:18 pm
No one on authority has manged to join the dots.


What dots might they be?
I dont know? Its a quote from her.
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:28:23 pm
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 12:27:42 pm
I dont know? Its a quote from her.
What do you think is the link?
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:30:45 pm
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 12:28:23 pm
What do you think is the link?
I dont know, an inquiry should find it out, Clearly lessons need to be learned and national standards and laws need to be updated if similar failings where happening in a lot of different towns and cities.

Things have been covered up, ignored and blame apportioned to the victims for years. Its strange how town after town, have had masses of cases, all the same actors in these cases doing their best not to address them, whether it be the councils themselves, the coppers and the social workers.

The idea that local authorities should or could run their own enquiries to investigate themselves is naive in the extreme. It needs an independent commission that has no skin in the game or organisations to protect to address the widespread problems.
Or we could just have a succession of organisation leaders coming out and saying lessons have been learned etc etc
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:32:01 pm
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 12:30:45 pm
I dont know, an inquiry should find it out, Clearly lessons need to be learned and national standards and laws need to be updated if similar failings where happening in a lot of different towns and cities.
What do you think an enquiry would achieve that we couldnt do right now?
Re: New UK Government
Today at 12:45:10 pm
Quote from: Tepid water on Today at 12:32:01 pm
What do you think an enquiry would achieve that we couldnt do right now?
local councils dont have the resources or powers that a national public enquiry has, we also need to ensure lessons are learned throughout the country so we dont run into a situation where one city/town fixes the problem and another doesnt. Thousands of victims have been raped throughout the country, it deserves better than a low budget report.

The Tories utterly failed the victims, labour shouldnt as well.
