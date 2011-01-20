« previous next »
Quote from: west_london_red on December 20, 2024, 11:15:03 pm
So if the funding was going to expire and now its been extended its extra money.
no it would be akin to the lie the Tories trotted out with the 20,000 new police,it might technically be correct, but its dishonest aka you read the head line number thinking its 1 billion of extra money compared to previous budgets, when in reality its not.
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on December 20, 2024, 11:29:34 pm
no it would be akin to the lie the Tories trotted out with the 20,000 new police,it might technically be correct, but its dishonest aka you read the head line number thinking its 1 billion of extra money compared to previous budgets, when in reality its not.

If I say Im giving you a £100 this year and this year only, but then I give you another £100 next year too thats extra money. Not sure how much clearer it can be.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Quote from: west_london_red on December 20, 2024, 11:57:02 pm
If I say Im giving you a £100 this year and this year only, but then I give you another £100 next year too thats extra money. Not sure how much clearer it can be.
If Im on a salary of 100k a year, and my manager comes up to me and says we will be giving you an extra 100k a year next year, I would obviously think Im getting 200k, not 100k.

Extra for most people means in addition to, not a continuation, and given the context of labour saying this additional money is a game changer, it fails the pub test.

Its political spin and like I said, its basically similar to when the Tories where trying to spin the extra police bull shit and got rightfully lambasted for it.
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on December 21, 2024, 12:38:38 am
If Im on a salary of 100k a year, and my manager comes up to me and says we will be giving you an extra 100k a year next year, I would obviously think Im getting 200k, not 100k.

Extra for most people means in addition to, not a continuation, and given the context of labour saying this additional money is a game changer, it fails the pub test.

Its political spin.

Again, no. A standard contract of employment doesnt have an end date it carries on until you are either sacked, resign or retire usually, the £1 billion the Tories previously pledged had an end date. If you were on say a fixed term contract which does have an end date and your employer wants to extend it by another year and pay you another £100k thats another £100k you werent otherwise expecting to receive from them so thats in addition to what you were expecting.

And yes, extra does mean in addition but usually in addition to what you were expecting, since the expectation was £1 billion less then what is now going to be spent that is £1 billion extra. I get an annual pay rise every year, lets say between 2-4% based on expectation, if they give me 2-4% no one says Im getting paid extra an extra 2-4%, if I get 10% then I might say Ive got extra but not with 2-4%.

Oxford Dictionary definition of Extra: Beyond or more than the usual, stipulated, or specified amount or number; additional.
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Reform UK calls for Thames Water to be renationalised
https://www.ft.com/content/ae096443-0115-43a9-b8e7-09c9afcbca2a

Labour are now getting outflanked economically on the Left by fkin Reform.

Meanwhile..

Quote
The Labour government has said it favours a private-sector solution to the crisis at Thames over special administration, under which the state temporarily takes control of a company to ensure it remains in operation.

This is in part because it is concerned that if Thames Water enters the special administration regime, leftwing MPs inside the governing party will call for all water companies to be permanently renationalised"

 :butt they've not learnt a thing from the past 15 years.
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on December 20, 2024, 10:59:45 pm
it might be the largest ever, but it doesnt seem like its a full 1 billion of extra money on top of the funding that was already put in place by the Tories.

 We welcome the Governments announcement that it will be investing nearly £1 billion funding for councils next year to tackle homelessness and rough sleeping.

Earlier this year St Mungos, working with partner organisations and supporters, called on the Government to extend its funding for rough sleeping services. This vital funding had been due to end in March 2025, despite the number of people sleeping rough at a record high.

Reading between the lines, are large portion of this 1 billion is basically just extending the funding the Tories already put in place and was going to expire. I fucking hate political spin.





Its an extra 16.3% compared to prior year.
https://news.sky.com/story/1bn-funding-boost-for-councils-to-tackle-homelessness-13275668

Heres a reminder of Tory attitude to homelessness last year

https://news.sky.com/story/what-were-suella-bravermans-comments-about-homeless-people-and-rough-sleepers-13001869

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67321319
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/clyx9kplge8o

Fair to say choosing Mandelson has gone down well with the new lot.
Quote from: Alvador on December 21, 2024, 01:41:25 am
Reform UK calls for Thames Water to be renationalised
https://www.ft.com/content/ae096443-0115-43a9-b8e7-09c9afcbca2a

Labour are now getting outflanked economically on the Left by fkin Reform.

Meanwhile..

 :butt they've not learnt a thing from the past 15 years.

Thames Water is £15.2bn in debt, what are Reform going to do about that? All well and good saying you're going to renationalise it but what are you going to do with all the debt that you're then going to lump onto the public finances? That's also before the extra billions it would take to buy out the water companies in the first place.

I wouldn't say adding a huge amount of debt onto the exchequer is outflanking anyone on the economy.

Quote from: TSC on December 21, 2024, 06:51:45 am
Its an extra 16.3% compared to prior year.
https://news.sky.com/story/1bn-funding-boost-for-councils-to-tackle-homelessness-13275668

Heres a reminder of Tory attitude to homelessness last year

https://news.sky.com/story/what-were-suella-bravermans-comments-about-homeless-people-and-rough-sleepers-13001869

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-67321319


It's record funding, it's really good stuff and it's definitely not "Tory lite"
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on December 21, 2024, 09:04:29 am
Thames Water is £15.2bn in debt, what are Reform going to do about that? All well and good saying you're going to renationalise it but what are you going to do with all the debt that you're then going to lump onto the public finances? That's also before the extra billions it would take to buy out the water companies in the first place.

I wouldn't say adding a huge amount of debt onto the exchequer is outflanking anyone on the economy.

It's record funding, it's really good stuff and it's definitely not "Tory lite"

Some on here would argue that the debt wouldn't be picked up by the government. Like all investments it would be a loss to those who are owed the money, i.e., Canadian pension funds, UK university staff pension scheme and Chinese/Abu Dhabi Sovereign funds.

What would be required if it was renationalised is a shit tonne of money to bring it up to spec. That's going to require raised taxes or user charges which will be even higher than those currently on the table.

Also, it one thing to have private businesses pumping shit into the rivers and oceans. It's another for a government run organisation to be doing the same.

Quote from: BarryCrocker on December 21, 2024, 09:19:26 am
Some on here would argue that the debt wouldn't be picked up by the government. Like all investments it would be a loss to those who are owed the money, i.e., Canadian pension funds, UK university staff pension scheme and Chinese/Abu Dhabi Sovereign funds.

What would be required if it was renationalised is a shit tonne of money to bring it up to spec. That's going to require raised taxes or user charges which will be even higher than those currently on the table.

Also, it one thing to have private businesses pumping shit into the rivers and oceans. It's another for a government run organisation to be doing the same.

They could argue it but they'd be wrong. The government taking over those companies would still be liable for the debts they've built up to the banks/companies who have provided the loans. Then of course you'd have to pay for the infrastructure upgrades and you're talking somewhere around £20bn for Thames Water alone. "Outflanked economically by Reform" sure
Politicians and the public, in general, are short-term thinkersyou only have to look at HS2. People complain about poor infrastructure but also complain if its built near them, how long it takes, how much it costs, etc.

Water infrastructure likely faced the same problem. Its not sexy and would have been one of the first things cut in many government budgets.

It would cost the government £100 billion just to buy it, and thats only the beginning. It would then cost another £250500 billion to carry out the necessary upgrades and expansions. These are eye-watering sums of money.

Right now, the country needs to prioritise the little money it has on infrastructure and investments that will boost the economy. Water utilities wont achieve that, so I agree with Labour.

However, if the economy improves in the next decade and we have the cash, we should absolutely nationalise it.

I prefer the method another poster has mentioned before in letting them fail or regulating them into failing and then the government picking up the carcasses. It would be much much cheaper.

Meanwhile though Labour are just getting on with the job, not sure there's anyone who will disagree with this

https://xcancel.com/UKLabour/status/1870393782363103620?t=wTRKH2uU9ZACpDUXyGgaow&s=19
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on December 21, 2024, 09:51:31 am
I prefer the method another poster has mentioned before in letting them fail or regulating them into failing and then the government picking up the carcasses. It would be much much cheaper.

Meanwhile though Labour are just getting on with the job, not sure there's anyone who will disagree with this

https://xcancel.com/UKLabour/status/1870393782363103620?t=wTRKH2uU9ZACpDUXyGgaow&s=19

This is a must the bees are in terrible trouble at the moment and it should have happened years ago. I would also like to see them cut back on people keeping their own bees as this has sadly damaged our native breeds, who are already in serious trouble.
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on December 21, 2024, 09:51:31 am
I prefer the method another poster has mentioned before in letting them fail or regulating them into failing and then the government picking up the carcasses. It would be much much cheaper.

Meanwhile though Labour are just getting on with the job, not sure there's anyone who will disagree with this

https://xcancel.com/UKLabour/status/1870393782363103620?t=wTRKH2uU9ZACpDUXyGgaow&s=19
will probably import foreign born bees though. Fuckers.
Quote from: Elliemental on December 20, 2024, 05:00:09 pm
If Labour actually tried to represent the people who would traditionally support them - instead of being Tory-lite - then this might not be happening.

They are starting to fix stuff. Actually read what's happening rather than wanking off on headlines.

If you think 14 years of wanton, deliberate and vidictive Tory destruction can be waved away in a few months then you're certifiable.
Quote from: Elliemental on December 20, 2024, 05:22:46 pm
Yeah, that's honestly a joke. If you can't fathom why parties abandoning their core voter base creates a vacuum in which populists like Trump and Frottage thrive, then there's no helping you. Especially when those abandoned are the poor, the maligned and those with the fewest prospects. Centrism isn't working for those people so stop asking them to vote for it.


Populism works because it boasts it can fix shit and stupid people believe it.


Take Trump.

'It's the economy stupid' - inflation - groceries.


Now he's being interviewed and he admitted that he won't fix the economy. He won't lower inflation and he won't make grocieries cheaper.


What a fucking shock that isn't.


Frottage has said that on day one he'll transfer the NHS to US Big Pharma. It'll be gone and gone for good. He wants to get rid of OUR human rights by deleting the ECHR.

Once those things are gone - like EU membership - they are fucking gone.

We might rejoin the Customs Union, but we are a more irrelevant and weaker and poor country and that will never change.



Labour are trying to function as a political party and being responsible and carefui - unlike the last gang of vandal c*nts.


Reform are saying they will deliver the world, but all they will do is deliver all the profits to their US masters and fuck the rest of us.
Quote from: Jólaköttur on December 21, 2024, 10:18:17 am

Populism works because it boasts it can fix shit and stupid people believe it.


Take Trump.

'It's the economy stupid' - inflation - groceries.


Now he's being interviewed and he admitted that he won't fix the economy. He won't lower inflation and he won't make grocieries cheaper.


What a fucking shock that isn't.


Frottage has said that on day one he'll transfer the NHS to US Big Pharma. It'll be gone and gone for good. He wants to get rid of OUR human rights by deleting the ECHR.

Once those things are gone - like EU membership - they are fucking gone.

We might rejoin the Customs Union, but we are a more irrelevant and weaker and poor country and that will never change.



Labour are trying to function as a political party and being responsible and carefui - unlike the last gang of vandal c*nts.


Reform are saying they will deliver the world, but all they will do is deliver all the profits to their US masters and fuck the rest of us.

Hence I'm really annoyed whenever the left pushes the "They're all the same" argument. I understand why the right does it. But as shown in the numbers I posted, it overwhelmingly benefits the far right, even though the left gains a bit from splitting the centre. The Greens went up 5.3% to 8% from 2019 to now, mainly with that argument. Reform/Brexit went up 17% to 19% in the same period, with precisely that argument.

People ignored what the Blair-Brown government did. People are ignoring what the Starmer government is doing. We might not be getting 14 years of Tory government next time round.
Quote from: Sangria on December 21, 2024, 10:53:29 am
Hence I'm really annoyed whenever the left pushes the "They're all the same" argument. I understand why the right does it. But as shown in the numbers I posted, it overwhelmingly benefits the far right, even though the left gains a bit from splitting the centre. The Greens went up 5.3% to 8% from 2019 to now, mainly with that argument. Reform/Brexit went up 17% to 19% in the same period, with precisely that argument.

People ignored what the Blair-Brown government did. People are ignoring what the Starmer government is doing. We might not be getting 14 years of Tory government next time round.


'The left' really have shown themselves up to be shills over all this. I have had more than one conversation where it's clear that they are desperate for the Tories - or Reform - to be in power.

What a fuckign betrayal of poor people or people struggling that is.

What the fuck is going on?
I feared with Starmer that he's not really going to change anything. Already he's filled the Lords with his lackies. That gobshite Mandleson back in the fold and very much in his ear. And then it ends up a one term government.

It's tough though because there's so much opposition to any and every policy from the right.
Quote from: Fromola on December 21, 2024, 11:20:26 am
I feared with Starmer that he's not really going to change anything. Already he's filled the Lords with his lackies. That gobshite Mandleson back in the fold and very much in his ear. And then it ends up a one term government.

It's tough though because there's so much opposition to any and every policy from the right.
the mandleson is disgusting, a known friend of a convicted pedo, sacked multiple times for corruption, his lobbying firm has ties to the Chinese communist party and Qatar, all around twat and has said derogatory  comments about the future president. It smells of jobs for mates.

 "As a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein's depravity, I'm horrified by Peter Mandelson's appointment.

"This isn't just a poor choice. It's an insult to every survivor who fought to expose Epstein's web of power and exploitation. What's even more shocking is your prime minister's clear support of the decision.

"Keir Starmer, who claims to stand for justice and accountability, is now complicit in promoting someone so closely tied to a man who inflicted unimaginable harm. He should explain to the dozens of women who live with Epstein's hurt, how he can justify such an appointment. How can he reconcile this with his supposed values?

"This appointment doesn't just send the wrong message - it screams that power and connections still trump justice. Survivors deserve better. Your prime minister should think long and hard about whose interests he's really serving."
Quote from: Fromola on December 21, 2024, 11:20:26 am
I feared with Starmer that he's not really going to change anything. Already he's filled the Lords with his lackies. That gobshite Mandleson back in the fold and very much in his ear. And then it ends up a one term government.

It's tough though because there's so much opposition to any and every policy from the right.

I thought the stacking of the Lords was just to balance the numbers out a bit?
Quote from: Fromola on December 21, 2024, 11:20:26 am
That gobshite Mandleson back in the fold and very much in his ear.
I was listening to The Naked Week on Radio 4 at lunch time and they had a piece on lobbying. It sounds like Mandelson's company, Global Counsel, is acting on behalf of the water companies to "water down" Labour's pledges to reform their industry (if you'll pardon the pun which should be credited to The Naked Week).
Quote from: filopastry on December 21, 2024, 02:15:24 pm
I thought the stacking of the Lords was just to balance the numbers out a bit?

Yeah which makes sense but are we going to see anyreal Lords reform under this government? Or just more lackies given peerages.
Quote from: Fromola on December 21, 2024, 06:44:12 pm
Yeah which makes sense but are we going to see anyreal Lords reform under this government? Or just more lackies given peerages.

It was essential to redress the balance in the Lords.
The lords do some good stuff.
If you impose a maximum age it gets rid of good people like Alf Dubs
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on December 21, 2024, 12:00:03 pm
the mandleson is disgusting, a known friend of a convicted pedo, sacked multiple times for corruption, his lobbying firm has ties to the Chinese communist party and Qatar, all around twat and has said derogatory  comments about the future president. It smells of jobs for mates.

 "As a survivor of Jeffrey Epstein's depravity, I'm horrified by Peter Mandelson's appointment.

"This isn't just a poor choice. It's an insult to every survivor who fought to expose Epstein's web of power and exploitation. What's even more shocking is your prime minister's clear support of the decision.

"Keir Starmer, who claims to stand for justice and accountability, is now complicit in promoting someone so closely tied to a man who inflicted unimaginable harm. He should explain to the dozens of women who live with Epstein's hurt, how he can justify such an appointment. How can he reconcile this with his supposed values?

"This appointment doesn't just send the wrong message - it screams that power and connections still trump justice. Survivors deserve better. Your prime minister should think long and hard about whose interests he's really serving."


Youre just gonna have to suck it up.  Your Tory government fucked up the country over 14 years and Labour continue to pick up the pieces.   


Quote from: TSC on December 21, 2024, 07:32:11 pm
Youre just gonna have to suck it up.  Your Tory government fucked up the country over 14 years and Labour continue to pick up the pieces.

Very odd reaction to what are clearly legitimate concerns. Aside from the fact Mandelson is a political appointment rather than one who should be a civil servant, his connections to Epstein are extremely concerning.
Quote from: TSC on December 21, 2024, 07:32:11 pm
Youre just gonna have to suck it up.  Your Tory government fucked up the country over 14 years and Labour continue to pick up the pieces.   



1. I have never voted Tory and probably never will.
2. Why should we have to suck it up? Mandelson was mates with a convicted pedo (as in, he was still friends with him, staying with him, etc., even after he was convicted in 2008). I dont know about you, but if someone is mates with a convicted pedo, I question their morals. Im guessing you dont, though, and are fine with it.
3. His company, Global Counsel, is under investigation, and his close ties to China and Qatar dont exactly scream someone with the best interests of the country at heart.
4. Ambassadors should be more like the civil service, not political appointees. This, for me, screams someone lining his own pockets.
5. Im assuming Starmer should boot him from the party with the same vigour he showed when getting rid of anyone on the left who brought the party into disrepute...
0% growth between July and September.
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:05:17 am
0% growth between July and September.

Economy is just flat as a pancake. Hasnt been any kind of new government bounce at all, not in inflation, growth, employment figures etc.
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 08:08:11 am
Economy is just flat as a pancake. Hasnt been any kind of new government bounce at all, not in inflation, growth, employment figures etc.

Maybe holding the election when the Tories did wasnt such a stupid idea after all
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on December 21, 2024, 12:38:38 am
If Im on a salary of 100k a year, and my manager comes up to me and says we will be giving you an extra 100k a year next year, I would obviously think Im getting 200k, not 100k.

Extra for most people means in addition to, not a continuation, and given the context of labour saying this additional money is a game changer, it fails the pub test.

Its political spin and like I said, its basically similar to when the Tories where trying to spin the extra police bull shit and got rightfully lambasted for it.

You seriously don't understand the difference between a salary and a budget?
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:14:25 am
Maybe holding the election when the Tories did wasnt such a stupid idea after all

Regardless of who the government is at this point in time the UK economy is fucked for the foreseeable future. The reason is the old age dependency ratio.

https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/SPPOPDPNDOLGBR

Basically this shows the percentage of the older population vs the working age population. It had largely plateaued at around 24% until 2008. It now stands at over 30% and is only going to get higher for the foreseeable future as the population gets older and there are fewer babies born than the replacement rate.

The consequence of this is higher government spending in the form of pensions and health care spending for the elderly and lower tax receipts from a reduced working age population a a real double edged sword. You have individuals having to pay more tax to support an ageing population which lowers growth while at the same time the government has less money to invest and grow the economy due to a reduced tax base.

So how do you get out of this situation and why aren't these likely to happen any time soon?

1. You can freeze or cut benefits to the elderly or dramatically increase the retirement age to lower levels of spending and increase the tax base. Moral questions aside, this would be political suicide for any party and the highly motivated grey vote would sweep the offending party out of power. In short not going to happen.

2. There could be an increase in the birth rate that could improve the ratio. I'm skeptical how the much the government can truly influence this, sure they could do more to help working families in the form of free childcare and tax breaks but it's not a uniquely UK phenomenon, the old age dependency ratio going up. The nordic countries which are more generous with social benefits are in the same situation which points to it being primarily a change in culture rather than due to economic reasons. People want fewer children or they don't want them at all. I don't see this changing anytime soon and even if it did it would take a long time for those children to join the working age population.

3. You could increase immigration further. Despite record levels of immigration though this barely seems to be moving the dial to increased economic growth (although it could be masking a serious decline if we were to have lower levels of immigration). With house prices and public services the way they are I don't think this is something the public would support nor the government who would fear what reforms share of the vote would be if immigration continues at this level or increases. Evidence suggests the government would look to lower immigration rather than increase it.

4. The average worker could become a lot more productive. This is something the government could influence and no one is against workers becoming more productive. The UK has had sluggish productivity for a long time and is in the bottom half of the OECD so there is definite room for improvement. Fixing this is not something you can do overnight however this has been a problem going back decades and various governments have failed to fix it. What is really needed is a lot more investment in the economy both public and private but how do you do summon the necessary levels of investment when the tax burden is so high and you already have a chasm of a deficit and there are other areas such as health which desperately need more money.
The Guardian article on Saturday was a bit disturbing.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/dec/21/ministers-resist-calls-to-block-musk-donations-to-Frottages-reform-uk

Ministers resist calls to block Musk donations to Frottages Reform UK

"Ministers are resisting demands to rush through measures to block Elon Musk from handing millions to Nigel Frottage, amid a growing clamour for an overhaul of Britains political donation laws.

The government is facing mounting calls this weekend for an urgent clampdown that would limit the amount a foreign national can donate via their UK-based companies. Margaret Hodge, the governments new anti-corruption champion, is one of a series of prominent political, security and legal figures calling for reforms."
<snip>
"One source rejected the idea that ministers were poised to rush through rule changes in response to Musks interest.

Well beat Reform by defeating their arguments rather than changing the rules to stop them getting money from Elon Musk, said a source. "

This feels complacent and very naive.
