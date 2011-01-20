Maybe holding the election when the Tories did wasnt such a stupid idea after all



Regardless of who the government is at this point in time the UK economy is fucked for the foreseeable future. The reason is the old age dependency ratio.Basically this shows the percentage of the older population vs the working age population. It had largely plateaued at around 24% until 2008. It now stands at over 30% and is only going to get higher for the foreseeable future as the population gets older and there are fewer babies born than the replacement rate.The consequence of this is higher government spending in the form of pensions and health care spending for the elderly and lower tax receipts from a reduced working age population a a real double edged sword. You have individuals having to pay more tax to support an ageing population which lowers growth while at the same time the government has less money to invest and grow the economy due to a reduced tax base.So how do you get out of this situation and why aren't these likely to happen any time soon?1. You can freeze or cut benefits to the elderly or dramatically increase the retirement age to lower levels of spending and increase the tax base. Moral questions aside, this would be political suicide for any party and the highly motivated grey vote would sweep the offending party out of power. In short not going to happen.2. There could be an increase in the birth rate that could improve the ratio. I'm skeptical how the much the government can truly influence this, sure they could do more to help working families in the form of free childcare and tax breaks but it's not a uniquely UK phenomenon, the old age dependency ratio going up. The nordic countries which are more generous with social benefits are in the same situation which points to it being primarily a change in culture rather than due to economic reasons. People want fewer children or they don't want them at all. I don't see this changing anytime soon and even if it did it would take a long time for those children to join the working age population.3. You could increase immigration further. Despite record levels of immigration though this barely seems to be moving the dial to increased economic growth (although it could be masking a serious decline if we were to have lower levels of immigration). With house prices and public services the way they are I don't think this is something the public would support nor the government who would fear what reforms share of the vote would be if immigration continues at this level or increases. Evidence suggests the government would look to lower immigration rather than increase it.4. The average worker could become a lot more productive. This is something the government could influence and no one is against workers becoming more productive. The UK has had sluggish productivity for a long time and is in the bottom half of the OECD so there is definite room for improvement. Fixing this is not something you can do overnight however this has been a problem going back decades and various governments have failed to fix it. What is really needed is a lot more investment in the economy both public and private but how do you do summon the necessary levels of investment when the tax burden is so high and you already have a chasm of a deficit and there are other areas such as health which desperately need more money.