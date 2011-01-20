

There a millions of old people with arthritis and poor circulation who want it to warm up too..



Any how many of them cannot actually afford to put the heating on? I feel there's this view in the UK that pensioners are like my Nan, look old in their 60's, poor looking, never worked, etc - yet when she died in 1978 they found about £3k in cash shoved under the bed. Are the media and the Tories feeding on the view?Being 58, I know a lot of pensioners and this is my experience - one Auntie multi millionaire. The rest of them are all 70's/80's - they all had jobs in the likes of Jacobs or Ford, so they had good wages and pensions. Houses cost £2-3k when they bought them, so no rent to pay, all very comfortable. Stepdad has a final salary pensions, SERPS and state, he's 83, can't spend it now as he's slowing right down, so its just going in the bank. Father in law was on about £3k a month, worked for Norweb, Ma in law and her husband, he was an HGV driver, pension for P&O, still worked at 72, ten weeks abroad on holiday, they had more money coming in that I was earning. A couple I know, he's 67, just got back from 2 weeks in Spain, packing their cases to fuck off to Tenerife for Christmas, anotehr couple, he worked for Typhoo, big pension again, wife the same. Every one gets the WFA and they all in no way need it.My mates auntie is in her 80's and the other end of the scale, shes a widow, owns a small terrace nr Oldham, just gets state pension. She'd be entitled to pension credit of £72 a month as she doesn't pay rent etc. He's got power of attorney due to no kids, he was looking at her bank account, she's got over £70k in it, as her entire monthly outgoings are under half her pension.If we are going to give a WFA, give it to those that need it, from young families, middle aged to pensioners who genuinely are in the shit