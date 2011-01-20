« previous next »
The narrative has been set since Labour won the election. The Tories may have lost that election, but as David Aaranovich rightly pointed out on R4 last week, their media/newspaper arm lost no time getting into full swing, and making every headline negative. As WLR pointed out, even the Guardian and the iPaper (which is still owned by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons pal Lord Lebedev) are generally negative to lukewarm. Kitty Donaldson, the new political editor of the i, seems to be on a crusade, with daily missives, all critical.

Did they help themselves? Of course not - its become increasingly evident that they really are not very adept at politics. Its overwhelmingly the case that to remove the WFA from those who didnt need it was right. That has been entirely sidelined because of the furore over the threshold. Whipped up by the usual suspects, and latched onto by all and sundry. Should the Labour leadership have been more politically savvy? In my opinion yes. But lets not beat about the bush; a small group of non-dom billionaires have control over the narrative, and they are, with Labours unwitting help, doing a very good job.


They're going to fuck-over Labour regardless. So Labour should implement Leveson 2 as a matter of urgency, then force news publications to split news and opinion (with the latter clearly highlighted that it's opinion).



It's just as, if not more important that infants and kids are kept warm as well. No WFA for them though.

It is important and parents get benefits that can go towards their heating bills.....

I mean a parent can earn up to 60k a year and get full child benefit, you even get some child benefit if you earn up to 80k a year.  IMO that's ridiculous and this is something that could have been looked at before tackling the WFA threshold.  I don't see why anyone earning over 50k a year should get child benefit.

But if you're comparing something like that, to a pensioner that gets 14k a year and no WFA, then it's probably more of a discussion to have with someone on twitter.
Quote from: lobsterboy on Yesterday at 02:24:29 pm
It's just as, if not more important that infants and kids are kept warm as well. No WFA for them though.
Babies arguably, children probably not, 
What do you propose removing the child benefit cap?
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 01:52:22 pm

There a millions of old people with arthritis and poor circulation who want it to warm up too..

Any how many of them cannot actually afford to put the heating on? I feel there's this view in the UK that pensioners are like my Nan, look old in their 60's, poor looking, never worked, etc - yet when she died in 1978 they found about £3k in cash shoved under the bed. Are the media and the Tories feeding on the view?

Being 58, I know a lot of pensioners and this is my experience - one Auntie multi millionaire. The rest of them are all 70's/80's - they all had jobs in the likes of Jacobs or Ford, so they had good wages and pensions. Houses cost £2-3k when they bought them, so no rent to pay, all very comfortable. Stepdad has a final salary pensions, SERPS and state, he's 83, can't spend it now as he's slowing right down, so its just going in the bank. Father in law was on about £3k a month, worked for Norweb, Ma in law and her husband, he was an HGV driver, pension for P&O, still worked at 72, ten weeks abroad on holiday, they had more money coming in that I was earning. A couple I know, he's 67, just got back from 2 weeks in Spain, packing their cases to fuck off to Tenerife for Christmas, anotehr couple, he worked for Typhoo, big pension again, wife the same. Every one gets the WFA and they all in no way need it.

My mates auntie is in her 80's and the other end of the scale, shes a widow, owns a small terrace nr Oldham, just gets state pension. She'd be entitled to pension credit of £72 a month as she doesn't pay rent etc. He's got power of attorney due to no kids, he was looking at her bank account, she's got over £70k in it, as her entire monthly outgoings are under half her pension.

If we are going to give a WFA, give it to those that need it, from young families, middle aged to pensioners who genuinely are in the shit
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 03:06:45 pm
Any how many of them cannot actually afford to put the heating on? I feel there's this view in the UK that pensioners are like my Nan, look old in their 60's, poor looking, never worked, etc - yet when she died in 1978 they found about £3k in cash shoved under the bed. Are the media and the Tories feeding on the view?

Being 58, I know a lot of pensioners and this is my experience - one Auntie multi millionaire. The rest of them are all 70's/80's - they all had jobs in the likes of Jacobs or Ford, so they had good wages and pensions. Houses cost £2-3k when they bought them, so no rent to pay, all very comfortable. Stepdad has a final salary pensions, SERPS and state, he's 83, can't spend it now as he's slowing right down, so its just going in the bank. Father in law was on about £3k a month, worked for Norweb, Ma in law and her husband, he was an HGV driver, pension for P&O, still worked at 72, ten weeks abroad on holiday, they had more money coming in that I was earning. A couple I know, he's 67, just got back from 2 weeks in Spain, packing their cases to fuck off to Tenerife for Christmas, anotehr couple, he worked for Typhoo, big pension again, wife the same. Every one gets the WFA and they all in no way need it.

My mates auntie is in her 80's and the other end of the scale, shes a widow, owns a small terrace nr Oldham, just gets state pension. She'd be entitled to pension credit of £72 a month as she doesn't pay rent etc. He's got power of attorney due to no kids, he was looking at her bank account, she's got over £70k in it, as her entire monthly outgoings are under half her pension.

If we are going to give a WFA, give it to those that need it, from young families, middle aged to pensioners who genuinely are in the shit

Minimum wage worker here. Spent a fair chunk of my life as an unpaid carer for parents, resulting in me being neither asset nor cash rich. I don't spend money on heating because I save everything I can for rent. And I see landlords lecturing me on how pensioners are asset rich but cash poor, and how wrong headed I am in saying that maybe people should try listening to those they pretend to care for rather than being hoity toity about their high principles.

All that stuff about choosing between food and heating? I know what I've chosen. I save as much as I can on food, and I don't spend at all on heating. And I hope my landlord isn't too greedy when I get to know what my rent will be.
The other thing to do would be to sort out the energy prices. Maybe then the WFA would be less of an issue.

Starmer did say while the Tories were in power that they would freeze peoples energy bills and had a fully costed plan to fund it by applying a windfall tax on unexpected profits, although when it came to it I dont think this was included in their manifesto. But he has said energy bills will be up to £400 cheaper within a few years.
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:15:12 pm
Minimum wage worker here. Spent a fair chunk of my life as an unpaid carer for parents, resulting in me being neither asset nor cash rich. I don't spend money on heating because I save everything I can for rent. And I see landlords lecturing me on how pensioners are asset rich but cash poor, and how wrong headed I am in saying that maybe people should try listening to those they pretend to care for rather than being hoity toity about their high principles.

All that stuff about choosing between food and heating? I know what I've chosen. I save as much as I can on food, and I don't spend at all on heating. And I hope my landlord isn't too greedy when I get to know what my rent will be.

And you're the exact type of person I want the money taking from multimillionaires and well off pensioners and giving to. From everyone I know personally, there's probably £10 to £12k in WFA payments that are not needed and this should be getting spent elsewhere, to protect those who need it.
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 03:21:58 pm
And you're the exact type of person I want the money taking from multimillionaires and well off pensioners and giving to.

Should that not just read multimillionaires? What is it with this narrative that most pensioners are well off? I know more well off working age people than I do well off pensioners!
Tip for anyone having trouble with heating here. When you cook food, the heating from your stove can noticeably contribute towards the heating of your home. At least when you don't have any other source of heat. That's the kind of thing you notice and account for when you genuinely don't have any choice between heating and whatever else. The heat from your computer when you're working from home or posting to RAWK is another source of heating. And, kiboshing the choice between food and heat, my body warmth generated from eating is probably the biggest source of heating in my flat.
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 03:36:59 pm
Should that not just read multimillionaires? What is it with this narrative that most pensioners are well off? I know more well off working age people than I do well off pensioners!

As I've said, the pensioners I know who get the payment don't need the WFA and have told me this. They spend the money on meals out, towards holidays, give it away, stick it in the bank, what they don't do is spend it on heating bills.
Quote from: Sangria on Yesterday at 03:37:43 pm
Tip for anyone having trouble with heating here. When you cook food, the heating from your stove can noticeably contribute towards the heating of your home. At least when you don't have any other source of heat. That's the kind of thing you notice and account for when you genuinely don't have any choice between heating and whatever else. The heat from your computer when you're working from home or posting to RAWK is another source of heating. And, kiboshing the choice between food and heat, my body warmth generated from eating is probably the biggest source of heating in my flat.

We were struggling winter 2022 and I found that after cooking tea, leaving the over door open made a huge difference
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 01:57:49 pm
The narrative has been set since Labour won the election. The Tories may have lost that election, but as David Aaranovich rightly pointed out on R4 last week, their media/newspaper arm lost no time getting into full swing, and making every headline negative. As WLR pointed out, even the Guardian and the iPaper (which is still owned by Alexander Boris de Pfeffel Johnsons pal Lord Lebedev) are generally negative to lukewarm. Kitty Donaldson, the new political editor of the i, seems to be on a crusade, with daily missives, all critical.

Did they help themselves? Of course not - its become increasingly evident that they really are not very adept at politics. Its overwhelmingly the case that to remove the WFA from those who didnt need it was right. That has been entirely sidelined because of the furore over the threshold. Whipped up by the usual suspects, and latched onto by all and sundry. Should the Labour leadership have been more politically savvy? In my opinion yes. But lets not beat about the bush; a small group of non-dom billionaires have control over the narrative, and they are, with Labours unwitting help, doing a very good job.

It's become impossible for a Labour government in this media landscape. Blair called them 'feral beasts' when he resigned and he spent a decade cosying up to Murdoch and even has his support. This was before social media as well. Gordon Brown suffered constant abuse and bad headlines from certainly 2008 onwards, up to that election. It's far worse now.

Starmer being a real charisma vacuum doesn't help. There's nobody to push back against it.

The Tories would never have lasted 14 years in this landscape and scrutiny. They pretty much got a free ride until the Truss debacle at least. The media were accepting from when Sunak took office that the next election was Labour's, but from the minute Starmer got in it's been relentless. Of course there's plenty to criticise them for, but the Tories were dreadful from 2010 onwards and were rarely held up to any standard.
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 03:47:34 pm
We were struggling winter 2022 and I found that after cooking tea, leaving the over door open made a huge difference
What makes a difference for me in our 1920-built house is to get all the humid air out.  After I've shipped the kids off to school I open every door - internal and external - and every window.  It's a quick dash around so as soon as I've finished opening I go back to the start and begin closing.  The quick transfer of air drops the humidity considerably (far more than I would have expected) and the central heating can then warm drier air.

The house feels more pleasant even when it is a bit cooler and what used to be problematic corners for mould in some rooms are fine now.  It's a bit counter-intuitive as it's swapping hot air for cold air but in practice it works.  My theory is that either the house was built crappily in the first place - being just after WWI - and/or that over time it's had lots of modifications that have reduced the natural air flow.
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 03:19:10 pm
The other thing to do would be to sort out the energy prices. Maybe then the WFA would be less of an issue.

Starmer did say while the Tories were in power that they would freeze peoples energy bills and had a fully costed plan to fund it by applying a windfall tax on unexpected profits, although when it came to it I dont think this was included in their manifesto. But he has said energy bills will be up to £400 cheaper within a few years.
One hundred percent this. Don't we have some of the highest energy prices? The focus should have about getting everyone's bill's down and it would have been incredibly popular.
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 04:02:58 pm
What makes a difference for me in our 1920-built house is to get all the humid air out.  After I've shipped the kids off to school I open every door - internal and external - and every window.  It's a quick dash around so as soon as I've finished opening I go back to the start and begin closing.  The quick transfer of air drops the humidity considerably (far more than I would have expected) and the central heating can then warm drier air.

The house feels more pleasant even when it is a bit cooler and what used to be problematic corners for mould in some rooms are fine now.  It's a bit counter-intuitive as it's swapping hot air for cold air but in practice it works.  My theory is that either the house was built crappily in the first place - being just after WWI - and/or that over time it's had lots of modifications that have reduced the natural air flow.

It's a process that they seem to do in Germany, they open windows for 10 mins every day, even in the winter.  They mainly do it to replace the 'bad' air with fresh air, but this also has other benefits such as reducing condensation and mould.

I've got a dehumifier that I run during the winter if I dry washing indoors.  The washing dries within a few hours and it takes out a huge amount of moisture from the air, then if I put the heat on the room will heat up quicker due to less moisture in the air and I therefore don't need the heating to be on as long.
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 03:43:11 pm
As I've said, the pensioners I know who get the payment don't need the WFA and have told me this. They spend the money on meals out, towards holidays, give it away, stick it in the bank, what they don't do is spend it on heating bills.

Im one of those pensioners who didnt need the wfa because I have a healthy occupational pension, albeit paying a chunk of my salary into it for over 40 years. Together with my old age pension I end up paying tax which Ive no problem with. Our wfa went towards general Xmas costs.

Benefits like this should be targeted at those who clearly need it, irrespective of their age.
Quote from: Hark the Howard Angels Sing on Yesterday at 04:36:08 pm
Im one of those pensioners who didnt need the wfa because I have a healthy occupational pension, albeit paying a chunk of my salary into it for over 40 years. Together with my old age pension I end up paying tax which Ive no problem with. Our wfa went towards general Xmas costs.

Benefits like this should be targeted at those who clearly need it, irrespective of their age.


I actually believe in the universality of certain benefits like the WFA and Child Benefit. Not only does it make administration simpler, when people see they're 'getting something back', they're slightly more wedded to the idea of paying taxes and supporting the state.

Just increase taxes to pay for it (and that's the problem here...)



Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Yesterday at 04:46:01 pm

I actually believe in the universality of certain benefits like the WFA and Child Benefit. Not only does it make administration simpler, when people see they're 'getting something back', they're slightly more wedded to the idea of paying taxes and supporting the state.

Just increase taxes to pay for it (and that's the problem here...)
I've raised the administration cost several times. I presume everyone got their £400 contribution to their energy bills a couple of years back? It was paid to everybody regardless of their needs. The costs and delays caused by means testing would probably have been enormous. Sometimes it's simpler and cheaper to pay a benefit to everyone.
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Yesterday at 04:46:01 pm

I actually believe in the universality of certain benefits like the WFA and Child Benefit. Not only does it make administration simpler, when people see they're 'getting something back', they're slightly more wedded to the idea of paying taxes and supporting the state.

Just increase taxes to pay for it (and that's the problem here...)
Said this loads, If you Don Want Jim Ratcliffe to get £300, tax the c*nt more
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Yesterday at 05:15:38 pm
[/b]

Said this loads, If you Don Want Jim Ratcliffe to get £300, tax the c*nt more

He fucked off to Monaco though and avoided £4billion in tax.
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 05:22:18 pm
He fucked off to Monaco though and avoided £4billion in tax.

Asset strip him, like we did with Russians
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 05:22:18 pm
He fucked off to Monaco though and avoided £4billion in tax.



I know I keep saying this, but follow the US model, where federal taxes need to be paid by every US citizen, regardless of where they reside, on every dollar of income regardless of where it derived from. Offset any tax paid to another country against the UK tax bill.

If Parasite Jim wants to fuck off to Monaco, let him - but he'll still be liable to pay UK tax as if he were here. If he wants to be a c*nt and still not pay UK tax, then he must relinquish his citizenship (and there should be some punitive consequences of that, ideally concerning business ownership here)



He cant relinquish United though

He doesn't get away that easy
On a sidenote Jim Ratcliffe was just an example of someone representing rich pensioners , there is a word for this, its not euphonism, but similar?

 

Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Yesterday at 05:27:58 pm


I know I keep saying this, but follow the US model, where federal taxes need to be paid by every US citizen, regardless of where they reside, on every dollar of income regardless of where it derived from. Offset any tax paid to another country against the UK tax bill.

If Parasite Jim wants to fuck off to Monaco, let him - but he'll still be liable to pay UK tax as if he were here. If he wants to be a c*nt and still not pay UK tax, then he must relinquish his citizenship (and there should be some punitive consequences of that, ideally concerning business ownership here)





To be brutally honest, most people probably care more about retaining US citizenship than they do UK citizenship!
No compensation for WASPI women, despite the recommendations of the Parliamentary Ombudsman.

Really poor. Labour say that they can't afford to pay the compensation but if you are paying people £1000 the vast majority will spend it and it will go straight back into the economy, which in case the government has missed it, is currently flatlining.

Plus the thing about being fair on taxpayers is bizarre - surely the vast majority of these women will have been taxpayers themselves through their working life. And they have explicitly been treated unfairly by the state. Compensating them £1000 each would equate to a £100 each increase in income tax. No reason why that cost couldn't be spread over 5 years or something.

There just seems to be a desperate lack of imagination from this government. Obviously people want competence and financial responsibility from the government, but if they are coming across as if they could be coming straight out of the mingebags thread they are going to struggle to motivate all but the most committed voters.
The stupid thing is that it's so easy to pay out and it to the pile of all the tory incompetence. Make that Tory black hole bigger

Instead it not only adds to the pain and suffering that those woman who campaigned for years to be recognised but it forces the government to come up with more loopholes to deny that they promised to support WASPI women in their manifesto.

I mean the number of photos and videos on twitter of labour MP's who promised to right the injustice
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 06:30:56 pm
No compensation for WASPI women, despite the recommendations of the Parliamentary Ombudsman.

Really poor. Labour say that they can't afford to pay the compensation but if you are paying people £1000 the vast majority will spend it and it will go straight back into the economy, which in case the government has missed it, is currently flatlining.

Plus the thing about being fair on taxpayers is bizarre - surely the vast majority of these women will have been taxpayers themselves through their working life. And they have explicitly been treated unfairly by the state. Compensating them £1000 each would equate to a £100 each increase in income tax. No reason why that cost couldn't be spread over 5 years or something.

There just seems to be a desperate lack of imagination from this government. Obviously people want competence and financial responsibility from the government, but if they are coming across as if they could be coming straight out of the mingebags thread they are going to struggle to motivate all but the most committed voters.
it was going to cost 10 billion, and Im sorry but the whole WASPI thing seems like a load of shit to me. The thing is just so ridiculous. They had literally 15 years of warning the age was going to change. It's not the governments fault if they didn't plan properly

Millennials would be laughed out of the room if they came to the government asking for money because the retirement age went up. how much notice did students get that their fees would be increasing 3x in 2012? Absolutely none.

 Taxing young people who will retire age 70 in order to pay compensation to people who retired at 63 or 64 would be completely immoral. The Waspi women are just out for what they can get.

The only immoral thing about this decision is yet again labour/ starmer have lied through their teeth and its a really bad trait, you cant trust anything he or they say.

"I support fair and fast compensation for 1950's women." - Keir Starmer 2022

"Solidarity with WASPI Women now and always." - Angela Rayner 2021

https://www.facebook.com/323769345116530/posts/pfbid02t9xBxxUgqe9AAxGRvoEPVE5PVMMD8Ta65Nqjv2PPt2wZwJT4ugiadmwaqtRNsgPQl/?
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 06:52:51 pm
it was going to cost 10 billion, and Im sorry but the whole WASPI thing seems like a load of shit to me. The thing is just so ridiculous. They had literally 15 years of warning the age was going to change. It's not the governments fault if they didn't plan properly

Millennials would be laughed out of the room if they came to the government asking for money because the retirement age went up. how much notice did students get that their fees would be increasing 3x in 2012? Absolutely none.

 Taxing young people who will retire age 70 in order to pay compensation to people who retired at 63 or 64 would be completely immoral. The Waspi women are just out for what they can get.

The 10 billion figure is what it would have cost if the government had compensated at the higher figure recommended by the ombudsman. If they had chosen the lower figure the cost would have been c3 billion.

The parliamentary ombudsman was clear in their finding that the government were at fault

I'm one millennial at least who would have been entirely happy paying 20quid for 5 years to make sure things were put right
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Yesterday at 05:27:58 pm


I know I keep saying this, but follow the US model, where federal taxes need to be paid by every US citizen, regardless of where they reside, on every dollar of income regardless of where it derived from. Offset any tax paid to another country against the UK tax bill.

If Parasite Jim wants to fuck off to Monaco, let him - but he'll still be liable to pay UK tax as if he were here. If he wants to be a c*nt and still not pay UK tax, then he must relinquish his citizenship (and there should be some punitive consequences of that, ideally concerning business ownership here)





Ive been saying this for years.   Strip people like him, Lewis Hamilton  etc of their citizenship.  Everytime they come to
The U.K. they must apply for a visa.   They will soon come crawling back
Lots of emotive arguments about waspi women being your mothers etc

But thats nothing to do with what is deemed wrong. It was simply bringing womens pension ages in line with mens.

There was massive publicity when it was announced. I can hardly imagine how you could ever have missed it. 
Certainly  dont see how not getting a letter informing you of what had been on every news programme, current affairs show, radio broadcast and newspaper front page is worth £10k myself.

The state pension is after all a benefit and not a statutory  entitlement
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Yesterday at 06:52:51 pm
The Waspi women are just out for what they can get.
Or perhaps they just want fair treatment?

"A Labour MP is challenging Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, to  correct the imbalance  that allowed up to 9.8 million men to claim free national insurance contributions from the state while 50s born women were stopped from claiming anything.
<snip>
 Originally introduced in the 1980s by Margaret Thatcher and Sir Geoffrey Howe, the former Tory chancellor, to cut down the employment figures. men aged 60 got  auto credits  free national insurance payments- towards their state pension if they did not claim unemployment benefit.

Meant to be a temporary measure men could still claim this right up to 2018. Women born in the 1950s were promised to be able to claim this once the coalition government started raising the pension age from 60 to 66 but it was never implemented."

https://davidhencke.com/2023/08/30/labour-mp-takes-up-scandal-of-the-9-8-million-men-who-got-free-national-insurance-credits-while-women-got-nothing/
Quote from: LuverlyRita on Yesterday at 08:00:14 pm
Or perhaps they just want fair treatment?

"A Labour MP is challenging Mel Stride, the Work and Pensions Secretary, to  correct the imbalance  that allowed up to 9.8 million men to claim free national insurance contributions from the state while 50s born women were stopped from claiming anything.
<snip>
 Originally introduced in the 1980s by Margaret Thatcher and Sir Geoffrey Howe, the former Tory chancellor, to cut down the employment figures. men aged 60 got  auto credits  free national insurance payments- towards their state pension if they did not claim unemployment benefit.

Meant to be a temporary measure men could still claim this right up to 2018. Women born in the 1950s were promised to be able to claim this once the coalition government started raising the pension age from 60 to 66 but it was never implemented."

https://davidhencke.com/2023/08/30/labour-mp-takes-up-scandal-of-the-9-8-million-men-who-got-free-national-insurance-credits-while-women-got-nothing/
This is a very good post however ..
Quote from: Piggies in Blankies on Yesterday at 07:59:59 pm
Lots of emotive arguments about waspi women being your mothers etc

But thats nothing to do with what is deemed wrong. It was simply bringing womens pension ages in line with mens.

There was massive publicity when it was announced. I can hardly imagine how you could ever have missed it. 
Certainly  dont see how not getting a letter informing you of what had been on every news programme, current affairs show, radio broadcast and newspaper front page is worth £10k myself.

The state pension is after all a benefit and not a statutory  entitlement

Considering that we die before women, its shite that we have to wait longer to actually claim the state pension too.
Quote from: Santas robbed me shorts on Yesterday at 08:03:19 pm
Considering that we die before women, its shite that we have to wait longer to actually claim the state pension too.

The fact that these ladies are fucking crying makes me laugh. Everyone under 40 faces the prospect of potentially no state pension by retirement age. It's consistently gone up. Younger people will get fucked the most, as always in the modern era.

I'm 40 and have no plans for a state pension. I know I may be skint if I don't pull off an amazing career upturn. It is what it is.

Those protesting can fuck off. Their generation has more housing and savings than mine and those younger than me.

Older people, with triple lock pensions etc, need to deal with cost of living like the rest of us. That's society. That's socialism. Equality and no special treatment.

You've had the longest period of growth and prosperity to build your savings. Young people now are fucked in comparison. It'll be a nightmare in 30 years. The boomers have it easy and can shut up
