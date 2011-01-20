« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 148 149 150 151 152 [153]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 248181 times)

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,573
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6080 on: Today at 12:25:16 am »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Yesterday at 11:26:21 pm
Jeepers, I'd be on the fence at this stage - and I didn't vote for him!

I genuinely cannot fathom why so many people are so dissatisfied.

In no particular order and some of them are interrelated:

WFA debacle

Tax rises and the budget - Even though most people wont be impacted I suspect a lot of people dont realise they wont be, blaming it on the Tories hasnt worked

The economy - inflation has risen a bit, growth figures have been poor to date and the message of doom was overplayed and absolutely destroyed confidence

The press (even usually sympathetic papers like the i and Guardian) turned on him very quickly

He was never very popular to begin with

Swiftgate, Lord Ali and gifts

Small boats on the rise
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,220
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6081 on: Today at 01:23:53 am »
Quote from: LuverlyRita on December 15, 2024, 06:04:34 pm
Yet you defend politicians claiming for anything and everything  ::) There are some sizeable heating bills being paid to minted MPs.

I defend politicians claiming for anything and everything?

Er.. What?

Politicians like any other employees can claim for whatever the rules say they can. If you don't like the rules, change the rules. Not too hard a point to grasp?

Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Reform Ste 123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,043
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6082 on: Today at 01:56:38 am »
Starmer is the most boring politician Ive seen and seems to lack principles. Its the worst combination you can have in the current climate, so Im not surprised. On the other hand, he is ruthless, which can be a useful trait.

The current crop of politicians from all parties is terrible. When you look back at the last Labour government, they were intellectual giants with personality and wit. The current lot are either robotic or just not very good at politics.

They also need someone like Campbell, who could create convincing narratives and map out political strategies that resonate with the public. McFadden is obviously trying to do that, but he seems out of touch, judging by everything that has happened over the past six months.

Politics is all about timing, storytelling, and presenting a bigger picture. The  shit sums up the lack of political nous. Announcing it as the first budget scalp without offering any carrots alongside the stick was a major fuck up. It left an open goal, and they havent recovered since. The repeated resets only make them look pathetic.
« Last Edit: Today at 02:04:13 am by Reform Ste 123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,220
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6083 on: Today at 09:30:26 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 01:56:38 am
Starmer is the most boring politician Ive seen and seems to lack principles. Its the worst combination you can have in the current climate, so Im not surprised. On the other hand, he is ruthless, which can be a useful trait.

The current crop of politicians from all parties is terrible. When you look back at the last Labour government, they were intellectual giants with personality and wit. The current lot are either robotic or just not very good at politics.

They also need someone like Campbell, who could create convincing narratives and map out political strategies that resonate with the public. McFadden is obviously trying to do that, but he seems out of touch, judging by everything that has happened over the past six months.

Politics is all about timing, storytelling, and presenting a bigger picture. The  shit sums up the lack of political nous. Announcing it as the first budget scalp without offering any carrots alongside the stick was a major fuck up. It left an open goal, and they havent recovered since. The repeated resets only make them look pathetic.

What principles does he seem to lack?

For me Politics is making things better, addressing issues and fixing things. 'Timing, Storytelling and Presenting a bigger picture' just all sound like cobblers to me. Airy, fairy farty stuff that doesn't achieve anything.

People want to see changes in their life.

The Far Right want him out, the Reform Nazis want him out. Both for the same reasons, because they hate Labour and they hate any idea that the people of this country can be helped and respected. They want cannon-fodder and people with no rights, that aren't paid and work til they die while their rich masters get richer and richer. Neither party want the NHS - they want to give the whole lot to their American mates so that an 'insurance based model' can be brought in - the Tories have written fucking books about it. Reform have done presentation after presentation. And none of us know how deep that goes with the 'behind closed doors meetings'


People said that when Blair got in 'nothing changed'. Perhaps it didn't if you were comfortably well off and didn't desperately need the services that were fixed, brought back and made the country a much, much better place.

Since 2010, those services have been removed, curtailed, wrecked and generally fucked up. This country now, like under Thatcher is a horrible, desperate, depressing and nasty place.

Under Blair it became better. The hope is that under Labour it will become better.

But. It. Takes. Time. It took fourteen years of relentless shithousery to fuck the country as much as the Tories managed. The economy is also fucked and Brexit has fucked us even more in a world that looks destined to war. Going to take a long time for any party to address any of that.

It's like people expect fucking miracles. The Tories wrecked the place and morons are blaming that act on Labour.


Fuck me. The people in this country are depressingly stupid, but we knew that when Brexit happened. Our Human Rights and our NHS will be next.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online A scaleXtric DraeX Xmas

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,834
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6084 on: Today at 09:34:22 am »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Yesterday at 11:26:21 pm
Jeepers, I'd be on the fence at this stage - and I didn't vote for him!

I genuinely cannot fathom why so many people are so dissatisfied.

Because at least 50% of the country read, watch and listen to the toxic lying right wing media. See Brexit.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6085 on: Today at 09:56:09 am »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Yesterday at 11:26:21 pm
Jeepers, I'd be on the fence at this stage - and I didn't vote for him!

I genuinely cannot fathom why so many people are so dissatisfied.

Because his first big battle he tried to fight was against pensioners. The optics of taking money from some people who arent well off to save a very small percentage of whatever deficit they said exists is just terrible. It was a horrible way to start and you cant make a first impression twice. Since then the economy has had no kind of rebound under their leadership. Inflation is marginally higher, the economy is not growing and if youre pissing everybody off for no tangible gain it wont play well.
Logged

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6086 on: Today at 10:23:03 am »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 09:30:26 am
People said that when Blair got in 'nothing changed'. Perhaps it didn't if you were comfortably well off and didn't desperately need the services that were fixed, brought back and made the country a much, much better place.

Since 2010, those services have been removed, curtailed, wrecked and generally fucked up. This country now, like under Thatcher is a horrible, desperate, depressing and nasty place.

Under Blair it became better. The hope is that under Labour it will become better.

"They're all the same" is the only argument I've asked those on the left to refrain from, because that's the argument the Reformists thrive on (and one I've seen given by Reformists in my experience), the one they use to get support from across the spectrum. Yet I get stick for saying that no one's allowed to criticise Labour.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,314
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6087 on: Today at 10:36:25 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 09:56:09 am
Because his first big battle he tried to fight was against pensioners. The optics of taking money from some people who arent well off to save a very small percentage of whatever deficit they said exists is just terrible. It was a horrible way to start and you cant make a first impression twice. Since then the economy has had no kind of rebound under their leadership. Inflation is marginally higher, the economy is not growing and if youre pissing everybody off for no tangible gain it wont play well.

Despite pensioners being the most well-off age group?
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6088 on: Today at 10:45:05 am »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 10:36:25 am
Despite pensioners being the most well-off age group?

Its been done to death but a pensioner thats sat in a £750,000 house with a giant pension bares zero resemblance to one thats skint and makes choices between heating and eating and you know that.
Logged

Online smicer claus is coming to town

  • Negative, miserable sod!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,314
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6089 on: Today at 10:46:55 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:45:05 am
Its been done to death but a pensioner thats sat in a £750,000 house with a giant pension bares zero resemblance to one thats skint and makes choices between heating and eating and you know that.

And yet both should get winter fuel allowance? If they're "skint" they'll still get the allowance.
Logged

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,220
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6090 on: Today at 10:47:54 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:45:05 am
Its been done to death but a pensioner thats sat in a £750,000 house with a giant pension bares zero resemblance to one thats skint and makes choices between heating and eating and you know that.

And you are saying that Labour are targeting this group

" one thats skint and makes choices between heating and eating "


Can you please post the government pages that proves Labour are trying to force people to freeze and starve?
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,765
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6091 on: Today at 10:48:12 am »
Quote from: smicer claus is coming to town on Today at 10:46:55 am
And yet both should get winter fuel allowance?

Banging my head against a wall here. Labour didnt set the threshold high enough and doing them over to save crumbs in relative terms was just a horrible judgement call. Whoever decided it was good should be ashamed of themselves because they killed this government in its tracks before it even got started.
Logged

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6092 on: Today at 10:49:12 am »
It was an error that shows a mix of political stupidity and cruelty
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,573
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6093 on: Today at 10:50:26 am »
The point isnt the WFA policy, whether it was a good idea, a bad idea or a good idea poorly executed the point is its gone down badly with the public and has probably contributed a lot to the poor personal ratings for Starmer.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Elf MoFo

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,181
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6094 on: Today at 10:50:37 am »
My god this argument is boring, and it always seems to turn out that everyone basically agress with each other - Labour were right to cut WFA but should have had a higher threshold.
Logged

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,220
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6095 on: Today at 10:51:45 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:48:12 am
Banging my head against a wall here. Labour didnt set the threshold high enough and doing them over to save crumbs in relative terms was just a horrible judgement call. Whoever decided it was good should be ashamed of themselves because they killed this government in its tracks before it even got started.

So. Despite your initial claim, you are aren't arguing against the action taken, you are arguing about the grey area for those that are now being reviewed.

So we both agree. It was a good idea to stop billionaires getting the payment.

We also both agree that it's right that those that can't turn the heating on or put food on the table are getting further help.



Great. At least everyone agrees!  Merry Christmas. That was easy.


World Peace next!
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,220
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6096 on: Today at 10:52:56 am »
Quote from: Elf MoFo on Today at 10:50:37 am
My god this argument is boring, and it always seems to turn out that everyone basically agress with each other - Labour were right to cut WFA but should have had a higher threshold.


Yep. No idea why people keep bringing it up. It's just getting fucking weird at this point as everyone knows the actual reason and everyone knows the reviews and everyone knows the facts.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,144
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6097 on: Today at 10:53:49 am »
Quote from: Elf MoFo on Today at 10:50:37 am
My god this argument is boring, and it always seems to turn out that everyone basically agress with each other - Labour were right to cut WFA but should have had a higher threshold.

I love how we keep on revisiting it every few weeks  :butt
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,648
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6098 on: Today at 11:11:44 am »
Just want to throw a spanner in the works and say that I think benefits should be universal and any move away from that is a backwards step...

But that's not the argument you've all been having ;D
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,469
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6099 on: Today at 11:46:13 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:45:05 am
Its been done to death but a pensioner thats sat in a £750,000 house with a giant pension bares zero resemblance to one thats skint and makes choices between heating and eating and you know that.

How many millions of working age families are living in what you've described there?  (Apart form the pension bit of course)
« Last Edit: Today at 11:48:16 am by stewil007 »
Logged

Offline Jólaköttur

  • Missing an asterisk - no, wait sorry, that's his rusty starfish..... RAWK Apple fanboy. Hedley Lamarr's bestest mate. Has done nothing incredible ever.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 75,220
  • Asterisks baby!
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6100 on: Today at 11:47:46 am »
Quote from: Lusty on Today at 11:11:44 am
Just want to throw a spanner in the works and say that I think benefits should be universal and any move away from that is a backwards step...

But that's not the argument you've all been having ;D

If that came in, I'd have no objections - it sounds like a great idea and appears to work.

It gets rid of red tape and the sheer expense of legal battles with those accidentally or intentionally defrauding. Everyone gets everything and we go from there.

Doesn't sound like it should work, but it does.
Logged
Quote from: tubby on Today at 12:45:53 pm

They both went in high, that's factually correct, both tried to play the ball at height.  Doku with his foot, Mac Allister with his chest.

Offline Sangria

  • In trying to be right ends up wrong without fail
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,605
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6101 on: Today at 11:50:46 am »
Quote from: Jólaköttur on Today at 11:47:46 am
If that came in, I'd have no objections - it sounds like a great idea and appears to work.

It gets rid of red tape and the sheer expense of legal battles with those accidentally or intentionally defrauding. Everyone gets everything and we go from there.

Doesn't sound like it should work, but it does.

The voters make it not work.
Logged
"i just dont think (Lucas is) that type of player that Kenny wants"
Vidocq, 20 January 2011

http://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=267148.msg8032258#msg8032258

Online Santa couldn't find his reindeer

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,166
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6102 on: Today at 11:56:10 am »
Quote from: stewil007 on Today at 11:46:13 am
How many millions of working age families are living in what you've described there?  (Apart form the pension bit of course)

I dont understand the point your making however the pensioner bit is relevant - If you are old the importance of being warm is increased
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Pages: 1 ... 148 149 150 151 152 [153]   Go Up
« previous next »
 