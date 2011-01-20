Starmer is the most boring politician Ive seen and seems to lack principles. Its the worst combination you can have in the current climate, so Im not surprised. On the other hand, he is ruthless, which can be a useful trait.



The current crop of politicians from all parties is terrible. When you look back at the last Labour government, they were intellectual giants with personality and wit. The current lot are either robotic or just not very good at politics.



They also need someone like Campbell, who could create convincing narratives and map out political strategies that resonate with the public. McFadden is obviously trying to do that, but he seems out of touch, judging by everything that has happened over the past six months.



Politics is all about timing, storytelling, and presenting a bigger picture. The shit sums up the lack of political nous. Announcing it as the first budget scalp without offering any carrots alongside the stick was a major fuck up. It left an open goal, and they havent recovered since. The repeated resets only make them look pathetic.



What principles does he seem to lack?For me Politics is making things better, addressing issues and fixing things. 'Timing, Storytelling and Presenting a bigger picture' just all sound like cobblers to me. Airy, fairy farty stuff that doesn't achieve anything.People want to see changes in their life.The Far Right want him out, the Reform Nazis want him out. Both for the same reasons, because they hate Labour and they hate any idea that the people of this country can be helped and respected. They want cannon-fodder and people with no rights, that aren't paid and work til they die while their rich masters get richer and richer. Neither party want the NHS - they want to give the whole lot to their American mates so that an 'insurance based model' can be brought in - the Tories have written fucking books about it. Reform have done presentation after presentation. And none of us know how deep that goes with the 'behind closed doors meetings'People said that when Blair got in 'nothing changed'. Perhaps it didn't if you were comfortably well off and didn't desperately need the services that were fixed, brought back and made the country a much, much better place.Since 2010, those services have been removed, curtailed, wrecked and generally fucked up. This country now, like under Thatcher is a horrible, desperate, depressing and nasty place.Under Blair it became better. The hope is that under Labour it will become better.But. It. Takes. Time. It took fourteen years of relentless shithousery to fuck the country as much as the Tories managed. The economy is also fucked and Brexit has fucked us even more in a world that looks destined to war. Going to take a long time for any party to address any of that.It's like people expect fucking miracles. The Tories wrecked the place and morons are blaming that act on Labour.Fuck me. The people in this country are depressingly stupid, but we knew that when Brexit happened. Our Human Rights and our NHS will be next.