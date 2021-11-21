Starmer is the most boring politician Ive seen and seems to lack principles. Its the worst combination you can have in the current climate, so Im not surprised. On the other hand, he is ruthless, which can be a useful trait.



The current crop of politicians from all parties is terrible. When you look back at the last Labour government, they were intellectual giants with personality and wit. The current lot are either robotic or just not very good at politics.



They also need someone like Campbell, who could create convincing narratives and map out political strategies that resonate with the public. McFadden is obviously trying to do that, but he seems out of touch, judging by everything that has happened over the past six months.



Politics is all about timing, storytelling, and presenting a bigger picture. The shit sums up the lack of political nous. Announcing it as the first budget scalp without offering any carrots alongside the stick was a major fuck up. It left an open goal, and they havent recovered since. The repeated resets only make them look pathetic.