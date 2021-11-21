« previous next »
New UK Government

Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Yesterday at 11:26:21 pm
Jeepers, I'd be on the fence at this stage - and I didn't vote for him!

I genuinely cannot fathom why so many people are so dissatisfied.

In no particular order and some of them are interrelated:

WFA debacle

Tax rises and the budget - Even though most people wont be impacted I suspect a lot of people dont realise they wont be, blaming it on the Tories hasnt worked

The economy - inflation has risen a bit, growth figures have been poor to date and the message of doom was overplayed and absolutely destroyed confidence

The press (even usually sympathetic papers like the i and Guardian) turned on him very quickly

He was never very popular to begin with

Swiftgate, Lord Ali and gifts

Small boats on the rise
Quote from: LuverlyRita on December 15, 2024, 06:04:34 pm
Yet you defend politicians claiming for anything and everything  ::) There are some sizeable heating bills being paid to minted MPs.

I defend politicians claiming for anything and everything?

Er.. What?

Politicians like any other employees can claim for whatever the rules say they can. If you don't like the rules, change the rules. Not too hard a point to grasp?

Starmer is the most boring politician Ive seen and seems to lack principles. Its the worst combination you can have in the current climate, so Im not surprised. On the other hand, he is ruthless, which can be a useful trait.

The current crop of politicians from all parties is terrible. When you look back at the last Labour government, they were intellectual giants with personality and wit. The current lot are either robotic or just not very good at politics.

They also need someone like Campbell, who could create convincing narratives and map out political strategies that resonate with the public. McFadden is obviously trying to do that, but he seems out of touch, judging by everything that has happened over the past six months.

Politics is all about timing, storytelling, and presenting a bigger picture. The  shit sums up the lack of political nous. Announcing it as the first budget scalp without offering any carrots alongside the stick was a major fuck up. It left an open goal, and they havent recovered since. The repeated resets only make them look pathetic.
