Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6040 on: Today at 01:45:57 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:42:08 pm
You not going to address the failure of wealth taxes to raise much elsewhere then or just jumping straight to saying I'm lying?

Every little may indeed help but we aren't looking for a "little" from what I can see of the UK at present, if we wanted to actually make a real difference to people, I would say more parts of the state are broken than working at present.

Anyway I think I will save my breath and drop out thanks.

Lying to say people dont want to pay more tax.

Yeah maybe best you drop out  :wave
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6041 on: Today at 01:54:11 pm »
Well clearly lots of very rich people don't want to pay more tax, (although I'm sure some do - or at least would accept it without trying every last method to avoid it). But that's still not a reason not to try it, at this juncture?

Companies that make vast profits from basic needs (water, energy, transport) or from avoiding proper taxation (Google, Microsoft, Amazon etc.) simply have to be taken on and made to pay fair shares, otherwise persuading the ordinary citizen to contribute just looks like more of the same, and plays into the hands of the right, every time.

Labour have finally got back into power at the most desperate time, really. The mismanagement of over a decade of Tory cuts and grift, the increasingly dangerous and expensive effects of accelerating climate change, the huge wealth transfer that has left ordinary people angry and prone to wild voting swings, the rise in major global conflicts... and a totally broken infrastructure. It's such an unenviable task.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6042 on: Today at 02:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 01:45:57 pm
Lying to say people dont want to pay more tax.

Yeah maybe best you drop out  :wave

"Britons saying public services are bad, but they aren't willing to pay more to fix them"

https://yougov.co.uk/politics/articles/50820-britons-say-public-services-are-bad-but-they-arent-willing-to-pay-more-to-fix-them

Astounding arrogance from you as usual, you should probably apologise for calling him a liar
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6043 on: Today at 02:12:54 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:06:00 pm
"Britons saying public services are bad, but they aren't willing to pay more to fix them"

https://yougov.co.uk/politics/articles/50820-britons-say-public-services-are-bad-but-they-arent-willing-to-pay-more-to-fix-them

Astounding arrogance from you as usual, you should probably apologise for calling him a liar

I will because the better word to use was my original word of false, rather than lies, however he wanted to drop out before I used that word
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6044 on: Today at 02:14:37 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 01:15:53 pm
It seems all your posts contain this message

A while ago Sangria wanted to launch another attack on the left so he posted an article or letter, featuring hate fulled bigot JK Rowling, stating that billionaires wanted to pay more tax.

WTF? Why am I being dragged in?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6045 on: Today at 02:16:00 pm »
I coulod easily pay less tax, but go for paying the maximum, its an emotive subjevt

I even paid more taxes than I legally could have when I didnt live in UK

Im not alone in this

The best way to get people to happily pay more is fir those who are richer to be seen to pay more.



Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6046 on: Today at 02:21:08 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 01:23:36 pm
Yes some rich people stick out a PR puff piece saying "we want to pay more tax", maybe if they all did it and followed through on it I might pay more attention.

Maybe the UK will break the trend and actually raise loads of money from a wealth tax, but nobody else has had much luck with it so far, for all the hype around it.

Kind of sad that any tax rises tend to raise less than expected because of good old "behavioural changes", even the 50% tax band for high earners didn't raise much on any numbers I saw.

I was wondering where I'd posted a letter from Rowling and others saying that they wanted to pay more tax, as I was a sceptic about rich people as a whole wanting to pay more tax. IIRC I don't think I did, contrary to some people's claims. My only comment about Rowling and tax was that it was a rarity for rich people like Rowling to pay their due tax (in accordance with my scepticism about rich people paying tax), and thus people shouldn't expect that to be the norm and to raise huge amounts that way.

IIRC it was a believer in the willingness of rich people to pay that posted an open letter from Rowling and co that expressed a willingness to pay more tax. I was always a sceptic about that route of getting more taxmoney.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6047 on: Today at 02:24:03 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:21:08 pm
I was wondering where I'd posted a letter from Rowling and others saying that they wanted to pay more tax, as I was a sceptic about rich people as a whole wanting to pay more tax. IIRC I don't think I did, contrary to some people's claims. My only comment about Rowling and tax was that it was a rarity for rich people like Rowling to pay their due tax (in accordance with my scepticism about rich people paying tax), and thus people shouldn't expect that to be the norm and to raise huge amounts that way.

IIRC it was a believer in the willingness of rich people to pay that posted an open letter from Rowling and co that expressed a willingness to pay more tax. I was always a sceptic about that route of getting more taxmoney.

It was in the Labour thread, she was getting shit from the left about her transphobia and you chimed in with something like - The left should like her because she wants the rich to pay more. 
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6048 on: Today at 02:28:23 pm »
Quote from: Santa couldn't find his reindeer on Today at 02:24:03 pm
It was in the Labour thread, she was getting shit from the left about her transphobia and you chimed in with something like - The left should like her because she wants the rich to pay more. 

"I have no idea where to stand on gender critical issues, not understanding it myself. But I do appreciate those of the rich who pay everything they're supposed to, when so many don't, especially when they want to pay more."

That's the precise quote. That's a fair distance from saying that the rich are willing to pay more.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6049 on: Today at 02:31:36 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:28:23 pm
"I have no idea where to stand on gender critical issues, not understanding it myself. But I do appreciate those of the rich who pay everything they're supposed to, when so many don't, especially when they want to pay more."

That's the precise quote. That's a fair distance from saying that the rich are willing to pay more.

Its a coalition of rich people wanting to pay more
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6050 on: Today at 02:34:29 pm »
The rich find ways around paying tax because the laws offer too many loopholes; the consequences for being caught are too weak; and enforcement is too underfunded.

Bring in draconian tax compliance laws:

1) Make every UK citizen pay UK tax on all income, regardless of where in the world that income arises or where they are resident (Any tax paid to another another country can be deducted from the UK tax bill). You don't want to pay it; relinquish your UK citizenship (have a law that prevents you obtaining it again, ever)

2) Everyone must make a total income declaration each year. Failing to include any income (over a certain level) becomes a criminal offence. For under-declared income above a certain level (£25k? £50k?) leads to an automatic prison sentences and order to seize assets if the tax shortfall is not paid within a [short] period of time.

3) Employ thousands extra Inland Revenue investigators to ensure enforcement.

4) Force British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies to provide financial and corporate ownership information when requested.


Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6051 on: Today at 02:37:12 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 02:34:29 pm
The rich find ways around paying tax because the laws offer too many loopholes; the consequences for being caught are too weak; and enforcement is too underfunded.

Bring in draconian tax compliance laws:

1) Make every UK citizen pay UK tax on all income, regardless of where in the world that income arises or where they are resident (Any tax paid to another another country can be deducted from the UK tax bill). You don't want to pay it; relinquish your UK citizenship (have a law that prevents you obtaining it again, ever)

2) Everyone must make a total income declaration each year. Failing to include any income (over a certain level) becomes a criminal offence. For under-declared income above a certain level (£25k? £50k?) leads to an automatic prison sentences and order to seize assets if the tax shortfall is not paid within a [short] period of time.

3) Employ thousands extra Inland Revenue investigators to ensure enforcement.

4) Force British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies to provide financial and corporate ownership information when requested.

That shoukd be a given,

Start a narrative of the rich being pusued and it changes attitudes

However the first notable victims of the goverrnment were pensions on £219 a week

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6052 on: Today at 02:41:04 pm »
Quote from: Lidls Christmas Reserve Port on Today at 02:34:29 pm
The rich find ways around paying tax because the laws offer too many loopholes; the consequences for being caught are too weak; and enforcement is too underfunded.

Bring in draconian tax compliance laws:

1) Make every UK citizen pay UK tax on all income, regardless of where in the world that income arises or where they are resident (Any tax paid to another another country can be deducted from the UK tax bill). You don't want to pay it; relinquish your UK citizenship (have a law that prevents you obtaining it again, ever)

2) Everyone must make a total income declaration each year. Failing to include any income (over a certain level) becomes a criminal offence. For under-declared income above a certain level (£25k? £50k?) leads to an automatic prison sentences and order to seize assets if the tax shortfall is not paid within a [short] period of time.

3) Employ thousands extra Inland Revenue investigators to ensure enforcement.

4) Force British Overseas Territories and Crown Dependencies to provide financial and corporate ownership information when requested.

I don't expect that to make that much difference. Hence I'm willing for people at the bottom, like myself, to pay that bit more. It would be nice if people higher up who say, "I'm willing to pay more if others are", don't demonise those at the bottom who aren't as fortunate as them. Unlike retiree landlords, my willingness to pay more (as a minimum wage slave struggling with his rent) isn't dependent on what happens above me.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6053 on: Today at 02:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Sangria on Today at 02:14:37 pm
WTF? Why am I being dragged in?


Bloody Sangria waltzing into arguments when he bloody did nothing

Mutter.. mutter.. mutter :D
