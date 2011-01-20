Well clearly lots of very rich people don't want to pay more tax, (although I'm sure some do - or at least would accept it without trying every last method to avoid it). But that's still not a reason not to try it, at this juncture?



Companies that make vast profits from basic needs (water, energy, transport) or from avoiding proper taxation (Google, Microsoft, Amazon etc.) simply have to be taken on and made to pay fair shares, otherwise persuading the ordinary citizen to contribute just looks like more of the same, and plays into the hands of the right, every time.



Labour have finally got back into power at the most desperate time, really. The mismanagement of over a decade of Tory cuts and grift, the increasingly dangerous and expensive effects of accelerating climate change, the huge wealth transfer that has left ordinary people angry and prone to wild voting swings, the rise in major global conflicts... and a totally broken infrastructure. It's such an unenviable task.