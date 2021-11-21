That was an absolute fuck up by the government, they used so much political capital on the WFA (and saving very little) that it will now be impossible to do anything with the triple lock at the next election which means another 9 years of it, swallowing up ever increasing shares of government spending.
Not sure it would have made any difference, the outrage machine when anyone loses anything is now deafening, any change to the triple lock would have always been attacked rabidly, its somehow seen as some ancient benefit to be preserved now.
We can't complain about the govt not offering radical solutions when the population has made it pretty fucking clear it doesn't want radical solutions.
Labour didn't tie itself in knots over taxation before the election because it felt like making govt really difficult for itself either, I imagine they were getting that message loud and clear out of its focus groups, its even there in polling if you really dig a bit.