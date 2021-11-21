« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 245791 times)

Online Ma Vie en Rouge

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6000 on: Today at 08:43:47 am »
Massively reduce which regulations, out of interest?

And the Tories were busy deliberately letting the NHS fall apart so that they could justify privatising more of it.

Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6001 on: Today at 08:45:49 am »
People were actually criticising Labour about a month ago for deregulation :lmao can we make our minds up about what we're criticising them for please?
Offline Hark the Howard Angels Sing

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6002 on: Today at 08:48:16 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:45:49 am
People were actually criticising Labour about a month ago for deregulation :lmao can we make our minds up about what we're criticising them for please?

Well the Home Counties nimbies arent keen on the latest round of deregulation
Offline Reform Ste 123

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6003 on: Today at 08:52:47 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:41:37 am
Labour have always said the pain economically is going to be front loaded in their term, they've been in power less than 6 months but yeah sure its all fucked and they're going to continue fucking it  ::)

Also LOL at the Tories throwing money at the NHS
they did the last few years,  the percentage of GDP  compared to the NHS budget skyrocketed from 2000. It went from around 4.5 in the 90s to about to about 7.6% in 2009.. The Tories left office with it at 10.9 percent. Even in 2019 pre pandemic it was at 7.2 percent, again still higher than the majority of NHS history. Its need a total reform fit for the 21st century.

And they have said it would be front loaded, but the OBR have said growth will remain the same over the life time of the parliament, the budget will hurt wage growth and increase inflation.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6004 on: Today at 08:57:14 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 08:52:47 am
they did the last few years,  the percentage of GDP the NHS skyrocketed from 2000. It went from around 4.5 in the 90,s to about to about 7.6% in 2009.. The Tories left office with it at 10.9 percent.

Of course its going up against GDP when GDP has been falling like you've been telling everyone! Sure they've been throwing money at it though, must explain why it works so well...the NHS was underfunded to the point of failure for the exact reason Ma Vie en Rouge has said! They underfunded it for a decade and a few years of above average spending as an election bung to the public will never change that fact.
Offline Reform Ste 123

« Reply #6005 on: Today at 09:04:01 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 08:57:14 am
Of course its going up against GDP when GDP has been falling like you've been telling everyone! Sure they've been throwing money at it though, must explain why it works so well...the NHS was underfunded to the point of failure for the exact reason Ma Vie en Rouge has said! They underfunded it for a decade and a few years of above average spending as an election bung to the public will never change that fact.
the NHS wasnt underfunded, its suffering from a decade of inefficiency, low productivity, low capital spending (I.e spending to create efficiency), lack of reform and funding of the GP sector. Currently its a failing organisation, and you dont fix an organisation that is failing, by pumping more money with the same systems.
Online west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6006 on: Today at 09:06:57 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 07:59:48 am
GDP down 0.1% again. Squeaky bum time for ol Reeves.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cq5lw84w1yeo

Shell be out of the job by the end of next year is my prediction.

On a positive note low growth usually helps encourage interest rate cuts.
Online west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6007 on: Today at 09:25:18 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 09:04:01 am
the NHS wasnt underfunded, its suffering from a decade of inefficiency, low productivity, low capital spending (I.e spending to create efficiency), lack of reform and funding of the GP sector. Currently its a failing organisation, and you dont fix an organisation that is failing, by pumping more money with the same systems.

NHS capital expenditure absolutely plummeted under the Tories, its literally crashed. You can get away with it for a year without too much impact but after a decade it will definitely impact productivity if your facilities, tooling, IT isnt being maintained and refreshed peoples output will suffer. In 2009 NHS capital expenditure it was about 0.55% of GDP by 2011 it had failed to 0.3% and stayed there until the pandemic.
Offline JP!

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6008 on: Today at 09:29:34 am »
Saying the UK government should ditch the triple lock when ditching winter fuel payments resulted in caterwauling heard from space is quite something.

Face it, like it or not, the British public don't want 'radical' solutions. You only have to look at this ridiculous shit over inheritance tax when it affects a handful of farmers to know that.
Online Lisan Al Gaib

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6009 on: Today at 09:34:46 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 09:04:01 am
the NHS wasnt underfunded, its suffering from a decade of inefficiency, low productivity, low capital spending (I.e spending to create efficiency), lack of reform and funding of the GP sector. Currently its a failing organisation, and you dont fix an organisation that is failing, by pumping more money with the same systems.

You genuinely have no idea what you're talking about here and no one is going to change your mind. A decade of below inflation funding from the Tories added to what WLR has said was not a sign of the NHS being funded adequately. Just because they've tried to catch up in the last few years because of how much of a mess it is doesn't mean they funded it adequately.
Online filopastry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6010 on: Today at 09:52:36 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:29:34 am
Saying the UK government should ditch the triple lock when ditching winter fuel payments resulted in caterwauling heard from space is quite something.

Face it, like it or not, the British public don't want 'radical' solutions. You only have to look at this ridiculous shit over inheritance tax when it affects a handful of farmers to know that.

Sadly all too true.

The sad thing everyone agrees the country is pretty fucked and that "something must be done", but nobody particularly wants that "something" to cost them anything.
Online west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6011 on: Today at 09:53:44 am »
Quote from: JP! on Today at 09:29:34 am
Saying the UK government should ditch the triple lock when ditching winter fuel payments resulted in caterwauling heard from space is quite something.

Face it, like it or not, the British public don't want 'radical' solutions. You only have to look at this ridiculous shit over inheritance tax when it affects a handful of farmers to know that.

That was an absolute fuck up by the government, they used so much political capital on the WFA (and saving very little) that it will now be impossible to do anything with the triple lock at the next election which means another 9 years of it, swallowing up ever increasing shares of government spending.
Online west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6012 on: Today at 09:56:30 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:52:36 am
Sadly all too true.

The sad thing everyone agrees the country is pretty fucked and that "something must be done", but nobody particularly wants that "something" to cost them anything.

I said it before and Ill say it again, decent public services are not a god given right, people seem to think they will just get better because they have to get better but things dont work that way.
Online filopastry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6013 on: Today at 09:58:35 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:53:44 am
That was an absolute fuck up by the government, they used so much political capital on the WFA (and saving very little) that it will now be impossible to do anything with the triple lock at the next election which means another 9 years of it, swallowing up ever increasing shares of government spending.

Not sure it would have made any difference, the outrage machine when anyone loses anything is now deafening, any change to the triple lock would have always been attacked rabidly, its somehow seen as some ancient benefit to be preserved now.

We can't complain about the govt not offering radical solutions when the population has made it pretty fucking clear it doesn't want radical solutions.

Labour didn't tie itself in knots over taxation before the election because it felt like making govt really difficult for itself either, I imagine they were getting that message loud and clear out of its focus groups, its even there in polling if you really dig a bit.
Online west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6014 on: Today at 10:01:28 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:58:35 am
Not sure it would have made any difference, the outrage machine when anyone loses anything is now deafening, any change to the triple lock would have always been attacked rabidly, its somehow seen as some ancient benefit to be preserved now.

We can't complain about the govt not offering radical solutions when the population has made it pretty fucking clear it doesn't want radical solutions.

Labour didn't tie itself in knots over taxation before the election because it felt like making govt really difficult for itself either, I imagine they were getting that message loud and clear out of its focus groups, its even there in polling if you really dig a bit.

I was thinking about this earlier, for all the talk of radical solutions being needed on here has this country ever voted for a radical government other than 1945?

Edit: there were some radical Liberal governments in the early 1900s I suppose.
Online filopastry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #6015 on: Today at 10:09:21 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:01:28 am
I was thinking about this earlier, for all the talk of radical solutions being needed on here has this country ever voted for a radical government other than 1945?

Edit: there were some radical Liberal governments in the early 1900s I suppose.

You could say the Thatcher govt was radical in its own way, but by my recollection more radical in govt than it campaigned on being in 1979, but that govt could well have lost the next GE against a less radical/more united opposition.
