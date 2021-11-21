Labour have always said the pain economically is going to be front loaded in their term, they've been in power less than 6 months but yeah sure its all fucked and they're going to continue fucking it



Also LOL at the Tories throwing money at the NHS



they did the last few years, the percentage of GDP compared to the NHS budget skyrocketed from 2000. It went from around 4.5 in the 90s to about to about 7.6% in 2009.. The Tories left office with it at 10.9 percent. Even in 2019 pre pandemic it was at 7.2 percent, again still higher than the majority of NHS history. Its need a total reform fit for the 21st century.And they have said it would be front loaded, but the OBR have said growth will remain the same over the life time of the parliament, the budget will hurt wage growth and increase inflation.