https://www.bbc.com/news/articles/ceqlnrgjr79o



Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said she recognised that "affordability is really important to people" but that people were "willing to pay for a good service".



So even when itís nationalised we will continue to have some of the most ridiculous prices in the world. But hey the service will be fantastic.





On more positive news the 13000 extra police sounds fantastic, too bad we donít have the prison capacity to make use of it. The Tories well and truly fucked the county.



Its true to a point that people will be happy to pay if the service is exemplary.....its having to pay when its shite, thats the real issue.One of the way, you would think we could do as a country is look at who we are sending to prison and why and if custodial sentences can be replaced by community services. I would especially like to see the introduction of 'ironic' community services.....be racist - help out the black community, be homophobic - help out in the LGBQTA+ community, Nigel Frottage - work in the kitchens/toilet block of an immigrant hostel.....that sort of thing