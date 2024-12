Do you think the average voter will care (or even know). I think you are being very naive.



Make no mistake, Musk is coming for Labour and our democracy. Thery need to change laws now and declare X for what it is, and come off it.



If people donít/wont care then what makes you think this would help Frottage if people are so disinterested? As for how would people know, because if Musk were to give Frottage $100 million it would be everywhere, and an almighty stick to best Frottage with. Iíd love to see how he squares taking $100 million from a foreigner with taking back control of our democracy from foreigners as Brexit was supposed to do, taking on the establishment by taking $100 million from the richest man on the planet whose best mate is the most powerful man on the planet, taking $100 million from a company that pays next to nothing tax in the UK, I just donít see how even Frottage can square any of those contradictions.And Iím making no mistake, I see exactly what Musk wants to do, I just donít think it will work the way he and Frottage hope it will.