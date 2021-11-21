You can be the most pro immigration person in the world and you will find this literally impossible to defend. From a security, health, educational and societal stand point this level of immigration is a disaster. You can save your charts showing immigrants are a net economic gain for the UK. Its totally pointless if you dont spend it on improving your capabilities to integrate all these people and still provide good services and a safe nation for the people already here.
Going forwards Labour have to really tighten the conditions to claim asylum here, it needs to be extreme danger for someone to claim and if that upsets a minority of the nation its tough really. We need years to build up if they want immigration to be that high. Schools, hospitals and homes arent built overnight. Doctors, teachers, security personnel etc arent trained in a short time. Its time to get tough because if Labour dont fix this it will sink the UK.