« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 230831 times)

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,667
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5600 on: Today at 07:36:23 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 06:48:33 am
The timing of it was fucking bizarre, the new goverment of mauritius  before they where elected didn't like the deal, Republicans didn't want the deal, the Tories didn't want the deal.

You would sort of think for these long term, national security and foreign policy deals there would be a bipartisan approach. Hell  even the people of chagos didn't want/wasn't involved in the deal.p

Now just a month or so later it's looking like it's egg on starmers face.

Republicans dont get much of a say as they arent in government.  Tories started this process in 2022 (Cleverly).

https://www.ft.com/content/ee637c3a-42f4-418d-a8f6-753f77128ec8
Logged

Offline Reform Ste 123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,002
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5601 on: Today at 10:21:21 am »
720 thousand have immigrated into the country the the past year. They also revised the figures of the previous peak(Tories said 760k, in reality it was 920k)

These numbers are bonkers.the Tories where/ are a fucking joke.

Beyond me how anyone can claim this isn't an issue, the combined totals of Manchesters and Liverpools populations added to the country in a 12 month period. Where are the new hospitals, schools, roads to support this? madness.

Its also a bit deceptive saying its had a 20% drop. Its a 20% drop on an increased revised figure. But the Tories totally failed.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:28:28 am by Reform Ste 123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5602 on: Today at 10:23:42 am »
In a country that takes 40 years to build anything its no surprise infrastructure is buckling. We simply do not have anything like the capabilities to accept this many people.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,460
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5603 on: Today at 10:38:55 am »
Thats pretty mind blowing, nearly a million people in a single year.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,918
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5604 on: Today at 10:45:14 am »
Yep it is an issue. I am very, very pro migration but I have seen first hand examples of it having a huge pressure on our services. Labour has to reduce it.

No doubt however the 25k who come on boats will be blamed for this.
Logged

Offline Reform Ste 123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,002
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5605 on: Today at 10:47:41 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 10:45:14 am
Yep it is an issue. I am very, very pro migration but I have seen first hand examples of it having a huge pressure on our services. Labour has to reduce it.

No doubt however the 25k who come on boats will be blamed for this.
the Tories and the right wing media have used the boats as a distraction to the far bigger legal migration numbers.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5606 on: Today at 10:48:09 am »
You can be the most pro immigration person in the world and you will find this literally impossible to defend. From a security, health, educational and societal stand point this level of immigration is a disaster. You can save your charts showing immigrants are a net economic gain for the UK. Its totally pointless if you dont spend it on improving your capabilities to integrate all these people and still provide good services and a safe nation for the people already here.

Going forwards Labour have to really tighten the conditions to claim asylum here, it needs to be extreme danger for someone to claim and if that upsets a minority of the nation its tough really. We need years to build up if they want immigration to be that high. Schools, hospitals and homes arent built overnight. Doctors, teachers, security personnel etc arent trained in a short time. Its time to get tough because if Labour dont fix this it will sink the UK.
Logged

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,958
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5607 on: Today at 10:48:56 am »
It's one of the things I'm finding really strange about the government at the moment as they've actually been setting records for deportations of those who haven't been granted asylum in the country. Dan Hodges in the Daily Mail has even been writing about it, why aren't they shouting from the rooftops about it?!
Logged

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,180
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5608 on: Today at 10:50:04 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:23:42 am
In a country that takes 40 years to build anything its no surprise infrastructure is buckling. We simply do not have anything like the capabilities to accept this many people.

But probably don't have the capability (or money) to build infrastructure without immigration. That's the Catch 22.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,460
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5609 on: Today at 10:51:53 am »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 10:48:09 am
You can be the most pro immigration person in the world and you will find this literally impossible to defend. From a security, health, educational and societal stand point this level of immigration is a disaster. You can save your charts showing immigrants are a net economic gain for the UK. Its totally pointless if you dont spend it on improving your capabilities to integrate all these people and still provide good services and a safe nation for the people already here.

Going forwards Labour have to really tighten the conditions to claim asylum here, it needs to be extreme danger for someone to claim and if that upsets a minority of the nation its tough really. We need years to build up if they want immigration to be that high. Schools, hospitals and homes arent built overnight. Doctors, teachers, security personnel etc arent trained in a short time. Its time to get tough because if Labour dont fix this it will sink the UK.

Not sure why your worrying about asylum rules when they make up about 5% of the numbers, Id worry about the other 95% who come here with visas as students, dependents and workers
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Libertine

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,180
  • Nothing behind me, everything ahead of me
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5610 on: Today at 10:52:33 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:48:56 am
It's one of the things I'm finding really strange about the government at the moment as they've actually been setting records for deportations of those who haven't been granted asylum in the country. Dan Hodges in the Daily Mail has even been writing about it, why aren't they shouting from the rooftops about it?!

@jonfeatonby.bsky.social‬
The new asylum stats show the impact of the Labour government unblocking the asylum system. More initial interviews took place in both August & September than during the last government's backlog clearance. In June there were 1,157 interviews - August there were 10,327 and September 11,540.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,918
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5611 on: Today at 10:53:44 am »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 10:48:56 am
It's one of the things I'm finding really strange about the government at the moment as they've actually been setting records for deportations of those who haven't been granted asylum in the country. Dan Hodges in the Daily Mail has even been writing about it, why aren't they shouting from the rooftops about it?!

They are not the issue so to speak. That will have minimal impact on numbers. Its the legal migration thats pushing this.
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5612 on: Today at 10:56:44 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:51:53 am
Not sure why your worrying about asylum rules when they make up about 5% of the numbers, Id worry about the other 95% who come here with visas as students, dependents and workers

To be fair the Tories did try to tackle dependents and it was deeply unpopular when they did. Anything theyve done wouldnt have been reflected yet too. Students is tricky to tackle because theyre a goldmine to universities that are already nailed to the wall. Not sure what you do about workers other than forcing native unemployed people to retrain and or do these jobs.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,460
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5613 on: Today at 10:59:01 am »
Labour are planning on building 300,000 houses a year on average for 5 years, average house has 2.2 people living in it, so thats housing for say 660k people, but more than that are coming into the country each year so were running to go backwards.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,918
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5614 on: Today at 11:00:01 am »
The initial jump to 750k a few years ago was due to the Ukranians and people from Hong Kong. That made up the bulk of the numbers. Will have to see the break down by nationality this time. I know a lot of Indians have been coming.
Logged

Online stewil007

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,447
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5615 on: Today at 11:03:01 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:59:01 am
Labour are planning on building 300,000 houses a year on average for 5 years, average house has 2.2 people living in it, so thats housing for say 660k people, but more than that are coming into the country each year so were running to go backwards.

Just goes to show that the existing stock needs to be dealt with also
Logged

Offline Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,638
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5616 on: Today at 11:03:26 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:59:01 am
Labour are planning on building 300,000 houses a year on average for 5 years, average house has 2.2 people living in it, so thats housing for say 660k people, but more than that are coming into the country each year so were running to go backwards.

And even thats way higher than the current numbers being built and requires a huge jump. Wheres that Labour coming from to build near 100,000 extra places a year? This is why I say this will take years to fix. Immigration needs to run well below 300,000 for a long time to enable us to catch up. Is that going to happen? No chance. Were in a world of pain to be honest.
Logged

Offline Elf MoFo

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,119
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5617 on: Today at 11:06:19 am »
I've always thought the government (WM and Holyrood) could do a lot to mitigate migration effects by putting much more effort into spreading it out - encourage investment elsewhere.

Up here in Aberdeen the population has been static or declined for a long time. Meanwhile London and the SE balloons.

Build better infrastructure to make it less isolated and it would help to encourage more people and businesses to base themselves here.

Same applies to many other places.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,460
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5618 on: Today at 11:16:01 am »
Quote from: Elf MoFo on Today at 11:06:19 am
I've always thought the government (WM and Holyrood) could do a lot to mitigate migration effects by putting much more effort into spreading it out - encourage investment elsewhere.

Up here in Aberdeen the population has been static or declined for a long time. Meanwhile London and the SE balloons.

Build better infrastructure to make it less isolated and it would help to encourage more people and businesses to base themselves here.

Same applies to many other places.

I dont think it will work, immigrants follow other immigrants, thats how its always been, its just easier, there might be friends or family already in the SE, theres already established communities, less prejudice, easier to find work with people from back home sometimes
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,460
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5619 on: Today at 11:26:04 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:00:01 am
The initial jump to 750k a few years ago was due to the Ukranians and people from Hong Kong. That made up the bulk of the numbers. Will have to see the break down by nationality this time. I know a lot of Indians have been coming.

Theres always a lot of Indians coming and there always will be, we've been coming here in numbers since the 60's, and we will keep on coming one way or another, be that as doctors and nurses, IT workers, marrying someone from back home or a questionable asylum claim. 
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 869
  • You Love Us
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5620 on: Today at 11:27:22 am »
Quote from: Reform Ste 123 on Today at 10:21:21 am
720 thousand have immigrated into the country the the past year. They also revised the figures of the previous peak(Tories said 760k, in reality it was 920k)

These numbers are bonkers.the Tories where/ are a fucking joke.

Beyond me how anyone can claim this isn't an issue, the combined totals of Manchesters and Liverpools populations added to the country in a 12 month period. Where are the new hospitals, schools, roads to support this? madness.

Its also a bit deceptive saying its had a 20% drop. Its a 20% drop on an increased revised figure. But the Tories totally failed.


We have a declining population and an aging population. So actually, we do need migration. In fact, we depend on it. Yes, it needs to be controlled. But it is still needed.
Logged

Offline Elf MoFo

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,119
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5621 on: Today at 11:27:42 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 11:16:01 am
I dont think it will work, immigrants follow other immigrants, thats how its always been, its just easier, there might be friends or family already in the SE, theres already established communities, less prejudice, easier to find work with people from back home sometimes

To an extent, but it's also people moving where there are jobs.

I also strongnly object to your point about less prejudice though.
Logged

Offline Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,287
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5622 on: Today at 11:39:48 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:00:01 am
The initial jump to 750k a few years ago was due to the Ukranians and people from Hong Kong. That made up the bulk of the numbers. Will have to see the break down by nationality this time. I know a lot of Indians have been coming.

Absolutely loads have been coming over, since Brexit.  Most of the foreign students now are eiher Indians, or Chinese.  It's actually had a huge negative impact, on the diversity of campus.

When I did my degree, it was a great mix of nationalities, Europeans mostly, and a couple of N Americans.  Now, it's just Indians and Chinese.

Neither of which tend to integrate, and just stick to their own.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,460
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5623 on: Today at 11:41:40 am »
Quote from: Elf MoFo on Today at 11:27:42 am
To an extent, but it's also people moving where there are jobs.

I also strongnly object to your point about less prejudice though.

I could have phrased it better in that what  I really meant was London specifically, but I will certainly stand by the comment that people face less prejudice in London than they do in any other parts of the country, the demographics are completely different here in terms of ethnicity and age to most of the rest of the country. 
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,460
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5624 on: Today at 11:51:15 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:39:48 am
Absolutely loads have been coming over, since Brexit.  Most of the foreign students now are eiher Indians, or Chinese.  It's actually had a huge negative impact, on the diversity of campus.

When I did my degree, it was a great mix of nationalities, Europeans mostly, and a couple of N Americans.  Now, it's just Indians and Chinese.

Neither of which tend to integrate, and just stick to their own.

If you look at some of the top unis in London (LSE, UCL, Kings, Imperial etc) its just insane, they are all around the 50% international student levels, yes they subsidise UK students but there is a point at which it becomes a question of whats the point in having the universities here other then from an direct economic point of view in that they bring money into the country but the educational benefit is being increasingly lost by the country.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,882
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5625 on: Today at 12:38:26 pm »
Should we start letting asylum seekers work, surely having them in jobs that we usually rely on foreigner for is a sensible solution.



Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,704
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5626 on: Today at 12:39:28 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 10:59:01 am
Labour are planning on building 300,000 houses a year on average for 5 years, average house has 2.2 people living in it, so thats housing for say 660k people, but more than that are coming into the country each year so were running to go backwards.

 A large proportion of immigrants are students. They are most likely staying in student accomondation, of which tons has been build in the last years. They probably also don't use that much other infrastructure - they typically don't have kids that need schools, and ade usually fairly young and healthy, and unlikely to require lots of medical care.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly
Pages: 1 ... 136 137 138 139 140 [141]   Go Up
« previous next »
 