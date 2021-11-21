

I hope people are happy with putting the boot in as I can't see Labour wining a majority at the next election no matter what they achieve, the vicious cycle will not only repeat, it will get worse, the left won't benefit from all these attacks. quite the opposite. Frottage and probably the Torys will be the winners, assuming the Torys get their act together and dump the clowns they have running the show now.

This was a real opportunity to make great change over decades but it's been blown.



No government gets a grace period and certainly right now, when the electorate is fractured, when there is a huge cost of living crisis. In fact I think its silly that people should advocate for any grace period no matter who you support.I have voted for Labour all myself bar one election where I voted for them Lib Dem c*nts which I will never do again. But there is no way that any government should get an easy ride. They work for us, its not our football team which we support here.I wouldnt worry about any poll ratings right now. Ultimately if Labour do a good job then in 5 years they will be elected back in again. I expect them to be elected in anyway, but they should be fine if they deliver. I they dont deliver, then why the hell should they be given an easy ride?They have made an awful start electorally albeit in practical terms i like the budget and the investment into the NHS. Make progress with that and they should be fine. But in terms of the polls i think what you are seeing is two people in Reeves and Starmer who lack considerable amounts of political nous and skill, which is something every Labour senior leaders need.