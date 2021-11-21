« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 132 133 134 135 136 [137]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 225295 times)

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 979
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5440 on: Today at 11:10:20 am »
Quote from: QC on Yesterday at 03:03:03 pm
We do. We are signatories to the Rome Statute (which is implemented into English law), and where a request for an arrest is accompanied by a warrant we should be endorsing and enforcing it.

The default position, as a result of signing the Rome Statute (and recognising the International Criminal Court) is that we give effect to its warrants. Not recognising the warrant is an example of political interference.
Now this has been issued, I wonder what effect (if any) it will have on "stuff" happening behind the scenes. If, for example, the UK is providing assistance to these monsters, could it lead to accusations of complicity?
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,742
  • JFT97
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5441 on: Today at 11:10:26 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:03:03 am
Really?

Reform UK finished second in all the constituencies, across Liverpool, in the GE.

From my past experience yes, but then didnt many Tories switch to reform?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,240
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5442 on: Today at 11:25:54 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:02:32 am
You can find a good reason to criticise every government. it's impossible to please everyone, theres always stuff that needs to be improved. theres always stuff to disagree over.
Theres plenty of stuff to criticise the last Labour government. some of it has never even mentioned on this forum once. the reason I chose not to bring it up on here is I know it will be used to undermine Labour. theres a difference between having a genuine grievance or making constructive criticism and searching for reasons to attack, that's the difference here.  this was predictable before they even took power. many will ignore all the good and concentrate on the negative.

I hope people are happy with putting the boot in as I can't see Labour wining a majority at the next election no matter what they achieve,  the vicious cycle will not only repeat, it will get worse, the left won't benefit from all these attacks. quite the opposite. Frottage and probably the Torys will be the winners, assuming the Torys get their act together and dump the clowns they have running the show now.
This was a real opportunity to make great change over decades but it's been blown.

Labour had a very easy ride in opposition, as the Tories were imploding.  Things were always going to be much harder, from the media, when in government.  They haven't helped themselves, though.

They blew all the poll rating and godwill right at the beginning.  I cannot remember a party blowing so much, for so little, pretty much at the start of their term.

Hopefully, they can turn things around, and avoid more silly own goals.  The landscape is really tough, at the moment.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,240
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5443 on: Today at 11:27:28 am »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 10:29:21 am
As someone who gets accused of "sticking the knife in", my take is they are better than the Tories, but still not good enough and I don't see how anyone can conclude they shouldnt be criticised.  I also defend them when the occasion warrants it.

I agree.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,844
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5444 on: Today at 11:34:18 am »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:02:32 am

I hope people are happy with putting the boot in as I can't see Labour wining a majority at the next election no matter what they achieve,  the vicious cycle will not only repeat, it will get worse, the left won't benefit from all these attacks. quite the opposite. Frottage and probably the Torys will be the winners, assuming the Torys get their act together and dump the clowns they have running the show now.
This was a real opportunity to make great change over decades but it's been blown.

No government gets a grace period and certainly right now, when the electorate is fractured, when there is a huge cost of living crisis. In fact I think its silly that people should advocate for any grace period no matter who you support.

I have voted for Labour all myself bar one election where I voted for them Lib Dem c*nts which I will never do again. But there is no way that any government should get an easy ride. They work for us, its not our football team which we support here.

I wouldnt worry about any poll ratings right now. Ultimately if Labour do a good job then in 5 years they will be elected back in again. I expect them to be elected in anyway, but they should be fine if they deliver. I they dont deliver, then why the hell should they be given an easy ride?

They have made an awful start electorally albeit in practical terms i like the budget and the investment into the NHS. Make progress with that and they should be fine. But in terms of the polls i think what you are seeing is two people in Reeves and Starmer who lack considerable amounts of political nous and skill, which is something every Labour senior leaders need.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5445 on: Today at 11:38:09 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 11:25:54 am
Labour had a very easy ride in opposition, as the Tories were imploding.  Things were always going to be much harder, from the media, when in government.  They haven't helped themselves, though.

They blew all the poll rating and godwill right at the beginning.  I cannot remember a party blowing so much, for so little, pretty much at the start of their term.

Hopefully, they can turn things around, and avoid more silly own goals.  The landscape is really tough, at the moment.
The Torys handed the election on a plate yes but Labour weren't given a easy ride before the last election, they were continually attacked, not supporting workers etc. what happened before the election and the effect it had on the election is the reason I can't see them wining a majority at the next election. it's not so much about the attacks now, it's the evidence you can take from the last election that tells us what's to come. the change needed was about convincing the ignorant all as bad as each other voter and the undecided that Labour weren't as bad as each other. I don't think there will be the same goodwill to vote tactically at the next election. many of the all as bad as each other +undecided will move towards Frottage.
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,889
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5446 on: Today at 12:09:50 pm »
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, it's worth remembering that they were hugely unpopular right from the start. They were elected with just 33.7% of the vote (a number that reduces even further if you look at all registered voters, to just 20.22%) meaning only 1 in 3 voters (or 1 in 5 for all registered voters) actually wanted this government in the first place. And of those totals, I don't have the data but I wouldn't be surprised to discover many of those were tactical votes rather than a whole hearted endorsement. Being elected with such an historically small number of votes on a shockingly low turnout of 60% shows that there was already widespread disillusionment before they even took office.

That they've managed to piss off nearly everybody (except oldfordie ;) ), including many of those who voted for them, in some way or another since the election is on them though.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,092
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5447 on: Today at 12:11:19 pm »
If you want to see what happens when you don't hold your own party to account, to high standards and dismiss everything as a nothing story..... ook what has happened to the SNP - once famed for their iron discipline.
Logged

Offline jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 81,359
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5448 on: Today at 12:16:18 pm »
Quote from: Elmo! on Today at 12:11:19 pm
If you want to see what happens when you don't hold your own party to account, to high standards and dismiss everything as a nothing story..... ook what has happened to the SNP - once famed for their iron discipline.

No one is saying they shouldn't be held to account, but it's just every single thing that gets micro analysed in a way that is crazily overdone.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,844
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5449 on: Today at 12:21:17 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:16:18 pm
No one is saying they shouldn't be held to account, but it's just every single thing that gets micro analysed in a way that is crazily overdone.

Thats government though. Once they start making decisions, they will always piss off someone. Right now its pensioners, farmers and businesses that are pissed off.

The biggest issue for them hasn't been the budget and the reaction of businesses, or the farmers, its the Winter Fuel Allowance removal. I understand and support them doing that, but then to ask and push people to get pension credit and thus reduce the amount they would save, has been massively counter productive. Not enough people give a shit about the other things but that has killed them the most, and that showed an incredible amount of naivety.

Its wholly unsurprising though. Reeves has no political nous and instead tried to portray herself at the iron chancellor and fucked it from the start. On top of that you have a Prime Minister who also lacks political nous and doesnt seem to understand financial policy. In fact its hard to know what he is good at apart from Law and being a straight down the line public servant.
« Last Edit: Today at 12:23:42 pm by killer-heels »
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5450 on: Today at 12:30:18 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 12:16:18 pm
No one is saying they shouldn't be held to account, but it's just every single thing that gets micro analysed in a way that is crazily overdone.

Thats just the nature of discussion forums.  When I go for a post match pint in the 12th man, no one is criticising or defending Darwin to the extent they do on here.
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,240
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5451 on: Today at 12:31:34 pm »
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:30:18 pm
Thats just the nature of discussion forums.  When I go for a post match pint in the 12th man, no one is criticising or defending Darwin to the extent they do on here.

Yeah.

The internet is different to real life.
Logged

Offline west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,425
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5452 on: Today at 12:32:07 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:34:18 am
No government gets a grace period and certainly right now, when the electorate is fractured, when there is a huge cost of living crisis. In fact I think its silly that people should advocate for any grace period no matter who you support.

I have voted for Labour all myself bar one election where I voted for them Lib Dem c*nts which I will never do again. But there is no way that any government should get an easy ride. They work for us, its not our football team which we support here.

I wouldnt worry about any poll ratings right now. Ultimately if Labour do a good job then in 5 years they will be elected back in again. I expect them to be elected in anyway, but they should be fine if they deliver. I they dont deliver, then why the hell should they be given an easy ride?

They have made an awful start electorally albeit in practical terms i like the budget and the investment into the NHS. Make progress with that and they should be fine. But in terms of the polls i think what you are seeing is two people in Reeves and Starmer who lack considerable amounts of political nous and skill, which is something every Labour senior leaders need.

They absolutely get a grace period from me, Im under no illusions as to the state the Tories left the country in or that they deliberately salted the earth for Labour with unaffordable NI cuts and kicking several issues like infected blood and WASPI down the road for Labour to pick up, this wasnt by accident it was very deliberate on the part of the Tories and should always be kept in mind. Thats not to say Labour havent scored a coupe of huge own goals either, but it pales in comparison to what the mess they are having to pick up.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,844
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5453 on: Today at 12:35:19 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:32:07 pm
They absolutely get a grace period from me, Im under no illusions as to the state the Tories left the country in or that they deliberately salted the earth for Labour with unaffordable NI cuts and kicking several issues like infected blood and WASPI down the road for Labour to pick up, this wasnt by accident it was very deliberate on the part of the Tories and should always be kept in mind. Thats not to say Labour havent scored a coupe of huge own goals either, but it pales in comparison to what the mess they are having to pick up.

Yes and thats why I support a lot of their policies and nobody is expecting an immediate transformation. I was referring more to a handful of decisions and approaches that they have handled wrong and in terms of a grace period I meant whether they get a pass for that, which they are never getting.
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5454 on: Today at 01:10:57 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 12:09:50 pm
At the risk of sounding like a broken record, it's worth remembering that they were hugely unpopular right from the start. They were elected with just 33.7% of the vote (a number that reduces even further if you look at all registered voters, to just 20.22%) meaning only 1 in 3 voters (or 1 in 5 for all registered voters) actually wanted this government in the first place. And of those totals, I don't have the data but I wouldn't be surprised to discover many of those were tactical votes rather than a whole hearted endorsement. Being elected with such an historically small number of votes on a shockingly low turnout of 60% shows that there was already widespread disillusionment before they even took office.

That they've managed to piss off nearly everybody (except oldfordie ;) ), including many of those who voted for them, in some way or another since the election is on them though.
I agree with practically everything you say actually. I don't think you still get where am coming from though , I haven't closed my eyes to any of the political mistakes I think Starmers made . Starmers going to make great change for the better over the next few years, he's far more radical than he's given credit for but that wont be acknowledged, he faces many wrongs that can't be sorted in 5yrs, the focus will be on what he doesn't do and a few of his mistakes.
 I still look at the real problem we face, a new generation coming through with arls arse all as bad as each other views of Labour.
 As I say this was a massive opportunity to give us real power to make massive change for the better over decades without facing a backlash from the public. the fear of a backlash has always held Labour back from implementing great change, that's Starmers biggest fault, I don't think he fears that backlash, he's doing what he thinks needs to done. I think he's wrong. he needed a more resounding election win to have that confidence.
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5455 on: Today at 01:54:17 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 01:10:57 pm
I agree with practically everything you say actually. I don't think you still get where am coming from though , I haven't closed my eyes to any of the political mistakes I think Starmers made . Starmers going to make great change for the better over the next few years, he's far more radical than he's given credit for but that wont be acknowledged, he faces many wrongs that can't be sorted in 5yrs, the focus will be on what he doesn't do and a few of his mistakes.
 I still look at the real problem we face, a new generation coming through with arls arse all as bad as each other views of Labour.
 As I say this was a massive opportunity to give us real power to make massive change for the better over decades without facing a backlash from the public. the fear of a backlash has always held Labour back from implementing great change, that's Starmers biggest fault, I don't think he fears that backlash, he's doing what he thinks needs to done. I think he's wrong. he needed a more resounding election win to have that confidence.

I dont agree Starmer is that progressive, he hired Kiz Kendall to head the DWP
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline Lisan Al Gaib

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,945
  • Lead them to Paradise
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5456 on: Today at 02:08:01 pm »
I think the main point is that positive things are completely ignored and even on the odd occasion they have been discussed people like Steven have been really quick to either find a negative to it or to drown it out with something completely negative.

It's OK to be critical of Labour and their policies, it's OK to expect better but when everything is a constant flow of negativity it just grates on those who are finally happy to have a government that actually gives a shit about the people of the country rather than make their mates richer.
Logged

Online Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,100
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5457 on: Today at 02:12:36 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 08:26:49 am
No doubt the organisers will be proper Tory c*nts.
remember the farmers leading the blockade on oil refineries under the last Labour government led by prize c*nt Brynle Williams from North Wales. Unsurprisingly he later became an Assembly Member. It's no surprise this is all happening, rich people only protest when the Tories aren't in power
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag? Cucking funt!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 49,304
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5458 on: Today at 02:47:23 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 02:12:36 pm
remember the farmers leading the blockade on oil refineries under the last Labour government led by prize c*nt Brynle Williams from North Wales. Unsurprisingly he later became an Assembly Member. It's no surprise this is all happening, rich people only protest when the Tories aren't in power

74p a litre petrol was back then, didn't see mass protests from them when it broke the £2 barrier under the Tories.
Logged
Jurgen YNWA

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,240
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5459 on: Today at 02:50:25 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 02:08:01 pm
I think the main point is that positive things are completely ignored and even on the odd occasion they have been discussed people like Steven have been really quick to either find a negative to it or to drown it out with something completely negative.

It's OK to be critical of Labour and their policies, it's OK to expect better but when everything is a constant flow of negativity it just grates on those who are finally happy to have a government that actually gives a shit about the people of the country rather than make their mates richer.

To be fair, he's quite an outlier.
Logged

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,808
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5460 on: Today at 02:53:27 pm »
Not many posted complaints about attacking Labour under the previous leadership
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.
Pages: 1 ... 132 133 134 135 136 [137]   Go Up
« previous next »
 