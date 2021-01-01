« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 224025 times)

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5400 on: Today at 11:44:17 am »
Quote from: Ma Vie en Rouge on Today at 11:03:08 am
? What's he saying for those of us with no twitter?
Keir Starmer tweeted:

"I'm determined to deliver growth, create wealth and put more money in people’s pockets. This can only be achieved by working in partnership with leading businesses, like BlackRock, to capitalise on the UK’s position as a world leading hub for investment."

The UK should be going nowhere near Blackrock and this calls into question Starmer's lack of judgement again.
Logged

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5401 on: Today at 11:51:05 am »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 11:10:54 am
Dumb cow doesn't even know her job.
I've always thought Cooper came across well but since the election I've started to have doubts. As a rough rule of thumb I regard any proposal that batshit-crazy Braverman pursued by breaking the rules as probably a bad idea. And yet Cooper seems keen to push one through.

https://www.theguardian.com/world/article/2024/aug/28/home-office-to-continue-appeal-over-protests-law-says-human-rights-group

The Home Office has decided to continue its appeal against a high court ruling over a law that has seen hundreds of people criminalised for peaceful protests, a human rights group has claimed.

Liberty accused the government on Wednesday of showing a disregard for the rule of law with its decision.

The group won a legal challenge against the Home Office in May over protest regulations passed by statutory instrument last year under the then home secretary, Suella Braverman.

The measures, which two judges found to be unlawful, lowered the threshold for what is considered serious disruption to community life from significant and prolonged to more than minor.

The Home Office, now overseen by the new home secretary, Yvette Cooper, paused its plans to appeal against the ruling in July. At the time Liberty said it was hopeful of being able to find a resolution in the case.

But on Wednesday night, the group said that the government had decided to continue with its appeal after talks to resolve the dispute failed.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5402 on: Today at 12:04:39 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 11:10:54 am
How these people sleep at night i'll never know. They have zero morals and conscience.




https://xcancel.com/SaulStaniforth/status/1859883353270550626

Dumb cow doesn't even know her job.

Notwithstanding the sources (Musks platform and GMB), its the job of the police.
Logged

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,082
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5403 on: Today at 12:07:52 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 11:17:53 am
There was the case a few years ago where the wife of a US diplomat killed a cyclist in England in a hit-and-run but she was allowed to leave the country and, presumably, will never face justice.

Anne Sacoolas. She did end up on trial via video link from the US and was found guilty, but of course will never serve a sentence for it.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline Riquende

  • Taking one for the team by giving one to a lucky mascot? Pix or stfu!! (Although is PC is from the 90s so you'll have to wait a while...)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,082
  • Μετρήστε με με μανία
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5404 on: Today at 12:12:56 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 11:18:51 am
Interesting question.  should the government tell the police who to arrest.
I need convincing as that sounds like a move to the right. fascism.

The police are operationally independent from the government.

As you say, having politicians able to direct the police to go arrest specific individuals isn't really what we want to happen in a democracy, although I assume she'd be consulted over politically sensitive arrests.
Logged
"The nicest thing about quotes is that they give us a nodding acquaintance with the originator which is often socially impressive."

~ Kenneth Williams, with whom I'm noddingly acquainted. Socially impressed?

Offline LuverlyRita

  • metar made
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 977
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5405 on: Today at 12:19:09 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:12:56 pm
The police are operationally independent from the government.

As you say, having politicians able to direct the police to go arrest specific individuals isn't really what we want to happen in a democracy, although I assume she'd be consulted over politically sensitive arrests.
I believe that a number of independent journalists have been arrested recently over their coverage of the subject-that-can't-be-discussed.
Logged

Online A Complete Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,846
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5406 on: Today at 12:22:05 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 12:04:39 pm
Notwithstanding the sources (Musks platform and GMB), its the job of the police.

Do you think if Putin decided to visit the UK she'd just leave it up the fuzz to decide, gimme a break.
Logged
Soccer - let's face it, its not really about a game of ball anymore is it?

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,735
  • JFT97
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5407 on: Today at 01:00:05 pm »
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 10:32:51 am
Really cool to see Starmer talking up vultures like blackrock on his twitter account...

If hes selling the UK off to blackrock, then at least the farmers will have someone to buy their land ;D

Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,648
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5408 on: Today at 01:13:48 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 12:22:05 pm
Do you think if Putin decided to visit the UK she'd just leave it up the fuzz to decide, gimme a break.

Dont think Putin will be paying a visit anytime soon but if he did Id envisage the police would deal with it.
Logged

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5409 on: Today at 01:21:19 pm »
Quote from: A Complete Flop on Today at 12:22:05 pm
Do you think if Putin decided to visit the UK she'd just leave it up the fuzz to decide, gimme a break.

https://xcancel.com/Keir_Starmer/status/1636780529369464847
Logged

Online oldfordie

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,415
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5410 on: Today at 02:08:50 pm »
Quote from: Riquende on Today at 12:12:56 pm
The police are operationally independent from the government.

As you say, having politicians able to direct the police to go arrest specific individuals isn't really what we want to happen in a democracy, although I assume she'd be consulted over politically sensitive arrests.
Yeah, the way I see it is, Politicians make our laws. courts interpret those laws, police enforce the laws.
I know of many examples over the last 60yrs+were obvious government influence has led to arrests. prosecution and Imprisonment. none of it has been good. they all stink of injustice.
Logged
You can tell his dad was a toolmaker. Thats an impressive cabinet hes put together..

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5411 on: Today at 02:22:14 pm »
Surely the correct response from Cooper was "The question is moot because Netanyahu isn't visiting and the British government does not host War Criminals"
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Offline QC

  • rawks Lionel Hutz, ambulance chaser.Sucks up to the wrong type of Mod.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,872
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5412 on: Today at 02:26:06 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:08:50 pm
Yeah, the way I see it is, Politicians make our laws. courts interpret those laws, police enforce the laws.
I know of many examples over the last 60yrs+were obvious government influence has led to arrests. prosecution and Imprisonment. none of it has been good. they all stink of injustice.

But what has this got to do with enforcing an ICC arrest warrant?
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 131 132 133 134 135 [136]   Go Up
« previous next »
 