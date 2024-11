Are farmers ever actually happy? It does seem that they are always moaning about something to the point I do wonder why they actually bother? Diseases appear out of no where be that mad cow disease (who thought it was a good idea to start feeding cows dead sheep?), foot and mouth, or bird flu or, subsidies ain’t enough, CAP, supper markets keep squeezing them, costs of fertiliser, cost of fuel, Brexit and now inheritance tax, have they ever not had a grievance against something or another?



Well first, it's totally against decorum to ever look happy as a farmer!But secondly, for a lot of farmers, certainly the upland livestock farmers in the North of England, it's pretty relentlessly tough. They work ridiculous hours, and make very little money, whilst supermarkets make large profits. And they carry on doing it because it's in their blood and has been for generations, in many cases. And we should be grateful that they do, since it feeds us.I know farmers are not the natural allies of the left, and I disagree with the farmers I know on many many subjects, but if we want a secure food base then we need them, and perhaps they might even be persuaded that Clarkson et. al are not their legitimate spokespeople.Labour have made a pigs-ear of this change, and they will probably have to row back on it somehow and come up with something more nuanced.