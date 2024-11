Farmers have always been a well organised and vocal group. They've also primarily got their way on most things for a long time so are used to that being the case. I don't know the statistics but farms feel like one of the most resilient businesses around, certainly compared to the volatility of retail and hospitality. The media are, of course, pushing all the stories of the farmers that are barely making ends meet but there are also many farms that turn huge profits.



I do have some sympathy for farmers but it's irritating that the narrative is that Labour are targeting farmers and that it's somehow vindictive. The government needs to either raise more taxes or cut the already threadbare public services even further. Almost every sector has had to take their share of pain over the past 14 years but farmers have been very protected by government policy until now (aside from the self-inflicted damage of Brexit - "the will of the people" - and the as yet unclear impacts of the Australian trade deal).