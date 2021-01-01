



I have woken up to a podcast featuring Dunt and thought Id offer up some info.When discussing the US election the i-paper wrote a piece attacking Rory Stewart for getting his prediction wrong - This pissed off Dunt and he attacked the paper for aiming their ire at Stewart where there are loads of other more worthy targets, so he's capable of speaking out against his employer.Dunt was discussing right wing populism and got pissed off that the entire debate on asylum seekers was on how to stop them and not how to process them and change the narrative. I can inagine he would be critical Starmers visit with Meloni.On Euthanasia he openly criticised Starmer for being slow to allow the debate to start until the legislation has been written and released . Dunt is in favour of Euthanasia and I found it strange he was criticising KS, who is the one that has brought it into Parliament in the first place