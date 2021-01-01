« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government

jillc

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5040 on: Yesterday at 12:36:42 pm
The Daily Telegraph beating Starmer up over the fact that he has turned down free membership of Chequers Golf Club. They are aghast all that hundreds of years of tradition down the pan! Would any other political leader get it in the neck, for something so trivial.  ;D
 
TepidT2O

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5041 on: Yesterday at 12:46:51 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 12:36:42 pm
The Daily Telegraph beating Starmer up over the fact that he has turned down free membership of Chequers Golf Club. They are aghast all that hundreds of years of tradition down the pan! Would any other political leader get it in the neck, for something so trivial.  ;D
 
Has it not occurred to them that he just cant play golf?  Ive never even held a golf bat, let alone played the game
Gerry Attrick

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5042 on: Yesterday at 12:48:11 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 12:36:42 pm
The Daily Telegraph beating Starmer up over the fact that he has turned down free membership of Chequers Golf Club. They are aghast all that hundreds of years of tradition down the pan! Would any other political leader get it in the neck, for something so trivial.  ;D

Saw him getting it in the neck for spending so long out of the country since hes been in office, so hes no time for golf anyway.
Draex

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5043 on: Yesterday at 12:53:36 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 12:36:42 pm
The Daily Telegraph beating Starmer up over the fact that he has turned down free membership of Chequers Golf Club. They are aghast all that hundreds of years of tradition down the pan! Would any other political leader get it in the neck, for something so trivial.  ;D

stop taking donations
Stop taking freebies

Make up your mind torygraph
Robinred

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5044 on: Yesterday at 01:04:02 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 12:36:42 pm
The Daily Telegraph beating Starmer up over the fact that he has turned down free membership of Chequers Golf Club. They are aghast all that hundreds of years of tradition down the pan! Would any other political leader get it in the neck, for something so trivial.  ;D
 

You wouldnt expect anything else from the Telegraph in fairness, Jill. I posted elsewhere that a once esteemed broadsheet can no longer be considered a newspaper of serious intent (notwithstanding its historical Tory bias); its joined the Express, Mail and Sun in its blatant nonsenses.

Much more worrying is the editorial stance of the iPaper since the election. Every headline is a negative, and some form of Starmer/Reeves bashing; and its clearly deliberate. Lebedev (the one who Johnson placed in the Lords, and whose father is ex-KGB) is owner of the Indy group and the Evening Standard. The selling point of the i is its supposed independence from political bias. I wonder what its editor - Oliver Duff, or Labour supporting columnist Ian Dunt, really think. Theres a long history, of course, of newspapers employing journalists with opposing political views to its main editorial thrust. Even so
Riquende

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5045 on: Yesterday at 01:09:31 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:46:51 pm
Has it not occurred to them that he just cant play golf?  Ive never even held a golf bat, let alone played the game

In the minds of the average Telegraph reader all the important networking happens out on the golf course, it's where deals really happen.

Personally I think he's probably just ensuring he doesn't have to spend a few hours out there with Trump.
So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5046 on: Yesterday at 01:12:40 pm
Quote from: Riquende on Yesterday at 01:09:31 pm
In the minds of the average Telegraph reader all the important networking happens out on the golf course, it's where deals really happen.

Personally I think he's probably just ensuring he doesn't have to spend a few hours out there with Trump.

Frottage is the epitome of the golf clubhouse bore.

No wonder Starmer decided to give it a miss.
Fromola

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5047 on: Yesterday at 01:14:54 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 12:24:14 pm
It cannot be forgotten that the Banking industry got away with it pretty much during an Obama term in office.

Obama talked a good game but he was paid off by Wall Street by the end of the campaign.
So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5048 on: Yesterday at 01:18:10 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:14:54 pm
Obama talked a good game but he was paid off by Wall Street by the end of the campaign.

Didnt the crash come about during Bushs presidency and after his deregulatory efforts?
jillc

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5049 on: Yesterday at 01:20:42 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 01:04:02 pm
You wouldnt expect anything else from the Telegraph in fairness, Jill. I posted elsewhere that a once esteemed broadsheet can no longer be considered a newspaper of serious intent (notwithstanding its historical Tory bias); its joined the Express, Mail and Sun in its blatant nonsenses.

Much more worrying is the editorial stance of the iPaper since the election. Every headline is a negative, and some form of Starmer/Reeves bashing; and its clearly deliberate. Lebedev (the one who Johnson placed in the Lords, and whose father is ex-KGB) is owner of the Indy group and the Evening Standard. The selling point of the i is its supposed independence from political bias. I wonder what its editor - Oliver Duff, or Labour supporting columnist Ian Dunt, really think. Theres a long history, of course, of newspapers employing journalists with opposing political views to its main editorial thrust. Even so

I was forgetting about Lebedev being the owner of the Indy group, the man should be thrown out and I would love Labour to have the courage of looking into his murky past and doing a general clean up of who is owning the papers; it's long overdue.
Fromola

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5050 on: Yesterday at 01:36:32 pm
Quote from: So Howard Philips on Yesterday at 01:18:10 pm
Didnt the crash come about during Bushs presidency and after his deregulatory efforts?

Yeah, the election campaign was in the midst of it. But he took office and it was more like business as usual.
So Howard Philips

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5051 on: Yesterday at 01:40:37 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 01:36:32 pm
Yeah, the election campaign was in the midst of it. But he took office and it was more like business as usual.

Wasnt it more like Obama clearing up the mess Bush had left?
TSC

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5052 on: Yesterday at 02:10:41 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 12:46:51 pm
Has it not occurred to them that he just cant play golf?  Ive never even held a golf bat, let alone played the game

Wish Id a quid for every time Ive turned down corporate round of golf offers.  Simply because I cant play. Learned long ago that crazy golf is my level 😁
Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5053 on: Yesterday at 02:44:13 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 01:04:02 pm
You wouldnt expect anything else from the Telegraph in fairness, Jill. I posted elsewhere that a once esteemed broadsheet can no longer be considered a newspaper of serious intent (notwithstanding its historical Tory bias); its joined the Express, Mail and Sun in its blatant nonsenses.

Much more worrying is the editorial stance of the iPaper since the election. Every headline is a negative, and some form of Starmer/Reeves bashing; and its clearly deliberate. Lebedev (the one who Johnson placed in the Lords, and whose father is ex-KGB) is owner of the Indy group and the Evening Standard. The selling point of the i is its supposed independence from political bias. I wonder what its editor - Oliver Duff, or Labour supporting columnist Ian Dunt, really think. Theres a long history, of course, of newspapers employing journalists with opposing political views to its main editorial thrust. Even so

Dunt is usually supportive of Starmer - have you got any examples of these stories?
Armchair expert

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5054 on: Yesterday at 04:17:39 pm
I wonder if there has ever been another policy that affects only around 6% of the country that has got as much publicity as inheritance tax ?
I mean its main headlines Sky yet 20 minutes later theyre talking about thousands of children suffering from hygiene poverty and that some schools are now having to clean kids clothes.
This country eh
Draex

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5055 on: Yesterday at 04:19:01 pm
Quote from: Armchair expert on Yesterday at 04:17:39 pm
I wonder if there has ever been another policy that affects only around 6% of the country that has got as much publicity as inheritance tax ?
I mean its main headlines Sky yet 20 minutes later theyre talking about thousands of children suffering from hygiene poverty and that some schools are now having to clean kids clothes.
This country eh

Its because Clarkson is the front of the farmers despite doing it for tax avoidance, hes always been a bullying tory c*nt.
Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5056 on: Yesterday at 04:54:37 pm
Speaking of conservatives:

Revealed: Grassroots campaigns opposed to assisted dying financed by conservative Christian pressure groups

Religious lobbyists are secretly coordinating and funding bodies that claim to be led by disabled people and health workers

Quote
Campaigns against assisted dying that claim to be led by healthcare workers and disabled people are being secretly coordinated and paid for by conservative Christian pressure groups, an Observer investigation has found.

The grassroots campaigns have been central to the debate on legalising assisted dying in England and Wales before a landmark vote by MPs this month.

The groups have held protests, given evidence to parliamentary inquiries, appeared in media interviews and orchestrated leaflet campaigns targeting MPs.

But while they are styled to look like separate movements set up by members of the public, they in fact have concealed ties to religious lobbyists.

One campaign, Our Duty of Care, is described as a grassroots group of UK healthcare workers who oppose the intentional killing of patients by assisted suicide or euthanasia.

It has been quoted in more than 60 news articles, usually being referred to as a doctor campaign group, and its website features pictures of medics wearing scrubs.

Last week, it organised an open letter to the prime minister, Keir Starmer, on behalf of healthcare professionals that said: We will never take our patients lives  even at their request.

The groups website and media coverage includes no mention of Christianity, or any religious motivation for opposing the proposal to legalise assisted dying for terminally ill adults.

But analysis of financial records shows Our Duty of Care has close ties to religious lobby groups.

It shares an office address and spokesperson with the Christian Medical Fellowship, an evangelical organisation with an anti-abortion stance, and receives funding from the religious lobby group Care (Christian Action, Research and Education), which is known for its opposition to abortion, sex education, gay marriage and broader LGBTQ+ rights.

In emails to its supporters, Care has explained that it is opposed to assisted dying because it goes against Gods word. Throughout history, the church has strongly opposed assisted suicide and euthanasia. Gods word teaches us that human beings, made in Gods image, are to be protected and cherished, it said.

According to its latest accounts, Care provided grants of an unspecified value to Care Not Killing, which finances and operates the Our Duty of Care campaign.

A spokesperson for Care Not Killing said it was a secular organisation supported by people of all faiths and none but declined to answer detailed questions about its financial backers.

Its chief executive, Gordon Macdonald, and its board chair, Nola Leach, both formerly worked for Care  the latter as chief executive.

Another campaign, Better Way, describes itself as a non-political, not-for-profit campaign supported by experts in several fields. Its website features the stories of people with lived experience of terminal illness who oppose a change in the law and who Better Way says have been overlooked.

Again, there is no mention of religious reasons for opposing assisted dying and it is not clear from the website who funds the campaign. But the campaign was co-founded by a press officer at Care. The charity is not mentioned anywhere on the website except in the privacy policy, where it is listed as the legal entity responsible for data handling.

A third campaign group, which says it represents hundreds of disabled people, has held joint protests with a prominent evangelical organisation that says assisted dying is a dark anti-gospel that is rooted in  rebellion against God.

The group, which also accepted money from Care, makes no mention of the links on its website.

The cases raise questions about the vested interests of groups shaping the debate on assisted dying before a key vote by MPs on 29 November.

Steven Kettell, a reader in politics at Warwick University, said there were many legitimate reasons why people might oppose reforms and that there was nothing wrong with religious groups taking part in public debates.

But he said the concealed involvement of interest groups raised questions about transparency and accountability. Where it gets slightly tricky is when youre not giving people full disclosure, he added. If groups are trying to influence public policy decisions, and these public policy decisions affect the lives of people in this country, clearly we need to know what their real motives are.

Amy McKay, an associate professor of political science at Exeter University, said the grassroots campaigns appeared to be a clear example of astroturfing  the practice of disguising an orchestrated campaign as a spontaneous outpouring of public opinion. Theyre giving this false impression that they are someone theyre not, she said. She said using doctors to front a campaign motivated by religious interests was a common tactic that gave it added legitimacy.

The effect was one of manufacturing the impression that more people were opposed to reform than is the case in reality, she said. It makes it seem like the issue is much more closely divided than I think it really is.

Andrew Copson, chief executive of Humanists UK, which is campaigning in favour of legalising assisted dying, said MPs due to vote on the issue needed to know the honest motivations of the groups trying to influence them. Its worrying that the concealed agendas of some others may mislead MPs and undermine the deliberative democratic process, he said.

Care described concerns about its campaigning methods as bad faith attacks by some proponents of assisted suicide, which it said were a harmful distraction. Kevin Yuill, a spokesperson for Humanists Against Assisted Suicide and Euthanasia, which is part of the Care Not Killing alliance, said: It is disappointing that, rather than engaging with our serious concerns around changing the law, some people are attempting to target their opponents based solely on an individuals beliefs and protected characteristics. Before the vote on assisted dying, there has been strong campaigning on both sides, with those in favour of legalising it arguing that it will give terminally ill people control at the end of their lives, alleviating unnecessary suffering. Those opposed are concerned it could put pressure on people to end their lives and have called for improvements to palliative care instead.

If adopted, the terminally ill adults (end of life) bill would make it legal for over-18s in England and Wales who have mental capacity and are expected to die within six months to be assisted to end their life. They would first have to be assessed by two independent doctors and have the decision signed off by a high court judge. A separate bill is under discussion in Scotland.

One of the biggest polls on assisted dying, conducted by Opinium for the campaign group Dignity in Dying, suggests there is widespread support for reform, with 75% of the 10,000 UK adults who were surveyed saying they would support legalising assisted dying, including 69% of Christians and 78% of respondents with disabilities. Another campaign that has been vocal in its opposition to reform, Not Dead Yet (NDY), is also facing questions about its affiliations to religious groups.

There is no suggestion the group, set up in 2002, is not genuine: founding member Jane Campbell, a longtime campaigner on disability equality, said it had hundreds of members  with direct experience of disability and progressive long-term health conditions.

But the Observers analysis suggests it has not been transparent about its links to the religious right. In May, it held a protest outside parliament where attendees held signs with slogans including: Dont prescribe suicide and Disabled people say no, which was jointly organised with Christian Concern, a prominent evangelical organisation opposed to abortion and gay marriage as well as assisted dying.

Until April 2024, Not Dead Yet also accepted funding from Care for a parliamentary researcher to work for two days a week in the office of Lady Campbell.

Not Dead Yets website does not mention its link to Christian interest groups, or its funders. Leaflets sent to MPs by the group urging them to ditch the death bill also do not mention the links, simply referring to NDY as a network of disabled people.

Campbell said Not Dead Yet was a secular movement that had stopped receiving funding from Care earlier this year. She did not comment on links with Christian Concern, or respond to questions about the groups financial backers..

She said the groups aim was to amplify the voices of people with lived experience of disability who oppose medically assisted suicide.

Like many campaigning groups, Not Dead Yet forms alliances  That does not mean we endorse any partners view on other social issues, she said.

Andrea Williams, chief executive of Christian Concern, said the group was fully supportive of the aims of Not Dead Yet but had not given it funding. We share their concerns that legalising assisted suicide will put pressure on vulnerable disabled people and further serve to dehumanise them, she said.

https://www.theguardian.com/society/2024/nov/16/revealed-grassroots-campaigns-opposed-to-assisted-dying-financed-by-conservative-christian-pressure-groups
Robinred

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5057 on: Yesterday at 05:50:05 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 02:44:13 pm
Dunt is usually supportive of Starmer - have you got any examples of these stories?

Youve misread my post Kenny. Dunt is very supportive, and my mention of him was in the wider context - what does he think of the daily negative headlines; and for that matter, why does Oliver Duff, as editor, seemingly promote what amounts to anti-Labour lead stories, day in, day out? I should add, Ive been an iPaper subscriber since day one; Ive witnessed a noticeable change in its claimed neutrality, and although I have previously admired Duff, I am suspicious of the notion that hes entirely independent editorially.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5058 on: Yesterday at 06:01:59 pm
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 05:50:05 pm
Youve misread my post Kenny. Dunt is very supportive, and my mention of him was in the wider context - what does he think of the daily negative headlines; and for that matter, why does Oliver Duff, as editor, seemingly promote what amounts to anti-Labour lead stories, day in, day out? I should add, Ive been an iPaper subscriber since day one; Ive witnessed a noticeable change in its claimed neutrality, and although I have previously admired Duff, I am suspicious of the notion that hes entirely independent editorially.

I think I understood it. I was curious aboit the attacks on Starmer, attacks on him usually come from the right or the Corbynite left and Dunt is no Tory or Corbynite, so was curious as to the nature of the attacks from the paper.

I did see tweets from Dunt criticising the outside smoking ban - which is fair enough



Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5059 on: Yesterday at 10:54:26 pm
UK must choose between EU and Trump, trade experts warn

Pascal Lamy, former head of the WTO, says Britain will have to take sides if new US administration slaps hefty tariffs on imports, as fears grow over possible trade war

Quote
The former head of the World Trade Organisation (WTO) has said that the UK should side with the European Union over trade and economic policies rather than a Donald Trump-led US, as fears grow over a possible global trade war.

Pascal Lamy, who was head of the WTO from 2005 to 2013, said it was clear that the UKs interests lay in staying close to the EU on trade, rather than allying with Trump, not least because it does three times more trade with Europe than the US.

His comments came after a key Trump supporter, Stephen Moore, said on Friday that the UK should reject the EUs socialist model if it wanted to have any realistic chance of doing a free trade deal with the US under Trump and, as a result, avoid the 20% tariffs on exports that the president-elect has promised.

In an interview with the Observer, Lamy said: Its an old question with a new relevance given Brexit and given Trump. In my view the UK is a European country. Its socio- economic model is much closer to the EU social model and not the very hard, brutal version of capitalism of Trump and [Elon] Musk.

We can expect that Trump plus Musk will go even more in this direction. If Trump departs from supporting Ukraine, I have absolutely no doubt that the UK will remain on the European side.

In trade matters, you have to look at the numbers. The trade relationship between the UK and Europe is three times larger than between the UK and US.

This is a very structural inter-dependence which will hardly change unless  which I dont think is a realistic assumption  the UK will decide to leave the EU norms of standards, to move to the US one. I dont believe that will happen.

My answer is that the option to unite politically, economically and socially with the US and not with Europe makes absolutely no sense. I believe that, for the UKs interests and values, the European option remains the dominant one.

Ivan Rogers, the former British ambassador to the EU, said it was clear that after Trumps re-election the UK would have to choose between the US and EU. Any free trade agreement that Trump and his team could ever propose to the UK would have to contain major proposals on US access to the UK agricultural market and on veterinary standards. It would not pass Congress without them. If the UK signed on the dotted line, thats the end of the Starmer proposed veterinary deal with the EU. You cant have both: you have to choose.

Their remarks come as Keir Starmer heads to Brazil on Sunday for a meeting of the G20 where issues of global security and economic growth are set to dominate. The prime minister is expected to hold talks with President Xi of China, on whose country Trump is proposing slap huge 60% import tariffs. Trade experts expect that the US will demand that the EU and UK follow suit, which both will strongly resist for their own trade reasons.

The UK is seeking to increase trade with Beijing while also stepping up efforts to find greater ways to access the EU single market. Last week, the governor of the Bank of England, Andrew Bailey, made clear that leaving the EU had weighed on the domestic economy.

A government source said that developing a trade strategy in the new world order was now the top priority. It has gone from being very important to being number one in the one tray [following Trumps re-election].

However, João Vale de Almeida, the former EU ambassador to London, said he believed there was common territory for agreement which would involve minimal pragmatic deals between the EU and the UK, and the US and the UK.

We know that Trump will try to divide European member states and divide the UK and EU. This is already what [Nigel] Frottage is trying to do. But I think we can walk and chew gum at the same.

Given that a fully fledged trade deal with the US is not possible because agricultural issues will get in the way, and an EU deal is limited by UK red lines, any deals will have to be limited. So there may be a way through.

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/nov/16/uk-must-choose-between-eu-and-trump-trade-experts-warn

BarryCrocker

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5060 on: Yesterday at 11:02:08 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:54:26 pm
UK must choose between EU and Trump, trade experts warn

Pascal Lamy, former head of the WTO, says Britain will have to take sides if new US administration slaps hefty tariffs on imports, as fears grow over possible trade war

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/nov/16/uk-must-choose-between-eu-and-trump-trade-experts-warn

All of the US trade partners are having to make similar decisions. Both sides of the political divide down here in Australia are 'Free Trade' advocates whilst also being a major US ally.

Let America do America. The ramifications of their actions will automatically be felt through all western economies, especially if China's growth gets turned off.
TSC

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5061 on: Yesterday at 11:16:43 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 10:54:26 pm
UK must choose between EU and Trump, trade experts warn

Pascal Lamy, former head of the WTO, says Britain will have to take sides if new US administration slaps hefty tariffs on imports, as fears grow over possible trade war

https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2024/nov/16/uk-must-choose-between-eu-and-trump-trade-experts-warn



Guess thatll depend to what extent Trump imposes tariffs on UK.
Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
Reply #5062 on: Today at 04:37:10 am
Quote from: Robinred on Yesterday at 01:04:02 pm


I have woken up to a  podcast featuring Dunt and thought Id offer up some info.

When discussing the US election the i-paper wrote a piece attacking Rory Stewart for getting his prediction wrong - This pissed off Dunt and he attacked the paper for aiming their ire at Stewart where there are loads of other more worthy targets, so he's capable of speaking out against his employer.

Dunt was discussing right wing populism and got pissed off that  the entire debate on asylum seekers  was on how to stop them and not how to process them and change the narrative.  I can inagine he would be critical Starmers visit with Meloni.

On Euthanasia he openly criticised Starmer for being slow to allow the debate to start until the legislation has been written and released . Dunt is in favour of Euthanasia and I found it strange he was criticising KS, who is the one that has brought it into Parliament in the first place
