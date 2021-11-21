« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 121 122 123 124 125 [126]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 214176 times)

Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,370
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5000 on: Yesterday at 02:35:50 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Yesterday at 02:06:16 pm
The tax burden is the greatest its ever been.  The problem isn't lack of funding/money, it's the use of money and lack of reform.
The pensions bill is the greatest it's ever been.
The national debt payments are the greatest they've ever been.
The healthcare bill is the greatest it's ever been.

The public purse has in general been stretched by the same inflation that has ran through the whole economy.

If there were any easy reforms to reduce public spending and taxes then the Tories would have enacted them because that is their supposed MO.
Logged

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,126
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5001 on: Yesterday at 02:38:53 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 02:34:33 pm
Yes over a decade of low growth and minimal real wage growth, aging population and a growing problem of economic inactivity due to long term illness/disability.

Its not a problem thats likely to get much better anytime soon either

The productivity growth has been poor since 2008, taking more risks in financial services is welcome imo. I agree when Reeves suggests banks are too risk adverse now.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,357
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5002 on: Yesterday at 02:41:57 pm »
Quote from: thaddeus on Yesterday at 02:35:50 pm
The pensions bill is the greatest it's ever been.
The national debt payments are the greatest they've ever been.
The healthcare bill is the greatest it's ever been.

The public purse has in general been stretched by the same inflation that has ran through the whole economy.

If there were any easy reforms to reduce public spending and taxes then the Tories would have enacted them because that is their supposed MO.

I would actually rather the Tories were just honest about their low tax plans, if you want to cut the size of the state you need to be honest about how you want to do that, not massively magical thinking that you can achieve HUGE savings purely through efficiency savings.


If people want to cut the size of the state at least be honest and say what you want the state to stop doing.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,507
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5003 on: Yesterday at 02:44:19 pm »
Quote from: RedGlen on Yesterday at 01:24:56 pm
It's actually quite a popular perception to question why nurses need a degree now and not before. Without casting aspersions at you, Paul, but I think it's rooted in the old stereotype of nurses as being the caring angels who go around wiping the brow of the ill, sweeping and cleaning the wards and beds, doing what the doctors ask them to do etc. So people question why they can't just be trained on the jobs as it used to be. Now, nurses do still do that, but it's only a small part of the role now.

Nursing has evolved enormously over the last 50 years, the modern nursing role now encompasses anything from being a community nurse, to working in the intensive care unit and running clinics independently. As of qualification now, nurses need to be able to assess patients by listening to their heart, lungs (and knowing what to listen for, and what it means), taking observations and recognising when someone is becoming unwell, which is often far more nuanced than people think it is, take bloods and administer medications (which can be complex and has a lot of risk if things go wrong). Those skills need a sharp mind, and extensive training and robust assessment of competencies in those skills, nurses learn a lot more about anatomy, physiology, sciences now than they ever used to. The nurse may well also find themselves prescribing medications themselves later in their career.

There's also the weird assumption that because nurses are degree educated they don't spend as much time learning on wards - they do 50% of their degree within a healthcare setting, delivering care under supervision and move around different specialities getting a wide range of experience before qualifying.

Lastly, if you just look purely at the numbers, having a higher number of degree educated nurses vs non-degree educated nurses lowers overall mortality levels by quite a bit - https://www.kcl.ac.uk/archive/news/nmpc/2014/degree-educated-nurses-can-reduce-hospital-deaths


Thanks for taking the time to reply . I agree that some perceive nurses to be doing what is really done by health care assistants.  Nurses, if say are nearer skills wise to doctors.   But why do they need a 'degree' to gain those skills.   Or more importantly, why do they need to be burdened with the debt associated with acquiring that degree.
Id definitely be for nurses being able to qualify at a fraction of the cost of other degrees.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,357
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5004 on: Yesterday at 02:44:27 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 02:38:53 pm
The productivity growth has been poor since 2008, taking more risks in financial services is welcome imo. I agree when Reeves suggests banks are too risk adverse now.

Financial services is one of our few globally competitive industries, unfortunately it became far more attractive to bash rather than encourage to grow (for totally understandable reasons) after the GFC
Logged

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,126
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5005 on: Yesterday at 02:49:04 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 02:44:27 pm
Financial services is one of our few globally competitive industries, unfortunately it became far more attractive to bash rather than encourage to grow (for totally understandable reasons) after the GFC

Ever watched the BBC documentary on 2008? Properly good explanation to the mad stuff they were allowed to get away with.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,357
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5006 on: Yesterday at 02:51:37 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 02:49:04 pm
Ever watched the BBC documentary on 2008? Properly good explanation to the mad stuff they were allowed to get away with.

I haven't, but now I want to
Logged

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,126
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5007 on: Yesterday at 02:55:06 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 02:51:37 pm
I haven't, but now I want to

https://youtu.be/W_ZWGuQ07Q8?feature=shared

The fact they were ignoring what their numbers were telling them was insane, as was the ABN Amro deal not being pulled and they didn't do 'due diligence' on the deal.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:57:19 pm by cornishscouser92 »
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,368
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5008 on: Yesterday at 04:21:10 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 02:51:37 pm
I haven't, but now I want to

Id also watch the Big Short or better still read the book, explains the root cause of the US subprime mortgage crisis.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,181
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5009 on: Yesterday at 05:02:21 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 02:38:53 pm
The productivity growth has been poor since 2008, taking more risks in financial services is welcome imo. I agree when Reeves suggests banks are too risk adverse now.

What could possibly go wrong...............?
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,181
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5010 on: Yesterday at 05:03:45 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:21:10 pm
Id also watch the Big Short or better still read the book, explains the root cause of the US subprime mortgage crisis.

Also, 'Enron, the smartest guys in the room'.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:26:48 pm by Red-Soldier »
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,357
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5011 on: Yesterday at 05:11:47 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 04:21:10 pm
Id also watch the Big Short or better still read the book, explains the root cause of the US subprime mortgage crisis.

Big Short is a very good movie
Logged

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,126
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5012 on: Yesterday at 05:18:34 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:02:21 pm
What could possibly go wrong...............?

Not taking enough risk is also risky. The BoE conducts stress testing regularly and banks are required to have much higher CET1 levels, most UK banks run over 12% CET1 Ratio - for comparison RBS was running at 4% in 2008. They hold more than enough liquidity and can take more risk, in moderation.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,181
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5013 on: Yesterday at 05:21:18 pm »
Quote from: cornishscouser92 on Yesterday at 05:18:34 pm
Not taking enough risk is also risky. The BoE conducts stress testing regularly and banks are required to have much higher CET1 levels, most UK banks run over 12% CET1 Ratio - for comparison RBS was running at 4% in 2008. They hold more than enough liquidity and can take more risk, in moderation.

They could start by loosening up the mortages, again.  Bring all the decent self-cert ones back.  Give lower earners a greater chance of owning their home.
Logged

Offline cornishscouser92

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,126
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5014 on: Yesterday at 05:27:17 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:21:18 pm
They could start by loosening up the mortages, again.  Bring all the decent self-cert ones back.  Give lower earners a greater chance of owning their home.

I don't work in mortgages at the bank I work at, but I would suggest if you've made a rent payment of £800 consistently for 24 months then you'd be eligible for a mortgage with those sort of re-payments - PRA should enforce that.
Logged
You miss 100% of the shots you don't take.

Online Sammy5IsAlive

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,902
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5015 on: Yesterday at 05:39:28 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 05:21:18 pm
They could start by loosening up the mortages, again.  Bring all the decent self-cert ones back.  Give lower earners a greater chance of owning their home.

I thought that was where the bottom fell out of the global economy in 2007??? Maybe you could argue that it was more of an American problem and only became global because the mortgages had been bundled up into financial instruments that then contaminated the global market.

Just speaking anecdotally, around that time I was doing debt advice in the UK and we had tons of clients facing mortgage repossession who from my perspective never should have been given the mortgages in the first place - either they were so tightly strung that any small negative change in their circumstances had made the mortgage impossible or occasionally the mortgage seemed to be doomed from the very beginning and I guess must have come from self-certification where the borrower was massaging the figures and never got checked up on.

There are clearly very big issues with the housing market but I don't think it is a sensible solution to encourage 'speculative' lending and borrowing given the alarming levels of financial illiteracy that remains in the public.
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,181
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5016 on: Yesterday at 06:04:27 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 05:39:28 pm
I thought that was where the bottom fell out of the global economy in 2007??? Maybe you could argue that it was more of an American problem and only became global because the mortgages had been bundled up into financial instruments that then contaminated the global market.

Just speaking anecdotally, around that time I was doing debt advice in the UK and we had tons of clients facing mortgage repossession who from my perspective never should have been given the mortgages in the first place - either they were so tightly strung that any small negative change in their circumstances had made the mortgage impossible or occasionally the mortgage seemed to be doomed from the very beginning and I guess must have come from self-certification where the borrower was massaging the figures and never got checked up on.

There are clearly very big issues with the housing market but I don't think it is a sensible solution to encourage 'speculative' lending and borrowing given the alarming levels of financial illiteracy that remains in the public.

I don't think if was domestic mortgages for the little guy, but large business loans, instead.  Cortporate mortgages, dodgy, high risk stuff.

They then lift the drawbridge up for all the average people saving for their own home.
Logged

Offline filopastry

  • seldom posts but often delivers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,357
  • Let me tell you a story.........
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5017 on: Yesterday at 06:09:00 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 05:39:28 pm
I thought that was where the bottom fell out of the global economy in 2007??? Maybe you could argue that it was more of an American problem and only became global because the mortgages had been bundled up into financial instruments that then contaminated the global market.

Just speaking anecdotally, around that time I was doing debt advice in the UK and we had tons of clients facing mortgage repossession who from my perspective never should have been given the mortgages in the first place - either they were so tightly strung that any small negative change in their circumstances had made the mortgage impossible or occasionally the mortgage seemed to be doomed from the very beginning and I guess must have come from self-certification where the borrower was massaging the figures and never got checked up on.

There are clearly very big issues with the housing market but I don't think it is a sensible solution to encourage 'speculative' lending and borrowing given the alarming levels of financial illiteracy that remains in the public.

You could still have higher LTV mortgages available while maintaining income verification and affordability checks, less of an issue now though than back in the zero interest period, when it really often was cheaper for people to have a mortgage than pay rent, but they were effectively locked out of buying by LTV/deposit requirements.
Logged

Offline Andy

  • short fingered vulgarian
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,288
  • Form is temporary, class is permanent.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5018 on: Yesterday at 06:22:29 pm »
Quote from: Sammy5IsAlive on Yesterday at 05:39:28 pm
I thought that was where the bottom fell out of the global economy in 2007???

Tip of the iceberg - you could have looser lending rules without doing the crazy shit that they did in the US.

...which was then compounded by repeatedly buying, repackaging and selling the debt over and over on the markets.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,368
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5019 on: Yesterday at 06:24:24 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Yesterday at 06:04:27 pm
I don't think if was domestic mortgages for the little guy, but large business loans, instead.  Cortporate mortgages, dodgy, high risk stuff.

They then lift the drawbridge up for all the average people saving for their own home.

It was mortgages to little guys that caused the crash in the US, those mortgages were then packaged up and sold as financial instruments to banks (including UK banks) and insurance companies, those little guys couldnt afford their mortgages so they defaulted, that made the financial instruments made up of those mortgages worthless and all of the banks and insurance companies lost loads of money and some collapsed. Insurance companies also sold insurance on those same financial instruments so when they became worthless they had to pay out to the people who bought insurance. That meant banks didnt have the money to lend to anyone and we ended up with the credit crunch.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,353
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5020 on: Yesterday at 08:50:15 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:44:19 pm
Thanks for taking the time to reply . I agree that some perceive nurses to be doing what is really done by health care assistants.  Nurses, if say are nearer skills wise to doctors.   But why do they need a 'degree' to gain those skills.   Or more importantly, why do they need to be burdened with the debt associated with acquiring that degree.
Id definitely be for nurses being able to qualify at a fraction of the cost of other degrees.

In large part availability of teaching resources just makes it practical - a friend of mine is a "healthcare" and when doing additional training to be able to advance in radiography and also move up the bands to be able to do some of the meds etc she was sent to Exeter Uni to do the course as quite simply creating a specialist training centre with lecture theatres, labs, staff etc for the NHS costs more than using uni facilities and staff.

Once you start doing training out of the uni, it almost naturally lends itself to making it a degree course as then the cost comes off the NHS books if nothing else.

Hospital trusts are usually centred around local Unis so it allows for standardisation and a clear pathway as then hospitals have had you on their wards and know you and also know that the standard of training meets their needs.

Nurses fresh out of uni start at Band 5 (I believe) which is quite high up in the overall bandings and requires a far greater knowledge of physiology, pharmacology, cardiology and more than back when my mum was a nurse in the 80s and it was (to hear her tell it) a case of "yes sir, no sir, three bags full sir" to the doctors (while throwing v's at them) and responsibilities being limited to "keep them clean, fed, and let us know if they try to die on you" and so a degree is commensurate with the level of knowledge gained and is just reward for the work put in.

I see your point with tuition fees and the debt incurred and don't disagree but there are many other worthy courses that should also get the same treatment and the subsidy has to come from somewhere.

Its not a popular opinion but I do tend towards the "if you are paying so much a month back on your student loan that you are pissed off by it then you are earning more than enough to sit down and shut up". (phrasing used in jest - not that much of a dick)

The rate of repayment is 9% on everything over the threshold (depending on plan between £24,990 and £31,395). So someone earning £26k would pay a max of £90 in the year - or roughly 25p per day. I don't know about anyone else but I think I can find that 25p!

I know this isn't overly nuanced in terms of considering the wider issues people may have (especially with rents sky high) but to even get to £100 per month repayment you need to earn at least £35k so you aren't doing badly.

The issue is that interest levels on it are now around 6.5% which does mean on a loan of £27k you are accruing interest of roughly £1,800 per year so need to earn closer to £40k to be paying back the capital element
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,507
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5021 on: Yesterday at 11:10:08 pm »
Thanks Ian. It's a weird calculation. Surely most people are going to hit the point at which is written off
It does look more and more like a progressive tax.  Just cleverly disguised.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,051
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5022 on: Yesterday at 11:30:20 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:10:08 pm
Thanks Ian. It's a weird calculation. Surely most people are going to hit the point at which is written off
It does look more and more like a progressive tax.  Just cleverly disguised.

It's a tax that the wealthiest can pay off sooner and pay less of. Might as well just make it an actual tax to avoid that
Logged

Offline jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,699
  • JFT97
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5023 on: Yesterday at 11:51:00 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:44:19 pm
Id definitely be for nurses being able to qualify at a fraction of the cost of other degrees.

Many of the NHS related degrees in England pay you £5k a year via NHS Learning Support Fund that doesnt need to be paid back.

If you do a nursing degree in wales then there are no course fees, as long as you commit to work 2 years after your degree in a Welsh hospital.

Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 11:10:08 pm
Thanks Ian. It's a weird calculation. Surely most people are going to hit the point at which is written off
It does look more and more like a progressive tax.  Just cleverly disguised.

The student loans changed a year ago. Previously they were wrote off after 30 years and there were less than 20% of people who paid them back in full. Loans last for 40 years now, you start paying them back sooner and they estimate that over 50% of people will now pay the loan back in full.

Its only when you start earning £45k-£50k that you notice a sizeable chunk taken out from your wages.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,507
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5024 on: Today at 12:12:06 am »
That's about the point higher rate tax kicks in. Do Lian repayments happen before tax, so you don't get the double whammy till later?
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,368
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5025 on: Today at 12:14:20 am »
To think when I was at uni the interest on the loans was so low the advice used to be that even if you didnt need a loan it was worth taking the loan, sticking it in a high interest account and you could actually make money from the loan.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Elmo!

  • Spolier alret!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,051
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5026 on: Today at 12:20:09 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 12:12:06 am
That's about the point higher rate tax kicks in. Do Lian repayments happen before tax, so you don't get the double whammy till later?

After tax.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 79,774
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5027 on: Today at 08:07:16 am »
Story in the Times today blaming the sluggish growth directly on the build up to the budget. Rachel Reeves is going to need a more optimistic hair cut.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,368
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5028 on: Today at 09:38:44 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:07:16 am
Story in the Times today blaming the sluggish growth directly on the build up to the budget. Rachel Reeves is going to need a more optimistic hair cut.

I dont think theres any getting away from it, shes laid the doom and gloom on a bit too thick and took too long to actually hold the budget
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,181
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #5029 on: Today at 09:53:09 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Yesterday at 06:24:24 pm
It was mortgages to little guys that caused the crash in the US, those mortgages were then packaged up and sold as financial instruments to banks (including UK banks) and insurance companies, those little guys couldnt afford their mortgages so they defaulted, that made the financial instruments made up of those mortgages worthless and all of the banks and insurance companies lost loads of money and some collapsed. Insurance companies also sold insurance on those same financial instruments so when they became worthless they had to pay out to the people who bought insurance. That meant banks didnt have the money to lend to anyone and we ended up with the credit crunch.

So, it was a US thing.

So, there was no reason to change mortages in this country, then - stopping lower earners from buying a home.

I st6and by my original point.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 121 122 123 124 125 [126]   Go Up
« previous next »
 