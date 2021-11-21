The newer uni loans get wiped after 40 years now, previously it was 30 years. You start paying them back sooner now as well, I think the threshold is £25k from when you start paying it back now.



Like you say, you have to question whether or not its worth going to uni now. I think gone are the days of going there for a social. We have people in work with degrees who do the same job as others without degrees. With our salary scales everyone who does the same role is paid the same. One of our particular roles is £45k a year, theres one person with a degree who does exactly the same job as a colleague without a degree. The one with a degree takes home about £150 less a month because of his student loan.



The way I look at it, my kids can go to uni for three years and have £60k debt or they could stay in the family home get a job and possibly save £20k a year, and be £120k better off after 3 years and buy themselves a home. Dont get me wrong if they do well academically and are going to do a STEM subject or something else that has a high chance of them getting a decent career out of it then I would encourage them to go, if its to study some nonsense then they can forget about that unless they are doing it on their own dime.Im certainly in the minority in my team in having a degree, I dont think many of my peers do, my manager and his manager definitely dont although my manager did say his dad had his own cabling company and my manager worked for his dad initially which got him experience to go and work for large blue chip companies so had an unofficial apprenticeship lets say.