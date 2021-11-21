« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Down

Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 209238 times)

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,681
  • JFT97
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4880 on: Today at 05:48:47 pm »
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 05:34:23 pm
How many people are going to be able to pay off their student loan?

This is just a government subsidy in all but name really isn't it? It won't affect how much people pay back as that's linked to salary and raising it pretty much doesn't matter if you weren't going to pay it off anyway. It's only something high earners will ever pay off.

They predict over 50% of people will pay the student loan back on the new Plan that was introduced a couple of years ago. On the previous plan it was something around the 15% mark.
Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,934
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4881 on: Today at 06:41:30 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:16:05 pm
Now, increase the maintenance grant and loan, at the rate of inflation.  Plus reverse the Tory changes to the system, that benefit the higher earners more.
fuck that. These grants and loans are a back door for people to piss it up on holiday.  My sisters mate has used all her loans to go on holiday, get her lips done, new TVs, decorating etc and she has zero intention of ever paying it back. If anything the rules and restrictions need tightening.

It's easy money, she has spread the word and about 10 other people have done the same thing now.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:44:02 pm by stevensr123 »
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4882 on: Today at 07:20:44 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 06:41:30 pm
fuck that. These grants and loans are a back door for people to piss it up on holiday.  My sisters mate has used all her loans to go on holiday, get her lips done, new TVs, decorating etc and she has zero intention of ever paying it back. If anything the rules and restrictions need tightening.

It's easy money, she has spread the word and about 10 other people have done the same thing now.

Im not saying youre a Tory, but you have some opinions that are very Tory. This is one of them. For every 1 person like youre describing therell be several times over students that are struggling to survive and working at least 1 other job just to have funds to survive. Adding hurdles to access them serves no purpose. It would require more bureaucracy and be totally pointless.
Logged

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4883 on: Today at 07:23:14 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 06:41:30 pm
fuck that. These grants and loans are a back door for people to piss it up on holiday.  My sisters mate has used all her loans to go on holiday, get her lips done, new TVs, decorating etc and she has zero intention of ever paying it back. If anything the rules and restrictions need tightening.

It's easy money, she has spread the word and about 10 other people have done the same thing now.

How did you fund yourself through university?
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,290
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4884 on: Today at 07:31:16 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 05:48:47 pm
They predict over 50% of people will pay the student loan back on the new Plan that was introduced a couple of years ago. On the previous plan it was something around the 15% mark.

I would seriously ask questions as to whats the point in people going to university if they arent able to pay back the loan, whether thats because the loans are too large, the interest rates are too high or graduate pay is too low I dont know, but it seems like a bit of shit deal all around whether thats the taxpayer not getting their money back or people working their whole lives paying off extra % of their pay.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:32:48 pm by west_london_red »
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,290
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4885 on: Today at 07:32:12 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:20:44 pm
Im not saying youre a Tory, but you have some opinions that are very Tory. This is one of them. For every 1 person like youre describing therell be several times over students that are struggling to survive and working at least 1 other job just to have funds to survive. Adding hurdles to access them serves no purpose. It would require more bureaucracy and be totally pointless.

Some?
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,934
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4886 on: Today at 07:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:20:44 pm
Im not saying youre a Tory, but you have some opinions that are very Tory. This is one of them. For every 1 person like youre describing therell be several times over students that are struggling to survive and working at least 1 other job just to have funds to survive. Adding hurdles to access them serves no purpose. It would require more bureaucracy and be totally pointless.
I'm not a tory, I hate the fuckers, but if the country is broke, giving away money that people can potentially piss it up the wall doesn't seem like the smartest use of funds.

Student loans cost the tax payer 10 billion pound a year already and there is no such thing as a free lunch.


Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,934
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4887 on: Today at 07:41:37 pm »
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:23:14 pm
How did you fund yourself through university?


I didnt go to university; I got an apprenticeship. I believe that previous governments and the push to have everyone attend university have really fucked a generation. Instead of increasing student loans and investing more money into universities, funds should be directed towards apprenticeships, reopening technical colleges, and enabling people to work and study at the same.

Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online Kenny's Jacket

  • Kenny's Vegan Jacket Potato. Talks more sense than me.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,450
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4888 on: Today at 07:51:02 pm »
https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/cvg5vvkj4qko

This is good, Id love to see similar help given to others overseas
Logged
Quote from: Elmo! on March  5, 2024, 05:58:01 pm
As I've said before, the Full English is just the base upon which the Scots/Welsh/NI have improved upon. Sorry but the Full English is the worst of the British breakfasts.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 97,118
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4889 on: Today at 07:52:53 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 07:41:37 pm


I didnt go to university; I got an apprenticeship. I believe that previous governments and the push to have everyone attend university have really fucked a generation. Instead of increasing student loans and investing more money into universities, funds should be directed towards apprenticeships, reopening technical colleges, and enabling people to work and study at the same.


Well there was the fairly large apprenticeships levy.

Can I ask, who do you think shouldnt go to university who does now?
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,704
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4890 on: Today at 07:59:09 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 03:59:19 pm
Huge areas of land mostly?

Asset rich, cash poor.
Like pensioners :)

Who are we picking on today  ? When is it the estate agents' turn?

Can they not flog off some of their land back to Government in order to build affordable housing? Maybe give them a tax break to do that?
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,681
  • JFT97
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4891 on: Today at 08:03:07 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 06:41:30 pm
fuck that. These grants and loans are a back door for people to piss it up on holiday.  My sisters mate has used all her loans to go on holiday, get her lips done, new TVs, decorating etc and she has zero intention of ever paying it back. If anything the rules and restrictions need tightening.

It's easy money, she has spread the word and about 10 other people have done the same thing now.

Really? So she got her maintenance loan and used that for holidays, cosmetics and luxury purchases. Id be interested to know how she funded the 7k a year uni accommodation costs, plus the food etc if she spent  her loan on these other things.

If shes no intention of ever paying it back, I take it she has no plans on working at any point?
Logged

Online vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,704
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4892 on: Today at 08:07:34 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 06:41:30 pm
fuck that. These grants and loans are a back door for people to piss it up on holiday.  My sisters mate has used all her loans to go on holiday, get her lips done, new TVs, decorating etc and she has zero intention of ever paying it back. If anything the rules and restrictions need tightening.

It's easy money, she has spread the word and about 10 other people have done the same thing now.

Fucking hell! I work in a university. Most of those students there are holding down at least one job to pay their fucking exhorbitant rents charged by arsehole landlords. There is no option. Coming into school absolutely knackered from working late nights in the hospitality sector for fuck all money and then studying all day with independent study needed to get their degree's at night. Fuck off with this shite
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,934
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4893 on: Today at 08:07:54 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 07:52:53 pm
Well there was the fairly large apprenticeships levy.

Can I ask, who do you think shouldnt go to university who does now?

Well, asking that question right now, given how governments have set up the system and directed everyone toward university, is hard to answer.

Thats why I think reform and a correction are needed.

I would say that anyone entering a course with limited job opportunities afterward, or where pay is so low that repaying student isnt possible, isn't exactly making the best personal choice
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,934
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4894 on: Today at 08:15:56 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 08:03:07 pm
Really? So she got her maintenance loan and used that for holidays, cosmetics and luxury purchases. Id be interested to know how she funded the 7k a year uni accommodation costs, plus the food etc if she spent  her loan on these other things.

If shes no intention of ever paying it back, I take it she has no plans on working at any point?
She lives in a council  flat with her 3 children,  works part time at tesco and does uni. And she has zero intention of working in the field she is getting her degree in. And ofcourse she has spread the word how easy it is, so her friends are doing it as well now.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,681
  • JFT97
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4895 on: Today at 08:18:40 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 07:31:16 pm
I would seriously ask questions as to whats the point in people going to university if they arent able to pay back the loan, whether thats because the loans are too large, the interest rates are too high or graduate pay is too low I dont know, but it seems like a bit of shit deal all around whether thats the taxpayer not getting their money back or people working their whole lives paying off extra % of their pay.

The newer uni loans get wiped after 40 years now, previously it was 30 years. You start paying them back sooner now as well, I think the threshold is £25k from when you start paying it back now.

Like you say, you have to question whether or not its worth going to uni now.  I think gone are the days of going there for a social. We have people in work with degrees who do the same job as others without degrees. With our salary scales everyone who does the same role is paid the same. One of our particular roles is £45k a year, theres one person with a degree who does exactly the same job as a colleague without a degree. The one with a degree takes home about £150 less a month because of his student loan.
Logged

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 27,864
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4896 on: Today at 08:22:47 pm »
The problem with exorbitant tuition fees is that it's fundamentally changed universities from places of higher learning to places that are simply a means to an end, the end being a well paid career - if you're investing thousands of pounds in tuition you expect to see a return on that investment. Learning for the pursuit of knowledge has become a secondary objective.

There are plenty of degrees I think most would agree have value to society but don't necessarily offer lucrative job opportunities at the end of them. There's little money to be made directly from studying things like philosophy, history, the arts, classics, modern foreign languages, education, nursing etc. Many of these subject areas do develop skills that are transferable to other careers but they are mostly skills that could be learned on the job, and thinking of them in such terms is missing the point anyway. We'll all live much less rich lives if we think of universities exclusively as job factories.
Logged
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4897 on: Today at 08:23:39 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 08:15:56 pm
She lives in a council  flat with her 3 children,  works part time at tesco and does uni. And she has zero intention of working in the field she is getting her degree in. And ofcourse she has spread the word how easy it is, so her friends are doing it as well now.

Bit of a condescending attitude from way up there in your ivory tower.

Council flat?
3 kids?
Part time at Tesco?

I also wasn't aware of the law that states you have to work in the field your degree is in?

I was advised that with a degree in mathematics I could virtually pick whatever field I wanted 🤷
Logged

Online jonnypb

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,681
  • JFT97
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4898 on: Today at 08:25:51 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 08:15:56 pm
She lives in a council  flat with her 3 children,  works part time at tesco and does uni. And she has zero intention of working in the field she is getting her degree in. And ofcourse she has spread the word how easy it is, so her friends are doing it as well now.


I suspect that this isnt the norm..

However, if Im missing something obvious then please tell me because the maintenance loan for my eldest doesnt even cover the full costs of the uni accommodation. They have to work 15 hours a week and use the bank of parents to buy food and live!
Logged

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,934
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4899 on: Today at 08:29:30 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:23:39 pm
Bit of a condescending attitude from way up there in your ivory tower.

Council flat?
3 kids?
Part time at Tesco?

I also wasn't aware of the law that states you have to work in the field your degree is in?

I was advised that with a degree in mathematics I could virtually pick whatever field I wanted 🤷

I wasn't passing judgement on her, my sister is in a similar position and I was born into a similar position as well. I was explaining the fact she thinks its easy money, and she isn't paying huge rent, can work part time, has three kids to look after.

And by field, I basically mean she isn't planning on using it for anything. She is relatively happy with her little life and likes her job.

She has simply used the system to get money for holidays etc
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Offline stevensr123

  • bedwetter; political strategist and communications expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,934
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4900 on: Today at 08:31:47 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 08:25:51 pm


I suspect that this isnt the norm..

However, if Im missing something obvious then please tell me because the maintenance loan for my eldest doesnt even cover the full costs of the uni accommodation. They have to work 15 hours a week and use the bank of parents to buy food and live!
and I'm not saying it is the norm, I'm saying there needs to be a fundamental reform on university, apprentiships, how people enter the work force.

Currently the system isn't working for students, university, business or the tax payer.
Logged
PUSSY cat, PUSSY cat, I love you,  yes I do.......

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,290
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4901 on: Today at 08:33:58 pm »
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 08:18:40 pm
The newer uni loans get wiped after 40 years now, previously it was 30 years. You start paying them back sooner now as well, I think the threshold is £25k from when you start paying it back now.

Like you say, you have to question whether or not its worth going to uni now.  I think gone are the days of going there for a social. We have people in work with degrees who do the same job as others without degrees. With our salary scales everyone who does the same role is paid the same. One of our particular roles is £45k a year, theres one person with a degree who does exactly the same job as a colleague without a degree. The one with a degree takes home about £150 less a month because of his student loan.

The way I look at it, my kids can go to uni for three years and have £60k debt or they could stay in the family home get a job and possibly save £20k a year, and be £120k better off after 3 years and buy themselves a home. Dont get me wrong if they do well academically and are going to do a STEM subject or something else that has a high chance of them getting a decent career out of it then I would encourage them to go, if its to study some nonsense then they can forget about that unless they are doing it on their own dime.

Im certainly in the minority in my team in having a degree, I dont think many of my peers do, my manager and his manager definitely dont although my manager did say his dad had his own cabling company and my manager worked for his dad initially which got him experience to go and work for large blue chip companies so had an unofficial apprenticeship lets say.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4902 on: Today at 08:36:41 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 08:29:30 pm
I wasn't passing judgement on her, my sister is in a similar position and I was born into a similar position as well. I was explaining the fact she thinks its easy money, and she isn't paying huge rent, can work part time, has three kids to look after.

And by field, I basically mean she isn't planning on using it for anything. She is relatively happy with her little life and likes her job.

She has simply used the system to get money for holidays etc

At the same time as gaining a degree which may well be useful in her future once the kids are older and suddenly her "little life" may no longer satisfy her?

I think it's great that we have a system that allows mature students to study and potentially improve their circumstances if the need arises.

At least she's contributing and showing those 3 kids that just because you live in a council flat and work part time at Tesco doesn't mean you've given up on life 🤷
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,290
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4903 on: Today at 08:39:13 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 08:22:47 pm
The problem with exorbitant tuition fees is that it's fundamentally changed universities from places of higher learning to places that are simply a means to an end, the end being a well paid career - if you're investing thousands of pounds in tuition you expect to see a return on that investment. Learning for the pursuit of knowledge has become a secondary objective.

There are plenty of degrees I think most would agree have value to society but don't necessarily offer lucrative job opportunities at the end of them. There's little money to be made directly from studying things like philosophy, history, the arts, classics, modern foreign languages, education, nursing etc. Many of these subject areas do develop skills that are transferable to other careers but they are mostly skills that could be learned on the job, and thinking of them in such terms is missing the point anyway. We'll all live much less rich lives if we think of universities exclusively as job factories.

The heart says yes, the head and wallet say no, I think is the problem. Id agree, the pursuit of knowledge is a very noble motivation but with the state of everything is it fair to expect to state to cover tens of thousands in loans that wont ever get paid while someone goes off to learn about their passion whatever that is, Im not sure the state owes us that.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online PaulF

  • https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/paulfelce
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,429
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4904 on: Today at 08:48:07 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 08:23:39 pm
Bit of a condescending attitude from way up there in your ivory tower.

Council flat?
3 kids?
Part time at Tesco?

I also wasn't aware of the law that states you have to work in the field your degree is in?

I was advised that with a degree in mathematics I could virtually pick whatever field I wanted 🤷


Did you do the mathematics degree?

I personally think it's about right if high earners can essentially pay off all the uni fees. Especially if the fee is at a level that makes you think about going but isnt overly onerous on anyone afterwards.
I guess I'd back a graduate tax.

Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline TSC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,594
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4905 on: Today at 08:53:30 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 07:41:37 pm


I didnt go to university; I got an apprenticeship. I believe that previous governments and the push to have everyone attend university have really fucked a generation. Instead of increasing student loans and investing more money into universities, funds should be directed towards apprenticeships, reopening technical colleges, and enabling people to work and study at the same.



Govt policies are aimed at enabling folk to choose to go to university, as opposed to pushing, whereas years ago access to same was restricted.

I relied on loans and was self funding at the time and managed by working part time as well.  Just because youve apparently some knowledge of someone using loans inappropriately, doesnt mean all students are same.

Holding that view is similar to prevailing attitudes informed by that shit series benefits street from years ago.
Logged

Online west_london_red

  • Knows his stuff - pull the udder one! RAWK's Dairy Queen.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,290
  • watching me? but whose watching you watching me?
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4906 on: Today at 09:04:42 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:48:07 pm
Did you do the mathematics degree?

I personally think it's about right if high earners can essentially pay off all the uni fees. Especially if the fee is at a level that makes you think about going but isnt overly onerous on anyone afterwards.
I guess I'd back a graduate tax.



Consider this, someone who goes to university, gets a good job off the back of that and pays more in taxes is already paying back the state for the investment its made in their education, and so why should they then be paying even more while those who have possibly made a poor decision in going to university from a RoI point of view dont have to cough up?

To be clear, this isnt a situation that applies to me so theres no self interest at play but just strikes me as a bit unfair.
Logged
Quote from: idontknow on November 21, 2021, 09:39:54 pm
Thinking is overrated.
The mind is a tool, it's not meant to be used that much.
Rest, love, observe. Laugh.

Online reddebs

  • areddwarfis4lifenotjust4xmas
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,129
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4907 on: Today at 09:04:45 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:48:07 pm
Did you do the mathematics degree?

I personally think it's about right if high earners can essentially pay off all the uni fees. Especially if the fee is at a level that makes you think about going but isnt overly onerous on anyone afterwards.
I guess I'd back a graduate tax.

Unfortunately my abusive and controlling ex husband put paid to me having any meaningful life.
Logged

Online Shankly998

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,338
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4908 on: Today at 09:12:50 pm »
Personal belief is if you can get into a Russell group uni or equivalent eg St Andrews doesn't matter the subject you should get a free ride. If you don't get into that tier of Uni but are studying a subject which directly leads to a professional occupation e.g. nurse, teacher you should get a free ride. If you don't meet those criteria you shouldn't get a state loan.
Logged

Online Gerry Attrick

  • Sancho's dad. Tight-arse, non-jackpot-sharing get :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,405
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4909 on: Today at 09:15:24 pm »
Quote from: Shankly998 on Today at 09:12:50 pm
Personal belief is if you can get into a Russell group uni or equivalent eg St Andrews doesn't matter the subject you should get a free ride. If you don't get into that tier of Uni but are studying a subject which directly leads to a professional occupation e.g. nurse, teacher you should get a free ride. If you don't meet those criteria you shouldn't get a state loan.

Overwhelming percentage of people getting into the highest tier of universities are from above average income households, so this would decrease social mobility.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 118 119 120 121 122 [123]   Go Up
« previous next »
 