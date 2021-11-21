The problem with exorbitant tuition fees is that it's fundamentally changed universities from places of higher learning to places that are simply a means to an end, the end being a well paid career - if you're investing thousands of pounds in tuition you expect to see a return on that investment. Learning for the pursuit of knowledge has become a secondary objective.
There are plenty of degrees I think most would agree have value to society but don't necessarily offer lucrative job opportunities at the end of them. There's little money to be made directly from studying things like philosophy, history, the arts, classics, modern foreign languages, education, nursing etc. Many of these subject areas do develop skills that are transferable to other careers but they are mostly skills that could be learned on the job, and thinking of them in such terms is missing the point anyway. We'll all live much less rich lives if we think of universities exclusively as job factories.