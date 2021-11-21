« previous next »
New UK Government

jonnypb

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4880 on: Today at 05:48:47 pm
Quote from: Lisan Al Gaib on Today at 05:34:23 pm
How many people are going to be able to pay off their student loan?

This is just a government subsidy in all but name really isn't it? It won't affect how much people pay back as that's linked to salary and raising it pretty much doesn't matter if you weren't going to pay it off anyway. It's only something high earners will ever pay off.

They predict over 50% of people will pay the student loan back on the new Plan that was introduced a couple of years ago. On the previous plan it was something around the 15% mark.
stevensr123

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4881 on: Today at 06:41:30 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 03:16:05 pm
Now, increase the maintenance grant and loan, at the rate of inflation.  Plus reverse the Tory changes to the system, that benefit the higher earners more.
fuck that. These grants and loans are a back door for people to piss it up on holiday.  My sisters mate has used all her loans to go on holiday, get her lips done, new TVs, decorating etc and she has zero intention of ever paying it back. If anything the rules and restrictions need tightening.

It's easy money, she has spread the word and about 10 other people have done the same thing now.
Gerry Attrick

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4882 on: Today at 07:20:44 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 06:41:30 pm
fuck that. These grants and loans are a back door for people to piss it up on holiday.  My sisters mate has used all her loans to go on holiday, get her lips done, new TVs, decorating etc and she has zero intention of ever paying it back. If anything the rules and restrictions need tightening.

It's easy money, she has spread the word and about 10 other people have done the same thing now.

Im not saying youre a Tory, but you have some opinions that are very Tory. This is one of them. For every 1 person like youre describing therell be several times over students that are struggling to survive and working at least 1 other job just to have funds to survive. Adding hurdles to access them serves no purpose. It would require more bureaucracy and be totally pointless.
TSC

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4883 on: Today at 07:23:14 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 06:41:30 pm
fuck that. These grants and loans are a back door for people to piss it up on holiday.  My sisters mate has used all her loans to go on holiday, get her lips done, new TVs, decorating etc and she has zero intention of ever paying it back. If anything the rules and restrictions need tightening.

It's easy money, she has spread the word and about 10 other people have done the same thing now.

How did you fund yourself through university?
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4884 on: Today at 07:31:16 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 05:48:47 pm
They predict over 50% of people will pay the student loan back on the new Plan that was introduced a couple of years ago. On the previous plan it was something around the 15% mark.

I would seriously ask questions as to whats the point in people going to university if they arent able to pay back the loan, whether thats because the loans are too large, the interest rates are too high or graduate pay is too low I dont know, but it seems like a bit of shit deal all around whether thats the taxpayer not getting their money back or people working their whole lives paying off extra % of their pay.
west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4885 on: Today at 07:32:12 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:20:44 pm
Im not saying youre a Tory, but you have some opinions that are very Tory. This is one of them. For every 1 person like youre describing therell be several times over students that are struggling to survive and working at least 1 other job just to have funds to survive. Adding hurdles to access them serves no purpose. It would require more bureaucracy and be totally pointless.

Some?
stevensr123

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4886 on: Today at 07:35:49 pm
Quote from: Gerry Attrick on Today at 07:20:44 pm
Im not saying youre a Tory, but you have some opinions that are very Tory. This is one of them. For every 1 person like youre describing therell be several times over students that are struggling to survive and working at least 1 other job just to have funds to survive. Adding hurdles to access them serves no purpose. It would require more bureaucracy and be totally pointless.
I'm not a tory, I hate the fuckers, but if the country is broke, giving away money that people can potentially piss it up the wall doesn't seem like the smartest use of funds.

Student loans cost the tax payer 10 billion pound a year already and there is no such thing as a free lunch.


stevensr123

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4887 on: Today at 07:41:37 pm
Quote from: TSC on Today at 07:23:14 pm
How did you fund yourself through university?


I didnt go to university; I got an apprenticeship. I believe that previous governments and the push to have everyone attend university have really fucked a generation. Instead of increasing student loans and investing more money into universities, funds should be directed towards apprenticeships, reopening technical colleges, and enabling people to work and study at the same.

