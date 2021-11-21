Now, increase the maintenance grant and loan, at the rate of inflation. Plus reverse the Tory changes to the system, that benefit the higher earners more.



fuck that. These grants and loans are a back door for people to piss it up on holiday. My sisters mate has used all her loans to go on holiday, get her lips done, new TVs, decorating etc and she has zero intention of ever paying it back. If anything the rules and restrictions need tightening.It's easy money, she has spread the word and about 10 other people have done the same thing now.