New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4640 on: Today at 12:20:32 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:18:15 pm
Not just public sector, I know consultants working within the private sector who were impacted by IR35 as well



IR35 is one of the great modern pieces of legislation to crack down on tax-dodging.

The hard right and their media lackies have campaigned against it for years.

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4641 on: Today at 12:20:32 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 11:06:04 am
There is definitely a lack of assuredness and probably quite a bit of nervousness with this budget and the messaging around it. Unsurprising considering the fact that Labour hasnt been in power for so long, but you can clearly tell there are some nerves seeping in before they step out on Wednesday.

Not something to worry about but just interesting from a watching and comms perspective.

Well their messaging has been negative negative negative from day 1. Their whole campaign was built on hope and excitement for the future so its a complete 180.

People are tired understandably.

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4642 on: Today at 12:21:42 pm
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 12:18:15 pm
Not just public sector, I know consultants working within the private sector who were impacted by IR35 as well

Were they working on pub sec projects?.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4643 on: Today at 12:23:53 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:21:42 pm
Were they working on pub sec projects?.

No, financial sector, also not loving the increase in employers NI!
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4644 on: Today at 12:32:27 pm
Starmer announces England's bus fare cap will be extended but rise to £3 in 2025

Quote
Keir Starmer has announced that Labour will raise the £2 bus fare cap in England to £3 next week.

Asked about rumours around changes to the cap in Wednesdays budget, the prime minister said:

On the £2 bus fare, the first thing to say is the Tories had only funded that til the end of 2024 and therefore that is the end of the funding in relation to the £2 capped fair.

I do know how much this matters, particularly in rural communities where theres heavy reliance on busses, and thats why Im able to say to you this morning that in the budget, we will announce there will be a £3 cap on bus fares to the end of 2025, because I know how important it is. So that will be there in the budget on Wednesday.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4645 on: Today at 12:41:14 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:32:27 pm
Starmer announces England's bus fare cap will be extended but rise to £3 in 2025

Thats good
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4646 on: Today at 12:44:39 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:32:27 pm
Starmer announces England's bus fare cap will be extended but rise to £3 in 2025

Think Liverpool City Region will keep the £2 fare cap, that's funded separately.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4647 on: Today at 12:48:41 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 11:18:00 am
That to me is exactly what working people mean as they have no or very little control over their earnings or even if they have a job.

Self employed people have far more freedom over what they do, where they work and how much they can earn. 

Even the smallest of small businesses have more freedoms than employees that's why so many want to work "for themselves"!!

People on zero hours contracts are essentially self employed.  Most would probably rather be salaried.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4648 on: Today at 01:04:58 pm
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 12:44:39 pm
Think Liverpool City Region will keep the £2 fare cap, that's funded separately.

Yes, I'm at least hopeful - the cap doesn't mean prices have to go up to £3 a journey. But then the council is absolutely skinned, so a fare subsidy will be hard to find.


(To be honest, I think with all the subsidies public transport companies get, I always think we could just make them free. It'll remove costs for ticket sales / advertising / checking / enforcing, and could inceease advertising income due to more use of public transport.)
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4649 on: Today at 01:05:47 pm
Quote from: redbyrdz on Today at 01:04:58 pm
Yes, I'm at least hopeful - the cap doesn't mean prices have to go up to £3 a journey. But then the council is absolutely skinned, so a fare subsidy will be hard to find.


(To be honest, I think with all the subsidies public transport companies get, I always think we could just make them free. It'll remove costs for ticket sales / advertising / checking / enforcing, and could inceease advertising income due to more use of public transport.)

Fair shout that .
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4650 on: Today at 01:23:51 pm
Basically this just seems like a massive tax hike budget. Fucking working people even more.

And the freezing of tax bands is the biggest fuck you.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4651 on: Today at 01:25:20 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:23:51 pm
Basically this just seems like a massive tax hike budget. Fucking working people even more.
Dont think it will affect my pay packet at all.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4652 on: Today at 01:27:41 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:25:20 pm
Dont think it will affect my pay packet at all.
just everything else.

Petrol, council tax, food etc
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4653 on: Today at 01:28:24 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:27:41 pm
just everything else
Vat?  No.
Fuel duty? No.

Thats pretty much my bills done

What do you mean by everything else?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4654 on: Today at 01:30:19 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:27:41 pm
just everything else.

Petrol, council tax, food etc
Food tax is going up? You sure about that?
Petrol we now know isnt going up.
Council tax?  Down to councils  if theres problems there, then its entirely down to the tories lying to you
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4655 on: Today at 01:33:47 pm
Where has that fuel rise come from?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4656 on: Today at 01:34:26 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:30:19 pm
Food tax is going up? You sure about that?
Petrol we now know isnt going up.
Council tax?  Down to councils  if theres problems there, then its entirely down to the tories lying to you
no, the reports are fuel duty tax cuts are going to be scrapped next year (5p). That will raise the price of all goods (food).

Council tax rises are due to a lack of funding from central goverment (labour).

These are choices from the current goverment.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4657 on: Today at 01:35:59 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 01:33:47 pm
Where has that fuel rise come from?
The FT are reporting they are scrapping the tory 5p tax cut.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4658 on: Today at 01:38:19 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:41:14 pm
Thats good

It's a rise of 50%, not great, but better than scrapping it, altogether.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4659 on: Today at 01:38:52 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:35:59 pm
The FT are reporting they are scrapping the tory 5p tax cut.
Would you raise taxes or Woukd you cut public services?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4660 on: Today at 01:39:07 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:35:59 pm
The FT are reporting they are scrapping the tory 5p tax cut.

No issue with that.

I would've scrapped Hunt's previous two NI cuts, too.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4661 on: Today at 01:43:58 pm
Working people dont drive cars :D
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4662 on: Today at 01:48:15 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 01:38:52 pm
Would you raise taxes or Woukd you cut public services?
I would have a look at how much goverment waste is happening first before taxing people higher then ever with the worst public services in decades.

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4663 on: Today at 01:56:32 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:48:15 pm
I would have a look at how much goverment waste is happening first before taxing people higher then ever with the worst public services in decades.



If only the last Tory government had thought of that, esp with them being responsible for the state of public services and the highest tax landscape in c70 years
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4664 on: Today at 01:58:38 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:48:15 pm
I would have a look at how much goverment waste is happening first before taxing people higher then ever with the worst public services in decades.

This always seems like a cop out answer to a tough question. "Oh just cut waste" without any sort of substance to how much waste is an issue.

How long do you think it would take to look at how much waste is happening? What do you do in themeantime whilst you are looking into it?

It's the same line of thinking that leads to the calls to cut out all the managers in th eNHS and police, and before you know it you have police officers and doctors and nurses spending all their time doing paperwork instead of their actual job.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4665 on: Today at 01:59:00 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:35:59 pm
The FT are reporting they are scrapping the tory 5p tax cut.

Cue more working people questions.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4666 on: Today at 02:01:14 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:48:15 pm
I would have a look at how much goverment waste is happening first before taxing people higher then ever with the worst public services in decades.


:lmao

That old chestnut.  You think no one Berber thought of that? Laughable nativity Im afraid
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4667 on: Today at 02:03:10 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 01:38:19 pm
It's a rise of 50%, not great, but better than scrapping it, altogether.

I should have written my post better.

Good in comparison to what Gerry posts
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4668 on: Today at 02:03:42 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:35:59 pm
The FT are reporting they are scrapping the tory 5p tax cut.


The 5p fuel duty cut that, in the main, wasn't fully passed onto drivers, but did give forecourt operators a boost to profits as they used the cut to increase their profit margins?

https://www.rac.co.uk/drive/news/fuel-news/drivers-losing-184m-a-month-as-fuel-retailers-refuse-to-pass-on-5p-dut/



Re: New UK Government
Reply #4669 on: Today at 03:37:24 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:03:42 pm

The 5p fuel duty cut that, in the main, wasn't fully passed onto drivers, but did give forecourt operators a boost to profits as they used the cut to increase their profit margins?

https://www.rac.co.uk/drive/news/fuel-news/drivers-losing-184m-a-month-as-fuel-retailers-refuse-to-pass-on-5p-dut/





Pretty much the same as a lot of VAT exemptions, people campaign to get a product made exempt from VAT, when it happens the consumer generally doesn't see much benefit
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4670 on: Today at 04:48:47 pm
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 01:23:51 pm
Basically this just seems like a massive tax hike budget. Fucking working people even more.

And the freezing of tax bands is the biggest fuck you.
What do you think Reform would have done though Ste?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4671 on: Today at 05:11:10 pm
Quote from: John C on Today at 04:48:47 pm
What do you think Reform would have done though Ste?

Apart from privatising the NHS, increasing inequality, making poor people, even poorer, while polluting our water even more, you mean?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4672 on: Today at 05:29:45 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:32:27 pm
Starmer announces England's bus fare cap will be extended but rise to £3 in 2025
Going to be another £30ish a month I'll need to find when I'm already dipping into my overdraft each month. I understand it was likely never to be a forever thing, but it's still going to hurt those under the median wage more than anyone.
