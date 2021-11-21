I would have a look at how much goverment waste is happening first before taxing people higher then ever with the worst public services in decades.



This always seems like a cop out answer to a tough question. "Oh just cut waste" without any sort of substance to how much waste is an issue.How long do you think it would take to look at how much waste is happening? What do you do in themeantime whilst you are looking into it?It's the same line of thinking that leads to the calls to cut out all the managers in th eNHS and police, and before you know it you have police officers and doctors and nurses spending all their time doing paperwork instead of their actual job.