Think Liverpool City Region will keep the £2 fare cap, that's funded separately.
Yes, I'm at least hopeful - the cap doesn't mean prices have to go up to £3 a journey. But then the council is absolutely skinned, so a fare subsidy will be hard to find.
(To be honest, I think with all the subsidies public transport companies get, I always think we could just make them free. It'll remove costs for ticket sales / advertising / checking / enforcing, and could inceease advertising income due to more use of public transport.)