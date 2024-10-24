Latest stick that the anti-government forces are trying to use to beat Starmer/Reeves with is over the definition of a 'working person'.



They're saying, essentially, that a small minority of 'working people' get supplementary income through having assets and, if they sell these assets and realise a capital gain, their an increase in Capital Gains Tax would result in an overall tax rise for that 'working person'



It's nothing but a disingenuous splitting of hairs.



The vast majority of 'working people' - ie, those who are on PAYE or are self-employed in ordinary businesses and this is their sole income - won't be paying more, as there won't be rises on taxes directly relating to their income from that work.



To use the argument of 'well, that person works so no tax on anything can rise because you promised not to raise taxes for working people, and a tiny minority of working people would see their overall tax rise on income not related to their work' argument is ridiculous in the extreme.



The argument would never be used when things like tobacco duty is increased (even though many smokers are 'working people' so would see their overall tax paid increase)