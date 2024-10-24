« previous next »
New UK Government

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4520 on: Today at 12:31:25 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 12:13:09 pm

It's outside in the open air. It's already banned in outside areas where people congregate en masse, like football stadiums.

I actually support the ban on indoor smoking. This latest idea just smacks of being punitive because some people hate other people smoking and would ideally ban them from doing so full stop.
I'm guessing you are or have been a smoker?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4521 on: Today at 12:32:11 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 12:07:13 pm

I mentioned tax revenues when I was attacked for this previously. 

It would be great if noone smoked, going past a group huddles outside an office is horrible., but a ban just pushes it to the black market


and black markets don't generate any tax revenues
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4522 on: Today at 12:33:29 pm
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 12:16:37 pm
I think the hospitality industry have said the ban could be a further nail, in their coffin - job losses, etc.

That's the main reason why they've changed, I believe.
that's another reason too I guess although possibly overstated
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4523 on: Today at 12:37:25 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:18:40 pm
It makes some sense but theres one bit Id question, where he says what we borrowed isnt repayable for 15 years, what we borrowed 15 years ago is owed now and there are different types of debt issued, some the interest is paid during the loan, some at the end, and the durations of the loans vary significantly
yes that's a fair point, why though we are paying banks interest on the money they hold at the Bank of England when stopping or at least reducing that would pretty much wipe out the black hole is odd to say the least


Quote
The interest payments in question are around £40 billion a year. We could cut this by a) cutting the Bank of England interest rate (which is necessary anyway to prevent an economic crash) and b) not paying interest on some or all of this new money the government has created.


[There is no legal reason to pay interest on these balances the banks have with the Bank of England. None was paid until 2006. The European Central Bank and Bank of Japan do not pay on all their balances of this sort. We can change our rules, without even changing the law
.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4524 on: Today at 01:54:00 pm
The govt doesn't set the interest rate the BoE does.

I'm never entirely sure why Richard Murphy enjoys such a great reputation in many circles, beyond telling people what they want to hear.

I mean the guy supports MMT, which isn't really the mark of many serious people in the current environment, he's not an economist, he's a former accountant.

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4525 on: Today at 02:14:04 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Today at 11:02:39 am
https://news.sky.com/story/government-refuses-to-comment-on-reports-of-it-dropping-proposed-outdoor-smoking-ban-13240588

If Labour do a u-turn I wonder if those using false equivalents like about Roy Castle and the other comments will stick to their principal or will they shift with the party.




(Now I hate it , and if left to my own devices Id ban it entirely, but that doesnt seem entirely fair on others)




Theres no good evidence that banning outdoor smoking would have any health benefits.   Might it ciase more people to quit? Its possible but by no means certain
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4526 on: Today at 02:17:50 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:31:25 pm
I'm guessing you are or have been a smoker?


Whether I am/have been or not is irrelevant.

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4527 on: Today at 02:19:56 pm
Starmer says landlords and shareholders aren't working people, in the context of whether they'd be protected from tax increases.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2024/10/24/landlords-and-shareholders-face-tax-hikes-starmer-working/

Some landlords are necessary but this seems like a good stance to me. Far too many people are buying up property as an investment, making it harder for people to buy their own homes, and a lot of them are very shitty selfish people.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4528 on: Today at 02:24:50 pm
Latest stick that the anti-government forces are trying to use to beat Starmer/Reeves with is over the definition of a 'working person'.

They're saying, essentially, that a small minority of 'working people' get supplementary income through having assets and, if they sell these assets and realise a capital gain, their an increase in Capital Gains Tax would result in an overall tax rise for that 'working person'

It's nothing but a disingenuous splitting of hairs.

The vast majority of 'working people' - ie, those who are on PAYE or are self-employed in ordinary businesses and this is their sole income - won't be paying more, as there won't be rises on taxes directly relating to their income from that work.

To use the argument of 'well, that person works so no tax on anything can rise because you promised not to raise taxes for working people, and a tiny minority of working people would see their overall tax rise on income not related to their work' argument is ridiculous in the extreme.

The argument would never be used when things like tobacco duty is increased (even though many smokers are 'working people' so would see their overall tax paid increase)
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4529 on: Today at 02:28:29 pm
Quote from: Schmidt on Today at 02:19:56 pm
Starmer says landlords and shareholders aren't working people, in the context of whether they'd be protected from tax increases.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/politics/2024/10/24/landlords-and-shareholders-face-tax-hikes-starmer-working/

Some landlords are necessary but this seems like a good stance to me. Far too many people are buying up property as an investment, making it harder for people to buy their own homes, and a lot of them are very shitty selfish people.


It's not even a punitive new tax.

People with a property in addition to their principle property would pay Capital Gains Tax on any capital gain.

But it's generally at a much lower rate than if Income Tax was paid on that profit.

The expected change is to harmonise CGT rates at Income Tax rates, thus removing an anomaly in the tax system that most benefits very wealthy with a lot of capital assets.

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4530 on: Today at 02:28:48 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:24:50 pm
Latest stick that the anti-government forces are trying to use to beat Starmer/Reeves with is over the definition of a 'working person'.

They're saying, essentially, that a small minority of 'working people' get supplementary income through having assets and, if they sell these assets and realise a capital gain, their an increase in Capital Gains Tax would result in an overall tax rise for that 'working person'

It's nothing but a disingenuous splitting of hairs.

The vast majority of 'working people' - ie, those who are on PAYE or are self-employed in ordinary businesses and this is their sole income - won't be paying more, as there won't be rises on taxes directly relating to their income from that work.

To use the argument of 'well, that person works so no tax on anything can rise because you promised not to raise taxes for working people, and a tiny minority of working people would see their overall tax rise on income not related to their work' argument is ridiculous in the extreme.

The argument would never be used when things like tobacco duty is increased (even though many smokers are 'working people' so would see their overall tax paid increase)

That sort of shit never has huge cut through, because it affects so few people. Its not one that will cause an advisor to keep scrambling to the polls and quite frankly everything else is palatable after the winter fuel allowance and two child benefit cap stuff.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4531 on: Today at 02:33:39 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:24:50 pm
Latest stick that the anti-government forces are trying to use to beat Starmer/Reeves with is over the definition of a 'working person'.

They're saying, essentially, that a small minority of 'working people' get supplementary income through having assets and, if they sell these assets and realise a capital gain, their an increase in Capital Gains Tax would result in an overall tax rise for that 'working person'

It's nothing but a disingenuous splitting of hairs.

The vast majority of 'working people' - ie, those who are on PAYE or are self-employed in ordinary businesses and this is their sole income - won't be paying more, as there won't be rises on taxes directly relating to their income from that work.

To use the argument of 'well, that person works so no tax on anything can rise because you promised not to raise taxes for working people, and a tiny minority of working people would see their overall tax rise on income not related to their work' argument is ridiculous in the extreme.

The argument would never be used when things like tobacco duty is increased (even though many smokers are 'working people' so would see their overall tax paid increase)

It really is just trying to stir shit for the sake of it now, with the wording around it in the manifesto it was pretty clear it was referring to taxes on work in any case, not on all taxes that any person who works might possibly pay.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4532 on: Today at 02:40:38 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 02:28:48 pm
That sort of shit never has huge cut through, because it affects so few people. Its not one that will cause an advisor to keep scrambling to the polls and quite frankly everything else is palatable after the winter fuel allowance and two child benefit cap stuff.


You say that, but similarly petty shite has cut through with many people, when it's framed and rammed down throats by the RWM. And the cumulative effect of constant negative headlines against the government can be significant.

The tagline to this seems to be being formulated as "Starmer trying to redefine what a 'working person' is" (and I fully expect the usual suspects to be following that up with shite like "...just as he wants to redefine what a woman is")

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4533 on: Today at 02:42:42 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:14:04 pm
Theres no good evidence that banning outdoor smoking would have any health benefits.   Might it ciase more people to quit? Its possible but by no means certain

There isnt, but I was attacked (for want of a better word) for saying this previously)

Re: New UK Government
Reply #4534 on: Today at 02:49:23 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:24:50 pm


It's just bollocks.  He's probably tinking to himself, WTF......
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4535 on: Today at 03:16:28 pm
Landlords are not working people. Fucking parasites most of them (and most people profiting from property in general).

It was clumsy wording with the "taxes on working people" - but they obviously meant taxes on salaried income.

Honestly the fucking crybabies in the right wing media/Tory Party. Fuck off you lost.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4536 on: Today at 03:37:50 pm
Quote from: Circa1892 on Today at 03:16:28 pm
Landlords are not working people. Fucking parasites most of them (and most people profiting from property in general).

It was clumsy wording with the "taxes on working people" - but they obviously meant taxes on salaried income.

Honestly the fucking crybabies in the right wing media/Tory Party. Fuck off you lost.

I'm a landlord and work 3 part time jobs but never realised I was a parasite!!

I'm just a below average earning, minimum wage worker trying to keep a roof over my head, pay my bills and put good on the table 🤷
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4537 on: Today at 03:47:38 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:32:11 pm
and black markets don't generate any tax revenues

Smoking costs the NHS £2.5 billion but brings in £8.8billion in tax revenues - if the NHS gets that £2.5 billion directly from the £8.8 billion, then let them kill themselves.

I fucking hate smoking, killed my Ma at 61, for what, burning shit and sucking the toxic chemicals into your lungs, how fucking stupid is that?
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4538 on: Today at 04:45:03 pm
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:47:38 pm
Smoking costs the NHS £2.5 billion but brings in £8.8billion in tax revenues - if the NHS gets that £2.5 billion directly from the £8.8 billion, then let them kill themselves.

I fucking hate smoking, killed my Ma at 61, for what, burning shit and sucking the toxic chemicals into your lungs, how fucking stupid is that?
I'm the same, I've never smoked and have never understood the appeal of why anyone would start smoking or even consider it
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4539 on: Today at 05:04:04 pm
2021:
Quote
Eight freeports with low-tax zones to be created in England
This article is more than 3 years old

Chancellor says controversial policy for sites including Liverpool and Hull will exemplify future economy

Gwyn Topham Transport correspondent
Wed 3 Mar 2021 18.25 GMT

Eight English ports are to become freeports under plans announced by the chancellor, who said his policy for the controversial low-tax zones would exemplify the future economy and unlock billions in investment, trade and jobs.

Businesses located within the freeports will benefit from tax breaks including no stamp duty, full rebates for construction and machinery investment, five years of zero business rates, and lower tariffs and customs obligations.

Most of the zones will be based around Englands biggest coastal cargo ports, including Felixstowe, Liverpool, Hull, Southampton and London Gateway. Plymouth, Teesside and a zone around East Midlands airport will also be designated areas.

While freeports existed, without great impact, in the UK until 2012, Rishi Sunak said the plan was on a scale weve never done before, creating special economic zones that he said were long established internationally but with a unique approach for the UK.

The chancellor said discussions were continuing with the devolved administrations for further freeports elsewhere in the UK, although Scotland is modifying the plan to introduce green ports, while Northern Irelands post-Brexit status may not allow the same model.

The freeport plan has been championed by Sunak and Conservative politicians in the north of England, where it is seen as a vital tool in the levelling up agenda to attract money and jobs to deprived regions.

Sunak told the Commons it was a policy the UK could only pursue now it was outside the EU. There are in fact about 80 freeports within the EU, but the European commission has been clamping down on the zones, which have been linked with money laundering, corruption, tax evasion and organised crime.

Sunak, however, unveiled the policy as the final flourish of his budget speech, setting out his vision for the future of one of the new freeports, in Teesside. In the past, it was known for its success in industries like steel, he said. Now, when I look to the future of Teesside, I see old industrial sites being used to capture and store carbon; vaccines being manufactured; offshore wind turbines creating clean energy.

He said the freeport would see innovative, fast-growing businesses hiring local people into decent, well-paid, green jobs.

The full list of eight English freeports will incorporate East Midlands airport; Freeport East  Felixstowe with Harwich; Humber  including Hull, Grimsby, Immingham and Goole; Liverpool City Region; Plymouth and South Devon: Solent  including Southampton; Thames  combining London Gateway and Tilbury ports; and Teesside.

Each zone includes a port, as the customs and tariffs benefits are designed to allow raw goods to be processed and re-exported more efficiently and cheaply, while legally avoiding normal import duties. However, the zones can stretch as far as 25 miles (40km) and link other areas in new designated tax sites.

Spokespeople for winning bidders including Solent and Plymouth said the news would provide massive investment and thousands of new jobs in their regions.

Teesside and Humber will also benefit from a port upgrade fund to develop facilities for offshore wind. the trade association RenewableUK said the combination with freeports was a big bang moment for offshore wind manufacturing.

The UK Major Ports Group  some of whose members, including Bristol, did not succeed in bids to gain freeport status  said it looked forward to helping make them a reality. Tim Morris, its chief executive, added: However, freeports alone are not a silver bullet for addressing deprivation in coastal communities. The government should look at extending some of the low-cost, pro-investment measures in the freeports tool box to port areas more widely.

While the government and ports have said freeports should remain tightly controlled and comply with UK labour, environment and safety laws, there remain concerns over regulation and governance. Details of how the ports and tax sites will be run have yet to be established, with successful bidders expected to draw up detailed plans for their zones.

Owners of ports who are likely to benefit include Dubais DP World, which owns London Gateway and Dubais Jebel Ali free-trade zone, the Hong Kong-based Hutchison, which owns the terminals at Felixstowe and Harwich, and Peel Group, established by Isle of Man resident John Whittaker  one of Britains biggest landowners  which owns the port of Liverpool.

Some critics have questioned whether the tax breaks could be regarded as potentially illegal state aid and breach trade agreements, not least with the EU and the cooperation agreement signed in December.

Another proposal, which the Treasury says will be subject to parliamentary approval, is that firms within the zones will not pay employees national insurance contributions for new jobs, potentially until 2031. Unions have expressed concern over that plan.

The Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers union general secretary, Mick Cash, said it would create a two-tier workforce and turn these regions into bargain basements for multinational companies to enjoy increased profits at the expense of workers safety, employment rights and public services.

He added: This is no model for sustainable economic growth and handing control of ports to international conglomerates is casino economics.

The shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, Bridget Phillipson, said: Freeports are simply not the silver bullet for our economy that the chancellor claims. Theres a real risk that free ports simply move existing economic activity around, rather than increase it.

With the UKs low global tariff, experts say the only sector well positioned to benefit is making dog food.

https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/mar/03/eight-free-ports-low-tax-zones-created-england

2024:

UK pledges thousands of new jobs in freeports plan

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0j8w73pdn8o

Yay for dog food, I guess.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4540 on: Today at 05:15:57 pm
Honestly what's the point.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4541 on: Today at 05:21:51 pm
Quote from: reddebs on Today at 03:37:50 pm
I'm a landlord and work 3 part time jobs but never realised I was a parasite!!

I'm just a below average earning, minimum wage worker trying to keep a roof over my head, pay my bills and put good on the table 🤷
It's only a matter of time until your title I changed to 'worshipper of Peter Rachman ' 😀
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4542 on: Today at 05:42:10 pm


So says the woman who voted against had an important meeting so could not vote to lift the 2 child benefit cap....
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4543 on: Today at 06:18:25 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 04:45:03 pm
I'm the same, I've never smoked and have never understood the appeal of why anyone would start smoking or even consider it

Same, my parents smoked and it really put me off. Fucking minging
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4544 on: Today at 06:21:11 pm
Quote from: gazzalfc on Today at 05:42:10 pm


So says the woman who voted against had an important meeting so could not vote to lift the 2 child benefit cap....

Those that did vote against got criticised in here for standing as Labour candidates  in the GE and they got suspended
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4545 on: Today at 08:49:48 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 12:37:25 pm
yes that's a fair point, why though we are paying banks interest on the money they hold at the Bank of England when stopping or at least reducing that would pretty much wipe out the black hole is odd to say the least

.

I dont know the answer to that to be honest, but what makes me suspicious of whats being suggested about stopping or reducing paying interest on deposits at the BoE is the Frottage has been saying exactly the same and that automatically tingles my spidey senses that something aint right.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4546 on: Today at 09:04:50 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:28:29 pm

It's not even a punitive new tax.

People with a property in addition to their principle property would pay Capital Gains Tax on any capital gain.

But it's generally at a much lower rate than if Income Tax was paid on that profit.

The expected change is to harmonise CGT rates at Income Tax rates, thus removing an anomaly in the tax system that most benefits very wealthy with a lot of capital assets.



The hole in the argument for me is that with income tax you get the first £12k tax free, then pay 20% between £12k and £50k, 40% above £50k etc so will equaling CGT with income tax come with the same tax bands and tax free allowance? If it does, then fair enough, if it doesnt then Im not sure it necessarily removes the anomaly.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4547 on: Today at 09:36:15 pm
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 09:04:50 pm
The hole in the argument for me is that with income tax you get the first £12k tax free, then pay 20% between £12k and £50k, 40% above £50k etc so will equaling CGT with income tax come with the same tax bands and tax free allowance? If it does, then fair enough, if it doesnt then Im not sure it necessarily removes the anomaly.


I'd definitely have a tax allowance that can be used across both.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4548 on: Today at 09:50:27 pm
I remain mostly underwhelmed though that's still a win from the previous evil
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4549 on: Today at 10:09:24 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 09:50:27 pm
I remain mostly underwhelmed though that's still a win from the previous evil
It's the difference between having your leg cut off by a giggling psychopath with a chainsaw, or having a toe surgically removed to prevent the spread of gangrene by a young inexperienced doctor.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4550 on: Today at 10:15:14 pm
Yes.

I still want to wriggle out of the hospital bed and lurch down the road with my remaining limbs. I'm still trapped in the system

Buuuut there's a different emphasis to things. Some heat on others for now. Not that that's "good". It is relief of a sort, until I too am directly affected YET AGAIN and then the personal lurch into socialism will continue unabated (is hard to be socialist on your own though this city does a good job of it)

Politicians remain unqualified and skimming freebies

They work for themselves

At least we don't have to do much configuration

As you were, but breathe a little easier at the back
No, not that easier
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4551 on: Today at 10:24:05 pm
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 02:28:29 pm

It's not even a punitive new tax.

People with a property in addition to their principle property would pay Capital Gains Tax on any capital gain.

But it's generally at a much lower rate than if Income Tax was paid on that profit.

The expected change is to harmonise CGT rates at Income Tax rates, thus removing an anomaly in the tax system that most benefits very wealthy with a lot of capital assets.


I think it's 18% on property. Which is pretty close to the lower rate of income tax.  And if you sold a property I'd bet legal and estate agent fees would narrow the gap further.  Definitely a lot less that higher rate payers pay though .
Also , I think most capital is invested so there is risk there. I think the lower rates are intended to be a sweetener for taking that risk.
Obviously I understand it seems like very very little risk given the rewards.

--edit-- and if Cgt is raised too fast, I suspect individuals would wrap their gains in a pension!
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4552 on: Today at 10:33:52 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 02:14:04 pm
Theres no good evidence that banning outdoor smoking would have any health benefits.   Might it ciase more people to quit? Its possible but by no means certain

It might cut down on vaping, but it'd have a detrimental effect on pubs/hospitality.

A lot of what remaining smokers there are would just stay at home more.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4553 on: Today at 11:00:05 pm
Yeah an outdoor ban seems a bit pointless if they plan to gradually raise the minimum smoking age anyway.
Re: New UK Government
Reply #4554 on: Today at 11:00:58 pm
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 05:04:04 pm
2021:
https://www.theguardian.com/uk-news/2021/mar/03/eight-free-ports-low-tax-zones-created-england

2024:

UK pledges thousands of new jobs in freeports plan

https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/articles/c0j8w73pdn8o

Yay for dog food, I guess.

Another Tory policy.  The OBR said they do fuck all, to boost the economy.
