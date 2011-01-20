« previous next »
Author Topic: New UK Government  (Read 179558 times)

Offline PaulF

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4400 on: Today at 08:09:56 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 08:08:44 am
Whatever they are paying the shareholders, its nothing close to £9 billion a year I am afraid, if that was the case it would be a no brainer
Bonuses were £9m I scrolled up to check.  Possibly that's a source of confusion.  If dividends were £9bn. Id be buying stock.
Offline John C

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4401 on: Today at 08:11:45 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 07:26:27 am
Im waiting on the budget, but as a life long Labour voter - this government has on the whole been a shit show from start to finish so far.

Completely uninspiring.

I was very much get the Tories out, Labour will never be as bad

So far, all I see is them targeting - not the broadest shoulders, rather a watered down continuation of Tory policy (hence my wait and see attitude to the budget)

I dont like the nose in the trough shite Ive seen, I dont like the lack of bravery in terms of investment, I dont like his u turns on promises made prior to election with the excuse of a Tory handed over deficit. I dont like his weaselling away from the media when attacked, fight your corner - stop being so bloody weak. I dont like Labours handling of narrative and just seemingly letting the MSM drive messaging. This government is piss weak.

This is nothing like 1997, and for all the flack Blair gets not only on here but everywhere for his centrist policies he was far more revolutionary and left wing with changes. He also created a wave of optimism.

Starmer is a busted flush at this moment, more of the same old Tory shite without some of the complacent politics with some action towards a more grown up government.
And just a few short months after you pledged to personally volunteer in your local campaign to rid the country of the Tories.....
Offline west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4402 on: Today at 08:13:48 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:09:56 am
Bonuses were £9m I scrolled up to check.  Possibly that's a source of confusion.  If dividends were £9bn. Id be buying stock.

If dividends were £9 billion, it would cost a lot more than £15 billion to nationalise.
Online Draex

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4403 on: Today at 08:26:31 am »
Quote from: CheshireDave on Today at 08:01:52 am
It's unbelievable. That's before you even take into account the astronomical amount of debt they run up. Another reason renationalising water is difficult. No prizes for guessing who would foot the bill if those debts were simply written off.

There was an expert in public services on BBC 5Live drive time last night about 6pm about this subject if you're interested.

Labour are putting in legislation so they can prosecute the water company bosses if they put shareholder payout above infrastructure / debt.

As you say it's staggering amounts to nationalise the water companies, where does that money come from? The NHS? Housing? Labour can't do everything day 1.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4404 on: Today at 08:45:58 am »
Quote from: John C on Today at 08:11:45 am
And just a few short months after you pledged to personally volunteer in your local campaign to rid the country of the Tories.....

Yup, but not for this mate.i was euphoric on election day, closing of one door (the utter shit show of the Tories) and the opening of a new one (hope)

Theyve been underwhelming at best. Weve seen them target not the broadest shoulders, but pensioners - means tested I agree with but the threshold is appallingly low, in apparent attempt to raise funds, which will likely make sod all.

Weve seen Keir stamp his authority on the riots, which has resulted in completely unequal sentencing.

Done fuck all with regards to the elephant in the room (Brexit) that would actually drive the economy forward and bring down bills to the average household.

Water and energy companies raising their prices, nothing done there, just allowing the OF regulators to continue as before in bed with these oligopolies, in their pockets.

UK energy - will not affect bills for the consumer.

No change on waiting lists either at the NHS or access to GPs.

The extra 600,000 dentistry appointment, yep you got it - not a jot.

The constant feeding of the press of how the budget will be dour, no sign of hope or investment.

Youll have to forgive me for not having much faith in the next 12 months from these guys.







Online Gerry Attrick

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4405 on: Today at 08:48:22 am »
In fairness, waiting lists and access to GPs are going to be very long term projects. I doubt youd even see much change in this parliament. They go up way faster than they come down. Theres just not enough capacity or staff.
Offline killer-heels

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4406 on: Today at 08:55:17 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 08:26:31 am
Labour are putting in legislation so they can prosecute the water company bosses if they put shareholder payout above infrastructure / debt.

Its questionable as to how much they can do around this. It sounds good but I very much doubt it will have much teeth.
Offline filopastry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4407 on: Today at 09:00:15 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 08:45:58 am
Yup, but not for this mate.i was euphoric on election day, closing of one door (the utter shit show of the Tories) and the opening of a new one (hope)

Theyve been underwhelming at best. Weve seen them target not the broadest shoulders, but pensioners - means tested I agree with but the threshold is appallingly low, in apparent attempt to raise funds, which will likely make sod all.

Weve seen Keir stamp his authority on the riots, which has resulted in completely unequal sentencing.

Done fuck all with regards to the elephant in the room (Brexit) that would actually drive the economy forward and bring down bills to the average household.

Water and energy companies raising their prices, nothing done there, just allowing the OF regulators to continue as before in bed with these oligopolies, in their pockets.

UK energy - will not affect bills for the consumer.

No change on waiting lists either at the NHS or access to GPs.

The extra 600,000 dentistry appointment, yep you got it - not a jot.

The constant feeding of the press of how the budget will be dour, no sign of hope or investment.

Youll have to forgive me for not having much faith in the next 12 months from these guys.


Just to address a few of those.

You are aware that the budget is still ahead of us? The Winter Fuel Allowance is tiny compared to the likely tax increases on IHT, CGT, Employers NI etc.

What do you mean by "unequal sentencing", If people take part in either promoting or taking part in mass disorder they are going to get the book thrown at them, the same thing happened in 2011 with the riots.

On Brexit they were pretty clear on the manifesto it wasn't going to be reversed, they are talking to the EU to try to improve things outside of that, but that is never going to be quick.

On water its pretty simple, fixing it is expensive a lot of water companies are close to the wall now, there aren't many easy sources of savings there beyond relatively small ones like dividends, so you are left with the same truth as always - its expensive to fix and who do you want to pay for it the taxpayer or the consumer.

On the other stuff none of its going to get fixed overnight, and its been pretty broadly leaked that there will be a change to the fiscal rules to allow more investment
Offline PaulF

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4408 on: Today at 09:01:37 am »
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 08:55:17 am
Its questionable as to how much they can do around this. It sounds good but I very much doubt it will have much teeth.
And shareholders will only lend with a premium with those rules in place. No easy solutions here .
It's massively big government, anti capitalist if they can do this. Should have been in place fro
Online Draex

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4409 on: Today at 09:07:05 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 08:45:58 am
Yup, but not for this mate.i was euphoric on election day, closing of one door (the utter shit show of the Tories) and the opening of a new one (hope)

Theyve been underwhelming at best. Weve seen them target not the broadest shoulders, but pensioners - means tested I agree with but the threshold is appallingly low, in apparent attempt to raise funds, which will likely make sod all.

Weve seen Keir stamp his authority on the riots, which has resulted in completely unequal sentencing.

Done fuck all with regards to the elephant in the room (Brexit) that would actually drive the economy forward and bring down bills to the average household.

Water and energy companies raising their prices, nothing done there, just allowing the OF regulators to continue as before in bed with these oligopolies, in their pockets.

UK energy - will not affect bills for the consumer.

No change on waiting lists either at the NHS or access to GPs.

The extra 600,000 dentistry appointment, yep you got it - not a jot.

The constant feeding of the press of how the budget will be dour, no sign of hope or investment.

Youll have to forgive me for not having much faith in the next 12 months from these guys.

I mean this without meaning to offend but where do you get your news from? Your list reads from clickbait headlines from the likes of the Telegraph/Mail.

Where's the balance? Where's what Labour have done (which is a long list).

Why are you blasting Starmer for taking control of the riots? It showed strong leadership and an iron resolve, the sentances were given out in accordance to the law of the land.

Where's the nod to the £64bil of investment announced last week?

Labour's number one priority has to be economic stability, without that they can't deliver any improvements.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4410 on: Today at 09:10:56 am »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 12:09:16 am
This is complete BS, its nothing new and has been going on for years between Labour and the Democrats and Tories and Republicans, the Tories also do the same with their equivalent party in Australia (see Lynton Crosby and Isaac Levido) fucking Frottage isnt exactly shy in his support for Trump, nor was Truss and Braverman, and dont get me started on Rupert Murdoch (Australian and American) whose been interfering in our elections since before I was born.

Yep.  It's pretty standard fair.

Trump trying to make a big deal out of it, now we have a Labour government (massive shocker).
Offline A-Bomb

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4411 on: Today at 09:11:01 am »
Quote from: Draex on Today at 09:07:05 am
I mean this without meaning to offend but where do you get your news from? Your list reads from clickbait headlines from the likes of the Telegraph/Mail.

Where's the balance? Where's what Labour have done (which is a long list).

Where's the nod to the £64bil of investment announced last week?

Labour's number one priority has to be economic stability, without that they can't deliver any improvements.

These were investments that began whilst the Tories were in government. This is not a solely Labour success.

Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4412 on: Today at 09:18:27 am »
Now that Reeves has a softer look, I guess the budget wont feel as painful  :)
Offline A-Bomb

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4413 on: Today at 09:19:32 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:00:15 am
Just to address a few of those.

You are aware that the budget is still ahead of us? The Winter Fuel Allowance is tiny compared to the likely tax increases on IHT, CGT, Employers NI etc.

What do you mean by "unequal sentencing", If people take part in either promoting or taking part in mass disorder they are going to get the book thrown at them, the same thing happened in 2011 with the riots.

On Brexit they were pretty clear on the manifesto it wasn't going to be reversed, they are talking to the EU to try to improve things outside of that, but that is never going to be quick.

On water its pretty simple, fixing it is expensive a lot of water companies are close to the wall now, there aren't many easy sources of savings there beyond relatively small ones like dividends, so you are left with the same truth as always - its expensive to fix and who do you want to pay for it the taxpayer or the consumer.

On the other stuff none of its going to get fixed overnight, and its been pretty broadly leaked that there will be a change to the fiscal rules to allow more investment

I nodded to the fact the budget is looming, lets wait and see what it delivers - its gonna need to move the needle somewhat to differentiate from the Tory shite.

I mean by unequal sentencing - exactly that, weve vacated our prisons of thousands of prisoners, some quite nasty ones, early. To facilitate a hardline on the riots we saw earlier this year, where other sentencing (community service, suspended sentence etc) may have been a more proportionate response.

Im aware that the Brexit issue was not in the manifesto - but it is the largest elephant in the room, a large reason our economy has shrunk and prices have risen on our shelves. A strong government (how many more seats does it require) to at least acknowledge and entertain the notion, closer ties I.e at bare minimum being part of the customs union would be an enormous economic benefit. I expect leadership here.

With regards to the OF regulators, lets use water as an example, push through legislation where the likes of Thames water who are effectively insolvent, instead of raising consumer prices in a monopolistic market, when these companies fail they fall into public ownership - slowly acquiring back what Thatcher gave away.
Offline filopastry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4414 on: Today at 09:24:47 am »
On Thames Water though, what does public ownership solve apart from the govt now being responsible for its problems in the eyes of the public.

Water companies won't be a quick fix or a cheap one
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4415 on: Today at 09:30:23 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:24:47 am
On Thames Water though, what does public ownership solve apart from the govt now being responsible for its problems in the eyes of the public.

Water companies won't be a quick fix or a cheap one

One thing it solves straight away, is that critical infrastructure (of national importance) will be owned by us, and not private, foreign companies.  Also, the main aim will (should) be to deliver for communities and the environment, not profit and shareholders.
Offline thaddeus

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4416 on: Today at 09:45:44 am »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:24:47 am
On Thames Water though, what does public ownership solve apart from the govt now being responsible for its problems in the eyes of the public.

Water companies won't be a quick fix or a cheap one
Realistically it will take decades to fix the problems caused by decades of water privatisation.  Those £bns that have left the country will never be reclaimed so successive governments will need to keep on investing.

A small silver lining could be that people hold up this case study the next time that a government tries to flog off the family silver in return for renting plastic tat for a lifetime at an overall greater cost.  The chances are though that it won't and a few brown paper envelopes will override any idea of sense.
Offline west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4417 on: Today at 09:48:49 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:45:44 am
Realistically it will take decades to fix the problems caused by decades of water privatisation.  Those £bns that have left the country will never be reclaimed so successive governments will need to keep on investing.

A small silver lining could be that people hold up this case study the next time that a government tries to flog off the family silver in return for renting plastic tat for a lifetime at an overall greater cost.  The chances are though that it won't and a few brown paper envelopes will override any idea of sense.

Yes, if nothing else that lesson should be learnt.
Offline A-Bomb

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4418 on: Today at 11:01:29 am »
Quote from: thaddeus on Today at 09:45:44 am
Realistically it will take decades to fix the problems caused by decades of water privatisation.  Those £bns that have left the country will never be reclaimed so successive governments will need to keep on investing.

A small silver lining could be that people hold up this case study the next time that a government tries to flog off the family silver in return for renting plastic tat for a lifetime at an overall greater cost.  The chances are though that it won't and a few brown paper envelopes will override any idea of sense.

The obvious benefit is any profit could be redirected straight into that infrastructure, rather than into shareholders pockets, where billions have been siphoned off over the years. Imagine what that investment could have done over the last 30 years?

Im an ardent believer that core provisions such as energy and water that operate in monopolies or oligopolies should never be in private hands. Private ownership has but one goal, profit - that is not conducive to us the consumer either in price or quality.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4419 on: Today at 11:10:54 am »
Quote from: A-Bomb on Today at 11:01:29 am
The obvious benefit is any profit could be redirected straight into that infrastructure, rather than into shareholders pockets, where billions have been siphoned off over the years. Imagine what that investment could have done over the last 30 years?

Im an ardent believer that core provisions such as energy and water that operate in monopolies or oligopolies should never be in private hands. Private ownership has but one goal, profit - that is not conducive to us the consumer either in price or quality.



 :thumbup


If these water companies were to be brought back into public ownership, then I'd prefer them to be done so under something like the French model, where a private company is created - but wholly owned by the state.

That company can then borrow money to undertake the required infrastructure improvements. The borrowings would be guaranteed by the government (or utilise certain BoE debt instruments), so very low interest rates could be obtained, and the debt wouldn't sit directly on the government balance sheet.

Offline filopastry

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4420 on: Today at 11:18:59 am »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on Today at 11:10:54 am


 :thumbup


If these water companies were to be brought back into public ownership, then I'd prefer them to be done so under something like the French model, where a private company is created - but wholly owned by the state.

That company can then borrow money to undertake the required infrastructure improvements. The borrowings would be guaranteed by the government (or utilise certain BoE debt instruments), so very low interest rates could be obtained, and the debt wouldn't sit directly on the government balance sheet.



Which is fair enough but you are still going to have to put up prices to the consumer significantly to service the debt and cost of investment, I have no issue with stopping dividends etc if they do remain in private hands either.

Historically its been a disaster, but to fix it going forwards is going to cost a lot of money and either the taxpayer or consumer is going to pay for that
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4421 on: Today at 12:37:35 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 09:10:56 am
Yep.  It's pretty standard fair.

Trump trying to make a big deal out of it, now we have a Labour government (massive shocker).

When I read the story, my immediate thought was Trump creating a story to combat Musk paying people in Pennsylvania
Offline redbyrdz

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4422 on: Today at 01:47:47 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 08:09:56 am
Bonuses were £9m I scrolled up to check.  Possibly that's a source of confusion.  If dividends were £9bn. Id be buying stock.

Ah, just a matter of a couple of 0000s!


I still don't think they should be paying out bonuses if they can't even run their network safely!
Offline LuverlyRita

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4423 on: Today at 03:41:47 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:18:59 am
Historically its been a disaster, but to fix it going forwards is going to cost a lot of money and either the taxpayer or consumer is going to pay for that
If it's going to cost a lot of money to fix the problems then the private sector is not going to be interested; they're involved for one reason only - profit. Water is essential and with the climate changing it is even more urgent that we sort out the plethora of issues (e.g. drainage) caused by under-investment as a result of monies being diverted into dividends and unearned bonuses. The longer we leave it then the more the costs will rise, especially when you take into account the damage caused by flooding etc. We are rapidly reaching the point where the government has to step in and, just like happens when wars kick off, the money simply has to be found - one way or another.
Offline Kenny's Jacket

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4424 on: Today at 03:44:58 pm »
Just talking shit outloud. 
If governments can seize property from oligarchs, cant they do similar with privatised utilities?

I suppose it would cause issues with investors, but investors only invest for personal gain anyway.
Offline alonsoisared

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4425 on: Today at 04:02:17 pm »
Im a bit on the fence on Labour's start overall. One question on the sentences handed out over the riots and the online posting- how much of that, if any, did that have to do with Starmer? What influence did he have over it, surely the law is the law regardless of who is PM?

I am in the camp of people who think many of those sentences were ridiculous, to be honest. Especially after the noise from Labour in the days after the election that they wanted to reduce the numbers of prisoners and that so many of them can be rehabilitated much more effectively in the community.
Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4426 on: Today at 04:09:57 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 11:18:59 am
Which is fair enough but you are still going to have to put up prices to the consumer significantly to service the debt and cost of investment, I have no issue with stopping dividends etc if they do remain in private hands either.

Historically its been a disaster, but to fix it going forwards is going to cost a lot of money and either the taxpayer or consumer is going to pay for that


As LR says, private corporations seeking profit aren't going to invest the money out of their own pockets that is required to fix it all. Thames was asking for massive price increases to customers, for instance.

There is going to have to be a taxpayer subsidy at some point, or the system will collapse.

As a principle, I have no objection to that - as long as the money isn't lining the pockets of spiv corporate execs and parasitic shareholders. In fact, I'd rather it was funded through taxation (ie, people pay roughly in proportion to their income, rather than the regressive method of through everyone's bills increasing)

But, even if the cost of a total revamp of the water/sewerage system were to be put on customers, it would be a very long-term investment (the work itself would take decades). The cost has been estimated at £56bn (or between £100bn and £200bn for a complete retrofit of an ultra-modern system to separate sewage and rainwater)

Taking the £56bn cost, if it were to be paid off over 25 years, that's £2.24bn a year. Divided by the 28m households, works out at £80 a year per household on average (plus, of course, any interest the borrowing incurred)

For the super-duper upgrade, if we use the median £150bn figure, the annual increase to pay for it if all lumped onto the customer would be under £215. But, as this would be an even longer-term upgrade, you could likely extend the repayment period. Over 40 years, it'd be £134 per year per household (you can also assume that the number of households would increase over that time period, too, so even less per household)

Offline Nobby Reserve

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4427 on: Today at 04:12:48 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 04:02:17 pm
Im a bit on the fence on Labour's start overall. One question on the sentences handed out over the riots and the online posting- how much of that, if any, did that have to do with Starmer? What influence did he have over it, surely the law is the law regardless of who is PM?

I am in the camp of people who think many of those sentences were ridiculous, to be honest. Especially after the noise from Labour in the days after the election that they wanted to reduce the numbers of prisoners and that so many of them can be rehabilitated much more effectively in the community.


In the 2011 riots, the sentences were just as disproportionately punitive.

A couple of young men who joked on Facebook about getting a riot going in their own town centres (nobody turned up and rioted) got prison sentences.


Offline LuverlyRita

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4428 on: Today at 04:29:24 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 04:02:17 pm
Im a bit on the fence on Labour's start overall. One question on the sentences handed out over the riots and the online posting- how much of that, if any, did that have to do with Starmer? What influence did he have over it, surely the law is the law regardless of who is PM?

I am in the camp of people who think many of those sentences were ridiculous, to be honest. Especially after the noise from Labour in the days after the election that they wanted to reduce the numbers of prisoners and that so many of them can be rehabilitated much more effectively in the community.
I think it was about sending out a message to get the rioting stop asap (and is also one of the reasons why the cases were dealt with so speedily). It was important to stop the rioting spreading and while those given harsh sentences might feel hard done by, they'd have nothing to complain about if they hadn't broken the law.
Online Draex

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4429 on: Today at 04:32:10 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 04:02:17 pm
Im a bit on the fence on Labour's start overall. One question on the sentences handed out over the riots and the online posting- how much of that, if any, did that have to do with Starmer? What influence did he have over it, surely the law is the law regardless of who is PM?

I am in the camp of people who think many of those sentences were ridiculous, to be honest. Especially after the noise from Labour in the days after the election that they wanted to reduce the numbers of prisoners and that so many of them can be rehabilitated much more effectively in the community.

https://foreignpolicy.com/2024/08/22/starmer-britain-prime-minister-riots-gray-ruthless/

He cancelled his holiday, attending Cobra meetings, acted like a leader.
Online TepidT2O

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4430 on: Today at 05:23:53 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Today at 09:24:47 am
On Thames Water though, what does public ownership solve apart from the govt now being responsible for its problems in the eyes of the public.

Water companies won't be a quick fix or a cheap one
There arent two solutions.  Totally private vs totally nationalised are the two extremes.  There seems to be a total lack of imagination in people suggesting what might come next.
Online koptommy93

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4431 on: Today at 05:31:01 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 12:52:51 am
has it ever been done in such a formal and official capacity though?

Either way, it's fucking stupid to do it now considering in the past the leaders where not as deranged as trump.

This decision from the Labour Party could have a profound impact on the relationship if trump was to win, considering how petty he has shown to be.

It's a fucking monumentally stupid decision.
It wasn't in an "official capacity" though, was it? It was people connected to the Labour party volunteering in their own time.
Offline west_london_red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4432 on: Today at 05:43:47 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Today at 04:02:17 pm
Im a bit on the fence on Labour's start overall. One question on the sentences handed out over the riots and the online posting- how much of that, if any, did that have to do with Starmer? What influence did he have over it, surely the law is the law regardless of who is PM?

I am in the camp of people who think many of those sentences were ridiculous, to be honest. Especially after the noise from Labour in the days after the election that they wanted to reduce the numbers of prisoners and that so many of them can be rehabilitated much more effectively in the community.

As I said previously, very easy to think the sentences were over the top when you werent one of those people in the hotels used to house asylum seekers or a worshipper in a mosque with a mob outside, or just someone who looks like an immigrant going about their business before taking a beating because of the colour of their skin or having to drive through fucking checkpoints manned by racist Neanderthals.
Online Alvador

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4433 on: Today at 05:51:54 pm »
Quote from: stevensr123 on Today at 12:52:51 am
has it ever been done in such a formal and official capacity though?

Either way, it's fucking stupid to do it now considering in the past the leaders where not as deranged as trump.

This decision from the Labour Party could have a profound impact on the relationship if trump was to win, considering how petty he has shown to be.

It's a fucking monumentally stupid decision.

It doesn't matter a jot. Trump will do whatever the fuck he wants to us regardless of how much we try to suck up and pacify the giant manbaby.

So sick of hearing how everyone should creep round these fascist c*nts and stroke their insecure egos to stay on their good side whilst they insult and do whatever the fuck they want, breaking every rule and convention in the book.
Online jillc

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4434 on: Today at 06:01:54 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 01:10:53 am
I hope it does fuck up "the special relationship" if the fat orange deranged turd wins because I want nothing to do with the c*nt

Totally agree, if America is daft enough to let this c*nt in again, I'd sooner have nothing to do with them.
Online Red-Soldier

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4435 on: Today at 06:19:05 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 05:23:53 pm
There arent two solutions.  Totally private vs totally nationalised are the two extremes.  There seems to be a total lack of imagination in people suggesting what might come next.

I disagree.

100% nationalisation is not an extreme.  Using such language, just feeds into right-wing/centrist ideals, of what nationalisation is. 
How can public ownership be an extreme??

Labour are opening a 5-year review on the future of the industry - nationalisation, is not even being discussed.  They are cosying up to the private sector, again.  They say non-profit, will be talked about, similar to Welsh Water.

Other countries have either mixed systems, public, non-profit, private or even 100% public.  Nobody has 100% private - under foreign ownership.
Online Kalito

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4436 on: Today at 06:32:05 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red on Today at 05:43:47 pm
As I said previously, very easy to think the sentences were over the top when you werent one of those people in the hotels used to house asylum seekers or a worshipper in a mosque with a mob outside, or just someone who looks like an immigrant going about their business before taking a beating because of the colour of their skin or having to drive through fucking checkpoints manned by racist Neanderthals.
:thumbup
Online TepidT2O

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4437 on: Today at 06:32:50 pm »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 06:19:05 pm
I disagree.

100% nationalisation is not an extreme.  Using such language, just feeds into right-wing/centrist ideals, of what nationalisation is. 
How can public ownership be an extreme??

Labour are opening a 5-year review on the future of the industry - nationalisation, is not even being discussed.  They are cosying up to the private sector, again.  They say non-profit, will be talked about, similar to Welsh Water.

Other countries have either mixed systems, public, non-profit, private or even 100% public.  Nobody has 100% private - under foreign ownership.
Oh for goodness sakes!  Thats not how I meant extreme

I dont mean extreme in that sense, but just as there being there two extremes of a spectrum and there are plenty of other options in between.  Because, there are, and no one is discussing them.
Offline Statto Red

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4438 on: Today at 06:36:20 pm »
One thing anyway, get rid of the current regulators [like Ofwat & co] who are about as much use as a chocolate fireguard & far too cosy to the industries they're supposed to be regulating, & set up regulators that are independent, & have real power to reign in companies.
Offline Sangria

Re: New UK Government
« Reply #4439 on: Today at 06:40:43 pm »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 06:36:20 pm
One thing anyway, get rid of the current regulators [like Ofwat & co] who are about as much use as a chocolate fireguard & far too cosy to the industries they're supposed to be regulating, & set up regulators that are independent, & have real power to reign in companies.

Like ex-Tory MPs?

You mean rein in companies. It's a horse metaphor. Ex-Tories and Nick Clegg taking up directorships in corporates reign in companies.
