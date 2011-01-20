Which is fair enough but you are still going to have to put up prices to the consumer significantly to service the debt and cost of investment, I have no issue with stopping dividends etc if they do remain in private hands either.



Historically its been a disaster, but to fix it going forwards is going to cost a lot of money and either the taxpayer or consumer is going to pay for that



As LR says, private corporations seeking profit aren't going to invest the money out of their own pockets that is required to fix it all. Thames was asking for massive price increases to customers, for instance.There is going to have to be a taxpayer subsidy at some point, or the system will collapse.As a principle, I have no objection to that - as long as the money isn't lining the pockets of spiv corporate execs and parasitic shareholders. In fact, I'd rather it was funded through taxation (ie, people pay roughly in proportion to their income, rather than the regressive method of through everyone's bills increasing)But, even if the cost of a total revamp of the water/sewerage system were to be put on customers, it would be a very long-term investment (the work itself would take decades). The cost has been estimated at £56bn (or between £100bn and £200bn for a complete retrofit of an ultra-modern system to separate sewage and rainwater)Taking the £56bn cost, if it were to be paid off over 25 years, that's £2.24bn a year. Divided by the 28m households, works out at £80 a year per household on average (plus, of course, any interest the borrowing incurred)For the super-duper upgrade, if we use the median £150bn figure, the annual increase to pay for it if all lumped onto the customer would be under £215. But, as this would be an even longer-term upgrade, you could likely extend the repayment period. Over 40 years, it'd be £134 per year per household (you can also assume that the number of households would increase over that time period, too, so even less per household)